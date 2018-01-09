Al Gore’s ‘Inconvenient Freeze’

Josh has something to say, or rather, draw, about the recent kerfuffle over Al Gore and Michael Mann’s beliefs as covered here on WUWT and in the Washington Times:
Al Gore under fire for claiming icy storm is ‘exactly what we should expect from climate crisis’
Former vice president links freezing weather along eastern seaboard to global warming
Former Vice President Al Gore is taking heat for his claim that the icy nor’easter blanketing the eastern seaboard with snow and freezing temperatures is “exactly what we should expect from the climate crisis.”
The debate over global warming’s impact on Winter Storm Grayson was already raging when Mr. Gore jumped in with a tweet positing that the storm was consistent with human-caused climate change, and citing an article by Penn State climate scientist Michael E. Mann.
“It’s bitter cold in parts of the US, but climate scientist Dr. Michael Mann explains that’s exactly what we should expect from the climate crisis,” said Mr. Gore in a Thursday tweet.
Josh has it covered:
Yeah, apparently we are now the fools, for not realizing that global warming causes, antarctic mass gain, record antarctic sea ice extent, net gain of coastal land globally, a rate of sea level rise which is not discernibly different to that seen in the 1930’s, an increase in polar bear numbers, extreme cold winters in the US with extreme heavy snowfall etc etc
We should never have expected anything else, because even though the opposite of all of these things was long predicted by climate scientists, the various novel post-hoc explanations have now all been revealed.
And it is skeptics who can now be treated as fools for failing to adapt to the attempts to fit the data to the hypothesis.
Silly us, really.
Engage brain before opening mouth, is advice that Igor has never taken to heart. the DM has his number.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5248817/How-alligators-survive-North-Carolinas-arctic-blast.html
Since no one can predict the climate, the story lines are all post-mortem repairs to stay relevant. When a natural science model predicts everything, it cannot be invalidated, and as such, is not a true model. When warming becomes the temperature is doing anything , then it requires to use language in a way that words no longer have meaning. This makes it hard to communicate, presuming we want to communicate efficiently with intelligent people..
In the north of England we are having our usual winter weather: rain, mist, frost, sleet, sunshine, wind etc…it’s just one terrible event after another and all a sign of the dreaded Climate Crisis.
So, according to Al Gore and Michael Mann, cold = hot. The great thermodynamicist Clausius will come out of his grave and pull their ears for scientific heresy.
Al looks like he takes his holidays in Skegness. Oh so bracing.