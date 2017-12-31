Botched reporting- A Reply to The New York Times on “How Climate Change Deniers Rise to the Top in Google Searches”

The New York Times remains a slave to climate alarmism even after its miserable failure in Paris on December 12, and continues to push the fossil fuels conspiracy theory. It’s regularly publishing fake news. A NYT piece that appeared on December 29, How Climate Change Deniers Rise to the Top in Google Searches, mentions me, my website DefyCCC, and WUWT, and I take this opportunity to reply. In November and December 2017, I experimented with distributing the climate realism message using advertising options on Google and some other platforms. I will report on the results of this experiment in a separate article. Apparently, some of my Google ads caught the attention of the NYT. On December 4th, a NYT reporter named Hiroko Tabuchi interviewed me for 45 minutes in preparing for the above NYT piece.
In the interview, I attempted to convince the reporter that the NYT got science wrong, that real scientists are against climate alarmism, and that other countries build coal power plants and more. The reporter was honest in telling me that the NYT piece would be about the ads, not about the climate debate (I hope NYT does not fire her for this act of honesty, unfit for its organizational culture), so I already knew what to expect. However, the piece weaves lies, half-truths, and trivial facts so seamlessly that it elevates fake news into an art form. I will comment only on some falsehoods related to me.
The only thing that surprised me in the NYT piece was how it used me to link Trump to Russia.
“Of course, people click,” said Mr. Goldstein, who said he had emigrated from Russia two decades ago and had worked in the software and power industries. “Google is the No. 1 advertising choice.”
The proliferation of climate disinformation, both online and off, has coincided with an effort to undermine measures to combat climate change. Republican leaders regularly question climate science and President Trump has called climate change a hoax.
I emigrated from the Soviet Union (not from Russia) before it dissolved in 1991, the dissolution that happened twenty-six years ago. I was born and grew up in the Ukraine, then a part of the Soviet Union. This information is present in the About page of my site. I did not tell the reporter that I “emigrated from Russia two decades ago.” Here, the New York Times has “slightly” changed times and names in order to evoke another conspiracy theory, one of a Trump-Russia collusion. The rest could have been expected. This is how the NYT linked me to the Koch brothers:
DefyCCC, the site that recently bought the “climate change” search term on Google, devotes an entire section of its site to content from WattsUpWithThat, a well-known climate denial site by the blogger Anthony Watts. Mr. Watts has received funding from the Heartland Institute, backed by the billionaire Koch brothers.
Beyond that, little is known about DefyCCC. …
The reporter ran this line (except for the last quoted sentence) by me in the interview. In fact, DefyCCC has no sections at all. It does have a menu, and links to my articles in WUWT are collected under top menu items In WattsUpWithThat and WUWT 2016. I explained that to the reporter. But the NYT still published this line, falsely insinuating that I am connected to the Koch brothers. The next sentence was supposed to cement this lie as truth: “Beyond that, little is known about DefyCCC”. This is also a typical line in the hatchet job pieces, used when it cannot find dirt on somebody. For the record, I also told her I have no information about other allegations in that paragraph. Further in the piece, the NYT made another wild insinuation about me:
He received help with his site but would not say who his backers were to protect their privacy.
In the interview, I said I have colleagues and refused to name them. Then, I told the reporter about the shooting of the UAH building as a reason to withdraw personal information. This topic was blacked out by the media, so the NYT didn’t mention it, but made up its own explanation. This is where fake news becomes an art form. In the sentence, the word help (from colleagues or coworkers) is followed by the word backers, subtly turning it into financial support. And then a quote, taken out of context, cements this impression.
Having written about my imaginary backers, the NYT failed to disclose its own. Its largest shareholder is Mexican multi-billionaire Carlos Slim, who was the world’s richest man a few years ago. Mr. Slim has significant investments in oil and natural gas in Latin America, which compete against U.S. oil, gas, and coal industries. The NYT’s attempts to damage the U.S. fossil fuels industry promote the financial interests of its largest shareholder.
I took record of the insults that the NYT hurled at me, but I will not dignify them with a response.
The NYT piece mentions WUWT and DefyCCC, but it links to neither of our sites. I understand that it doesn’t want to transfer “link equity” or encourage readers to visit them. But, when the NYT wrote about white supremacists, it linked to Stormfront with a perfect, link equity carrying link (3), although it didn’t have to, or could have used a nofollow tag that prevented transfer of link equity. When I checked in September 2017, I found that the top neo-nazi websites received most of their link equity from the leftstream media. Just a note.
I don’t want to finish this article on the NYT links to neo-nazi websites. Sorry, I mean, the links from the NYT site to neo-nazi sites. Reading the NYT is not only misinforming, but also morally degrading. The NYT published two pieces about UFOs in December 2017: 2 Navy Airmen and an Object That ‘Accelerated Like Nothing I’ve Ever Seen’ (in the section Politics) and Dad Believed in U.F.O.s. Turns Out He Wasn’t Alone (in the section News Analysis). Seems to me that the NYT is looking for its niche among tabloids.
Notes
Carlos Slim owned ~17% of class A shares of the NYT until a few months ago. But Class A shares of the NYT elect only about one third of the board. Class B shares are thought to be held by the Ochs-Sulzberger family. Father and son Ochs-Sulzberger have been the NYT publishers since 1963, so the NYT was considered independent from external financial influences. But, in the precarious financial situation into which the NYT painted itself by serving as a propaganda accessory and by false reporting — money ends up mattering more than formal voting rights. Thus, Carlos Slim probably wields or wielded much more power in the editorial room of the NYT than previously thought. To his credit, he is not a liberal. Mr. Slim also owns substantial interest in the tobacco industry around the world, which makes the NYT a sister company of Big Tobacco.
Posts about the New York Times take a good part of the fakestream media category in DefyCCC. Besides printing fake news, it was caught doing near-Orwellian re-writing of its articles to toe the party line. I have even proposed a new logo and byline for it that better reflects its new nature. It can use them free of charge under a Creative Commons license, just like other content of my website.
Addendum by Anthony:
The way the NYT article is written, it implies that WUWT has an ad campaign running in Google Adwords to attract readers. It does not, and never has. We have no advertising budget. The article also implies that WUWT is funded by the Heartland Institute. It is not and never has been. Neither WUWT nor the owner Anthony receives any payroll or regular funding from Heartland. We rely entirely upon advertisements (managed by WordPress.com and a sharing agreement) and donations from readers. In the past, Heartland helped locate a donor for a project, and Anthony has been given a $1000 honorarium and travel expenses to speak at some Heartland conferences on climate change, just like any other speaker, including pro-warming/pro-climate change scientist, Dr. Scott Denning.
Tabuchi also insinuated that WUWT and/or me is funded by the Koch Brothers; this is a laughable falsehood. They have never sent me a dime, either directly or indirectly. They don’t even know who I am and I’ve never had any contact with them or their charitable organization; it’s just a weak conspiracy theory pushed by the weak-minded who would rather take talking points from others than do their own homework.
But, the writer, one unheard of Mr. HIROKO TABUCHI never bothered to ask any questions of me. So as a journalist, he fails miserably based by relying on and writing about his own assumptions.
Is this the best the New York Times can do? Apparently so.
37 thoughts on “Botched reporting- A Reply to The New York Times on “How Climate Change Deniers Rise to the Top in Google Searches””
One might have thought their abysmal record during the election which brought an apology to their readers might have caused a change at NYT.
Apparently they are just slow learners.
Nice piece… :D
Like 99.9% of the Leftist media, the NYT has doubled down on its pre-election behaviour. They are incapable of any other path.
I would like to be able to tell you that the New York Times has fallen down from its former greatness, but I can’t. It has always been a propaganda rag with an upturned nose. Just Google, Walter Duranty and Herbert Matthews.
Anthony: You should consult with a lawyer, you may have a good libel claim.
When the left wants to smear someone they insinuate that they’re linked to Koch Brothers. Says a lot about the person doing the smearing.
I’ve read in numerous comment sections on various sites that WUWT is funded by Big Oil and have even seen one commenter post the information on the money from Heartland, then emphatically state that made WUWT funded by Big Oil. It’s out there and there are definitely true believers regurgitating the smear in many places on the net.
This set of examples is why NYT, WaPo, and ilk will inevitably fail. It is simply too easy now to disprove their fake news. A Trump created but very true term.
The dead-tree media.
Sorry Leo but what were you expecting from talking to these propagandists?
Fair or balanced or objective?
Never.
Hiroko’s a she, not a he. Note that her Times column does not permit comments. I wonder why?
Hiroko sounds like a female name, though. Although given that Hiroko writes for the NYT, Hiroko might identify as male, so “he” could be the appropriate pronoun.
Simple explanation: minor factual error caused by unfamiliarity with Japanese names and not helped by the fact that Watts had no contact with the reporter.
https://www.nytimes.com/by/hiroko-tabuchi
I only read MSM and use to research just how fake it always turns out to be. It seems to assume ever one is a total ignorant moron in regards to science, mathematics, economics, history, English comprehension and logic. Especially since the start of 2016.
“It seems to assume ever one is a total ignorant moron in regards to science, mathematics, economics, history, English comprehension and logic.”
This, in general, is my assumption.
“If you don’t read the newspaper, you’re uninformed. If you read the newspaper, you’re mis-informed.” – Mark Twain
Michael Chrichton: “Briefly stated, the Gell-Mann Amnesia effect is as follows. You open the newspaper to an article on some subject you know well. In Murray’s case, physics. In mine, show business. You read the article and see the journalist has absolutely no understanding of either the facts or the issues. Often, the article is so wrong it actually presents the story backward—reversing cause and effect. I call these the “wet streets cause rain” stories. Paper’s full of them.
In any case, you read with exasperation or amusement the multiple errors in a story, and then turn the page to national or international affairs, and read as if the rest of the newspaper was somehow more accurate about Palestine than the baloney you just read. You turn the page, and forget what you know.”
Correction: Michael Crichton.
The editorial narrative of the NYT is catastrophic human-caused climate change. In support of that they will ignore information to the contrary and misrepresent or denigrate anyone who speaks to the contrary.
If you must speak to any reporter (and especially NYT and other “warmist” organs) insist on recording the conversations and if that is refused, refuse to speak to them. Remember that reporters are paid to support the narrative; not necessarily the truth.
The Ukrainians I know are two groups. One group’s ancestors immigrated in the early 20th century. The other group, or their parents, immigrated after WW2. That group hates the Russians. link
A reporter who mixes up Ukrainians and Russians isn’t paying attention. link
Anthony, I’ve followed your site for many years – ever since Climate Audit showed me that climate science doesn’t operate like normal science – and your strike me as a sincere and dedicated human being.
So I understand why you talked to the NYT with at least some expectation of professionalism. But if the last year has shown us anything, it’s that the media aren’t professional. The conclusion to your story was written before the reporter typed his first word.
They’re rather pathetic actually. They could have staked out a competitive position in the Internet age by focusing on a reputation for thoroughness and objectivity. Instead they threw it all away.
Last comment is 90 min old on top story.
[WP is apparently sending comments to the Bit Bucket.]
30 min. I forgot I am currently in CT (+02 from WUWT time).
Can we start referring to the NYT and WP as purveyors of fake climate news like our President does.
They are right behind CNN and MSNBC.
It became very clear during the HRC campaign in 2016 that the NYT had allowed itself to become the PR outlet of the Democratic Party.
Mr. ? Hiroko Tabuchi
The reporter is a female as the provided link to her confirms and also noted in the post.
“For the record, I also told her I have no information about other allegations in that paragraph.”
Who cares?
The WUWT article addressing editorial narratives in science additionally describes the role that virtually all liberal media like the dishonest New York Times apply to articles it publishes that address climate and energy issues where the climate alarmism propaganda narrative must be pushed through the use of deception and distortion.
This policy by the main stream media is now reaching near hysteria after the Trump election and the Trump Administrations effectiveness in properly destroying the Obama war on science where Obama used deception and distortion that politicalized science thereby allowing government policy to be based upon scientifically unsupported foundations.
The main stream media will never allow an honest discussion of accurate climate science data and analysis. Only alternative communication vehicles like WUWT can carry this battle forward and the Trump Administration should take careful action to support in a systematic manner how accurate and comprehensive climate science information can be presented to the American people.
The LA Times had this to say as to why the LA Times will not print letters contrary to their views concerning climate change (from 2013) ….
“Before going into some detail about why these letters don’t make it into our pages, I’ll concede that, aside from my easily passing the Advanced Placement biology exam in high school, my science credentials are lacking. I’m no expert when it comes to our planet’s complex climate processes or any scientific field. Consequently, when deciding which letters should run among hundreds on such weighty matters as climate change, I must rely on the experts — in other words, those scientists with advanced degrees who undertake tedious research and rigorous peer review.
And those scientists have provided ample evidence that human activity is indeed linked to climate change. Just last month, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change — a body made up of the world’s top climate scientists — said it was 95% certain that we fossil-fuel-burning humans are driving global warming. The debate right now isn’t whether this evidence exists (clearly, it does) but what this evidence means for us.
Simply put, I do my best to keep errors of fact off the letters page; when one does run, a correction is published. Saying “there’s no sign humans have caused climate change” is not stating an opinion, it’s asserting a factual inaccuracy.”
FWIW.
If one calls a thing a fact, that allows the speaker to denigrate those who disagree. Whether or not there is any truth in the “fact” is irrelevant to the speaker in most cases.
“Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not to his own facts.”
Or sumtin’.
It seems they have no one on their staff or association intelligent enough to asses errors of fact . Just like our politicians, medical doctors, weathermen and various assorted spin doctors . Not to mention google. and Wikipedia.
I recommend you to Kip Hansen’s post 6 or 7 posts down below, about narratives in journalism, especially the New York Times. Very on point to the discussion here. He provides a link to a Deadline Hollywood article about editorial narratives guiding NYT articles. Here’s a quote from that article by Michael Cieply:
“For starters, it’s important to accept that the New York Times has always — or at least for many decades — been a far more editor-driven, and self-conscious, publication than many of those with which it competes. Historically, the Los Angeles Times, where I worked twice, for instance, was a reporter-driven, bottom-up newspaper. Most editors wanted to know, every day, before the first morning meeting: “What are you hearing? What have you got?”
It was a shock on arriving at the New York Times in 2004, as the paper’s movie editor, to realize that its editorial dynamic was essentially the reverse. By and large, talented reporters scrambled to match stories with what internally was often called “the narrative.” We were occasionally asked to map a narrative for our various beats a year in advance, square the plan with editors, then generate stories that fit the pre-designated line.
Reality usually had a way of intervening. But I knew one senior reporter who would play solitaire on his computer in the mornings, waiting for his editors to come through with marching orders. Once, in the Los Angeles bureau, I listened to a visiting National staff reporter tell a contact, more or less: “My editor needs someone to say such-and-such, could you say that?”
The bigger shock came on being told, at least twice, by Times editors who were describing the paper’s daily Page One meeting: “We set the agenda for the country in that room.”
Having lived at one time or another in small-town Pennsylvania, some lower-rung Detroit suburbs, San Francisco, Oakland, Tulsa and, now, Santa Monica, I could only think, well, “Wow.” This is a very large country. I couldn’t even find a copy of the Times on a stop in college town Durham, N.C. To believe the national agenda was being set in a conference room in a headquarters on Manhattan’s Times Square required a very special mind-set indeed.”
In addition to buying keywords, the organic search criteria can be ‘tuned’ by user actions. Something that affects the search results order is when people click through links presented by a search. Another thing that will positively affect search results is that after the first search on anything related to the climate, do another search excluding results from Real Climate, SKS and/or other warmist sites that showed up in the first set of results and/or add the names of skeptical sites to the search criteria.
This is why, when Mother Jones reached out to me a few months ago for an interview, I did not respond.
I was just involved in a blog that I recommended WUWT to learn more about man-made climate change. A poster immediately responded with the Koch Brothers and Heartland Institute statement. He also stated that he only dealt in facts and deniers do not, it is the way they shut down the conversation and debate. We are not worth debating or talking to. It is sad that this is where so much debate has turned into. I requested from the poster exactly how much money was paid to WUWT by those organizations since he only dealt in facts. No response.
It’s just another slime of the Times.
Fake News, what would it be without the NYTimes it’s worst than the National Enquirer minus the color photos.
The NYT does not have a single writer qualified to write about actual science. Basically, they are Democratic Party political hacks pretending to dispense facts. Facts are not party-centric. No one. No one. Should ever read a word from this paper with trust.