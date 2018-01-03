UAH: 2017 was third warmest year in satellite record

From the University of Alabama, Huntsville.
Global Temperature Report: December 2017
Global climate trend since Nov. 16, 1978: +0.13 C per decade
December temperatures (preliminary)
Global composite temp.: +0.41 C (about 0.74 degrees Fahrenheit) above 30-year average for December.
Northern Hemisphere: +0.50 C (about 0.90 degrees Fahrenheit) above 30-year average for December.
Southern Hemisphere: +0.33 C (about 0.59 degrees Fahrenheit) above 30-year average for December.
Tropics: +0.26 C (about 0.47 degrees Fahrenheit) above 30-year average for November.
November temperatures (revised):
Global Composite: +0.36 C above 30-year average
Northern Hemisphere: +0.33 C above 30-year average
Southern Hemisphere: +0.38 C above 30-year average
Tropics: +0.26 C above 30-year average
(All temperature anomalies are based on a 30-year average (1981-2010) for the month reported.)
Notes on data released Jan. 3, 2018:
Globally averaged, 2017 was the third warmest year in the 39-year satellite temperature record, according to Dr. John Christy, director of the Earth System Science Center (ESSC) at The University of Alabama in Huntsville. The average temperature in the lower troposphere over the globe in 2017 was 0.375 C (about 0.67 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than seasonal norms.
Warmest years (global) 1979 to 2017
2016 +0.513 C
1998 +0.484 C
2017 +0.375 C
2010 +0.336 C
Since the satellite-based global temperature record began in November 1978, the fastest warming region on Earth has been around the North Pole. The troposphere over the Arctic Ocean has warmed at the rate of 0.28 C per decade, or more than twice the global rate of warming. By comparison, the Antarctic continent is warming at the rate of about 0.07 C per decade, while the air above the ocean around the Antarctic is cooling about 0.04 C per decade. (The satellite instruments that collect temperature data do not see all the way to the poles. The satellite orbits miss about the top five degrees latitude in both the Arctic and the Antarctic.)
The continental U.S. (both contiguous 48 and the continental 49) have been warming at the rate of about 0.18 C (about 0.32 degrees F) per decade. That means that in the 39 years since satellite instruments started collecting atmospheric temperature data, the air temperature above the U.S. has warmed an average of about 1.25 degrees Fahrenheit.
Compared to seasonal norms, the coldest spot on the globe in December was near Timmins, in eastern Ontario. Temperatures there were 3.51 C (about 6.32 degrees Fahrenheit) cooler than seasonal norms.
Compared to seasonal norms, the warmest place on Earth in December was near Qambo, in the Eastern Tibet autonomous region of China. Tropospheric temperatures there averaged 5.27 C (about 9.49 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than seasonal norms.
Christy and Dr. Richard McNider, a professor emeritus at UAH, recently published in the Asia-Pacific Journal of Atmospheric Sciences a study that mathematically removed from the satellite temperature record the effects of volcanic eruptions and of El Nino and La Nina Pacific Ocean heating and cooling events. This was done in an attempt to identify that part of the overall warming during the 39-year period that might be attributed to human influences. The 0.155 C per decade trend reported in that study differs from the 0.13 C per decade trend reported here in the Global Temperature Report. That is because this most recent research in the APJAS was done using an earlier version of the satellite microwave sounding unit dataset. That dataset was revised and updated, and the revisions published (Spencer et al., APJAS 2017) while the research looking at the effects of natural climatic events was under peer review.
As part of an ongoing joint project between UAH, NOAA and NASA, Christy and Dr. Roy Spencer, an ESSC principal scientist, use data gathered by advanced microwave sounding units on NOAA and NASA satellites to get accurate temperature readings for almost all regions of the Earth. This includes remote desert, ocean and rain forest areas where reliable climate data are not otherwise available.
The satellite-based instruments measure the temperature of the atmosphere from the surface up to an altitude of about eight kilometers above sea level. Once the monthly temperature data are collected and processed, they are placed in a “public” computer file for immediate access by atmospheric scientists in the U.S. and abroad.
The complete version 6 lower troposphere dataset is available here:
http://www.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tlt/uahncdc_lt_6.0.txt
Archived color maps of local temperature anomalies are available on-line at:
http://nsstc.uah.edu/climate/
Neither Christy nor Spencer receives any research support or funding from oil, coal or industrial companies or organizations, or from any private or special interest groups. All of their climate research funding comes from federal and state grants or contracts.
37 thoughts on “UAH: 2017 was third warmest year in satellite record”
Thank God it has been warming and not cooling. Will provide that bit of a buffer and insurance policy on some stratovolcanoe popping off, which tends to temporarily lower atmospheric temps a degree or more. Best news all day so far.
Well, at last the Alarmist crowd seems to be backing off a bit. Up until now it seems like every year has been THE SECOND WARMEST YEAR EVAHHHH™.
Brian Mannix asked the only relevant question way back in 1985
Seriously, Uncanny X Men!
amazing how the warmest places always seem to be areas with little coverage of proper measuring equipment. never mind as long as we have algoreritms and mathturbation there will always be dangerous warming somewhere, even if no one can actually notice it.
While the settled science is of course settled, they will still like the grants to continue so they can confirm that the science stays settled,
As cicero said so long ago ” who gains”
M.j.elliott
The redoubtable Christopher Monckton described Roy Spencer as indefatigable. I think that also applies to John Christie. Their tireless work has, for a long time, been an important bulwark against the constant adjustments by the warmists. I say, three cheers for them.
“Their tireless work has, for a long time, been an important bulwark against the constant adjustments by the warmists”
Here (from here) is a comparison of the effects of adjustment on UAH (V5.6 vs V6) compared with GISS, on the same 1981-2010 anomaly base. The then current Dec 2015 version is compared with archived 2011 and 2005 versions. The GISS adjustments are indeed frequent (about 7500 stations) but the effect is small compared with just one version change in UAH.
..not adjusting for the same reason though
I thought GISS’s computer thingy adjusted every time new numbers were put in
I recall a thread where you argued we should NOT compare satellite and surface temperature records, but here you are. Typical Nick, playing Calvinball.
“we should NOT compare satellite and surface temperature records, but here you are”
No, I am comparing the size of adjustments made to the two data sets. I do often point out that surface and troposphere are two different places. It’s fine to compare them, just as you might compare NY and Miami, but not with the expectation that the measurements should be the same. But here I’m just noting that UAH adjustments do happen, and they have a much bigger effect than GISS adjustments in the same years.
But as we know , Nick, the quality of the data for GISS is horrendous.. and no-one cares, least of all you.
Just do the maths, don’t worry about the data ;-)
“the quality of the data for GISS is horrendous”
No, it’s quite good, and they have thousands of stations. UAH has very few measurement points, constantly on the move. What do you know about their data quality?
No Nick, you were never able to show any of those stations I asked you for.
You have NO IDEA of the quality of the data.
Nick, you have pointed to the UAH adjustments in previous threads. I’m wondering if you have a specific critique? I have read Spencer’s breakdown on their new method and I can find nothing wrong. They have omitted a particularly drifty instrument set which RSS seams to still use and with seemingly equal weighting; might account for some of the difference
“I’m wondering if you have a specific critique?”
No, I don’t. V6 may be better than V5.6. They give reasons, just as RSS give reasons for their change. I can’t evaluate them. I just note that they do adjust, and the adjustments are large relative to surface adjustments. My take is that the results should be viewed with appropriate scepticism.
In “Nick speak” – It’s fine if I do it my way.
The difference between you and most everybody else is that you consider GISS as gospel, where I and many others consider it garbage.
Go, spread the gospel, Nick
AW, never a more succinct answer to NS. Well done.
Anthony, it’s funny that Nick is defending GISS, in reply to you. That’s all. It’s just funny
“The difference between you and most everybody else is that you consider GISS as gospel”
Another difference is that every month
I calculate and post my own global surface average using unadjusted GHCN data, and compare with the GISS result when it comes out. I have been doing this for six years. The comparison is good.
I find the most striking aspect of the full record is the asymmetry between Northern polar warming and Southern polar cooling. Notwithstanding that I have read there are issues with how the satellite algorithms can affect one at the expense of the other, it doesn’t seem consistent with the concept of a greenhouse gas that warms a little bit everywhere.
“UAH: 2017 was third warmest year in satellite record”
Surface temperatures, based on NCEP/NCAR reanalysis, were 0.075°C higher in December than November (post here). That is quite close to the 0.05°C shown by UAH TLT. It makes 2017 cooler than 2016, but warmer than 2015, or 2014. I don’t like to go back too far with reanalysis, for lack of long term homogeneity, but 2017 is the second warmest in the record.
The relatively warm December confirms that most surface records will show 2017 as second warmest overall (after 2016 but before 2015).
“The relatively warm December confirms that most surface records will show 2017 as second warmest overall (after 2016 but before 2015).”
What happened to you guys making 2017 the “Hottest Year Evah!”? You “surface temperature” guys are falling down on the job.
If 2017 isn’t the “Hottest Year Evah!, then I guess its cooling off around here after 2016, isn’t it.
Yes. A 12 month Pause.
So far.
No surprise there. We’re getting further away from the little ice age with a mega El Niño thrown on top.
Right away by looking at the Dec temps map. You can tell that the weather was more static then average in the NH due to blocking. Hence the reason for the banding of “cold” “warm” “cold” “warm”.
Should have added more static during the month.
“the third warmest year”….is was cooler than it was ~20 years ago……1998
““the third warmest year”….is was cooler than it was ~20 years ago……1998”
So the ’98 Nino counts if you want it to cool after it but not if you want it warming up to it.
Splendid …. about sums it up.
well….is it a 1/10th degree cooler or not?..I felt it, didn’t you?
“2017 was third warmest year in satellite record”
But unfortunately, all that slight but BENEFICIAL NATURAL WARMING looks like coming to an end.
La Ninas to rule, probably for the next few decades….. not good.
(Andy, he looks nervous)…
Well, let’s see, the Climate Change God Hansen (1999) showed the high temperature of the 1930’s as being 0.5C hotter than 1998, which makes the 1930’s 0.6C hotter than 2017.
So we are still in a “longterm” downtrend from the 1930’s, and the temperature will have to increase by 0.6C in order to equal the 1930’s. The current temperatures have a long way to go to match the temperatures of the 1930’s and they appear to be heading down, not up. Despite the best efforts of the temperature manipulators.
+1…
Hmmmn.
1/3 of one degree warmer than the thirty year baseline.
Disaster, doom, and gloom, the world is burning up. We must establish policies that kill hundreds of millions of innocent poor and hungry, and harm the lives of billions more. To (possibly) prevent (er, delay) an additional 1/3 of one degree difference in global average temperature.
While making tens of trillions for liberal (socialist) bankers and carbon futures traders.
” the fastest warming region on Earth has been around the North Pole.”…
well…isn’t that the way it’s supposed to work?
That tropical troposphere hot spot had to go somewhere…….. :)