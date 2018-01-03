CO2-Consuming Fossil Fuel Combustion

Guest post by David Middleton
“The CDCL process is the most advanced and cost-effective approach to carbon capture we have reviewed to date and are committed to supporting its commercial viability through large-scale pilot plant design and feasibility studies. With the continued success of collaborative development program with Ohio State, B&W believes CDCL has potential to transform the power and petrochemical industries.”
Good thing the US still retains 88% (~280 GW) of its maximum coal-fired generating capacity (322 GW in 2001)…
A fossil fuel technology that doesn’t pollute
Process can use coal, shale gas and biomass while consuming carbon dioxide
By: Pam Frost Gorder
Published on January 02, 2018
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Engineers at The Ohio State University are developing technologies that have the potential to economically convert fossil fuels and biomass into useful products including electricity without emitting carbon dioxide to the atmosphere.
In the first of two papers published in the journal Energy & Environmental Science, the engineers report that they’ve devised a process that transforms shale gas into products such as methanol and gasoline—all while consuming carbon dioxide. This process can also be applied to coal and biomass to produce useful products.
Under certain conditions, the technology consumes all the carbon dioxide it produces plus additional carbon dioxide from an outside source.
In the second paper, they report that they’ve found a way to greatly extend the lifetime of the particles that enable the chemical reaction to transform coal or other fuels to electricity and useful products over a length of time that is useful for commercial operation.
Finally, the same team has discovered and patented a way with the potential to lower the capital costs in producing a fuel gas called synthesis gas, or “syngas,” by about 50 percent over the traditional technology.
The technology, known as chemical looping, uses metal oxide particles in high-pressure reactors to “burn” fossil fuels and biomass without the presence of oxygen in the air. The metal oxide provides the oxygen for the reaction.
Chemical looping is capable of acting as a stopgap technology that can provide clean electricity until renewable energies such as solar and wind become both widely available and affordable, the engineers said.
“Renewables are the future,” said Liang-Shih Fan, Distinguished University Professor in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, who leads the effort. “We need a bridge that allows us to create clean energy until we get there—something affordable we can use for the next 30 years or more, while wind and solar power become the prevailing technologies.”
Five years ago, Fan and his research team demonstrated a technology called coal-direct chemical looping (CDCL) combustion, in which they were able to release energy from coal while capturing more than 99 percent of the resulting carbon dioxide, preventing its emission to the environment. The key advance of CDCL came in the form of iron oxide particles which supply the oxygen for chemical combustion in a moving bed reactor. After combustion, the particles take back the oxygen from air, and the cycle begins again.
[…]
The Babcock & Wilcox Company (B&W), which produces clean energy technologies for power markets, has been collaborating with Ohio State for the past 10 years on the development of the CDCL technology – an advanced oxy-combustion technology for electricity production from coal with nearly zero carbon emissions. David Kraft, Technical Fellow at B&W, stated “The CDCL process is the most advanced and cost-effective approach to carbon capture we have reviewed to date and are committed to supporting its commercial viability through large-scale pilot plant design and feasibility studies. With the continued success of collaborative development program with Ohio State, B&W believes CDCL has potential to transform the power and petrochemical industries.”
One minor correction:
“
Renewables are Nuclear is the future. We need a bridge that allows us to create clean energy until we get there—something affordable we can use for the next 30 years or more, while wind and solar nuclear fission and fusion power become the prevailing technologies.”
Of course, the important question is: What’s the bottom line? What impact would this have on the price of electricity? Otherwise, this sounds like very worthwhile research.
22 thoughts on “CO2-Consuming Fossil Fuel Combustion”
Such a waste of that wonderful plant food!
Also such a waste of time, effort, money, brain power. There are so many real problems with our environment and we waste our time, effort, money, brain power on this.
Ha ha! All they are doing is producing town gas! Welcome back to to the 1820’s!
…and when and if they do all this…..what’s their excuse when temperatures keep rising?
By all means take the carbon out and some of the carbon dioxide produced if that helps but dont start delving into the current ppm of CO2 which as I can see before me has resulted in vigorous and sturdy growth.
Reducing CO2 this way can only end badly for everyone eventually. Think of the grandkids.
..and in related news
America’s Power Grid Is Showing Signs of Strain During Brutal Cold
” Restrictions governing air emissions are also a factor limiting their use.”
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-01-02/america-s-power-grid-showing-signs-of-strain-amid-brutal-cold
They are calling CO2 “pollution.” Anti-scientific jerks. CO2 is the most benign of all substances, the beginning of the food chain for all life on earth, and its very modest warming effect is unambiguously benign under all plausible circumstances.
To portray CO2 as possibly dangerous alarmists have to portray water vapor feedback effects as extremely strongly positive when all direct evidence of these feedbacks is that they are small or negative (dampening rather than amplifying temperature forcings).
To claim high water vapor feedback effects the IPCC uses an invalid indirect method of estimation. The ASSUME that late 20th century warming was caused almost entirely by human increments to CO2 and then calculate what water vapor feedbacks would have to be for such a small forcing effect to induce the observed warming.
That is not science. Science thinks frontwards. You start with your best direct estimates of the operative processes and see what outcomes they would result in. You don’t start with your conclusion (late 20th century warming was caused by CO2) and pretend that this provides evidence for your conclusion in slightly different form (that water vapor feedbacks are strong enough for CO2 to account for late 20th century warming).
That is called “begging the question,” or “petito principii,” and is one of the most basic logical fallacies, the very essence of anti-science, an aggressive refusal to follow reason and evidence, substituting instead a pretense of reason, intended to fool the ignorant into thinking it is actual reason.
Why do we want to reduce the gas that is both essential and beneficial to all life on earth?
What happens to this idea when it becomes more widely realized that CO2 has no significant effect on climate?
Then the oceans say, “Thank you.”
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2011/11/24/chicken-little-of-the-sea-visits-station-aloha/
While the hazards of AGW and Ocean “Acidification” have both been exaggerated by several orders of magnitude, the addition of CO2 to the atmosphere does work to lower the pH of seawater and does cause some increase in the average temperature of the bulk atmosphere.
A doubling of atmospheric CO2 from 280 to 560 ppm, would lower the average pH of seawater from 8.30 to about 8.14. That’s not huge; but it would have some effect on sensitive marine calcifers, particularly in areas of upwelling.
The best current estimates of climate sensitivity put the transient climate response (TCR) at about 1.35 °C and the equilibrium climate sensitivity at about 1.75 °C per doubling of atmospheric CO2. https://judithcurry.com/2016/04/25/updated-climate-sensitivity-estimates/
While the annual human contribution to the carbon cycle is minuscule, it is cumulative because we are taking carbon out of geologic sequestration and putting it into the active carbon cycle in the form of CO2.
If a process like CDCL can economically reduce the emissions of CO2 from coal and natural gas combustion, without degrading power plant efficiency, it’s worth looking into.
pH homeostasis during coral calcification in a free ocean CO2 enrichment (FOCE) experiment, Heron Island reef flat, Great Barrier Reef
http://www.pnas.org/content/112/43/13219
Nothing. CO2 will always be carbon di-taxable.
Coal is mostly carbon. When you burn it you get carbon dioxide. The article says they use iron oxide instead of air to oxidize the carbon, but doesn’t explain how they get rid of the CO2. Sounds hokey to me.
Reduction in CO2 means reductions in employment and destroys people’s jobs. Plants everywhere are calling out for increased CO2 to avoid starvation. NASA photos show the Earth greening under increased CO2 and Warmistas have so far failed to show any proof that reduced CO2 means reduced temperatures. This project is interesting but basically futile.
plant some dam’n trees….
But there is no research money for for OSU’s chem e department if you do that.
I suppose the end result is that they get less energy out of the fuel in exchange for absorbing CO2. There is no free lunch. It could be an incremental improvement over existing carbon capture efficiency, but then again that assumes that reducing CO2 is a worthwhile endeavor, and most here would say it isn’t.
Power plant efficiency is definitely a factor in determining if this method is economic.
I guess the rats will eat the cats and the cats will eat the rats. Or maybe TANSTAAFL? Did these engineers graduate from Purdue by any chance – where the dean of engineering just announced that academic rigour is a white supremacist plot?
There was a day when Purdue was the best engineering school not called Texas A&M.
It is well known that iron oxide will release its oxygen to combine with excess carbon when hot enough. Its called iron ore smelting. Then you can add more oxygen to the molten iron to burn out residual carbon to produce low carbon iron, aka steel. You can even do both at the same time in a blast furnace using iron ore, coke, and LOX. The problem is these processes are large net energy consumers. Where does that energy come from? Pixie dust and unicorn farts are not viable answers for ‘clean energy’.
Putting the same issue differently, there is no way CO2 (a combustion end product after release of heat energy) can be used to produce any sort of combustible fuel to again release heat energy without adding significant energy back first. In photosynthesis, the new added energy is sunlight. Here??? The whole thing is net horsefeathers.
LOL….TRUE….now stop sending this cold down here!