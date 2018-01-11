Protocol-Breaches in Climate Change Science: Indulging Unproved Hypotheses

Guest essay by Ian McCandless
This article concerns not the science of Climate Change directly; but rather the issue of science-ethics and protocols, which have been severely breached from Square One regarding it.
AGW proponents have given various arguments for why the standard scientific method does not pertain to their alleged scientific claims: from falsely arguing that their Alternative Hypothesis has been scientifically proved, to the false claim that the Null Hypothesis does not apply to this type of argument.
In any event, the main problem has not been simply the unscientific propositions of AGW-proponents; but more importantly, but the manner in which the non-AGW scientific community has likewise unwisely strayed from the scientific method, instead indulging the AGW-theorists by directly countering their arguments, as if they were proved scientifically valid as theory– rather than simply proclaiming them purely hypothetical in failing to first properly establish the hypothesis, before discussion can continue.
Accordingly, these indulgent scientists have “given up their right to remain silent, and thus anything they said has been used against them; i.e. by responding to the unproved hypothesis as anything but unproved hypothesis, they have enabled the entry of unscientific arguments into the scientific mainstream as established theory, and thereby permitted politically-motivated agendas to claim scientific validity. This has derailed the scientific process entirely by failing to maintain the Null Hypothesis as the standard prerequisite for further scientific consideration and discussion; and has therefore taken the debate from science to forensics, where both sides are given equal credence in establishing preponderance.
This in turn opened the floodgates to further improper forensic discussions as well, breaching all protocols of rational discussion and order, and sinking the entire debate to the level of panic-mongering. Meanwhile the Null Hypothesis has now been reduced to “Proving a Negative” against unscientific arguments.
Therefore responsibility must be placed not only on those who failed to adhere to scientific protocols in initially presenting an alternative hypothesis of AGW; but more to those who likewise failed scientific protocols, by failing to stick to the Null Hypothesis as well in refuting it.
This is not a suppression of new or unpopular positions, but simply a preserving of the integrity of the scientific method in maintaining established scientific knowledge by responsible adherence to standard protocols and methodology– without exception, particularly for popular or politically-driven positions, against which scientific objectivity requires absolute indifference to source.
42 thoughts on “Protocol-Breaches in Climate Change Science: Indulging Unproved Hypotheses”
“This has derailed the scientific process entirely by failing to maintain the Null Hypothesis”
Generally when you see Null Hypothesis brandished in capitals, gobbledygook will follow.
The null hypothesis is a specific tool of statistical inference, popularized by Fisher less than a century ago. Science managed before that.
Nick Stokes writes “Science managed before that.”
There’s that anthropomorphism again; treating “Science” like a self willed person making decisions, seeking goals, it “managed” something!
Science manages nothing. People manage whatever is managed.
When people manage, it can be called politics, it can be called science, it can be called religion; good luck finding the distinguishing characteristic that makes it one rather than all three at the same time.
“Science manages nothing”
This post claims that, well, I’ll quote it again:
“This has derailed the scientific process entirely by failing to maintain the Null Hypothesis”
How was the scientific process working before we had a Null Hypothesis?
Or’ you could ask, what NH was Dalton disproving, and how did he do it? Or Newton with gravitation? Or Kepler, etc.
Nick Stokes==>
I would suggest the the Null Hypothesis has always been implicit in science. One starts with the premise “I think A causes B”. Then devises an experiment designed to answer the question “does A cause B or is it something else?” If the experiment shows A does not cause B then it must be something else. We now just call “something else” the Null Hypothesis.
Sorry Nick,
Just because the null hypothesis is relatively new, doesn’t mean that the failure to engage it in this instance isn’t the cause of the derailment of the scientific process in this case.
Why do you persist in nitpicking meaningless details and seemingly deliberate misunderstandings rather than dealing with the larger question at hand? It is a strongly recurring trait I detect in your comments. Your excellent knowledge could be much more useful if you engaged the issue rather than the undergrowth.
Rick,
“If the experiment shows A does not cause B then it must be something else. We now just call “something else” the Null Hypothesis.”
How does the Null Hypothesis help there? Just a name for “something else”? The key is that you did an experiment to test whether A caused B. There is no NH in that.
“Why do you persist in nitpicking meaningless details”
It isn’t a meaningless detail. The basic question is, what is the Null Hypothesis? And who said? These are not details. And you won’t learn anything about it from this post.
Nick: The NH is simply that A does not cause B. There is no requirement to prove what does cause B. But the experiment has shown that the theory A causes B is incorrect and can be discarded. That is scientific progress.
Nick Stokes asks “How was the scientific process working before we had a Null Hypothesis?”
A bit erratically it would seem, an example being the invention of the light bulb. I believe the method is (1) observation, (2) hypothesis of causation, (3) testing.
A null hypothesis seems to be an attempt to formalize step 2 and *disprove* the most likely contrary hypothesis. Otherwise you might be disproving thousands of unlikely candidates; such as blaming global warming on vicunas in the altiplano.
“The null hypothesis (H 0) is a hypothesis which the researcher tries to disprove, reject or nullify. The ‘null’ often refers to the common view of something, while the alternative hypothesis is what the researcher really thinks is the cause of a phenomenon.”
The presumption is that only two causes can exist and so you attack the popular belief, and when it falls, presumably your preferred causation is left standing. This is a fairly common strategy in argument where you hope the other person doesn’t notice the thousands of alternatives other than the one you have proposed (false dichotomy, fallacy of the false alternatives).
It should be obvious that what exactly is to be the null hypothesis depends on one’s point of view. Since the settled science point of view is 97 percent human caused, THAT should become the null hypothesis, the common belief that should be attacked. If it succeeds, remains standing, then it is strengthened and the alternative weakened. But if many alternatives exist then its not very useful; one pin at the bowling alley has been knocked over, many more to go.
Damn Vicunas!
“It should be obvious that what exactly is to be the null hypothesis depends on one’s point of view. Since the settled science point of view is 97 percent human caused, THAT should become the null hypothesis, the common belief that should be attacked”
The Gold Star statement.
The Null Hypothesis is a form of Ockham’s Razor. Which has been around for as long as science has made any progress.
It says “Don’t make up more things than are required”. In other words, if the natural variation that caused the warming in the first half of the 20th century can explain the warming in the latter… don’t look for something else.
Not CO2, aliens or pixies. There is nothing else needed.
Only three branches of science have abandoned Ockham’s Razor; Climatology, Cryptozoology and Ufology.
All three take their assumption as true and then try to fit the evidence to it. Instead of looking at the evidence and seeing what is needed to explain the observations.
Needless to say all three have made no progress in the last thirty years. No Aliens have been met. No Yetis have been caught. And no reduction in the uncertainty around climate sensitivity has been made.
We have satellites cell phones and vastly improved computers but still no progress is made.
Because without a null hypothesis to overcome you are left with fantasy.
Damn aliens and pixies!
“Only three branches of science have abandoned Ockham’s Razor; Climatology, Cryptozoology and Ufology.
I’d have to add biomedical science to that list.
Another alarmist who knows that his work can’t stand up to proper analysis, so he generates excuses as to why it shouldn’t have to.
Another trick the Climate Liars use is to mis-state the null hypothesis, erecting a strawman in its place. They then claim that the null hypothesis has been disproven, and now it is their own hypothesis which is the new null.
“Another trick the Climate Liars use is to mis-state the null hypothesis”
So would ou care to state it correctly? And say where it comes from?
One way to do would be to point out that since temperatures have changed, both up and down, by more than we have seen in recent decades prior to the increases in CO2, you need to show that whatever caused the previous changes are not also causing the current changes.
No alarmist has ever attempted to do this, they just declare that the current increases MUST be caused by CO2, because they can’t think of anything else.
How about this, Nick: Please state the null hypothesis regarding space aliens being a dire threat to humanity that we need to be defending ourselves against immediately, and where it comes from.
Obviously, the null hypothesis regarding climate change is that the slight warming we’ve experienced since the LIA is natural, and in no way unprecedented. Warming periods and cooling periods have happened many times before, and will continue to do so.
On the topic of null hypothesis; it seems to relate to induction, which is to say, you have observations and you make guesses as to the causes of the things observed. No obvious limit exists to the number of possible causes.
So you start ruling out causes until only one is left. Is it proven? Not quite; you may have missed a cause in your list of causes. It merely strengthens the claim.
Induction will usually never be proof.
Ruling out causes can be difficult, maybe impossible in some cases, which will always leave a bit of uncertainty in one’s conclusion.
Here is a brief explanation of the null hypothesis and its role in science. Very brief, but excellent: https://skepticalscience.com/statisticalsignificance.html
The Null hypothesis, “that the slight highly beneficial warming out of the LIA is purely natural” has never been disproven, except by arguments from ignorance, or by statistical mal-science.
If you want instances of both, go to basically any article on SkS.
I believe even the IPCC has stated that warming up to 1.8C is generally beneficial for the Earth.
A) We haven’t reached that yet.
B) They do not indicate that warming of 1.9C would somehow become immediately disastrous
Meaning: Either their concern over present and projected warming is feigned and political, or they don’t know, or they don’t want us (humans) to be warm and happy, or all three!
“The Null hypothesis, “that the slight highly beneficial warming out of the LIA is purely natural””
OK, at least a statement, although it doesn’t sound very Null. Even a little loaded. But the basic question is, who said so?
The SKS site? You aren’t liable to find anything truthful there, let alone “excellent”.
Can I unsee?
There is no place in the Internet more biased than the Skeptical Science. I mean for real. There is no risk of contrarianism there, or even risk of taking IPCC:s word on anything if it says something is all right, not to worry.
I’m pretty much giving up on all sites that go full Daily Kos. And that is so many sites these days because there are little activists selling diesel cars, windmills, PV and ‘ecological’ chocolate that my brain hurts.
Yes, significance. Moonlanding hoax study, anyone?
By the way, I trust the sks server collects all hits to that link and stores ip’s to out some commenters some day, right?
Likely so. Use a proxy.
Well, I’ll take a chance on the veracity of your claim of excellence appearing in unSkeptical Science.
Has a good start, written by Dikran Marsupial, a person of unknowable credential (but good posting history). Probably has “PhD in applied mathematics at University College London”
Surprise, it really does seem like a good explanation.
He then writes “As the expected rate of warming (about 0.2 degrees C per decade) is relatively small compared to the magnitude of the noise created by sources of internal variability, such as ENSO, we need quite a lot of data for the test to have sufficient power to reliably reject the null hypothesis when it is actually false.”
This goes both ways of course; one cannot say with mathematically certainty that the pause is not a pause, depending of course on how one defines “pause” since it plainly did pause for 18 years or so while CO2 rise did not pause.
I think the null hypothesis just means that something is presumed to be random (natural variability) until it is proven to be false via observable measurement. Climate scientist’s certainly haven’t done that, so the burden of proof is on them.
“I think the null hypothesis just means that something is presumed to be random (natural variability) “
But is natural variability random? Who said? I’m constantly being told here of cycles of one sort or another. What is that “null hypothesis”?
“But is natural variability random?”
No, simply because ultimately nothing is random. However, natural variability does appear to be chaotic and random due to our limited ability to discern and understand nature’s complexities. The null hypothesis is simply an honest approach to understanding those complexities. What is that null hypothesis? Andy gives a good answer above – we are in a natural warming trend after the LIA.
The null hypothesis has been a valued tool of scientific inquiry for nearly 100 years. Both the null hypothesis and science in general will continue to succeed without Nick Stokes null hyperbole.
“the null hypothesis and science in general will continue to succeed “
Success in science generally involves rejecting the null hypothesis, where relevant. Can it survive constant rejection?
Just to be an annoying nitpicker……it’s Occam, not Ockham. Please, continue your discussion.
Both “Occam” and “Ockham” are correct. Google it.
So, you don’t mind being the raiser of that point?
My personal conception of the null hypothesis in respect of climate science is that all observed variation falls within the realm of natural variability until proven otherwise. It has not been proven otherwise. There is considerable evidence that all observed warming is not unusual over the observed time frame and that similar warming periods of the Medieval and Roman and Minoan Warm periods were comparable while lacking any significant CO2 signal as a trigger.
The majority of the climate science community has engaged in extremely dishonest and unscientific behaviour for several decades attempting to cover up and contradict any and all evidence against their hypothesis. These actions stand alone in condemning the garbage conclusions of what is a misinformation conspiracy of activists and self promoting liars, headed by Al Gore- the failed divinity student and Michael Mann the imitation scientist and fraudster.
Have a little courage, Nick. Tell us what you actually think of these individuals and those who collaborate with them.
WTF is up with “unproved”????
Climate change . A Hypothesis . Try explaining that to Radio and Television news rooms. I did a few years ago but they dismissed the explanation. My background being ,years ago, in Prehistoric Archaeology where hypotheses were set up and attacked with glee. Most news rooms have a basic view of the past which was current in the 1920s. coloured with political bias.
see Glyn Daniel “The Idea of Prehistory.”now available on line .
From the fog of catastropharianism to the Diffusionism. is an interesting period of the nineteenth century.
Marx being educated in the early nineteenth century was influenced in his thought by the current ideas of the Past in his younger years (my hypothesis) I assume most journalists are vaguely marxist with a small ‘m’ ( I assume)
Don’t say this on climate audit you’ll be snipped.
I would add that the whole theory also hinges on temperature being a measurement of energy, which it is not. Not even a linear correlation.
I cannot believe the amount of erroneous ideas on this very simple and basic scientific principle. Hypothesis, more co2 causes temperature to rise. Null hypothesis, it does not. Make observations. Based upon those observations, their number and quality, determine statistical significance. If it meets the predetermined significance level one requires, make your choice, hypothesis or null hypothesis. In the case of cagw one must also decide if and or what portion of the co2 one will attribute to man. I have no trouble accepting the null hypothesis in this case. This is not to say temperatures have not risen and declined (for thousands of years before the industrial revolution) nor that co2 has not risen (and declined) during some of that time. Simply that A has not been at all proven to cause B. Too many other variables are involved and no good data to prove what is the main cause of what, if there is indeed a Main cause.
Originally the null hypothesis would be “human produced CO2 is harmless to the climate.” The reasoning is that originally when the EPA required catalytic converters on cars it was to change bad emissions to “water and harmless CO2.” The alternative hypothesis is that human produced CO2 is not harmless and does cause global warming. So they set out to prove that human produced CO2 is not harmless to the climate. The results of that effort are…?