2018 U.S. Deep Freeze: Largest Weekly Draw on Natural Gas Storage… Evah!

Well… It’s the largest draw “on record”… Since 2010…
Glossary
- Mcf : Thousand cubic feet ~ 1 million btu (mmbtu)
- Bcf : Billion cubic feet = 1 million mcf ~ 1 million mmbtu
- Natural gas storage: underground storage facilities for natural gas. Often old salt mines, depleted oil & gas fields. Gas is injected during warm months and withdrawn during cold months.
Summary
Working gas in storage was 2,767 Bcf as of Friday, January 5, 2018, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 359 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 415 Bcf less than last year at this time and 382 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,149 Bcf. At 2,767 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
If natural gas was sea ice, it would be on the verge of disappearing forever (/Sarc)…
The record draw on natural gas storage was driven by record-breaking natural gas consumption…
The record-breakig natural gas demand was driven by… Wait for it… FRIGID COLD temperatures over most of the continental United States…
Which has all led to a sharp spike in spot market natural gas prices… Can you say “hockey stick”?
This is exactly what we should have expected from Gorebal Warming!
Good thing that most of our coal-fired capacity survived Obama’s War on Coal!
Unfortunately, FERC rejected the proposed resiliency pricing rule for coal and nuclear power plants… So let’s hope the Marcellus holds up!
The Marcellus is super big gas bag. It will easily hold up.
The Marcellus is fracking YUGE. It accounts for about 85% of US shale gas production.
But, it will eventually peak.
The Marcellus is only one of several shale formations containing hydrocarbons in that region, now commonly referred to as the Appalachian Basin, with the larger (in area, at least) Utica being almost as prominent.
Several shallower formations – collectively called the Upper Devonian – actually produce quite a bit and are in the very early stages of development.
FWIW, the intraday spot gas price at Transco Zone 6 (New York City) hit $175/mmbtu with the day’s average $140. All due to pipeline scarcity as several other regional transfer prices were in the $4 range.
These prices shattered previous records.
That sharp spike is regional. Take a look again at the EIA data, it is almost all driven by the North East. The issue isn’t with the draw or even the cold (this week is back to normal, next week will be above average) it is the pipeline bottlenecks.
My guess is that the installed capacity of coal is going to decline faster than the EIA projections over the next couple years. Some of the oldest and smallest plants (read – least economically efficient) have already closed, but even the larger ones are struggling. The price difference between coal and Nat Gas is ~50%, but Nat Gas for baseload is 50% more efficient than coal, so per kWh Nat Gas costs the same and it provides more flexibility in response to market dynamics. My guess is that many of the coal plants are going to keep running until they need maintenance and then be retired – kind of like running a car into the ground. You keep driving it until the day the mechanic says “you need a new transmission.”
Henry Hub is in Louisiana. Yes… The spike will be very short term and it’s a spot market spike. February futures are holding in the $3/mcf range.
In the “no CPP” scenario, EIA has coal-fired capacity remaining fairly steady from 2025-2040. A slight improvement in utilization rate, drivien by higher gas prices, could actually lead to an increase in coal-fired generation over than period.
The above projections are based on the US EIA’s fairly conservative estimates of future natural gas prices and current forecast of coal-fired power plant closures with no regulatory relief other than the cancellation of Obama’s Clean Power Plan. If coal utilization rates rise back to 65-70%, the rate of plant closures will very likely slow down.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/08/07/coal-plants-keep-closing-on-trumps-watch-and-why-it-doesnt-matter-to-the-resurgence-of-the-american-coal-industry/
Wait until next weeks report. It should set a new record!
This is exactly why I have never been in favor of exporting the “bountiful natural gas.” I see stored stocks is down to start the year, probably not too different from the amount exported, and I don’t think this year is going to be an “outlier.” I think winters are going to continue to get worse, not warmer, so what we see happening is typical of our society – the rich get richer, and the poor pay for it on those “spot market spikes” that spike it up their, well, let’s not go there.
It’s not your gas. If you want to control what companies do with their own product, then buy it.
Come on Tom, when is the last time you paid the spot price for Natural Gas? We don’t export that much, and honestly if we did then we would displace the need by using more coal for electricity generation. However, as I said above the problem was a pipeline bottleneck. Even if we were exporting nothing we would have the bottleneck. The bottleneck was a known problem exposed during the great polar (bear) vortex of 2014, and nothing has been done to alleviate the issue. Infact, shutting down Nucs in the North East and replacing that with Nat Gas fired generation without increasing pipeline capacity has made the problem worse.
Yep. With or without LNG exports, the price would have spiked.
Unfortunately NIMBY’ism in New York & New England makes it very difficult to expand pipeline capacity there.
CAUTION: It would be very dangerous to burn any climate papers without first removing the actual print as burning animal dung can be extremely hazardous to the lungs.
Glancing around the internet, I see California, and neighboring states, don’t have many large gas storage facilities for short term emergencies. Of course, the milder climate may mean they do not need them. Yet. Someone is going to make a lot of money when they do.
The storage isn’t for short term emergencies. Its purpose is to maintain production and price stability. Natural gas prices would spike every winter and collapse every summer without storage.
Back in January of 2011 (If I recall correctly.) I was working at a coal fired power plant in the Texas panhandle when the temperature dropped into record breaking negative numbers. Fought frozen pipes in my apartment.
Because of interruptible gas contracts several NG fired power plants in the area had their gas curtailed. Gas company shifted its supply to critical demands. One of the coal fired units was down for an outage. Several dozen diesel fired space heaters were quickly purchased and placed around the operating unit to keep critical sensing lies from freezing.
The customers and politicians don’t appreciate what hard work and dedication goes into reliable power generation, T&D.
Several coal plants went offline because their water pipes froze. Pipeline pressures dropped. And we had heavy snowfall in Dallas.
We had rolling blackouts in Dallas and a foot of snow that week. Of course, “Jerry World” and the Super Bowl venues were exempted from the blackouts.
I always enjoy your posts here. I think two better words may be that I appreciate them and learn from them.
This post is two simplistic. Yes cold had a role to play, I agree but other issues were involved.
The main reason for the new record appears to be the significant increase in exports of gas compared to a few years ago. Difficult to blame that on the cold weather!
That explains most of the breaking of the previous record in 2014. However, domestic consumption was still slightly higher than the 2014 record without exports. The cold is why there was a record weekly draw from storage.
