Another Win-Win! “Climate talks open amid anger over Trump’s coal support”

taunting post by David Middleton
- Win: President Trump announced US withdrawal from Paris climate
treaty agreementjoke.
- Win: US will use its remaining 3 years as a party to the joke as a vehicle to promote fossil fuels.
Over the next two weeks, negotiators hope to clarify the rulebook of the Paris climate agreement.
It is the first major meeting since President Trump announced plans to take the US out of the Paris pact last June.
Many delegates are unhappy with White House plans to promote fossil fuels here as a “solution” to climate change.
According to reports, members of the Trump administration will lend their support to an event to promote fossil fuels and nuclear power as solutions to climate change.
Speakers from coal giant Peabody Energy, among others, will make a presentation to highlight the role that coal and other fuels can play in curbing the impacts of rising temperatures.
A White House spokesman said in a statement that the discussion aimed to build on the administration’s efforts to promote fossil fuels at the G20 meeting this year.
“It is undeniable that fossil fuels will be used for the foreseeable future, and it is in everyone’s interest that they be efficient and clean,” the spokesman said.
‘Beyond absurd’
The prospect of fossil fuel industries making their case at this meeting has angered some who will be attending.
“Fossil fuels having any role in tackling climate change is beyond absurd. It is dangerous,” said Andrew Norton, director of the International Institute for Environment and Development.
“These talks are no place for pushing the fossil fuel agenda. The US needs to come back to the table and help with the rapid cuts in emissions that the situation demands.”
Long-time talks participant Alden Meyer from the Union of Concerned Scientists added: “It’s not a credible solution, but that doesn’t seem to bother them.
“They might even welcome some of the reaction to show to their base that they are fighting for America’s interest and not this globalist malarkey.”
'Beyond absurd'
It is “beyond absurd” to deny that coal will be a major source of energy well-beyond the middle of the 21st century.
FEBRUARY 8, 2017
U.S. coal production and coal-fired electricity generation expected to rise in near term
Coal production in the United States totaled 739 million short tons (MMst) in 2016, an 18% decline from 2015 and the lowest level of coal production since 1978. Because nearly all coal produced in the United States is used to generate electricity, coal production and coal-fired electricity generation are closely connected. In 2017 and 2018, as natural gas prices are expected to increase, coal is expected to regain some share of the electricity generation mix, and coal production is expected to increase slightly.
Chapter 4. Coal
Overview
In the IEO2016 Reference case, coal remains the second-largest energy source worldwide—behind petroleum and other liquids—until 2030. From 2030 through 2040, it is the third-largest energy source, behind both liquid fuels and natural gas. World coal consumption increases from 2012 to 2040 at an average rate of 0.6%/year, from 153 quadrillion Btu in 2012 to 169 quadrillion Btu in 2020 and to 180 quadrillion Btu in 2040.
Figuring out ways to generate electricity from coal in a manner less impactful on the environment is a far more productive exercise than pretending that it will be replaced with solar panels, wind turbines, fairy dust and unicorn farts.
It is “beyond absurd” to claim that fossil fuels don’t have a role in “tackling climate change”… “The rapid cuts in emissions that the situation [supposedly] demands” can’t be achieved without at least one fossil fuel… Assuming there actually was an urgent need to tackle climate change (which there isn’t) or that climate change could actually be tackled (which it can’t).
If there actually was an urgent need to tackle climate change, the only player on the field large enough to do the tackling is N2N – natural gas to nuclear.
The next three to seven years will truly test whether or not it’s actually possible to “get tired of winning.”
I’m not tired of winning yet.
So odd that Trump is held in contempt because he supports what many countries are already doing. Will we ever live in common sense worl?
The only way we could ever live in a common sense world, would be if all professional politicians were banned from ever serving in government.
And the replacement “amateur” politicians prevented from becoming professionals.
As we should have all learned from the CAGW game it is not just the professional politicians that are the problem. Politicians still come and go relatively frequently compared to the professional bureaucrats, or as Jack Kemp called them (actually they called themselves) the “we-bes, we be here when you came we be here when you are gone, we have the power.” So much inertia is in the federal bureaucracies so that when Trump was elected Obama’s (actually the technocrats’) policies have continued, e.g., grant funding, new and revised draconian administrative rules, etc.. Problem then become if we threw out the incumbents every election then the professional staff and the bureaucrats would then be in total control. Another problem when a new, “amateur” politician is elected our government is so complex and the bureaucracies so self protecting it takes months more often years for the new elected official to figure it all out. There are bureaucrats at high Civil Service level positions who spend most of their time protecting the status quo. They are very good at it.
Oh yeah! The entrenched bureaucrats are even worse than the politicians.
Under the Trump666 Regime, emissions have fallen this year. Bigly. That’s unlikely to be true of too many other countries. Participation in these treaties is irrelevant too – St Elon became a leader in EVs without the Kyoto Protocol. Of course, EVs are an environmental disaster that consumes commodities that are actually scarce (unlike fossil fuels, which are simply carbon-neutral renewable biomass).
Philip Howard has two books, both entitled “The Death of Common Sense” one written in the 1990s and the other in the second decade of this century. Both are short and to the point. Worth the read.
Genuine question -what is he supporting countries are doing already?
Since CO2 is not an important climate driver it does not substantially contribute to ‘warming’; conversely it can’t play a role in reducing ‘warming’ either, should that be desirable.
“Fossil fuels having any role in tackling climate change is beyond absurd. It is dangerous,” said Andrew Norton, director of the International Institute for Environment and Development.”
Run home to your mommy’s basement, little snowflake. Reality appears to be way more than you can handle.
He meant dangerous to his income and his position at the institute.
Hahaha! 😜
Our best allies are the hysterical alarmists who are obviously beyond suspicious to the casual observer. Our greatest threat are the Luke warmers who try to be rational and reasonable. I would like to never hear about this subject again till 1500 ppm, but the dangerous reasonableness of lukewarmers makes this hope unlikely.
Erm… I’m a luke-warmer. Judith Curry, Roy Spencer, John Christy, Richard Lindzen and pretty-well all skeptical climate scientists are luke-warmers to some degree.
Am also a luke-warmer. Our position is not based on being reasonable or trying to negotiate something in the middle. It’s the authentic science based on atmospheric physics and meteorology(for me anyway).
Yep.
Some of us scientists know that the effect of CO2 on the climate is immeasurably small.
It’s “small”… But not immeasurably small.
To date, it hasn’t been measured, nor is it ever likely to be. It can’t be sussed out of the noise of climate. It can only be guessed at. But the real the point is, it is too small to make any noticeable difference.
What was observed? A ~20 ppmv increase in atmospheric CO2 correlated with a 0.2 W/m2 increase in radiative forcing at the Earth’s surface.
Total insolation at the Earth’s surface ranges from 40 to 340 W/m2 per year.
Assuming a linear relationship of .01 W/m2 per 1 ppmv CO2… A doubling of pre-industrial atmospheric CO2 from 280 to 560 ppmv will increase radiative forcing by 2.8 W/m2. This is about 2/3 of the IPCC’s estimate.
The total warming since 1850 has been about 0.7°C. Over the same period, CO2 increased by about 120 ppmv (~1.2 W/m2).
This means that a doubling of pre-industrial atmospheric CO2 can lead to a maximum warming of 1.68°C… less than half of the so-called consensus estimate.
Since my “back of the envelope” calculations assumed a linear, rather than logarithmic, relationship and that all of the warming since 1850 was GHG-driven, the actual climate sensitivity can be no more than half of my estimate… ~0.8°C per doubling of pre-industrial atmospheric CO2.
This essentially means that the human impact on climate change is insignificant. But, it can and has been measured.
Anthropogenic effects at planetary scale aren’t measurable based on metrology criteria, but in CACA faith anything is possible.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2015/02/25/almost-30-years-after-hansens-1988-alarm-on-global-warming-a-claim-of-confirmation-on-co2-forcing/
not immeasurably small ??? care to back that up with some published real world “measurements” of CO2’s effect on climate or warming ? pretty sure your “measurements” are all theoretical or models …
See this comment and the linked WUWT post.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/11/06/another-win-win-climate-talks-open-amid-anger-over-trumps-coal-support/#comment-2656423
David Middleton November 6, 2017 at 8:49 am
You omitted to state the most important observation of all, namely during that period temperatures did not change. There was no observational warming despite the 20ppm rise in CO2, despite the claimed 0.2W/m2 measured increase in radiative forcing.
That is why several commentators have observed that he impact of CO2 has not been measured, or that it is immeasurably small.
The observation regarding greenhouse gases is between radiative forcing and atmospheric concentration. This can and has been measured. The relationship between radiative forcing and temperature is far more complex.
“But, it can and has been measured”..
Against what?……first, saying the LIA ended in 1850? That’s a made up and all the rest of it…..as far as we know temps could be returning to normal back to the MWP.
100% of the temp increase can be attributed to “adjustments”.. either selectively picking stations, adjusting temps up and down, on and on
They have been caught red handed flat out lying so many times……
How is someone supposed to be luke warm “rational and reasonable”….and at the same time calling them flat out liars? And calling them flat out liars is the only thing that’s going to work……..
David Middleton
“It’s “small”… But not immeasurably small.”
Has anyone empirically measured it’s warming effect?
Genuine question.
The radiative forcing has been measured.
David Middleton
I should have read further before asking.
So should have I… ;-)
“It’s “small”… But not immeasurably small.”
Tepidist ; )
LOL!
I will agree that the hysterical alarmists are a hoot.
Since you are not an alarmist David Middleton, but have the view “It’s “small”… But not immeasurably small.” then perhaps you could point to the exact mechanism that allows CO2 to warm our atmosphere since all the historical evidence points to CO2 following an increase in global temperature. As I understand it, the IPCC view is that CO2’s warming effect is a group of experts view or evaluation, not a scientific fact.
It is high time the mechanism be explained and backed by experiment or other scientific method rather than experts opinion. A group of self declared experts sitting and agreeing amongst themselves that their computer models are correct and CO2 is at least 51% responsible for man made global warming counts for nothing in my humble opinion.
CO2 doesn’t “warm” the atmosphere. So-called “greenhouse” gases retard radiative cooling. All other factors held equal, an increase in CO2 will lead to a higher average temperature of the atmosphere.
CO2 appears to do diddly squat, and that is why it does not keep a desert warm at night.
100% of those bands that are not transparent were being absorbed at 300 ppm CO2, and probably were at 200 ppm as well.
The additional heat comes from additional CO2 molecules losing fractions of their quantized energy, gained through absorption, to other molecules (N2) due to collisions which take place on average every 10^-7 seconds at 1 atmosphere. The big IF is whether all other factors are held equal.
I don’t think you can ever reach 100% saturation. But the effect is logarithmic, a diminishing returns function.
All other factors are never held equal. This is where AGW breaks down. The radiative forcing effects are basically simple physics. The translation of that into temperature changes is far more complex.
Richard,
CO2 definitely slows down the cooling in the desert and to conceptualize how it works, consider GHG’s to be half silvered mirrors of LWIR that recycles some surface emissions back to the surface. Clouds are broad band absorbers and emitters of LWIR, rather than the narrow band GHG’s and actually have a larger effect on slowing down cooling by recycling power back to the surface.
Water vapor is also a powerful agent and the lack of water vapor and clouds in deserts means the total effect is far lower than it would be otherwise, but none the less is still finite and non zero.
Being rational and reasonable is a bad thing then, is it?
Reasoning with irrational and unreasonable is an art. And art value is a question of personal taste.
From which it follows that being irrational and unreasonable are positive attributes to Jon. Thanks for the insight.
” rational and reasonable.”
I’m old enough to have noticed that “rational and reasonable”….is compromise
The right has compromised with the left so much, there’s little right left…..seems the left never has to move to the right, it’s mostly the right moving to the left. Look where we are now, and how we got there.
Compromising with enemies of liberty and prosperity isn’t rational or reasonable… No matter how much the RINO’s claim it is.
..we need more head butts
David. That’s from the “this ought to shut up the “Skydragon slayers” department, a couple of years ago when WUWT website underlined ‘metrology’ as a typo. Without knowing a lot about the dispute, you can count me as one in favour of personal freedom of conscience and association instead.
I was briefly associated with the”Skydragon slayers.” After I wrote my first post for WUWT…
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2010/12/26/co2-ice-cores-vs-plant-stomata/
John O’Sullivan contacted me about participating in their next book. After reading their first Ebook and realizing that they were not serious about science, I was relieved when the project fizzled out.
Pretty much anyone with any scientific training who has actually done due diligence on the science is a lukewarmer. It’s counterproductive to the cause to claim that CO2 has no effect. Incremental CO2 clearly has a finite affect on the surface temperature and the difference between lukewarmers and alarmists can be boiled down to the size of this effect. Lukewarmers consider the effect to be too small to obsess about and far too small to spend a dime to mitigate, much less trillions of dimes. Alarmists, on the other hand are the counterpoint to skeptics who claim no effect. Both take an extreme position, both are wrong and in most cases, both are motivated by political ideology.
Yep. There are many good scientific and economic reasons to reject the alarmists’ characterization of AGW and their proposed solutions, without rejecting the underlying science.
See James Delingpole article. http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/11/06/delingpole-three-great-signs-trump-winning-climate-wars/
This makes it a win-win-win… rather than just a win-win.
Being rational and reasonable does not mean compromise with anyone or anything. Rationality and reason are the heart of the scientific method. Because your opponents in the warmist camp are neither rational nor reasonable and you, David are both rational and reasonable in everything I’ve seen you write here at WUWT, does not mean that you are compromising. Ask Neville Chamberlain about compromising with your enemies. It’s generally not a good idea.
To me… compromise is in having two glasses of red wine with dinner. I would prefer four, my wife prefers zero… Voila! A compromise!
Delingpole’s only expertise is in English literature and he gets paid to push out such articles
(He writes quite good WW2 novels – though a little risque perhaps)
And some people’s expertise is repeating bad science.
Climate scientists get paid to push out confirmation of the theory. You don’t seem too bothered by that.
He’s a science writer, yes. However, Gore, McKibben, Cook, Nye, and on and on are nothing but spokesmen for the alarmists. Do you want them dismissed as “not scientists” and ignored?
Pragmatism over ideology. I agree, We are certainly going to be using coal in the mix, might as well come to grips with that and see what can be done to make it as clean as efficiency and cost allows.
Untenable said the dieselgate delegates.
Fourth global climate meeting since Trump cancelled the PCA? Mang, saving the world from us energy using plebs sure is hard work. From Bonn, they only get to rest a few weeks before meeting again in San Francisco in early December. Maybe if they step it up and meet 12 times a year vs 6 times a year, then we will see some results.
Maybe they can sign the deal with San Fran government instead.
Indeed – maybe they can sign deals with the large number of US entities still supporting the Paris agreement
the ‘We Are Still In’ coalition of businesses, states and cities confirmed its membership has doubled to 2,584 signatories.
The group was set up in the wake of President Trump’s controversial decision to quit the Paris Agreement, in a bid to demonstrate that many parts of US society remained committed to the international accord’s goals.
The organisation announced recently that a surge in new supporters, including a Republican Mayor, five counties and 213 churches, mean the campaign now represents $6.2tr of the US economy, nine states, more than 250 cities and 1,780 businesses and investors.
See United States v. Curtiss-Wright Export Corp., 299 U.S. 304 (1936)
https://supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/299/304/case.html
About as significant as Islington declaring itself a nuclear free zone to protect Corbyn’s allotment.
The campaign now represents $6.2 Trillion of the US economy? LOL, thanks for the laugh. The left’s obsession with OPM has now reached imaginative levels.
Griffie confuses virtue signalling with actually doing, and continues in his fantasy that “climate action” is something that is needed or even smart.
Sure, Griff, and the results will be zero.
Let the Climate Circus begin! Note to self: need more popcorn. I look forward to plenty of tantrums, walkouts, and crocodile tears amongst the Faithful, those seeking to keep the gravy train rolling, and especially those countries seeking Climate Cash and Retribution for their Climate Suffering.
“……energy using plebs….”
Love it!!
The main part of COP23 has already been played the pacific island nations want money. Unless Germany and France are going to dig in there pockets it’s going to be a talk fest.
“a presentation to highlight the role that coal and other fuels can play in curbing the impacts of rising temperatures”
That’s simply impossible.
and presenting on coal to a forum of countries committed to ending its use in power stations is just completely bats.
Er, what was the problem with rising temperatures again?
It all depends on the stating point.
Where I come from it’s reasonable to heat the inside air during the winter and cool it during the summer than trying to adjust the average global outside air temperature instead.
A lot more cost-effective too.
Glad you mentioned bats, Griff. Every bat killed by a windmill represents approximately 250,000 more mosquitoes that will not be eaten.
Not to mention the birds.
I hate mosquitoes!!!
Actually, it is their hatred of coal which is “bats”.
Never heard of air conditioning, Griff?
News from November 4th Daily Express that EU has wasted £520 million on a failed CCS scheme. Small beer in their long history of disasters but those millions will eventually add up to something significant.
‘Reflecting on the scheme he helped create, former Lib Dem MEP Chris Davies told EUobserver: “The expectation was that the carbon price would rise from thirty euros up to a hundred euros.” When the carbon price crashed (now seven euros per ton CO2) the scheme attracted virtually no participants and only ended up funding projects already in the renewable category.’
Norton of International Oxy Morons is upset! I’d like to follow Norton around for a day and see just what the heck he does for his well compensated living. Actually a neat thing to spring on him when he’s unexpecting it would be to… ask him!
Environment and development! In the neomarxbrothers world mean their antonyms. Environment means chopping down your only national forest (Denmark) and and re-tufting it with quixotic idiotic windmills made in China that create a stench of slaughtered sea birds until they are wiped out. This is a monument to the mental health disaster of Europe. It means building solar arrays in Scotland sitting there in the scotch mist like headstones in a graveyard. It means rock bolting Germany with wind mills that are marching off into the Baltic like Chinese clay legions and having to open up more lignite mines to back them up.
It means the Gang Green of South Oz closing down coal fired plants, going all in with renewables, shutting in the major regional employer (Glencor) who can’t use wifty-poofty electrical intermittent sparks and farmers all running diesel generators.
And development! Closing down entire industrial sectors including manufacturing on two continents that used to lead the world and shipping all their jobs to China.
Ger a job Norton, even your nearest and dearest are embarrassed that they don’t know what you do and you can’t explain it to them.
But, Gary, he’s helping to save the planet! Don’t be so mean to him.
On second thoughts…….
We’d be in a really tough situation if the planet had children.
A big win coming if we can get the 7.5k federal tax credit for EV’s finished off. Never easy to close the cash spigot here in the US. Sure it’s the same wherever you live. But you know what? Climate Change is a non-issue here among voters. Nobody is pushing it. What a sweet change from just a few years back. It ain’t dead but it also don’t matter that much. Justice served for now. Let’s finish it.
https://www.wired.com/story/congress-tax-reform-electric-car-tax-credit/
Two thumbs up!
Thanks, Dave Middleton, your energy posts are always interesting & relevant. US coal exports have been increasing, despite the coordinated domestic war on it.
#BrownLigniteMatters
So does Anthracite!
Strangely, the more the Greenies and Climate Numpties hate on coal, the more I like coal. Never really thought much of coal before. Odd.
That’s exactly how this petroleum geologist became a big fan of coal.