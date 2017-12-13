Guest essay by Eric Worrall
French President Emanuel Macron has admitted that greens are losing because President Trump withdrew from the Paris Agreement.
Emmanuel Macron says the world is losing the battle against climate change
The World Today By Connie Agius
French President Emmanuel Macron has told fellow world leaders that the battle against climate change is being lost.
Speaking at the One Planet Summit in Paris, Mr Macron said the 2015 Paris climate accord was in a fragile state after President Donald Trump pulled the US out in June.
“We’re not going fast enough, there lies the tragedy,” Mr Macron said.
“We’ve committed to limiting the temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, and if we carry on along this path, we’re heading towards 3 or 3.5.
“When I say that we’re losing the battle, I would like you to realise that of the countries represented here, 5, 10 or 15 of them won’t exist anymore in 50, 60 or 100 years.
“It’s as simple as that.”
…
And Mr Macron was quick to take aim at the US President’s decision to opt out of that agreement.
“There have been attempts and decisions to leave this accord. It’s very bad news,” he said.
“If we’re here today, it’s because many have decided not to accept the US Federal Government’s decision to pull out of the Paris Agreement.”
…
President Macron’s sadness over Trump’s Paris decision didn’t prevent a host of climate celebrities from jetting to Paris, to complain to each other about how difficult it is to convince ordinary people to live humble low carbon lifestyles.
40 thoughts on “French President Admits President Trump’s Climate Agenda is Winning”
In all honestly…I don’t see how this farce keeps going on
If you went to the same Dr….and the Dr consistently got every diagnosis wrong…wouldn’t you change Drs?
You don’t understand socialism. When leaders get out of sync with the people, they change the people.
When socialist leaders get out of the sync, it is time to do likewise lest you go down the drain.
The calssic definition of Insanity
Constantly and consistantly repeating the same mistakes and expecting a differnt outcome
If it was that serious WHY are we still driving cars truck planes and the rest of modern life? Surely the French president and others are either stupid or key components of mass genocide?
15 countries to be wiped out and they do nothing effective except make money! Stunning…
You have reached my view, no-one wants to fix anything it’s about politics and money.
In today’s political climate, 15 countries are likely to be wiped out (or eaten) whatever the climate does.
You are asking the wrong question. If it is so serious, and if China is doing one third of the emitting, and not planning to reduce at all their tons emitted, and is building coal fired power stations all over the world like there was no tomorrow…. and if the developing world is growing its emissions as fast as it can manage….
….then why do our activists not get excited about this? Why are they not even bothered by it? Why are they perpetually demanding that countries which do less than 25% of the total global emissions make dramatic reductions while no-one else takes on any hard targets?
Why do they think its fine and only fair that China shall emit enough to single handedly destroy human civilization on earth?
Is it maybe that they don’t actually think it is so serious, but are astroturfing for someone, who could that be, who would rather like to see the US and Europe de-industrialize?
yes…The entire accord (treaty) needs to be scrapped…Or rewritten to create balance among all nations.
No nation can be asked to cut more than ALL other nations are required to cut.
If the USA is required to cut 10% per decade, then
China must cut 10% per decade
India must cut 10% per decade
Russia must cut 10% per decade
No nation can be required to pay more to the global climate fund than any other nation.
If the Climate Fund is required to be funded to the tine of $20T over 20 years ($1T per year) and 200 countries are involved, then every country is responsible for 0.5% of that fund and has to pay $500M per year each and no country is required to pay until all are paying.
(Could be made to work IF the individual countries supplied proof of deposit but transfer to the main fund didn’t happen until 200 proofs of deposit existed.)
But but but the science is settled…besides Trump is more indifferent than he is agenda driven…just like I’m indifferent that it is -10 deg C today here in Niagara Falls – nothing I can do about it, nothing a carbon tax can do about it (why would I want it -12 deg C as per the IPCC anyway), now I must go put some wood from my old plum trees on the fire
You can’t lose a battle when there is no conflict. What they are losing is the message.
WINNING!!! … the PEOPLE of the planet are WINNING!!!! Not so much Trump. Trump doesn’t “need” to WIN … the poor people of the planet do. The poor people of the planet who NEED cheap, plentiful energy to join the 20th Century (first steps first). The ENERGY POOR of the industrialized nations need some WINNING!!! to reverse the theft of wind power, bio mass power, and frozen solar panel power. Much MORE WINNING!!!! is still needed. WINNING!!!!! by the PEOPLE … LOSING of the lieberal ELITES.
Yes I agree there has been pushback in most countries not just USA.
“…many have decided not to accept the US Federal Government’s decision to pull out of the Paris Agreement”
That’s a good one. Don’t accept it, then maybe they will still give you US tax payer dollars.
But what do the polar bears think?
They be chillin. https://images.chesscomfiles.com/proxy/i253.photobucket.com/albums/hh76/spot_the_dog_photos/polarbearbbq_ani/http/99e4ebd917.gif
+10
…..and Trudeau will gift Canada with a billion $$ carbon tax……… because the Liberals need the money. It makes it more palatable for the Liberals to believe when the money is there as a sweetener. I guess it’s the same for many other Governments.
Yes. One of the strange side effects of the CAGW alarmism is that it creates the perception of a “good” tax. Its going to save the planet after all, we HAVE to do it. Then the tax dollars get quietly directed into general revenue save for a small percentage that are used to fund just enough projects to out a veneer on the “we’re doing something” meme.
I previously thought it would take two Trump terms to squash the CAGW farce but it looks like one will do it. The momentum is gone and like American politics all they have remaining are complaints, finger pointing, shaming, with ostracizing thrown in for good measure. It won’t take long for other donor countries to find reasons to opt out and I’m betting they’ll find valid scientific reasons to cover their butts so they won’t appear to be harming the planet. God knows there’s enough valid reasons for them to easily choose from.
Possibly true, but not due to climate change.
Countries which have disappeared in the past 50 years:
The Soviet Union — dissolved 1991
Yugoslavia — fell apart/self destructed 1992
Czechoslovakia — dissolved 1993
I’m probably missing others. So at the rate of 3 in the past 26 years, it’s certainly possible President Macron is correct about 15 more gone in 100 years.
Here’s hoping the UN and the EU are among them.
Note how the “no longer exists” year are conveniently too far out for anyone to ever verify the accuracy of the statement.
I expect President Micron (yes a slip of the fingers but I liked it) already has in mind the countries he hopes won’t exist in ten or fifteen years – for starters those pesky four East European nations that refuse to go along with the EU Brussels globalist agenda and I can’t help thinking he rather hopes the U.K. will unravel for its recent treasonable behaviour in choosing a non compliant role in the Franco-German Alliance. Greece they’ve already screwed over thoroughly.
Go ahead Microbe, hand over vast swathes of tax payers cash to third world dictators. Cover La Belle France in bird blenders and roasters. Destroy your energy infrastructure and manufacturing capability. Pay 1.5 Mega-euros each for hordes of redundant US climate trough snufflers and then award them all colossal grants from the tax coffers to do research into feminism in glaciology and model ‘attribution’ studies. Make the citizens eyes water every time they see their domestic electricity bills. The adulation from your public will be deafening. When everyone else around the World sees what a brilliant strategy this is and what a great leader you are they will be consumed with admiration and envy and simply gagging to follow your brave lead.
in other words he does not seem to have a clue.
““We’re not going to get U.S. taxpayer money, there lies the tragedy,” is what Mr Macron really means.
Everything is simple, because everything is always Trump’s fault. The Left and MSM are continuously working to discredit Trump personally, in hope that this will discredit his agenda. See that fine sample from yesterday:
http://nationalpost.com/opinion/andrew-coyne-the-state-of-donald-trumps-mental-health-is-a-valid-and-open-question
So reversion to mean (trend) growth for the global economy will be blamed on Trump in the context of emissions. Climate politics remains a game of shadow boxing.
The sad part of this charade is that the Paris thing accomplished almost nothing even if the US was in it and every country did everything they committed to, and few (if any) would have actually stepped up to their commits anyway. The US just becomes a distraction from the most important point which is that Paris failed miserably to get any where near any of its goals, it wouldn’t matter a bit if the US was in or out.
This statement always makes me laugh. Why not 1.51743 or 1.48334 ? Surely with all their wonderful computer models and God-like powers they can be a bit more precise.
As a professional civil servant for most of his life, he must be spouting the religion of the AGW Cult in France. He has no history as an expert in climate or meteorology.
Utter stupidity. What authority has this man to make such outrageous statements to the great and good of the World when he obviously has no personal professional knowledge to fall back on? He has quite clearly been got at by the AGW cult members who continue to spread their lies and misinformation in order to secure their future grant money.
We are heading for 0.5C at the very most. The mission has already been accomplished. Let’s now focus on real problems.
Excerpted from published commentary:
Or a small host of “troughfeeding” climate scientists heading for France, to wit:
I lost a $100 bet with a neighbour who had a grade 8 education that Trump would never be elected. We both agreed if he did, he would probably make a lousy President. Now I am not so sure. He goofs around on Twitter but he sure has sent a shock wave throughout with the world with things like crushing the Paris Accord. Now I wish he would do more goofing around on Twitter, and call that Macaroon nut job in France a real disgrace with his insanity on CAGW. On everything. Get a real good war of words going with some of these a-holes that are so intent on ripping off the world and killing millions of people with energy poverty including the nut job ‘climate scientists’ here in the USA . Trump is one of the few politicians who has honestly tried to keep the promises he made that got him elected, such as moving the USA embassy and recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. If he keeps this up, he just may get re-elected, but he will need to do more to get the support of the main stream majority who know in the bottom of their hearts that this whole climate BS put forth by academia is crock of crap.
Trump is doing his best to be remembered as the worst president in US history. As this article says… “A president who would all but call Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand a whore is not fit to clean the toilets in the Barack Obama Presidential Library or to shine the shoes of George W. Bush. ”
https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2017/12/12/trump-lows-ever-hit-rock-bottom-editorials-debates/945947001/
[Quote from Macron]“We’ve committed to limiting the temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, and if we carry on along this path, we’re heading towards 3 or 3.5.”
Ne t’inquiete pas (don’t worry), Monsieur le President. Mother Nature will take care of it.
Meanwhile that extra CO2 will make everybody’s crops grow faster, including in France.
Trump: Make America Green Again!
Rational and reasonable. No!!!
Macron says: We’ve committed to limiting the temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius
The level of hubris is amazing.
This is nothing more than French swamp gas.