One of President Macron’s Climate Defectors Speaks Out

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Camille Parmesan is a US / UK based scientist who has accepted President Macron’s challenge to President Trump, Macron’s offer of funding for US climate scientists who move to France. Camille thinks climate “deniers” live in a world of fiction – but she does not present any real evidence to back her claims.
Camille Parmesan: ‘Trump’s extremism on climate change has brought people together’
Interview by John Vidal
Sun 31 Dec ‘17 18.00 AEDT
The climate scientist on leaving the US to work in France – with funding from President Macron – and why she believes Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris agreement will backfire on him.
Camille Parmesan, a biologist at the universities of Texas and Plymouth, is one of the world’s most influential climate change scientists, having shown how butterflies and other species are affected by it across all continents. She is one of 18 US scientists moving to France to take up President Macron’s invitation of refuge after Donald Trump’s decision to cut science funding and withdraw the US from the 2015 Paris agreement.
What has made you leave the US?
The impact of Trump on climate science has been far greater than what the public believe it has. He has not only slashed funding, but he’s gone on the attack in any way he can with his powers as the president. University researchers are buffered from this, but scientists working at government agencies have really felt the blow. They have been muffled and not allowed to speak freely with the press, they have had their reports altered to remove “climate change” from the text, and are being told to leave climate change out of future reports and funding proposals. This degrades the entire climate science community. Scientists are fighting back, but Congress needs to exercise its constitutional powers and keep the executive branch in check. This is not a partisan issue – this is about the future of America.
Are you angry?
None of us expected Trump to win. It was a real shock. It was horrifying to have him as a candidate. He was so extreme. Frankly, I am not just angry at the far right, extreme Republican groups but also with [some] liberals who bought the Russian propaganda and who are not taking responsibility. And with people who didn’t vote. Good lord. You need to vote! It was a bit like Brexit. Many young people did not vote. I understand they did not want a mainstream candidate but they got Trump and Brexit.
…
When do you expect the major impacts to take place?
Things will shift to the extremely negative in the next 50 years. Climate scientists are doing decadal projects and it starts really shifting about 2070-2090. That is in my children’s lifetimes. They will have to deal with it. That’s what makes me angry. Policymakers are mostly in their 50s and they will be dead by then. The worst impacts will hit their grandchildren. That’s what annoys me about young people not voting. They will be the most severely impacted.
…
What about the deniers?
People like believing in fiction in the face of reality. We’ve had many climate disasters and they haven’t woken up the minority who are still living in a fictional universe. People want to believe this lie and I don’t know how to get through to them. But hurricanes like Harvey and Katrina have woken up middle-of-the-road people. It’s not that they were denying climate change, but it was unimportant to them. These people are beginning to understand it is impacting whole countries and regions.
…
Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/science/2017/dec/31/camille-parmesan-trump-extremism-climate-change-interview
Camille, if you want to “get through to deniers”, you could try offering some real evidence to back your claims.
Hurricane Katrina and Harvey are not evidence of imminent climate catastrophe. Powerful hurricanes occurred before the industrial age, and they will continue to occur regardless of what we do about CO2 emissions. If anything, long term there has been a decline in strong hurricanes making landfall on the continental USA.
The incontestable stream of climate disasters Camille predicts will not strike until 2070 – 2090, by which time most of us will be dead. Her climate claims are not falsifiable on any reasonable timescale.
Camille’s 2070 – 2090 timescale seems a bit of an advance on most climate disaster predictions. Is it just me, or does the settled science date of this “imminent” climate disaster always seem to be galloping off further into the distant future?
Update (EW): Hilited “this is not a partisan issue” (h/t BallBounces)
It’s funny that none of these people make predictions that can be falsified in their lifetimes – or before they retire.
I’d love to have a job with zero actual responsibility or accountability.
Have faith in mortal gods, conflated logical domains, and emanations from the twilight fringe (a.k.a. penumbra). The end of the world is nigh.
But what we have is all the predictions made over the last 30 years of which none have come true.
Running away is the new “fighting back”. If you won’t debate, then it is not fighting back. Science does not grant “permanent dibs” on playing offense all the time. If you want to call it science, defending your work and the analysis of it, is also required.
Russ – she also gives the impression that there are no ‘scientists’ who think the CAGW narrative is hyped beyond any rational limit, given the lack of evidence.
Russ,
“Science does not grant “permanent dibs” on playing offense all the time.”
Au contraire, it does in the realm of Evolution (the grand origins story kind, not mere “natural selection”, which is little more than an acknowledgement that nature can do what humans have for millennia). And I suspect that’s a major reason why the climate change clan thought they could slip this one past us . .
Camille Parmesan is a US / UK based scientist who has accepted President Macron's challenge to President Trump, Macron's offer of funding for US climate scientists who move to France. Camille thinks climate "deniers" live in a world of fiction – but she does not present any real evidence to back her claims.
Why go to France?
I came to the UK for family reasons seven years ago. But I was not happy with my department at the University of Texas. Research funding has gone down so much in the US. I had a big collaborative grant and I wanted to continue it, but it looked like funding was not there. Then Brexit happened, Trump got elected and President Macron made his offer [to fund climate research]. It was perfect timing. His initiative brings me to France, which allows me to apply for EU money. FOR THE EU MONEY HONEY!!!
Amazon stock is going to be at $5976.00 a share in 2075. I modeled it.
A Big Mac will cost at least $25.
50 years ago a Big Mac cost 50 cents; now they cost $5 and could easily cost $25 in 2075–all WITHOUT Climate Change!
(Shouldn’t I get some HUGE FRANCE GRANT for that unprecedented prediction? I mean, where’s the ironing here?)
I wonder if she actually knows what Karl Popper’ writings are all about?
It seems she is in possession of very little in the way of historical perspective or factual information.
Consider her work, and combine that with what we know to be true regarding the historical temperature patterns, not to mention the paleo data.
She has somehow made a causal link between fake temperature adjustments of a few degrees, and the fate of some insects that have been spread all over the earth for tens of millions of years, and have survived every cataclysm and upheaval that the world has experienced.
We are supposed to believe that global milding is going to be some unsurvivable challenge for butterflies?
And that this is important work?
This is a person who has devoted her entire life and career to fr@ud and trivia.
No you wouldn’t. Imagine looking back on a lifetime of activity so irresponsible and meaningless that in your last moments you realize you pissed your entire professional life away for nothing and will be forgotten, except perhaps as a footnote to a footnote in an obscure appendix to “Lysenko Redux: Academic and Scientific Misbehaviour During The Great Global Warming Fraud of 1980 to 2020; Schmutzig u. Dreckig Verlag, Berlin, 2045; 350 pages.”
They used to make predictions that were in their lifetime, but every single one of them failed to materialize, so they have now pushed their prophesies of doom out to a point in time that can never fall back on them.
How people who have been so wrong about so much for so long have even one single shred of credibility with anyone on Earth is beyond me.
The incredible inanity of this charade is simply astounding.
So, she is willing to let her children bear the shame?
Didn’t comrade Hansen say in 1988 that NYC would be under water in 30 years?
That’s like, well, now.
Does anyone know if there exists a compilation of all the AGW predictions that have proved false? If one doesn’t yet exist, perhaps it’s time to start one?
There was the warmlist, but it has been discontinued due to heavy maintenance involved.
One still can look at the beautiful collection here:
“A complete list of things caused by global warming”
http://www.numberwatch.co.uk/warmlist.htm
Good point,
I wrote about it in my blog.
https://thedemiseofchristchurch.com/2016/05/06/un-headquarters-and-usd1-2-billion-upgrade-and-rising/
The UN obviously does not give sea level much thought!
A biologist, studying flutterbys, not a climate scientist, being persecuted by the evil President Trump, lamenting about the ignorance of the unwashed masses:))… Got to love the spin.
Not just any biologist…” one of the world’s most influential climate change scientists”
Never heard of her
Jim Steele has written about her work, here and in his book.
I was afraid to look her up; she’s a beauty queen compared to Naomi Oreskes.
She’s the one that Jim Steele has written about several times. She was one of the first to claim an observation that a species had its habitat changed due to global changey-change-change. As I recall, the butterfly species had expanded its range, not reduced and much of the effect was due to habitat changes due to humans – not warming. She got a Science paper and now everyone quotes her paper as “evidence” of GW induced species migration. All from memory, so you will have to look up the Jim Steele posts for the details.
Thanks guys….I do remember Jim writing about that….I just didn’t remember it was her, shows you where my priorities are! LOL
“…Frankly, I am not just angry at the far right, extreme Republican groups but also with [some] liberals who bought the Russian propaganda and who are not taking responsibility…”
Which liberals and what Russian propaganda?
Talk about a “denier” who is “believing in fiction in the face of reality” and “still living in a fictional universe.”
What a dimwit. Good riddance.
That joke about raising the IQ of both continents comes to mind.
I’d guess that her French colleagues might have views on her being their on the franc that they might have had and that French sarcasm might be turned up a notch or two.
I wonder how she’ll stand up to that.- or safe spaces part of the deal?
Bruce,
Completelyagree, but I’d call her a nitwit. Same thing.
Before the disaster occurring in time span of 2070 – 2090 will Earth warm up a little?
In terms of lefties predicting doom- which is common and often and for varying reasons [silly reasons- like, over population, to name favorite one for last thousands of years or so], the 2070 to 2090 choice is more distant into the future than is normal.
As a biologist, has the process of photosynthesis ever been considered? Rain, hail or shine, it is fundamental to all carbon-based life forms.
Camille Parmesan
Here’s her bio:
https://www.plymouth.ac.uk/staff/camille-parmesan
“What has made you leave the US?”…I needed a job
Yup. Tough duty. 2-3 year vacation in Paris. Wonder what she will do after that.
“…But hurricanes like Harvey and Katrina have woken up middle-of-the-road people…”
Oh, now they “woke.”
Katrina was 12 years ago.
Katrina was 12 years ago and the thermometer needle has barely fluttered since then. Interesting.
Hurricanes apparently were a very rare event.
…practically non-existent in Paris.
She talks about hurricanes, so maybe she should look up the damage caused by her namesake hurricane (Camille – August,1969). That was during a period of global cooling.
The butterfly world (whatever the scientific scientific name may be) of Michael Mann. The synonym of fraud!
I would like to understand how “butterflies and other species are affected (effected?)” by a tenth of a degree per decade. It seems that would be quite difficult to detect, let alone make changes to their prime directive – live long enough to propagate the species.
I would also like to hear about how they coped with climate change in the past, and how today’s climate change is different in effecting them versus past climate change.
Maybe she would like to give us a quick executive summary of her findings, since this is “The world’s most viewed site on global warming and climate change”. Seems like it would be a great place for her to voice her findings and analysis of those findings.
And lastly I am wondering if anyone thinks about what level of “butterfly / climate variation” study is appropriate for funding, based on the world of possible funding choices? Do we have a surplus of this type of study, or is it underfunded?
You can do whatever research you like about how prophesies will affect things (and it’s perfectly acceptable and valid to do so), but it proves nothing about the cause of climate change and, therefore, means Parmesan is NOT a climate scientist!
She is not a climate scientist. She just had to “kiss the ring” to get the funding. And at that point she is forced to defend the faith of face the Inquisition. Guess we really haven’t learned much from the mistakes of our past.
Jim Steele had a piece about here work on WUWT a few years back. He clearly refuter her hypothesis by showing other factors that were at work on the butterfly populations she wrote about.
We are all better off with her in France being paid with French taxes.
…”People want to believe this lie and I don’t know how to get through to them…”
You could start by making climate predictions that actually come true. Its been 30 years we’ve been hearing you people make dire climate predictions, when are we going to see one come true? Or a prediction that isn’t better explained by natural variation?
Is there a definable, explainable process by which brainless dogma gets dogmatized and is then propagated to seek out and infect additional weak and susceptible minds? And it appears that this lady wasn’t even a journalism major? Go figure.
Yes. It’s called Progressive Socialism.
Its quite obvious .
She believes that when a flutterby flaps its wings on the other side of the ocean that the effects can be felt many miles away .
So her findings are that less fluterbys =less wind
Therefore she has come up with a logarithm that shows that less wind =more heat
Pretty simple
Having a very cruisy New Year’s Day in Oz, chilling out and listening to our old vinyl collection. Found one of my favourite albums by the Dutch group Focus from the 70’s, double album “Focus 3” which has this extract from Virgil’s Aeneid on the inside cover:-
“Forthwith Rumour runs through Libya’s great cities-
Rumour of all evils the most swift.
Speed lends her strength and she wins vigour as she goes;
small at first through fear, soon she mounts up to heaven,
and walks the ground with head hidden in the clouds.”
The CAGW Rumour has spread way beyond ancient Carthage and now infests much of the world with the likes of Camille Parmesan having their heads “hidden in the clouds” of nonscience.
As evidenced by his epic The Nature of Things, Virgil’s intellectual inspirer Lucretius had a far greater grasp of scientific reality than the likes of intellectual pygmies such as Professor Parmesan not to mention 2000+ years of intellectual inspiration to science and true scientists as a legacy.
And Professor Parmesan? Well the toy boy president put out the call and she came running….
Isn’t this just a typical example of a climate alarmist being subsidised to put out propaganda though? Exactly the kind of thing the alarmists try to blame the oil companies for, in terms of (allegedly) paying ‘Deniers’ to put out propaganda. Pot, kettle, black.
Intentional malignant projection is a traditional leftist political tactic.
“People like believing in fiction in the face of reality. We’ve had many climate disasters and they haven’t woken up the minority who are still living in a fictional universe.”
Like the completely fictional, failed computer simulations, alarmists call reality? Pure Projection much?
“People want to believe this lie and I don’t know how to get through to them.”
We know the feeling. Maybe start by doffing the virtual reality head set, log off you game of Sim cLIEmate and go out side? Collect some actual empirical observations?
Jim Steele effectively critiques Dr. Parmeson’s (and other’s) science, in Landscapes and Cycles.
President Macron’s getting Parmeson is very much like the guy who stole my old car. Gotta figure they both got just about what they deserve.
Plus many. Only difference is your car probanly still ran.
Camille Parmesan, was evidently a big cheese biologist at the universities of Texas and Plymouth, until the brighter future for biological research loomed under President Macron. As “one of the world’s most influential climate change scientists”, Camille obviously knows that it is best to make predictions about the future that will become evident only after 2070 – 2090. There is clear field here in France under President Macron for a start to 50 – 70 years of reasearch and extreme predictions about the future predicamemnts that will face butterflies and other species, affected by ‘Climate Change/Global Warming’ across all continents, not just Europe.. It sounds a great job free from responsibility or accountability until 2070 – 2090.
I get it now. Obama was running a quid pro quo scheme with grantees and now that same scheme is operating in France on a smaller scale. The grantees are paid to be vocal tools for the policy objective and science loses.
Eric,
“Is it just me, or does the settled science date of this “imminent” climate disaster always seem to be galloping off further into the distant future?”
Well, it seems to me to be in virtual superposition . . both galloping further ahead, and rushing back at us in hurricanes and cold spells and whatnot, simultaneously ; )
To our rational minded friends in France: You have my sincere condolences.
You will now have to support and endure both your nitwit leader and one of our US nitwit climate seance prognosticators. Quel dommage….
Reality comes to the fore in the USA,
…..so you run off to the next source of funds…
Stiff cheese !!
Does she need help packing?
Maybe we could set up a fund to pay for her one way ticket?
Is she the one who did the study that found that butterflies were dying out in clear cut areas, but ignored the fact that the same butterflies were doing well in areas that were still forested nearby?
Yes.
See Juan’s comment at 4:55.
“Things will shift to the extremely negative in the next 50 years. Climate scientists are doing decadal projects and it starts really shifting about 2070-2090.”
That’s handy. Presumably she’ll be suppin on her cocktails on the veranda of her beachfront retirement property in the Bahamas around that time?
Apologies, my cynicism has emerged over the last 10 years. I used to be a content little drone.
She’s just biting the hand that quit feeding her.
I’m just glad the French are now paying for her existence.
I’m all for the French paying to relocate scientists and maintain their lifestyles in France. He’s doing us all a favor.
This is at least the 2nd butterfly expert that has gone off the rails.
The first dove head first into demography.
Now one dives into political science and how the U. S. government should work.
If you can’t swim, learn where the deep end of the pool is, and stay out.
“This is not a partisan issue…. None of us expected Trump to win. It was horrifying to have him as a candidate…. This is not a partisan issue.” O-K then.
Indeed.
“…….When do you expect the major impacts to take place?
Things will shift to the extremely negative in the next 50 years. Climate scientists are doing decadal projects and it starts really shifting about 2070-2090. That is in my children’s lifetimes….”.
So….ummm…what exactly happened to the logarithmic response of the Earth’s climate to increasing CO2 levels? Must have been repealed or something.
And where are those positive feedbacks?
Too many alarmists view AGW skeptics as disbelieving in any kind of climate change or that such change is capable of producing changes in the environment. Most skeptics (especially those with some technical knowledge of the topic) accept that climate can change (as it always has) and that changes are capable of affecting butterflies (as Ms. Parmesan studies). The critical climate questions to be debated are these. 1) What natural processes and forces produce climate change and to what extent are they now active? 2) What activities of humans alter climate and to what extend are they currently doing so? 3) How well can human influence on specific environmental factors in the future be predicted? 4) Given the large uncertainties in 1), 2) and 3) how precisely can any climate model predict what climate and its effects really will be like decades into the future? (The answer, of course, is not very well.)
Below is a link, regards my request that Parmesan’s horrendous science paper be retracted because she kept half the evidence off the books a la Enron. She blamed climate change for the extirpation of a newly formed population that had recently colonized a logged area and had switched to a different, more fragile food plant. Meanwhile just 10 meters away the long established population in its natural habitat had its best year on record. Despite her flagrant sins of omission, the AMS refused to retract her paper, most likely because several leading climate scientists had cited it as evidence for catastrophic climate change.
http://landscapesandcycles.net/American_Meterological_Society_half-truth.html
Dishonesty is rampant in the Alarmist camp.
“This is not a partisan issue…”
“None of us expected Trump to win. It was a real shock. It was horrifying to have him as a candidate.”
It’s good to know there’s nothing partisan about Camille Parmesan. /sarc
A couple of ‘dire consequences’ alarmists have suffered. David Viner of the ‘children-no snow’ alarm seems to have disappeared up a time warp somewhere and Australia’s very own Rainman Flannery is equally non-sighted. Big Al continues to work the Giggle, but it seems to me he is increasingly looked on as the dotty uncle at a wedding.
Furthermore Parmesan had already re-located to England long before Trump was president. (If memory serves from my emails with her husband, he went to England to take care of his failing mother}.
For her to blame Trump is just another example of her dishonest political agenda
There is a much smarter and wiser Camille.
When I’m feeling sick from listening to postmodern crap, a few quotes from Camille Paglia or Jordan Peterson perk me right up.
CAGW is an ideology and it is pathological.
‘nother TDS sufferer has complete meltdown. Year 1 of Trump isn’t done yet either.
Popcorn future in 2018 exploding as the Left continues its steady meltdown providing much entertainment.
Jim Steel demolished her paper and demonstrated that it was not only bad but deceptive. Any sentient publisher would have withdrawn it. Dont beat around the bush.
She is a poor butterfly “scientist” yet is “lauded as a “climate scientist”!!!!!!!!!!!!
If i recall he also pointed out possible conflict of interest with her husband.
Thank you Lord, and President Trump. This blood sucking vampire can suck the lifeblood out of France now, instead of these United States.
Vampire?! More like an annoying mosquito in need of a good swat. Her past blood meals tho’ (like a vampire) have left her in want of more. French blood is sweet presumably.
“Things will shift to the extremely negative in the next 50 years. Climate scientists are doing decadal projects and it starts really shifting about 2070-2090. That is in my children’s lifetimes.”
Camille has no children.
She could reach some cd^s here. We love to get through to people like Camille…
“This is not a partisan issue”
The Left has already lost the infernal CAGW debate.
None of CAGW’s dire climate predictions have come close to reflecting reality for 30~100 years (depending on climate phenomenon), which means the CAGW hypothesis is dead.
All CAGW grant-grubbing “scientists” can do is to extend their failed predictions 50~80 years in the future and desperately hope the gullible public and Leftist polical hacks will keep their money flowing before their tenures expire.
Such childish delusions are futile. In about 5 years, both the PDO & AMO will all be in their respective 30-year cool cycles, and a 50~75 year Grand Solar Minimum starts from 2021, which will likely cause significant cooling for the next 50~75 years.
CAGW grant-grubbers will desperately try to convince the public that global warming causes global cooling, but eventually, such fantasies will be laughed at.
Is it just me or is the Global Warming/ Climate Change narrative changing again in the amount of time for total destruction due to climate change. Al Bore was predicting 2012 in 1998, 2015 in 2003,and more recently 2025 and 2050 as the years of the end of all. I notice this woman is pushing a new narrative of 2070 – 2090 time line. If you had predicted that man would have flown at Mach 3 regularly before the year 2000 while watching the Wright brothers flying in 1903 they would have called you crazy. This type of alarmist must think we are all too stupid to keep track of their narrative. Reminds me of some Doomsday cults trying to predict the end of the world. Oops 2012 did not happen well I meant 2025.
