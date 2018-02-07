Remember when global warming was going to increase Malaria? Never mind…

Remember these claims?
- Climate change could see ‘significant’ rise in malaria deaths, study finds
- Mosquito-borne Diseases on the Uptick—Thanks to Global Warming
- Climate change increasing malaria risk, research reveals
From Our World in Data, over the past 15 years, malaria deaths have almost halved. (h/t to Bjorn Lomborg)
In the visualisations below we provide estimates of the total number of deaths from the World Health Organization (WHO) from 2000 to 2015, and the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), Global Burden of Disease (GBD) from 1990 to 2016. These estimates are notably different across various countries which affects the total number of reported deaths. IHME figures, as shown below, tend to be higher; they report deaths greater than 720,000 in 2015 versus only 438,000 from the WHO. Further information on the confidence intervals of WHO estimates, and a country-level comparison between these two sources is covered in our section on Data Quality & Definitions.
Malaria death estimates from WHO
Since the beginning of the 21st century, the WHO has published global estimates of the number of people that die from malaria. In these 15 years the global death toll has been cut in half: from 839,000 deaths in 2000 to 438,000 in 2015.
Africa is the world region that is most affected by malaria: In 2015, the African continent held 9 out of 10 malaria victims (click on ‘Expand’ to see this). But Africa is also the world region that has achieved most progress: from 2000 to 2015, African deaths from malaria were reduced from 764,000 to 395,000.
Malaria death estimates from IHME
The Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) provide estimates of malaria deaths from the year 1990 onwards. Over this period we see a clear rise-peak-fall trend, increasing from around 746,000 deaths in 1990; peaking at upwards of 990,000 in 2003; and then declining (although at varying rates) to around 720,000 in 2016.
These estimates are notably higher than those of the WHO (see Data Quality & Definitions for further details). Although divergent on the total number of malaria deaths, both the IHME and WHO estimate that 90 percent (9 in every 10 deaths) are from the African region.
More here: https://ourworldindata.org/malaria
The end result? Mann’s 1.8 million Malaria grant – “where do we ask for a refund’?
22 thoughts on “Remember when global warming was going to increase Malaria? Never mind…”
You can fool all the people all the time as long as fact checking comes later and only to limited audiences.
“A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes.”
Gotta love Mark Twain.
Are they still teaching him, or has he been banned because of offensive racial terms?
They switched to the Winston Churchill version for awhile until he too was banned.
“…over the past 15 years, malaria deaths have almost halved.”
I blame this on the illiterate female mosquitoes that did not read the previous “research projections”.
Seriously, maybe we should start thread on all of the “Global Warming” predictions that have come to pass.
Here, I’ll start:
1.
OK, that’s all I’ve got so far.
That 1.8 Million could have been used to purchase DDT; instead it went to someone that doesn’t care how many tens of thousand s die.
Africa has managed to halve its deaths from Malaria using nothing but mosquito netting “generously” supplied by WHO. Imagine the decrease if they were allowed to use DDT!
They are. The WHO has allowed it for some time now and it has been a significant contributor to the decline.
Mostly true. Don’t underestimate female mosquitoes – they already developed a resistance to DDT. Resist, RESIST!
Strange the environmentalists didn’t care one bit when they massively increased malaria by successfully lobbying for the banning of DDT yet they claim to care massively when its in support of their latest pet obsession. Conversely they apparently cared massively about the safety of raptors when banning DDT was the obsession yet when the obsession is windfarms the fact that these turbines are killing raptors is a matter of no consequence.
Call it hypocrisy or cognitive bias, but these folks have a very peculiar way of “saving” the planet. And don’t forget all the insect-gobbling bats that those inefficient turbines kill….
Backing up to the central premise (before this pesky, inconvenient little factoid was introduced), this claim was apparently made on the idea that malaria enabled by AGW was a bad thing, but if it’s the result of banning pesticides… well, then it’s hardly worth mentioning – even a necessary evil (unless you feel the need to cull down all those over-populated humans, then it’s just necessary).
One of the worst outbreaks of malaria in the last century occurred in the Soviet Union at the end of their civil war. In 1922-23 a massive epidemic swept the Soviet Union as far north as Archangel, on the Arctic circle, killing an estimated 600,000 people. In Archangel alone there were 30,000 cases resulting in 10,000 deaths. Anyone who claims that malaria is a tropical disease which increases with temperature is probably suffering from the ague.
Never fear, a new study will come out soon that will prove that Gorebull Warming is causing all of the Female mosquitoes to become Male and thus be unable to pass on the Malaria parasite.
The meme that AGW would increase malaria deaths has always been seriously flawed. Malaria deaths are NOT related to surface air temperature in any other way than the requirement at the temperature range allow for a resident population of Anopheles mosquitoes.
The CDC has a map here.. The entire Eastern US is included already…yet we have no malaria (except the few cases that enter the country from elsewhere). Most of Europe is also already included.
Malaria requires human carriers . . . eliminate the carriers and the disease goes away, despite the presence of potential mosquitoes to spread it.
Leftist money grab, using panic as a tool to manipulate.
I imagine the response to this is: a) those numbers are inaccurate and need to be adjusted; and b) the decline in deaths would have been even greater were it not for global warming.
If I remember correctly it was Siberia that had the worst outbreak of malaria.
Great news Anthony….however living in England I am not sure the BBC and the Guardian newspaper will be able to take it in.
Only this morning climate change is going to destroy all the great golf courses such as St Andrews et al.
It did appear on BBC Sport so may be true…
However if it makes it to BBC News the end is nigh.
An old Russian joke. There are three kinds of news in the media: True ones, likely ones, and the rest. True ones are sports results. Likely ones are weather forecasts. The rest is everything else.
Why do you only check on failed predictions? There are so many predictions that came true to choose from … right now I can’t think of any …
It is highly interesting that UN data is used to refute UN projections. One would think that they would get their story straight.