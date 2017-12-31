Baby It’s Cold Outside – evidence of solar cycle affecting Earth’s cloud cover

Guest essay by David Archibald
News comes that the light reflected back from Uranus is affected by the solar cycle.
“The atmosphere around Uranus is one of the coldest in the solar system, but still contains clouds and ice, like our own atmosphere here on Earth.
“The changing brightness of the planet shows that something is happening to the clouds. We have found that the change is caused by two processes.
“One is chemical, caused as fluctuating levels of UV sunlight alters the colour of particles in the atmosphere. The other is due to high-speed particles from outside the solar system, known as galactic cosmic rays, bombarding the atmosphere and influencing the formation of clouds.”
The scientists used data from telescopes on Earth, as well as cosmic rays measured by the Voyager 2 spacecraft, to make their assessment.
To put that solar effect into perspective, the following is a schematic representation of the relative distances of the Earth and Uranus from the Sun:
If the solar cycle affects the climate of Uranus then it could reasonably be expected to affect Earth’s climate. The solar irradiance hitting Uranus is 3.69 W/m2, what hits Earth is 368 times greater. Svensmark’s theory of clouds being affected by cosmic rays is eternal; to recap the the changing interplanetary field controls the flux of galactic cosmic rays reaching the Earth which in turn changes the neutron flux and production of nucleation sites for cloud droplets. Clouds reflect 40 percent of sunlight straight back into space; open ocean absorbs 95 percent so the amount of cloud cover controls global temperature as shown by this graphic:
Figure 1: Tropical cloud cover 15N – 15S and global air surface temperature 1983 – 2009
The cloud cover data in Figure 1 came from the International Satellite Cloud Climatology Project which stopped in 2009 which is a pity because it was showing good support for Svensmark’s theory. Despite the fact that Solar Cycle 24 is weaker than Solar Cycle 23 in terms of sunspot number and F10.7 flux, total solar irradiance has been as constant as the northern star as shown by the LASP data in Figure 2:
Figure 2: Total solar irradiance aligned on solar minimum
Figure 2 shows that the Sun in Solar Cycle 24 has been tracking Solar Cycle 23 closely for the last few years. Figure 3 shows that the interplanetary magnetic field has been backloaded for this cycle with a new high in activity after solar maximum:
Figure 3: Interplanetary Magnetic Field 1966 – 2017
The sum of the magnetic field, the flow density and flow speed produces the solar wind flow pressure:
Figure 4: Solar Wind Flow Pressure 1967 – 2017
Sunspot number and F10.7 flux may be weak but the solar wind flow pressure is back to the levels it held over Solar Cycle 23, with the jump up in activity from solar maximum in 2014. The next stage in the process is the neutron flux that initiates cloud formation:
Figure 5: Oulu Neutron Count 1964 – 2017
The neutron count is back to levels above that of recent solar minima and the 1970s cooling period. Until recently climate hasn’t followed in response. The eternal question is the length of the current cycle and thus the timing of the next solar minimum.
Figure 6: Heliospheric Current Sheet Tilt Angle aligned on solar minima
Figure 6 shows that Solar Cycle 24 (red line) is tracking along with Solar Cycles 21 and 22 which were strong, short cycles. But anything could happen. When the solar wind flow pressure finally collapses into solar minimum, the neutron flux should reach a new high for the instrument record.
David Archibald is the author of American Gripen: The Solution to the F-35 Nightmare
18 thoughts on “Baby It’s Cold Outside – evidence of solar cycle affecting Earth’s cloud cover”
It doesn’t have to be cosmic rays that have the observed effect on Earth:
http://joannenova.com.au/2015/01/is-the-sun-driving-ozone-and-changing-the-climate/
We don’t need to go to outer reaches of the solar system to realise the sun is primary driver
On this graph we can see that the North Hemisphere’s temperature data (CRUTemp4) has two prominent periodicities ascending well above the noise level:
– 9 years, most likely associated with the AMO 9 years decadal periodicity
– 21.8 years, most likely associated with solar magnetic cycle (2 x sunspot cycle) periodicity.
Unless it can be shown that the 21.8 periodicity has some other external source or alternatively some kind of an internal oscillation time constant, than it should be, within the reason, accepted to be a reflection of the solar activity effect on the NH’s temperature natural variability.
Wish we could actually predict the future climate. It is cooold today and I don’t like it.
ug high temp today in mid maine was 2F.
started morning out at -13f and tonight will be -16f or so.
next Saturday the high is supposed to be -3 F.
cold weather really taking a toll on machinery and fuel usage.
forgot to mention with wind chills its been -12f to -18f all day
Fig 1 suggests that tropical cloud cover increases as global temperature rises as per the age old historical observation that air above the oceans has a maximum possible temperature whatever the level of insolation.
Shouldn’t we be seeing less cloud cover with a more active sun and the temperature following (subject to oceanic thermal inertia) ?
If one considers global cloud cover rather than tropical cloud cover then we get the correct signal, hence my preference as regards consideration of the clouds generated by jet stream tracks. More when the jets are wavy at a time of quiet sun and less when the jets are zonal at a time of active sun.
That involves a change in the gradient of tropopause height between equator and poles which would not need any change in condensation nuclei of which there are more than enough anyway which is why I doubt the Svensmark diagnosis.
David……..”Uranus ……. something is happening to the clouds.”
What is happening?….more clouds…less clouds?
On aside….I live on a rock out in the tropical ocean….this has been the cloudiest summer, fall, and winter we’ve ever had….days and weeks of cloudy overcast…not really rain…just cloudy…sorta depressing from what we’re used to
Is it only me, or does any one else see the pun in the opening line? Must be a full moon cycle too!
Yeah, especially since Uranus is typically where the sun DON’T shine.
There is more than 50% chance that the solar activity is at the threshold of one of its centenary Grand Minima (late 1600s, early 1810s and almost early 1910s), and if so it is a matter how long it may last, from one or two up to five decades. All of the Grand Minima were accompanied by considerable cooling from the previously warmer periods. More people are brainwashed about supposedly CAGW, more of a surprise or even shock is waiting around the corner.
50% chance, says who?
evidence of solar cycle affecting Earth’s cloud cover
The title is misleading. The evidence is that the solar cycle is affecting the color of Uranus’ cloud cover.
The solar cycle is also affecting the Earth’s upper atmosphere [the ionosphere and thermosphere], but there is no evidence that it is affecting the cloud cover.
also the formation of clouds…
“Changes in solar activity influence the colour and formation of clouds around the planet,”
Misquote. Uranus is always completely covered with thick clouds. [not water clouds and not condensed around anything]. Completely different physics from Earth’s.
The data is not very convincing:
They have no explanation for the other peaks.
There is no evidence for condensation around ions, other than a model simulation of Neptune.
However: if GCR would effect cloud cover (CC) and on this way the GMST one would see some energy in the fourier of the GMST. This is not the case. This says NOT that the arerosols aren’t produced (Svensmark is right perhaps) BUT that these aerosols do not have the impact on Clouds ( aka aerosol-cloud interactions:ACI) that climate models estimate. This has wide ranging influences on the sensivity vs. GHG, those are LOWER than models estimate. One big forcing vs. GHG is calculated from ACI. This is low ( negligible) as some recent papers suggest from observations of ship tracks and volcanos. A direct outcome is: Climate sensivity vs. GHG must be smaller than models estimate.
BTW: A happy new year 2018 for all following this blog!
“International Satellite Cloud Climatology Project which stopped in 2009 which is a pity …”
I agree that this is a useful data set. It suffers from a cross satellite calibration issue owing to its dependence on continuous polar orbiter coverage, but this primarily affects the reconstructed surface temperatures and not the cloud properties. The scatter plots at this link shows how many of the reported and derived variables are related to each other. The relationship between total cloud cover and temperature is particularly interesting as are those between the surface temperature, solar forcing and planet emissions.
http://www.palisad.com/co2/sens
While it may be coincidental, the data stopped being updated shortly after I demonstrated to Rossow how his data supported a sensitivity far lower than his source of funding (GISS) wants people to believe. At the time, he was trying to convert to higher resolution pixels which I seem to recall was because they hoped that at a better resolution, the data would show what they were expecting relative to positive cloud feedback which the existing ISCCP data doesn’t confirm.
I also have the DX data (almost 1 TB) from which I was able to reverse engineer away the cross satellite calibration issues and cross check my reconstructions of planet emissions and cloud reflectivity based on what was reported in the D2 data.
Two years should settle the argument, plenty of time to get Svensmark’s Noble prize ready.