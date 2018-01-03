Finding: Arctic clouds highly sensitive to air pollution

From the UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and the “other factors besides CO2” department.
In 1870, explorer Adolf Erik Nordenskiöld, trekking across the barren and remote ice cap of Greenland, saw something most people wouldn’t expect in such an empty, inhospitable landscape: haze.
Nordenskiöld’s record of the haze was among the first evidence that air pollution around the northern hemisphere can travel toward the pole and degrade air quality in the Arctic. Now, a study from University of Utah atmospheric scientist Tim Garrett and colleagues finds that the air in the Arctic is extraordinarily sensitive to air pollution, and that particulate matter may spur Arctic cloud formation. These clouds, Garrett writes, can act as a blanket, further warming an already-changing Arctic.
“The Arctic climate is delicate, just as the ecosystems present there,” Garrett says. “The clouds are right at the edge of their existence and they have a big impact on local climate. It looks like clouds there are especially sensitive to air pollution.”
The study is published in Geophysical Research Letters.
Pollution heading north
Garrett says that early Arctic explorers’ notes show that air pollution has been traveling northward for nearly 150 years or more. “This pollution would naturally get blown northward because that’s the dominant circulation pattern to move from lower latitudes toward the poles,” he says. Once in the Arctic, the pollution becomes trapped under a temperature inversion, much like the inversions that Salt Lake City experiences every winter. In an inversion, a cap of warm air sits over a pool of cold air, preventing the accumulated bad air from escaping.
Others have studied which regions contribute to Arctic pollution. Northeast Asia is a significant contributor. So are sources in the far north of Europe. “They have far more direct access to the Arctic,” Garrett says. “Pollution sources there don’t get diluted throughout the atmosphere.”
Scientists have been interested in the effects of pollution on Arctic clouds because of their potential warming effect. In other parts of the world, clouds can cool the surface because their white color reflects solar energy back out into space. “In the Arctic, the cooling effect isn’t as large because the sea-ice at the surface is already bright,” Garrett says. “Just as clouds reflect radiation efficiently, they also absorb radiation efficiently and re-emit that energy back to warm the surface.” Droplets of water can form around particulate matter in the air. More particles make for more droplets, which makes for a cloud that warms the surface more.
Seeing through the clouds
But quantifying the relationship between air pollution and clouds has been difficult. Scientists can only sample air pollution in clouds by flying through them, a method that can’t cover much ground or a long time period. Satellite images can detect aerosol pollution in the air – but not through clouds. “We’ll look at the clouds at one place and hope that the aerosols nearby are representative of the aerosols where the cloud is,” says Garrett. “They’re not going to be. The cloud is there because it’s in a different meteorological air mass than where the clear sky is.”
So Garrett and his colleagues, including U graduate Quentin Coopman, needed a different approach. Atmospheric models, it turns out, do a good job of tracking the movements of air pollution around the Earth. Using global inventories of pollution sources, they simulate air pollution plumes so that satellites can observe what happens when these modeled plumes interact with Arctic clouds. The model allowed the researchers to study air pollution and clouds at the same time and place and also take into account the meteorological conditions. They could be sure the effects they were seeing weren’t just natural meteorological variations in normal cloud-forming conditions.
Highly sensitive clouds
The research team found that clouds in the Arctic were two to eight times more sensitive to air pollution than clouds at other latitudes. They don’t know for sure why yet, but hypothesize it may have to do with the stillness of the Arctic air mass. Without the air turbulence seen at mid-latitudes, the Arctic air can be easily perturbed by airborne particulates.
One factor the clouds were not sensitive to, however, was smoke from forest fires. “It’s not that forest fires don’t have the potential,” Garrett says, “it’s just that the plumes from these fires didn’t end up in the same place as clouds.” Air pollution attributable to human activities outpaced the influence of forest fires on Arctic clouds by a factor of around 100:1.
This gives Garrett hope. Particulate matter is an airborne pollutant that can be controlled relatively easily, compared to pollutants like carbon dioxide. Controlling current particulate matter sources could ease pollution in the Arctic, decrease cloud cover, and slow down warming. All of those gains could be offset, other researchers have suggested, if the Arctic becomes a shipping route and sees industrialization and development. Emissions from those activities could have a disproportionate effect on Arctic clouds compared to emissions from other parts of the world, Garrett says.
“The Arctic is changing incredibly rapidly,” he says. “Much more rapidly than the rest of the world, which is changing rapidly enough.”
The full study can be found here. Quentin Coopman of the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology was the first author. D. P. Finch and Jérôme Riedi were additional co-authors. The study was funded by the National Science Foundation, a NERC studentship, the Pollution in the ARCtic System (PARCS) project and Universite de Lille.
28 thoughts on “Finding: Arctic clouds highly sensitive to air pollution”
They almost had me until this:
“Particulate matter is an airborne pollutant that can be controlled relatively easily, compared to pollutants like carbon dioxide.”
I defy any kind of pollution to have any effect on Arctic air in the winter. Condensation probably does not do much in the frigid winter air but it would serve to remove the particles from the air anyhow as snow and then we are back to the winter Arctic constant-night radiation of IR out to space. It’s pretty cold up there, even in the summer, and having the pollution up there is a temporary thing anyhow; it flows in, it flows out.
Yawn, how is this any different from volcanic emissions. China is probably the main source and they are working to clean up their particulate emissions. Again, this is a temporary thing.
“One factor the clouds were not sensitive to, however, was smoke from forest fires. “It’s not that forest fires don’t have the potential,” Garrett says, “it’s just that the plumes from these fires didn’t end up in the same place as clouds.” Air pollution attributable to human activities outpaced the influence of forest fires on Arctic clouds by a factor of around 100:1.”
Wow, so Arctic air can tell the different between forest fire smoke and human emissions. It’s smarter than I thought. The 100 to 1 claim here is pure poppycock, there is no cogent science to even begin to estimate this factor. The new scientific method: just making stuff up as needed.
The frigid air from this winter has been pushed down over the USA: its quite warm (in relative terms) in the Arctic – warmer than it has been in the past.
https://forum.arctic-sea-ice.net/index.php?action=dlattach;topic=2141.0;attach=56306;image
Read the full study. The article this post is based on appears to be an opinion piece which doesn’t do any justice to the actual study.
Full Study conclusions excerpt
“Regardless of the precise mechanisms, the implication of the measurements is that arctic climate may be particularly sensitive to any future changes in anthropogenic pollution concentrations. Determining the effect of aerosol-cloud interactions on surface temperatures is complicated by the unique physics of the region: increasing τ not only brightens clouds but can also lead to a higher longwave cloud emissivity (Garrett & Zhao, 2006); either a significant net warming or cooling occurs depending on τ, the season, and the coverage of sea ice (Zhao & Garrett, 2015). In the future, a combination of reductions in emissions of midlatitude pollutants and increased wet scavenging in a warmer climate is anticipated to reduce the arctic aerosol burden by 61.0% by the end of the century (Klimont et al., 2013). Based on the ACI values found here, this can be expected to correspond to an 18% decrease in τ but with a possible compensating increase due to increasing arctic maritime transportation and industrialization (Peters et al., 2011). A further consideration is that the dynamic response of cloud amount to aerosols is itself a function of aerosols and meteorological conditions (Chen et al., 2014; Garrett et al., 2009). The ultimate climate impact remains to be determined.”
Well I can’t count the number of times I have posted the explanation for Mr. Garret’s observation on WUWT threads; which is pretty much the same number of times that explanation has been erased.
Water droplets cannot start to form at zero radius, because that requires an infinite internal pressure differential over ambient.
So water requires a finite radius substrate to condense onto, and it will do that immediately at any location where the Temperature is at the dew point (100% relative humidity)
So yes Mr Garrett. more particulates means more water droplets, and in the cold arctic the dew point can occur at lower altitudes.
And stop claiming that cloud formation causes the Temperature underneath those clouds to go up.
It was higher temperatures at surface level that created all the water vapor to form those clouds later when that warm air rises to a colder altitude.
Telling us that dust causes cloud formation is almost as informative as telling us that s-e-x causes children.
Hopefully this will post and perhaps last long enough for even just one open mind to learn from it.
Why did they lose you there? Outside of the fact that particulates can be natural, for artificial ones, they are far easier to scrub than CO2 is…
“When the moon rose and the little green men came out of their spaceship…”
Tom, get back here! I’m only joking!
Maybe it’s because they describe CO2 as pollution. Given that CO2 has zero effect on cloud formation, mentioning it at all is just gratuitous.
“The Arctic is changing incredibly rapidly,” he says. “Much more rapidly than the rest of the world, which is changing rapidly enough.” Gaining ice as the Holocene languishes, probably isn’t their meaning. Albedo of clouds/sea ice in the Arctic is negligible WRT sunlight due to the oblique angle of incidence. More clouds might retain more ocean heat, but that has to be less warming than the displacement of cold due to the Polar Express (now dubbed ‘Vortex’).
Is it called “pollution” if it came from a volcano?
“Is it called “pollution” if it came from a volcano?”
It’s only called pollution if you can place a tax on it, else it’s Nature.
So, they’ve found that most of the tiny amount of warming seen in the Arctic is due to something other than CO2.
Can we stop worrying about CO2 then?
No mention of naturally occurring fires and “pollution” by inference laid at the door of humans.
I’m not saying that the provenance of particulates up there isn’t predominantly from human activity – but I do see the absolute presumption that the entirety of PM up there is down to humans – and that is where my cynicism kicks in….
There have always been natural particulate hazes over the poles. Most is from dust picked up by winds and the by products of organic life other than humans.
There is no evidence as to what portion is attributable specifically to human activity
“In 1870, ….. inhospitable landscape: haze.”
between 1868-1870 over 1 million acres burned in north America
Referring to the last article. Throughout the “little ice-age” and to the 1970s we saw growing industrial pollution – and a lower temperature.
But in the 1970s governments worldwide decided to clean up the pollution. That was complete by roughly 2000. And from 1970-2000 we go warming. Then we got the pause.
And where did that 1970-2000 warming occur? If it was due to CO2, there would have been uniform warming throughout the globe. But in contrast, we got warming hotspots around 3days downwind from the areas where pollution had been greatest. That seems to suggest, these areas had been most cooled by previous pollution that was cleaned up from 1970-2000.
In other words, it was the greens that caused global warming.
Surely climate modellers have known this all along or the models would be wrong…
Once they’ll get this properly added in their models, the amount warming increases per doubling. :)
‘These clouds, Garrett writes, can act as a blanket, further warming an already-changing Arctic.’
So we got some warming, and now the pollution is going to (not increasing now) increase that. So, we have a new reason to tax pollution => more money can be spent to social injustice => redgreens support this finding (‘can act as a blanket’).
They just discovered the “pollution”, so they assume that prior to this study, pollution was having no impact.
In reality, the pollution has maxed and is falling now that China is cleaning up particulate emissions.
“Just as clouds reflect radiation efficiently, they also absorb radiation efficiently and re-emit that energy back to warm the surface.”
Bit of a fake greenhouse explanation there, radiation absorption has zilch to do with it, clouds are bodies of matter, all bodies radiate, end of.
“In an inversion, a cap of warm air sits over a pool of cold air, preventing the accumulated bad air from escaping.”
In Montana an inversion is warm air trapped under cold without enough wind to allow normal convection.
Saw that on a recent cold still morning in the UK, smoke risen to a few hundred feet then spread horizontally, but going nowhere.
I live in the salt lake valley, and the air pollution during winter inversions can be quite extreme.
If you get up into the mountains above the inversion and look back down into the valley, it can look like a bowl of soup.
At the museum of natural history they have photos from the mid-1800s showing what the valley looked like when white folks were first settling the area. One stark difference is that there are many, many more trees now than back then. One surprising similarity is that they had very obvious inversions with haze filling the valley, much like today.
It’s a natural phenomenon, and although I’m sure that there are more total particulate emissions now than before, the haze is mostly unrelated to human pollution as far as I’m concerned.
“compared to pollutants like carbon dioxide.”
Carbon dioxide is not a pollutant in anyone’s books.
Without PM2.5, which refers to all particles down to zero diameter, there would be no rain, at all.
The claim that PM from forest fires doesn’t reach the places where there are clouds, intimates that there is no PM at ground level because that is where the haze is. Well, PM does get to ground level because it is deposited on the ice and snow, as per reports from the ICCI. They worry about that a lot.
Ice particles in the air (ice fog) is also PM2.5. PM2.5 is not a ‘type of pollution’ it is an aerodynamic diameter. I am not convinced they guys are playing with a full deck.
Crispin,
I think the problem is that there are too many people in whose books CO2 IS a pollutant…most especially (at least for those of us here) the U.S. EPA.
rip
“So Garrett and his colleagues…needed a different approach. Atmospheric models….”
Buyer beware!
“Others have studied which regions contribute to Arctic pollution. Northeast Asia is a significant contributor. So are sources in the far north of Europe.”
i.e. The ChiComs and the Russkies.
Commie nations have always been the Biggest polluters on the planet.
What else ya got?
So the majority of particulates aerosols comes from Europe to China and not the America’s… Interesting. Yet very little is from fire’s or volcanic activities making humans the problem. Nothing new there…