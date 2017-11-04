Rick Perry Defends Proposed Coal and Nuclear Subsidies

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Secretary of Energy Rick Perry has defended proposed subsidies for coal and nuclear power, claiming they are required to “rebalance” the market after the abuses under the Obama Presidency. In my opinion subsidising fossil fuels and nuclear is just as wrong as subsidising renewables.
Rick Perry: DOE’s Coal, Nuclear Proposal Is ‘Rebalancing the Market’
Perry doubles down on arguments that the NOPR will protect Americans.
Energy Secretary Rick Perry said a proposed rule to subsidize coal and nuclear plants is “rebalancing the market” to correct for the Obama administration’s support of renewable energy.
They “clearly had their thumb on the scale toward the renewable side,” said Perry, who spoke about his energy policy priorities with Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd and Axios CEO Jim VandeHei at an event in Washington, D.C. on Thursday.
The DOE’s request to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) would upend decades of energy market policy by guaranteeing cost recovery for power plants with 90 days of fuel supply on-site — something that only nuclear power, a few hydropower sites, and some larger coal power plants can provide.
“If you can guarantee me that the wind is going to blow tomorrow, if you can guarantee me that the sun’s going to get to the solar panels…then I’ll buy into that. But you can’t,” said Perry.
The notice of public rulemaking, or NOPR, implies that there is a looming threat to grid reliability due to coal and nuclear power plant retirements. Its conclusions are largely based on an incomplete analysis of the 2014 polar vortex, which could have led to blackouts had several coal-fired plants now slated for closure not been available to serve the load.
The move has been widely criticized by clean energy advocates as politically motivated and factually unproven, and has drawn a backlash from major sectors of the energy industry.
In my opinion, subsidising coal and nuclear is just as wrong as subsidising renewables, a sure path to more expensive electricity.
The moment the government starts wheeling out subsidies, businesses stop focussing on improving their product or service, because its far cheaper and more cost effective to lobby a few politicians.
What happened to the coal and nuclear industry under President Obama was awful and unjust. But two wrongs don’t make a right.
Given Democrat hostility to fossil fuel, and the identified systemic risks to the system, I would support providing government guarantees of financial compensation to coal and nuclear plant operators, a specified payout if the next government imposes punitive new taxes or even outlaws coal or nuclear power, to counter the sovereign risk to investors of a future green administration expropriating or destroying the value of their assets.
But this should be the limit of government intervention in the market. Anything else risks triggering a major haemorrhage of public money, as fossil fuel operators and nuclear operators are tempted to join renewable operators in gaming the system, demanding ever greater government subsidies or government guaranteed prices in return for agreeing to supply their product.
Government should get out of the energy industry.
We need to get some sensible legislation in place so the next (democrat) administration can’t dismantle what the Trump cabinet is doing. I, too, disagree with subsidies…. but we do need a “resilient” grid.
I agree that subsidies are totally the wrong way to go in principle but then again proposing them in the current context simply brings the issue to the forefront and strips it of its ideological cover. Proposing them for coal/gas/nuclear sounds like a good stalking horse to me. Just about any tactic to take the ‘debate’ up to the marketing driven fraudster proponents of the Great Green Blob is legit as far as I can see.
“In my opinion, subsidizing coal and nuclear is just as wrong as subsidizing renewables, a sure path to more expensive electricity.”
At least these forms of electric power produce electricity reliably 24/7 as opposed to solar and wind…
Perry should be drawn and quartered for his complicity with the fossil fuel industry.
I assume you would say the same for D&Qing the last administration for their complicity with the re renewable energy industry.
Perry should be heartily congratulated for realising that the ANTI-CO2, ANTI-LIFE agenda is a scientifically empty crock of ****.
The world needs MORE atmospheric CO2, , and society needs solid, reliable energy to sustain itself.
Wind and solar are basically a waste of money when it come to reliability of supply.
“… subsidising fossil fuels and nuclear is just as wrong as subsidising renewables”
Yes. Relaxing regulations has the same effect.
It has to be either option – subsidize none or face the fact that renewable subsidies will force unintended subsidies to certain fossil plants to maintain reliability. Given the choice I would agree that government should get out of the business of energy subsidies because I believe the unencumbered market will tend to the least cost system that maintains reliability of electricity supply that we have come to expect. If subsidizing implementation of non-dispatchable renewables continues then I think you need to subsidize base load plants that provide on-site storage because I think Perry’s argument is correct. Moreover I think that peak load turbines will also end up being subsidized because many of those units have to be replaced because they are old technology and old enough that they should be retired. I am not confident that renewables and the other technology that is supposed to solve peak electricity load such as peak shaving, micro grids, and distributed energy resources will be sufficient to eliminate the need for peaking fossil units. All those magical solutions make the business case to invest in new peaking turbines very poor.
Do not subsidize anything. Charge the going/market price for everything. Nuc’s are costly – uranium processing and waste disposal – charge the right price for ALL the inputs. Same for coal – dig it, process it, burn it, – charge the right price for mining rehabilitation and effluent scrubbing. If solar and wind and all their non-subsidized inputs can create electricity cheaper – then there is humanity’s solution…I say coal still is the best watt for the dollar – if only someone had made an electric generator fueled by coal for my home
Federal-level subsidies of coal & nuclear power are justified in part by the need to defend them against state- and municipal-level subsidies and mandates for Intermittents (i.e., to maintain a level playing field), and are partly justified by their likely sunsetting in ten years, when the price of natural gas rises.
Worth doing, even if just to piss off the red-greens.
The problem will be reliability. If we keep closing unprofitable generating stations that can dispatch power on demand we will be unable to meet demand with non-dispatchable renewables. All the newly built renewables and combined cycle gas peaking units have depressed the market price (the renewables are insulated from the price decline by tax subsidies and mandates)
S Australia had a massive grid collapse 28 September 2016. They have more windmills than anywhere on the planet. They all shut down at once 28 September. It was a mess. The authorities are scrambling to mandate the non-closure of coal stations and requiring maximum sourcing of renewables & minimum generation requirements from dispatchables.
“I have seen the future and it sucks”