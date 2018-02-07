Green Heads Exploding: Scott Pruitt Suggests Global Warming Could be Beneficial

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
President Trump’s EPA Director Scott Pruitt has upset greens by suggesting that since humans have historically flourished during warm periods, global warming might be beneficial.
Pruitt suggests warming can help humans
Scott Waldman and Niina Heikkinen, E&E News reporters
Published: Wednesday, February 7, 2018
U.S. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt questioned yesterday if rising global temperatures are harmful to humans, a claim that adds new insight to his alternative views on climate change.
In an interview with KSNV television in Nevada, Pruitt suggested that global warming could be seen as a good thing for people. He said civilizations tend to flourish when it’s warm.
“I think there’s assumptions made that because the climate is warming, that that necessarily is a bad thing,” Pruitt said.
Recently, Pruitt has questioned whether scientists know what the ideal surface temperature should be in the year 2100, or even in 2018. Scientists have disputed that premise, saying that any swift change to global temperatures can have disruptive impacts on plants, animals and humans.
Pruitt’s claims yesterday adds new texture to what’s known publicly about his skepticism about mainstream climate science. In the past, Pruitt steered away from commenting on what a warming world could mean for humankind. Instead, he often questioned whether humans are having a substantial impact on the climate, while acknowledging that temperatures are climbing. He has also described the science as being politicized and touted the fossil fuel industry’s progress in limiting carbon emissions through innovation.
Pruitt’s comments yesterday moved beyond those views.
“Is it an existential threat, is it something that is unsustainable, or what kind of effect or harm is this going to have?” he said. “We know that humans have most flourished during times of, what, warming trends?”
Nothing upsets greens like pointing out the obvious. Humans evolved in the tropics. Outside the extreme tropics where we evolved, we have to wear clothes to stay warm, otherwise we die of exposure. Green suggestions that a few degrees warming would be a crisis are absurd.
31 thoughts on “Green Heads Exploding: Scott Pruitt Suggests Global Warming Could be Beneficial”
What is the Goldilocks Temperature for Humans ?
The same as the ‘correct’ temperature for the global average temperature.
warmer than today for sure. The Malthusians hate that. Add to that the additional CO2 fertilization effects. All they can do is try to convince the ignorant masses to accept their neo-marxism solutions that dictate cutting off inexpensive energy for everyone except the ruling class and elites.
If the new Marxism is all about getting “free” money to endlessly look into imaginary problems then that is what they are doing. However, all I see is old fashioned spivs and crooks.
Well, of course, the trougherati who are sucking up the billions in Klimate Kash will have a conniption fit. They’ll pull out all the stops, using their full repertoire of ad hominems, insults, fallacies, and fictional disasters that will ensue if the world warms less than the difference between San Diego and Los Angeles.
“Scientists have disputed that premise, saying that any swift change to global temperatures can have disruptive impacts on plants, animals and humans.”
Temperature swings like … early autumn frost?
What sort of swift change are they talking about? Fractions of a degree per decade isn’t what I’d call swift.
Something beneficial to me may be very harmful to someone else. Technology is a good example. Technology has thrown many people out of work (or much much worse) in the last hundred years. Taken as a whole, the effect has been overwhelmingly beneficial. We are almost all way better off with twentieth century technology than we would be without.
Because of twentieth century technology I am still alive and have a wonderful life. How do I square that with the people who died in Hiroshima and Nagasaki because of twentieth century technology?
Turning off the switch on technological progress would have been a big mistake a hundred years ago.
Even if we could do it, turning off the switch on global warming would probably be a big mistake. No matter what we do, some people will suffer. In a warming world, probably fewer people will suffer.
Thomas Malthus and Karl Marx were wrong and so are the CAGW catastrophists.
Pruitt keeps spawning malware in the matrix.
The problem is choice. Today’s Neo-marxist totalitarians (aka US Progressives) have a fix for that.
He’s a brave man…he’ll be pilloried by the Gore’s and many other ‘breathless’ and crazed Global Warming fascists.
If you want to make a Greenies head explode or have some fun with them ask them two basic questions,
1. What should the ideal temperature be for the earth?
2. What should the ideal level of CO2 be for the earth?
I use these two questions and 85% of the Greenies tend to either answer lower to which I reply “By how Much lower?” and then they look confused or they tend to “lock up” and go into a rather confused state that resembles some of the robot meltdowns on the old SciFi shows. “That does not compute.” My findings are that most Greenies have no idea what the answer is.
I had Twitter exchange with Gavin Schmidt about the Goldilocks Temperture in which he finally admitted he did not know.
Dont forget he is a mathematician only He got his start in climatology using general circulation models AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAgh (That is a fancy name for a computer climate model) For a mathematician to be running (He is the Director) of the NASA Goddard Instituter for Space Studies using climate models as his gospel, No wonder I have lost faith in Science.
Most of them probably don’t even know what the current percentage of atmospheric CO2 is and whether that amount is higher or lower than the amount of argon in the atmosphere.
They’ve been conditioned by the MSM to respond whatever is least likely to result in some crazed lunatic shrieking in their face.
I’ve lived and worked in some of the coldest and hottest places on earth. I’ll take the hottest places any day.
Historically all forums of life have exponentially increased during warming periods and cold periods have killed more forms of life. All forms of life depends upon carbon and the major source is Carbon Dioxide in the environment. Therefore, the doubling of Carbon Dioxide is beneficial to all life and warming is also beneficial in supporting more life. The warming of our environment will create a more tropical environment as it has in the last 2 Interglacial Periods. This would take hundreds of year’s to happen and not the scare tactics that the alarmist have been spewing.
Hilariously lame. Here’s the ‘fact check’ on this:
AP FACT CHECK: EPA chief sees good in warming, experts don’t
https://apnews.com/6698295a317b4124950e76ab2cc660ff/AP-FACT-CHECK:-EPA-chief-sees-good-in-warming,-experts-don't
Thank you, I did find the fact check hilarious.
The self-proclaimed fact-checkers are all Bachelor of Arts major journalists with a political agenda. Useless.
Thanks for the laugh H.
Where I live the average annual temperature is around 80F. When will I begin to die from this dangerously warm and pleasant weather?
oh, but 82F is so so so much worse…..
/sarc
Uh oh. It warms up 2C we can all run around naked again. This is why the Left is so opposed to 2C warming. Stuck up old farts.
The Modern Warming Period, following the end of the Little Ice Age (1280~1850), has been a boon for all life on earth.
We’ve enjoyed 0.85C (HADCRUT4 data) of beneficial warming recovery since 1850 leading to: longer growing seasons, less frost loss, increased arable land in Northern latitudes and higher elevations, earlier springs, later winters, few deaths due to exposure, less energy for heating during winters months, etc.
Increased CO2 levels from manmade CO2 emissions have also beneficially: increased crop yields, made plants more drought resistant, increased global greening, increased phytoplankton populations, ameliorated desertification, etc.
Warming Periods have occurred every 1,000 years, and the current Modern Warming Period occurred right on schedule, and CO2 had nothing to do with it. Past Warming Periods: Minoan, Roman and Medieval, were all epic periods of rapid population growth, bountiful harvests and technical innovation, followed by famine, wars, depopulation and chaos during the global cooling periods which followed beneficial Warming Periods.
Unfortunately, we’ll likely have to suffer 50~70 years of global cooling starting from 2020 when a Grand Solar Minimum (GSM) event occurs, followed by the PDO/AMO/NAO all being in their 30-year cool cycles from around 2022, which will add to GSM cooling.
In 5 years, this stupid CAGW ho@x will be laughed and people will yearn for a warmer earth.
Good for Pruitt for bringing attention to the fact that a warmer earth is to be celebrated, not demonized.
Well, for my own selfish reasons I hope Dr. Svalgaard is right and you’re not. I grew up near Chicago. I moved to warmer climes. I don’t want Chicago moving to me.
All it would take is another super volcano to make the up coming cooling to create another Glacial Period. It is really disturbing how scientists have downplayed the Yellowstone cauldron. How they predict that it could be over a hundred years before it blows. When just one earthquake in the right place could trigger a collapse and explosion. Most of North America would be gone in a few days. Call it a hunch, but I don’t put it past the Government from keeping such an event quiet.
Greenland Norse colonies and South-West USA Anasazi culture on high mesa-tops are just two archaeologically documented human cultures that flourished during the MWP that collapsed as the MWP came to a close in the NH.
And well then we have vineyards in Northern England during the RWP and Roman Legions occupying Germanic outposts in northern Europe. All that collapsed as the RWP ended and Rome collapsed.
and by those historical clocks we have about 280 more years of a Modern Warm Period to bask in.
Pruitt is correct. Here’s one argument:
Global Warming is usually attributed to additional CO2.
Increased CO2 is beneficial to humanity:
Increased atmospheric CO2 over the past 50 years, according to some studies, has caused world-wide foodstuff production to increase by 15-25% (which isn’t surprising since trees, depending on variety, are now growing from 30-70% faster for the same reason).
The math is simple: Currently, foodstuff production accounts for a seventh of the world-wide GDP of ~$70 Trillion, which would be $10 Trillion. Taking the lower estimate for increased foodstuff production (15%) of that would be $1.5 Trillion, which divided by a worldwide population of 7.5 billion (an admittedly high estimate) results in $200 per year for every man, woman and child on the Earth!
(The annual benefit is around $333 per person if the higher increase (25%) is used.)
That’s the annual contribution industrial countries (those that have substantially enriched atmospheric CO2 over the past 50 years) make indirectly to developing nations. Another way of looking at it: Since at least 2/3 of the world’s population is found in developing nations, the “annual payment” to them is $1 Trillion!!
I think that’s more than enough. Indeed, all that additional food has averted massive famine and starvation.
They should be grateful rather than greedy and critical.
Indeed Pruitt lives rent free in the gang Green heads.
As a Canadian I have always been baffled by our political opposition to warmer winters ..
Every projected “result ” of climate change is a net good for our country,yet we swoon at Carbon dioxide emissions from the fuels we must burn to survive our current winters.
Also the fuel we must burn to cross these huge empty spaces.
I conclude that the bureaus and their political enablers here are not interested in Canada having a future,as long as they get to live large at productive citizens expense.
The UN IPCC Worst case climate change is the Canadian Dream Climate.
A few more growing days would enable farming north of 60…
A logical person could conclude that persons fighting against such benefits for our nation just might be committing treason.
Oh make No mistake… the TDS is writ YUGE in the Greens’ heads right now.
They are all going crazy-nuts and getting crazier by the day. Trump and his cabinet officers are pleasantly exceeding all my expectations for driving the Left off the cliff of sanity.
Forgive me for my ignorance, but didn’t the IPCC say that all warming to 2 degrees C was a net benefit to humanity? Have we passed the 2 degrees C from when they started measuring? I think not. Therefore Mr. Pruitt is merely parroting the Green Party experts. How dare him actually listen to their own experts!