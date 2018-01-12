Nature’s Climate Article Excels in Acronyms

By Renee Hannon
The more the acronyms, the more respected the peer-reviewed article? I typically enjoy reading about climate science, oceanography and extreme weather. However, some of the technical articles are becoming overloaded with acronyms. One of the recent articles in Nature by Bereiter, and colleagues is a good example.
Here’s a few of their acronym loaded sentences:
“MOT is a S-GAST biased parameter….so the synchronicity of MOT and AAT/CO2 is consistent with GAST lagging AAT/CO2.”
“The close relation between our MOT record and AAT/AMOC changes as well as the strong warming during the YD1.”
“It is not straightforward to constrain the LGM-Holocene ASST or GAST change from the MOT change we derive here.”
“The AMOC switched to its strong state, which in turn starts cooling AABW, making it again harder for the AMOC to sustain its strength as AABW becomes denser again.”
I counted over 20 acronyms in their 5-page article, most of which were defined and a few that were not. Here’s the list in no particular order:
MOT = mean ocean temperature
LGM = last glacial maximum
PSS = practical salinity scale
AABW = Antarctic bottom water
NADW = North Atlantic deep water
B/A = Bolling -Allerod
YD1 = Younger Dryas
WD2014 = not defined
ASST = average sea surface temperature
GAST = global average surface temperature
PMIP = Paleoclimate Modelling Intercomparison Project
WAIS = not defined [West Antarctic Ice Sheet]
AMOC = Atlantic Meridional circulation
OCE326-GGC5 = ocean sediment core
IntCal13 = not defined, some sort of calibration [Calibration method for radiocarbon age dating, it replaces IntCal09]
HS1 = Heinrich Stadial 1
AAT = Antarctic temperature
N-GAST = Northern Hemisphere temperature
S-GAST = Southern Hemisphere temperature
NH = Northern Hemisphere
SH = Southern Hemisphere
Once I was able to sift through all the acronyms, the article did reveal interesting observations about ocean temperatures. Bereiter and colleges reconstructed mean ocean temperature using noble gases in ice cores for the Holocene with unprecedented accuracy. They found that mean ocean temperature is closely correlated with Antarctic ocean temperatures or in their acronyms, MOT is biased towards polar regions WRT to ASST. And the ocean warming during the early Younger Dryas period exceeded present day ocean temperatures.
Nice job BSBKS!
[Ed. Note: Renee is not the only one! I don’t care how carefully you did the scientific work, clarity of writing is important. Excessive use of acronyms and abbreviations is clearly poor writing and should be criticized. In my opinion, peer reviewers should flag it and insist that they be clarified or spelled out. AM]
15 thoughts on “Nature’s Climate Article Excels in Acronyms”
If you can’t dazzle them with brilliance, baffle them with BS
polar regions WRT???
WRT=With Regard Too?… maybe, I think…
The use of so many acronyms can only be designed to intimidate and use the knowledge as some sort of newspeak hammer. Perhaps this is a new writing style designed to save space and ergo save paper? Is this the writing style for the future? Oh God help us. tgif (sorry)
Naw, it’s an old writing style. I’m used to using, and seeing it, when communicating with folks that are intimately familiar with the topic of discussion, generally a very small audience. The other times it generally gets used is when trying obfuscate the issue/topic or when you don’t have much to say… my experience anyway.
Personally I am aGhAST at the climate community’s efforts to make their work ever more opaque to anyone not in the club.
Did they mention how LLT, SST and GMSL are rising due to AWG?
Sorry LST. Looks like a Joe Bastardi tweet. :-)
WTF?
Writing for a Nature journal
“We ask authors to avoid jargon and acronyms where possible. When essential, they should be defined at first use; after first use, the author should use pronouns when possible rather than using the abbreviation or acronym at every occurrence. The acronym is second-nature to the author but is not to the reader, who may have to refer to the original definition throughout the paper when an acronym is used.”
While on the subject, let me vent my pet peeve.
ASAP is not pronounced by saying each letter as A S A P. It is pronounced in two syllables saying A followed by SAP ( as in sap from a tree).
Thank you .
“…pronounced in two syllables…”
I disagree, the proper pronunciation is A S A P. A SAP is just a bastardization for the lazy. :))
I use RFN (Right Fracking Now). It avoids the pronunciation issue.
I think that the increased use of acronyms is due to the increased use of TLKB – tiny little key boards.
I understand why the use of acronyms is so convenient. Every field of knowledge has its own lingo and the cognoscenti become comfortable using it. But with the advent of word processors and the “search and replace” feature, there is really no excuse for using these acronyms when writing an abstract or an article for the general public. (Other than, as pointed out above, if it is intended to obfuscate or scare off the unwashed masses.)