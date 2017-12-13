French President Admits President Trump’s Climate Agenda is Winning

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

French President Emanuel Macron has admitted that greens are losing because President Trump withdrew from the Paris Agreement.

Emmanuel Macron says the world is losing the battle against climate change

The World Today By Connie Agius

French President Emmanuel Macron has told fellow world leaders that the battle against climate change is being lost.

Speaking at the One Planet Summit in Paris, Mr Macron said the 2015 Paris climate accord was in a fragile state after President Donald Trump pulled the US out in June.

“We’re not going fast enough, there lies the tragedy,” Mr Macron said.

“We’ve committed to limiting the temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, and if we carry on along this path, we’re heading towards 3 or 3.5.

“When I say that we’re losing the battle, I would like you to realise that of the countries represented here, 5, 10 or 15 of them won’t exist anymore in 50, 60 or 100 years.

“It’s as simple as that.”

And Mr Macron was quick to take aim at the US President’s decision to opt out of that agreement.

“There have been attempts and decisions to leave this accord. It’s very bad news,” he said.

“If we’re here today, it’s because many have decided not to accept the US Federal Government’s decision to pull out of the Paris Agreement.”

