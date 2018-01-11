A candid climate scientist explains how to ‘fix’ the debate

Lessons from the Alley-oops department.
By Larry Kummer. From the Fabius Maximus website.
Summary: Here are brief excerpts and my comments from a speech by an eminent climate scientist. It illuminates important aspects about one of the great public policy debates of our time. He was speaking candidly to his peers, but we can also learn much from it.
“Some Thoughts from a Reluctant Participant”
Presentation by Richard Alley.
At the Forum on Transforming Communication in the Weather, Water, and Climate Enterprise — Focusing on Challenges Facing Our Sciences.
Given at the 2018 Annual Conference of the American Meteorological Society, 7 January 2018.
The text was generated by Yahoo’s transcription software, so there are errors in it. Hopefully only minor ones. At the end you will see the video of the presentation, its abstract, and a brief bio of Professor Alley.
Why climate science is right yet so many do not believe!
To show the reliability of climate science, Alley borrows credibility from physics by talking about computers, cell phones, and GPS. He tells the assembled meteorologists and climate scientists about the Greenhouse Effect (Joseph Fourier 1824 Tyndall 1859, etc.). Later he turns to another subject.
“This is a survey that was done by the folks at the Pew Research Center …They asked a question: ‘Do universities and the colleges and universities have a positive or negative effect on the way things are going in our country?’ …The party that now controls the House the Senate and the presidency in Washington, that controls a lot of State houses, this poll asked them — and the average voter said universities and colleges have a negative effect on the nation and some of them probably answered with a cell phone.”
So Alley tells the audience that many Republicans are too stupid to see the connection between the universities training people in the advanced physical sciences and their cell phones! This is the crudest kind of tribalism.
There are many reasons for people to worry about the role of universities in America. Their increasing abandonment — even opposition — to core western values. Their skyrocketing cost and indifference to educating undergraduates in ways useful to their lives. Their increasing role as advocates for far-left political and social changes. Alley must know this, but chooses to paint a different picture to his audience.
He then gives an analogy.
“I want you to do a mental picture for me. Think of a …big European capital and ask yourself are the roads ideally designed for modern traffic? …A big modern city has outer belts and inner belts and overpasses subways and it’s built around a bunch of oxcart paths from a thousand years ago. We’re trying desperately to live with oxcart paths from a thousand years ago because they got ingrained …”
That is a disturbing use of a “just so story” (like Kipling’s How the Elephant Got His Trunk) in a speech about hard science. It is also quite false. First, modern cities have transportation problems irrespective of their age. For example, New York and Washington DC were built on logical grid systems in the past two centuries — no oxcart paths — and have traffic problems (3rd and 9th worst in the US, respectively). San Jose barely existed before the widespread use of cars, and today has the 5th worst traffic. Second, we have more than adequate tools to deal with congestion — buses, cabs, light rail, and subways were all developed over a century ago.
The actual explanation for these two things is simple. We are not locked into the current system, it is not “ingrained”, and we do have alternatives. We just prefer not to use them. The reasons are complex, and political scientists have explained them.
Alley goes into another long excursion, then begins the serious justifications for the current state of climate science.
“I counted ice core layers. We counted 110,000 ice core layers before we got to the folds. I had a student come up in classes a few years ago who had a little printed religious tract that said what an evil lying person I was because the world is 6,000 years old. And I had counted more years than that. …you go into evolution real fast and there’s a whole lot of really bright people in high schools around America that are never gonna come to med departments and work on evolution antibiotic resistance because they’ve been told that evolutions in evil eye and people are going to die because of this now.”
The political influence of Christian fundamentalists on climate science is negligible. Alley uses them as a “whipping boy” or distraction from the more important sources of low public confidence in climate scientists’ forecasts.
So in Alley’s version of the world, the public’s confidence in climate science results from dumb Republicans and Christian fundamentalists (plus some research about brains). So there is no need for climate scientists to listen to their critics, or consider what they might be doing wrong. On to the fixes!
But first, more wrapping climate science in the prestige created by other fields of science.
“I can remember my dad railing against the idea that we had to get rid of the lead and the gasoline because it would ruin our lawnmower. You know the tobacco scientists. There have been a lot of groups over time who have attacked science to avoid having to deal with the policy implications.”
First, look at public opinion.
“What I want to do is see is see if we can go a little bit as to how we might solve these things. How we might end up going where we want to go. …So our fellow citizens, I think they’re almost all really good people, I think they want the right things — they’ve been misled by a few loud voices.”
Before discussing fixes, Alley reminds the audience that there is no need to listen to those who disagree with them. To Alley, communication consists only of talking — not listening. Then follows a long digression, leading to this.
“These are maps on a survey that was done by the Yale climate communications people on how the public views climate change …”
This survey excites Alley, but let’s look at what it actually says. First, here are the interactive maps Alley discusses. See the survey’s report here (the maps show 2016 data, I link to the May 2017 data). These are the work of highly credentialed experts; the survey is sophomore level work.
Question 1: “Do you think global warming is happening?”
Over what time horizon? Since the little ice age ended? During the respondent’s adult lifetime? Without knowing this information, the responses are meaningless. Due to the Recency Effect, people tend to remember recent events best — and overweight their significance. That does not work well when asked about science, but works very well for hunter-gathers on the African veld. It is hard-wired into us, and well-designed surveys take that into account.
Question 1.3: “Assuming that global warming is happening, do you think it is mostly human caused?”
If the respondent is benchmarking since the end of the last ice age, or the Little Ice Age, the answer is “no.” If they are thinking of the past century or so, the answer is “probably not”. If they are thinking of the decades after 1950, the answer is “yes” (per the IPCC’s AR5). If they are thinking of the past 20 years (roughly El Nino peak to El Nino peak), the answer is “who knows?” The change is too small (0.16°C per decade).
Doing Communication Right!
Now this post is already too long, and we are only at the 30 minute mark of Alley’s 56 minute presentation — having touched on only a few of the many points he makes. I urge you to watch it in full. Let’s conclude with what I consider the key point he makes. Alley quotes from a presentation earlier on Monday by Edward Maibach, a communications science professor at George Mason U: “Increasing Public Understanding and Facilitating Behavior Change: Two Guiding Heurtistics.” It is in the abstract.
“The organizing heurstic for improving communication effectiveness is: simple clear messages, repeated often, by a variety of trusted sources.”
This is “the hair of the dog that bit me” advice. Take a drink to cure a hangover, derived from belief that the cure for rabies was taking a potion containing some of the infected dog’s hair. It is awful advice. Professor James Hansen began the current campaign for political action to fight climate change by telling a simple story to the US Senate in 1988. After thirty years of telling simple stories, activists have almost nothing to show for their vast investment of money, effort, and political capital.
The reason is simple. This advice is outdated. It was once effective, but now works as well as 1950 TV commercials would if aired today.
“Persuasion requires … a strong message through simple stories and vivid action.”
— Film as a means of political persuasion by Hans Traub (1933). Quoted in Film in the Third Reich: A Study of the German Cinema, 1933-1945 by David Stewart Hull.
“Successful propaganda tells simple stories that are familiar and trusted, often using metaphors, imagery and repetition to make them seem natural or true.”
— Propaganda and its techniques by Analyzing Contemporary Propaganda, a collaboration between Renee Hobbs and the United States Holocaust Memorial.
“The receptivity of the masses is very limited, their intelligence is small, but their power of forgetting is enormous. In consequence of these facts, all effective propaganda must be limited to a few essential points. These slogans must be repeated until every last member of the public understands what you want him to understand.”
— From a text about government by one of the founders of modern politics: Mein Kampf by Adolf Hitler.
Americans are bombarded with roughly $260 billion in advertising every year. More Americans are more sophisticated today than in the past. Simple stories are not the sure-fire tools they were in the 1930s.
People have legitimate reasons to question the need to make for massive expenditures on the basis of climate scientists’ long-range forecasts. Many eminent climate scientists have cogently stated them. The response of climate science as an institution has been to mock or ignore public concerns and ostracise their members with heterodox beliefs. Neither generates public confidence.
Nor do speeches like this one.
Abstract of his presentation
“Some Thoughts from a Reluctant Participant.”
“Our funding increasingly requires that we learn and then make that learning useful to the public. Successful communication thus is no longer optional but an imperative. Despite encouraging signs that we are getting better at communicating our science to the public, major challenges remain. These challenges can seem large. Some people simply don’t want to hear about our results.
“I work on sea-level change, for example, and knowing what is coming could save immense sums of money. But, the best news we could give people on this topic is that change will be small and slow. Worse news may not be welcoming. Making scientific knowledge of this type actionable for policymakers and the general public requires building broad understanding of the science. Informed responses by policymakers can be blocked if the public is confused, and those who seek to generate confusion have a much easier task than those of us fostering broad understanding.
“In order to get the communication right, we must first get the science right – everything else rests on this bedrock of knowledge. Beyond that, the scholarship is clear that scientists’ voices are essential but insufficient. We need help from a broad range of people and disciplines. Wise use of weather, water, and climate knowledge helps businesses, industry, agriculture, and the military save lives, save dollars, and save the environment. Enlisting the full breadth of those who benefit from our science can be highly successful. We need to include the voices of military leaders, farmers, and businesspeople as well as artists, teachers, medical experts, and more. Scholars in social science and communications are increasingly examining our challenges, successes, and shortcomings, and we have much to learn from these efforts.
“In recent years, AMS, its members, and the weather, water, and climate community have been leaders in improving communications. These successes create an urgency for us to continue, because we now have the attention of so many.”
About Richard Alley
He is a professor geoscience at Penn State U (see his pages there). He was a lead author in the IPCC’s AR4, is a highly cited author, and the recipient of many awards and honors for his work. See his Wikipedia entry for details.
Further reading:
You know…..these audience participation surveys always leave out the one question they should ask….
Do you really give a duck?
It’s really amazing…..he talks of how people do not trust universities, etc
..and his fix is to con and manipulate them
Blind Alley
https://idioms.thefreedictionary.com/a+blind+alley
“A blind alley is a narrow passage that is closed at one end.”
This Blind Alley is a narrow intellect who is closed at both ends.
He should really look in the mirror and ask himself why he ignores evidence contrary to his preconceived notions.
“Question 1.3: “Assuming that global warming is happening, do you think it is mostly human caused?””
The second part of the question require far more than assuming …
Weird stuff here. So Alley comments on a survey where respondents doubted the value of Universities, and sees a contradiction. And he says that “big European capitals” have problems with ancient street layout and you say – but San Jose. Saying
“That is a disturbing use of a “just so story” (like Kipling’s How the Elephant Got His Trunk) in a speech about hard science.”
But it isn’t a speech about hard science. It is in a “Forum on Transforming Communication”, and titled
“Some Thoughts from a Reluctant Participant”
Nick,
“But it isn’t a speech about hard science.”
Please read more carefully. The title is a subset of the forum, which is a subset of the Conference title.
The speech is in the “Forum on Transforming Communication in the Weather, Water, and Climate Enterprise — Focusing on Challenges Facing Our Sciences.”
The Forum is part of the “2018 Annual Conference of the American Meteorological Society,”
“about hard science”
Its climate science.. so for once you are correct.
its is NOT about any of the “hard sciences”
Its about bending and mis-using science, maths, stats, and instead, using mindless yapping in an attempt to overcome resistance to the endless AGW propaganda lies.
Perhaps he is “whistling past the graveyard” since the whole CAGW theory is on precarious ground these days. Communication can’t fix the origins and rise of the belief in global warming/climate change. IMO the CAGW meme has peaked and is heading for decline, and not just because of cooling to come.
https://rclutz.files.wordpress.com/2018/01/psych-theory-lc1.png?w=1000&h=543
https://rclutz.wordpress.com/2018/01/11/rise-and-fall-of-cagw/
If they are so bad at communicating, why should we believe them about their “science” and their models.
Right Bill. As Marshall McLuhan said years ago “the medium is the message”. In other words as long as you know how and where to present your message you can easily ‘fix’ the debate.
When did communication become a prerequisite of belief ?
I know you can do better.
I am trained, available, and moderately competent to do precisely that right now, Richard Alley. Perhaps if less money was spent on people like you, too busy “communicating” global-warming, then there would be more money available for those scientists who actually wish to do something genuinely useful for the human race.
More of the ‘its a communications problem’ meme. WRONG.
Climate models say ECS is ~3,while observation says ~1.7. Climate models say there is a tropical troposphere hotspot, when weather balloons and satellites observe no such thing. Climate models predicted warming this century; except for the now cooled 2015-16 El Nino blip, there hasn’t been any—despite ~35% of the increases in atmospheric CO2 since 1958 occuring in this century. Sea level rise was supposed to accelerate—it hasn’t. Children were not to know snow—wrong. Polar bears would die from lack of summer sea ice—except they do not depend on it and are thriving. And so on.
Alley’s problem is that his science and its predictions have all been falsified by Mother Nature’s reality. This speech shows him for what he is: the warmunist equivalent of religious zealot Harold Camping, whose predictions of the end of the world did not come to pass before he did.
RE: tropical hotspot ” weather balloons and satellites observe no such thing”
…
http://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1748-9326/10/5/054007/meta
..
and
..
https://atmos.washington.edu/~qfu/Publications/jtech.pochedley.2015.pdf
TB, see Chrisy’s March 29, 2017 congressional testimony. See especially figures 1, 2, and 5. Then get back.
TB…the arctic is melting……the tropical hotspot would be so obvious tourists would be lining up to take pictures of it…it ain’t there
Published peer reviewed science is much more believable than congressional testimony. For example: James Comey
So tell me Latitude, what kind of camera would a tourist need to use to take a picture of it? Not many tourists have IR sensitive film or IR sensors.
RE: warming this century “except for the now cooled 2015-16 El Nino blip, there hasn’t been any”
..
http://www.woodfortrees.org/plot/rss/from:2000/to:2015/plot/rss/from:2000/to:2015/trend
missing a few years??
Ah yes. The new Mearized RSSv4 instead of v3.3 which did not show warming, hence had to be ‘adjusted’. First Tom Karl on NOAA, then Carl Mears on RSS. Mears was earlier a warmunist hero when RSS showed warming. Now an adjustment hero for warmunists when RSS did not continue to show warming and his hero status was threatened. You lose again. Some of use have been paying close attention. You might also ‘enjoy’ essay When Data Isn’t in ebook Blowing Smoke.
No Latitude, not missing anything, just following Rud’s exclusion of the El Nino
RE: “The new Mearized RSSv4”
..
http://www.woodfortrees.org/plot/uah6/from:2000/to:2015/plot/uah6-land/from:2000/to:2015/trend
No, actually from 2001
Heck even the climate manipulated RSSv4 has no warming from 2001 to the start of the 2015 warm blob and El Nino.
The effect of the RSS adjustments is, AS ALWAYS, to increase the warming trend
This continued data fabrication in a VAIN ATTEMPT to get somewhere near the models fabrications, is really getting passed a JOKE.
TB, no El Nino exclusion. It did of course blip up, nothing to do with CO2. As an econometrician, I agree that if you jerk one end of a time series up, the trend slope increases— until you have enough following data points to jerk it back down. By ye2018 should be statistically interesting, and not in the warming fashion you think. Lets wait and see. We have time, as ECS is half of what was feared, renewables are failing in cost and reliability, and Paris Accord is a joke.
I love the cherries you picked A
AndyG55, thanks for weighing in with more actual data. Highest regards from up over to down under.
How was V4 more Mearized than V3.3? Or V3.2?
Ristvan & AndyG55:
..
“We don’t like El Nino cause it invalidates our contention that there’s been no warming and makes the cherries we picked look rotten”
..
http://www.woodfortrees.org/plot/uah6/from:2001/plot/uah6/from:2001/trend
…
http://www.woodfortrees.org/plot/rss/from:2001/plot/rss/from:2001/trend
(can somebody puhlease explain to Tom that this century starts with 2001?)…
See above post: https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/01/11/a-candid-climate-scientist-explains-how-to-fix-the-debate/comment-page-1/#comment-2714791
No, Tom, we don’t like el ninos because they mask what’s really going on. Many a skeptic made a fool out of himself back in ’08 doing the exact same thing that you’re doing now, but with a la nina…
“I love the cherries you picked”
Poor tom,
If you don’t know anything about El Ninos, no-one is going to bother to educate you…
… not even yourself, apparently.
El Ninos and La Ninas don’t “mask” anything. They ARE what is going on.
roflmao,
And tom-tom immediately uses NON-ANTHROPOGENIC El Ninos, to show a warming trend.
Thus PROVING our point that the ONLY warming has come from El Nino events.
Doing well Tom. ;-)
Now let’s see you show El Ninos are caused by human CO2
This should be HILARIOUS. :-)
AndyG55, if you choose to ignore the effect both El Nino and La Nina has on global temps, then all you are doing is ignoring what is happening in the REAL world.
A hint, little Tommie,
If you want to show any human warming effect, you CAN’T use major El Nino steps and transients as part of your investigation.
That leaves ONLY the two periods I have highlighted above.
During those periods, THERE WAS NO WARMING.
That means that the ONLY warming has come from El Nino releases of energy from the oceans
And guess what happens when you release energy from something…. It COOLS.
So Although an El Nino causes warming in the atmosphere, it is actually an ocean cooling event.
Nice strawman Andy……please show me where I indicated the causation of El Nino.
.
Thanks in advance.
AndyG55…..here is a clue from thermodynamics….. El Nino is not a source of energy.
And a second independent thought. Alley urges the audience to consider Maibach (one of Shukla’s RICO 20 from GMU) two communication heuristics: (1) simple clear messages, (2) repeated often from trusted sources. That works when the messages are observationally at least directionally correct. It doesn’t when they aren’t, since that just proves beyond doubt that the message sources are not trustworthy. As a single example, Sterling, Derocher, and Amstead are NOT trustworthy on polar bears. Crockford is, hence the Henry, Mann, et al vicious recent attack on her using a bogus method on a bogus selection of web sites and a bogus sample of polar bear papers.
“simple clear messages, repeated often from trusted sources”. That’s Dr. Goebbels’s art of propaganda.
As an engineer, and a republican I find his comments repulsive. Keep it up, Joe Sixpack just froze his kiester off last weekend, and it look’s like it is going to happen again this weekend. The weather doesn’t seem to know that the climate is warming in the fake world of computer models.
This represents high educational utility and efficiency for Penn State. sarc
I think such speeches compiled and organized would make a far better tool for students and parents to pick schools and avoid others. Universities are the institutions where the 80:20 rule does not hold. It is more like 90:10 for finding quality and the 10 percent that you really want to associate with are often masked or blended with the others.
An academic or expert tends to some one who remembers everything, thinks they know every thing and are no longer curious about anything that challenges their truth. This makes them smart but no longer intelligent . They are the easiest people to be conned. You always have to be a student of your own research and Hone your logical skills.
The really reluctant participant is Mother Nature. Perhaps they should first persuade Her. On the other hand, She does not distribute grants to needy climatologists.
288 K – 255 K = 33 C warmer with an atmosphere is indefensible rubbish.
The RGHE theory that exists to explain this 33 C difference must bugger thermodynamics while attempting to describe the physical mechanism for a phenomenon that flat does not exist.
The simple fact is despite all the talk, many people do take the advice seriously. They do use the advice to make choices about where they live, their car, the likelihood of snow, sun etc. And having made those choices, they then observe what happens to see whether they made the right choice. We all do this all the time … we monitor what others are telling us and we see whether what they tell us is credible. That’s just human nature … indeed, it is believed that is why we got our large brain in the first place.
And the simple truth, is that in the vast majority of cases where people do act on “climate change”, they find that they have been misled.
As an individual that just means each individual is more sceptical of the sources that misled us. But collectively as a nation and as a planet, it means that over time as more people discover the hype did not match the happening, they stop listening to those pushing the hype. The reason public trust and interest has plummeted is not difficult to understand. People now know they were told lies.
But that is what alarmists just can’t get their heads around. That’s, because they treat ordinary people as dimwits who being vastly inferior people are easily misled if only they can find the right trick to use. But in contrast, ordinary people are extremely sophisticated in the way they make decisions, we are all judging other people all the time from salesmen, to loves, to politicians. And in areas of importance to them/us we are almost always far better at making good decision than any academic.
The result is alarmists are constantly trying to work out how to fool what they see as the dimwit public into believing the ever more alarmist hype. Whereas the public are very savvy to those kinds of lies and very quickly start to ignore them unless they prove credible.
OK, unlike buying a second hand car that falls apart on us as we drive it down the road, the climate “car” has taken years or even decades to prove a load of BS. But there is now no way of convincing most of the public that the dire warnings of doomsday warming like “Children won’t know what snow is” were true. And having lost the public’s trust no amount of slick salesmanship is going to get back credibility. Indeed quite the reverse, it will just reinforce the view that it’s all a load of sales hype.
excellent!!…….Scott you hit every nail
The thing is, there are a lot of people who fully completely believe in this theory. Government’s (and government regulation of utilities) are spending over $250 billion per year trying to address the “problem” that they can’t communicate apparently. Yes over, $250 billion each year.
So their “Fake News” has been working and Richard Alley is wrong about that just like he always is.
Today, people will understand it better if you just tell them “this whole climate change meme was always just Fake News”. That will reverberate in about 70% of the population today and make them think hard about it. Start using that.
I’m not seeing the “reluctant participant” in Dead-End Alley. Oh right, that’s just the standard passive-aggressive martyr stance they love to take. Makes them look all heroic.
Richard Alley, just like Chuckie Schumer, is one of those people who always checks to see which way the wind is blowing before being caught with an opinion.
He’s got the backbone of an amoeba.
Richard Alley is a very good scientist. Trained in glaciology in the mid-80’s he has been at the forefront of ice core research. He is one of the main proponents of the concept of abrupt climate change on which he published a landmark article in Science in 2003. Prior to Dansgaard’s discovery of the events that carry his name, climate was thought to always change very slowly, as happened for geological changes. Alley became convinced that we are undergoing an abrupt climate change and that CO₂ is responsible. He was influenced by oceanographer Wallace Broecker’s hypothesis of North Atlantic conveyor shut down, that was the inspiration for the movie “The day after tomorrow.”
In science you can be fundamentally wrong in your theses, and still be a great scientist because your contributions are very valuable. Alley’s data and discoveries are still valid for a different paradigm.