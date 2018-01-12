Mother Jones: Climategate and the Democrat Email Hack were Both Russian Plots

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Willie Soon – Mother Jones thinks the Climategate email leak and the Democrat Podesta Email hack were all part of a grand Russian conspiracy to subvert the West.
7 Years Before Russia Hacked the Election, Someone Did the Same Thing to Climate Scientists
“Why does this story sound so darned familiar?”
REBECCA LEBER AND AJ VICENSJANUARY/FEBRUARY 2018 ISSUE
One Saturday morning in June, two days after the president had announced his intention to withdraw the United States from the landmark Paris climate agreement, Michael Mann was tweeting about Donald Trump.
Mann, a Penn State professor who is one of the world’s most prominent climate scientists, was thinking about the daily barrage of revelations surrounding Russia’s efforts to help Trump win the previous year’s election. The hacked Democratic documents posted on WikiLeaks. The media craze over private emails that had been ripped out of context. Smear campaigns circulating on social media.
“#Russia #Wikileaks #HackedEmails #Sabotaged #ClimateAgreements,” tweeted Mann. “Why does this story sound so darned familiar?”
Seven years earlier, Trump was riffing on a very different set of hacked emails. The real estate mogul had called into Fox News after a blizzard to declare that climate change was a hoax. Trump claimed that “one of the leaders of global warming” had recently admitted in a private email that years of scientific research were nothing but “a con.”
…
In hindsight, the Climategate hack, clearly timed to disrupt the Copenhagen negotiations, looks like a precursor to the hack that helped shape the outcome of the 2016 election. That’s how John Podesta, the Clinton campaign chairman whose stolen emails were posted on WikiLeaks in the final weeks of the campaign, sees it. The parallels go beyond the hacks themselves. “I think it was the intentionality of influencing the public debate,” he says.
…
At the time, some observers openly wondered whether Russia might have orchestrated the Climategate hack. Investigators and other experts haven’t found much to support that hypothesis—the true culprit remains a mystery. Mann himself has pointed to the incident’s “curious connections” to Russia and WikiLeaks, but he, too, notes there’s no specific evidence that Moscow was to blame. Still, Mann sees other ways in which the episode was similar to what Hillary Clinton experienced in 2016. Both hacks, he notes, were “intended to impact the global political scene in a significant manner.”
Podesta, a leading advocate of climate action during the Obama years, describes Climategate as an early example of hackers conspiring “to take the fruits of illegal behavior, weaponize them, then use them in a political context.” And though the emails contained no evidence of scientific misconduct, Podesta notes, climate change deniers successfully used them to “change public perception and increase skepticism about the need for action at a pivotal moment.”
…
Sound familiar? Russian intelligence agents followed a strikingly similar blueprint in 2016 after they hacked the Democratic National Committee, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, and Podesta’s personal Gmail account.
“If you were a Russian operative [and] pitching influence ops for the DNC, and somebody’s like, ‘Eh, I don’t know about that,’ literally you just turn around and go, ‘Look at how well it worked [with Climategate],’” says Jake Williams, a cybersecurity expert and former analyst at the National Security Agency. “I wouldn’t necessarily say one influenced the other, but certainly it’s good proof that that’s a technique that works.”
To access Podesta’s emails, the hackers used a targeted phishing attack that led his office to inadvertently turn over his login credentials. The DNC was hacked by two groups associated with Russian intelligence—one starting in 2015 and another in 2016—also via targeted phishing attacks. Tens of thousands of emails were eventually made public, along with Democratic fundraising reports and other planning materials. Batches of the stolen documents were given to individual news outlets, while other chunks were published directly to the blog of Guccifer 2.0—an online persona thought to be a front for Russian intelligence.
…
The Podesta hack and the Climategate leak were very different events.
The Podesta hack was ridiculously unsophisticated. Anyone with minimal software development training or a few illicit third party scripts could set up a similar hack. In my opinion as a software expert there is no reason to think the Posdesta hack was specifically aimed at Podesta. The hackers probably had no idea what they had stolen until they analysed their haul. These kinds of hacks are normally aimed at 10s of thousands of potential victims, in the hope someone will be stupid enough to click the fake web link. There was no secrecy about how the Podesta emails were stolen.
From Wikipedia;
… SecureWorks concluded Fancy Bear had sent Podesta an email on March 19, 2016 that had the appearance of a Google security alert, but actually contained a misleading link—a strategy known as spear-phishing. (This tactic has also been used by hackers to break into the accounts of other notable persons, such as Colin Powell). The link—which used Bitly, a URL shortening service—brought Podesta to a fake log-in page where he entered his Gmail credentials. The email was initially sent to the IT department as it was suspected of being a fake but was described as “legitimate” in an e-mail sent by a department employee, who later said he meant to write “illegitimate.” …
Climategate in my opinion was an inside job by a whistleblower. The “sophisticated technique” used by the offender to conceal their location was likely a proxy server or series of proxy servers – computers which relayed the original file transfer request through a series of different computers, to conceal the back trail. The computer which was accessed which “could not be accessed easily” was probably an orphan computer sitting on a forgotten part of the network, likely with no password protection. FOIA was worried about being identified, so FOIA was likely someone known to at least some of the people whose emails he or she leaked.
… The incident began when a server used by the Climatic Research Unit was breached in “a sophisticated and carefully orchestrated attack”,[5] and 160 MB of data[8] were obtained including more than 1,000 emails and 3,000 other documents.[18] The University of East Anglia stated that the server from which the data were taken was not one that could be accessed easily, and that the data could not have been released inadvertently.[19] Norfolk Police later added that the offenders used methods that are common in unlawful internet activity, designed to obstruct later enquiries.[5] The breach was first discovered on 17 November 2009 after the server of the RealClimate website was also hacked and a copy of the stolen data was uploaded there.[20] RealClimate’s Gavin Schmidt said that he had information that the files had been obtained through “a hack into [CRU’s] backup mail server.”[21] At about the same time, a short comment appeared on Stephen McIntyre’s Climate Audit website saying that “A miracle has happened.” …
It is not impossible that some spy agency orchestrated both incidents, but neither incident demonstrated an unusual level of technical sophistication. A superficial read of the descriptions of both incidents make the incidents seem the work of criminal masterminds – but exagerating the prowess of the opposition is what people do when someone makes them look like incompetents.
The use of Russian servers is not evidence of Russian involvement. There is a good reason hackers and whistleblowers often choose to publish sensitive material on Russian servers; Russian servers are generally beyond the legal jurisdiction of Western governments and Western law enforcement agencies. The owner of a US file share server could have been intimidated into censoring the content of their server, of removing the material as soon as it was discovered, and could have been forced to surrender details of whoever saved the file on their server.
There is evidence Russia is concerned about Western obsession with Russian political interference. Putin recently accused Russia conspiracists of “Political Schizophrenia”. I’m not suggesting that Russia should be given a free pass – but scapegoating Russia for every domestic political setback without substantive evidence of actual Russian involvement could have dangerous consequences.
Hilarious. At this pace, they would soon end up saying that Watergate was the work of Russian hackers – if Nixon was a democrat.
Just wait, the Lewinsky episode is ripe for “repositioning”.
Isn’t “Lewinsky” a Russian surname?
/sarc
Leaving aside the issue of who did the hacking, surely it is the content of the hacked material that is of significance.
I mean, do you hear the liberal leftards whining about the Pentagon Papers being stolen or say the material sent by Bradley Manning to Wikileaks being stolen by a serving military person sworn to maintain secrecy? No, its the content that got them all in a tizzy.
Typical whinging, whining hypocrisy from the usual suspects.
Wasn’t there some moaning by former Nobelist Andrew Weaver about a breakin and laptop theft some years back? Gotta play that “victim” card.
Obvious fake news, but even if it were true, so what? They’ve been trying to subvert the West for 70 yrs! Blatant scare-mongering.
How does it benefit Russia? They don’t buy the climate bs. They are better served to let us waste the trillions…
No denial of the contents of those emails, I see. Are the Russkies doing us a favor? I’m surprised they did not include the DNC hack on Wikileaks. Of course, Assange has clearly stated that no “state actor”- i.e. Russia- was involved, but that hasn’t stopped the Dems and their lickspittles in the MSM from braying on and on promoting the false story.
Podesta was spearphished. The DNC was likely like Climategate. An inside job leak by a Bernie Sanders supporter disgusted with the DNC Clinton bias. No reason not to believe Assange on this. He also said the thumb drive was handed to his Wikileaks operative in Washington DC. Also explains why DNC never turned over the email server to FBI for examination—FBI would show was an inside leak rather than a hack. The whole DNC/Crowdstrike ‘investigation’ was a coverup, according to an NSA official. And now we know that Clinton/DNC was behind the Trump/Russia fake Fusion GPS dossier that led to the present witchhunt ‘insurance policy’ against Trump discussed iin McCabes FBI office between McCabe and Strzok. We live in interesting times.
Ask Seth Rich.
I’m left mute by your internal politics. Can explain this GPS stuff in English? Please, I’m confused by everything?
There are two issues with this nonsense:
1) It is not clear what Russia has to gain from this, and indeed it is not obvious that Russia has since made any capital out of this at all, which they probably would have done if they could see an advantage; and
2) the far bigger issue is not who perpetrated the hack but what it exposed. Correct me if I am wrong, but the people concerned were exposed for scientific subterfuge and none have actually denied writing the stuff.
To sum up, who cares who did it? The subterfuge uncovered stands as factual.
Indeed: President Trump has bolstered the US military and opened energy exploration on all coasts of the US–neither of these would make Putin happy.
What? I was just told Trump is Russian agent? / sarc
I see the tinfoil-hat brigade has finally found gainful employment with Mother Jones.
They always have.
Is the idea that it is somehow evil to point out criminal wrongdoing?
If the Russians exposed corruption, we should thank them.
Yes, it is evil to point out criminal wrongdoing if it involves Democrats or climate science. (/s)
Well if it truly was the Russians then I have to say my opinion have them has gone way up!!! Anyone who wants to expose the truth has my respect. Now if they were spreading lies or unsubstantiated rumors like some British spy, that would be a bad thing!
I find it so hypocritical that the same people that complain about exposing of truth love to embrace the latest rumors and anonymous tips.
Podesta wasn’t hacked, he gave away his password to a phishing e-mail like an idiot.
No word on his arrangement with the Nigerian prince, yet. but he’s still hopeful.
That the ClimateGate e-mails were posted by someone calling him or herself FOIA suggests that the person was someone who worked at the CRU who became disgruntled about the attitudes of Phil Jones and others at the CRU in thwarting UK Freedom of Information law, and perhaps about the unscientific attitudes of those same people to the fundamental science process of repetition and replication of established experiments. All it would take is for someone like that to have had administrator access to the CRUs mail server.
The notion of a Russian government hack is ludicrous. The Russians help fund anti-fracking activists all over Europe. They LIKE the CAGW scare, because they know more useful idiots in the West protesting fossil fuels will mean less Western independence in natural gas and fossil fuels, ergo more Russian hegemony and less European independence in fossil fuels.
I don’t have a problem with leaks that expose evil that turns out to be true. However; I doubt Russia had much to do with these two, especially since climate change driven stupidity is in their best interest. Climate-gate was an inside job by an individual with a conscience and Podesta didn’t know what passwords were for. The extent of Russia’s involvement was to provide safe haven for Assange and Wikileaks.
However, Russia surely knew that Hillary had a private server and I’m sure that they and dozens of other countries, including many allies, would have tried to crack in to it in order to gain an advantage if she happened to win the Whitehouse. They would have surely known that the only reason for her to have a private server was to hide incriminating correspondence that would be very useful for blackmail down the road.
Is the a less reputable lefty rag than Mother Jones?
I don’t much care who orchestrated the hack, and neither should anyone else. What we should all care about is what was in them.
Perhaps it is time for WUWT to run an article on the highlight comments from ClimateGate? Its been long enough that many people have forgotten or joined the debate after they had faded from the news. The best way to push the “it was the Russians” narrative off the front page is to remind people what those emails actually said.
I agree. It’s a good idea to run another article, or at least post links.
I suppose the record cold we’ve had this winter is a Russian plot as well. Wnen will this nonsense end??
These people really believe their own fake news.
It’s the content of the ClimateGate Emails that is important…. Not who “leaked” them…. and it is more than likely that it was a Whistleblower and not a “hacker” anyway.
Yes, it is… that there was no evidence of any fakery in them, except that ludicrously invented, is the important point
except that ludicrously invented
Nice try Griff. There was not a single email in the ClimateGate releases that the author’s ever said “no, I din’t write that, it wasn’t me”. In fact the opposite, Phil Jones attested to the authenticity of the first release. Those emails were a stomach churning journey through the political machinations being undertaken to subvert science in service of political goals.
Climate change is too important to be left to scientists – least of all the normal ones.
~ Mike Hulme, a professor in the school of environmental sciences at the University of East Anglia
I don’t care who leaked what, I don’t care how many commissions said nothing illegal was done. I only care about what he actual science said. Phil Jones statement (which he admitted was his) that he would work to keep some papers out of the official record even if it meant redefining peer review was illuminating. Conversations between scientists agreeing to delete data, discussing ways to keep data secret, gloating that they’d found a way to “trick” people and “hide the decline” from them via misdirection and obfuscation, these are all emails that there is no question are legitimate and which show clearly that science is being manipulated to create a perception that serves a political purpose, not science.
WUWT readers should be exposed to all of them again.
Some people simply will not see reality, will they?
Hmm… so if it wasn’t the Russians leaked the Climategate mails, who?
Nobody stepped up to admit they did it…
Little green men in UFO’s. They didn’t admit it either, so it must also be them?
What a stupid comment.
Argumentum ad ignorantum. We can’t think of anything else, so it must be whatever we propose.
Not a bit surprising that this conjecture focuses on the manner of disclosure and deliberately ignores the content, which was the relevant aspect of climategate.
As many comments have pointed out, it really doesn’t matter how the emails reached the public domain, it’s the content that matters.
I’m not sure I agree. If hacking of emails is justified by the end result, how can we tell anyone that it’s wrong to hack emails. They MIGHT find something. If someone breaks into your house and finds material that will incriminate you, are you okay with that? Are you okay with someone breaking into your car to find said materials? Unless email is declared public property by the Supreme Court, I see Fourth Amendment concerns in all of this.
It is highly unlikely that the Russians would have intervened in the US election with the purpose of advantaging Donald Trump, because it would have been far better for them had Hilary Clinton become president. When all is said and done, Russia is a petro-state; it relies overwhelmingly on the sale of oil and gas to fund itself. Trump as president has instituted a ‘drill, baby, drill’ philosophy, thereby increasing world oil & gas supply and placing a downward pressure on oil & gas prices by the iron laws of economics. Clinton would have followed in Obama’s footsteps and effectively strangled US oil & gas production, thereby decreasing world supply and forcing prices up.
Whatever the Russians are, they are not fools. Had Clinton won the election, they would have been laughing all the way to the bank, and they know it.
For 60 years Democrats and leftists laughed at and belittled warnings about the Russians as ridiculous red-baiting. They lose 1 election and suddenly the Rooskies are trying to sap and impurify our precious bodily fluids.
Spacibo, Comrad Putin!
Only People driving the U.S. towards a one world governance worry about a “global political scene>”
There is no global political scene but Mann would like to create one. Too many Star Trek movies is my guess. I believe in world peace but do not advocate for global politics. We have managed to FUBAR politics nationally we would create world war 3 on a global scale.
So it wasn’t the Russians then who corrupted the the models? Who did that then?
Do these Dimocrats not get get the implications of what they are saying? If the material on Podesta’s email account and the DNC is all sweetness and light, instead of stuffed with dirty tricks on how they plan to undemocratically screw Bernie Sanders out of a fair contest and all the other slimy activities he, Hillary and Wasserman Schultz were up to, the usual civilized communications would be boring and of no interest to anyone.
Ditto the climategate emails, even if they contained catty remarks about other colleagues is ok. The fact that they conspired to break the law re FOI, gatekeep sceptical papers out of journals, engaged in intimidation of editors forcing some to resign for publishing sceptics, character assassinations, advise on destroying public documents and climate data and employing “tricks” to make data do what you want it to, is the rub!
What Mother Jones has done in the hands of bankrupt Dem ‘strategists’ is tie the ugly smarminess of Climategate to the same cesspit that was the DNC/Podesta/HRC/Debbie communications. If you were given a chance to dig into Sister Teresa’s or Podestas emails for dirt which would be the best one to choose. Tarring Podesta/DNC/Hillary/Debbie with the same brush from climategate is so revealing of these lost souls. They are mired so deep in the swamp they think that the only thing horrible that was done was revealing the muck to the people. The actual devious, undemocratic, felonious plans they had for the people seems okay to this lot. Thanks Mother Jones for revealing the underbelly of this beast. It has more clout coming from yourselves.
Gee Rebecca, before sallying forth on other adventures of this sort, I suggest takin it to Father Jones for a first look.