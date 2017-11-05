Ugly: President Trump Accused of Obstructing Climate Research

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
US and Overseas scientists have accused the Trump Administration of criminal obstruction of climate research, because the US government has not immediately stepped in to foot the bill for a replacement satellite.
Donald Trump accused of obstructing satellite research into climate change
Republican-controlled Congress ordered destruction of vital sea-ice probe
Robin McKie, Observer science editor
Sunday 5 November 2017 19.00 AEDT
President Trump has been accused of deliberately obstructing research on global warming after it emerged that a critically important technique for investigating sea-ice cover at the poles faces being blocked.
The row has erupted after a key polar satellite broke down a few days ago, leaving the US with only three ageing ones, each operating long past their shelf lives, to measure the Arctic’s dwindling ice cap. Scientists say there is no chance a new one can now be launched until 2023 or later. None of the current satellites will still be in operation then.
The crisis has been worsened because the US Congress this year insisted that a backup sea-ice probe had to be dismantled because it did not want to provide funds to keep it in storage. Congress is currently under the control of Republicans, who are antagonistic to climate science and the study of global warming.
“This is like throwing away the medical records of a sick patient,” said David Gallaher of the National Snow and Ice Data Center in Boulder, Colorado. “Our world is ailing and we have apparently decided to undermine, quite deliberately, the effectiveness of the records on which its recovery might be based. It is criminal.”
…
Such losses have serious consequences, say researchers. “Sea-ice data provided by satellites is essential for initiating climate models and validating them,” said Andrew Fleming of the British Antarctic Survey. “We will be very much the poorer without that information.”
Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/science/2017/nov/05/donald-trump-accused-blocking-satellite-climate-change-research
US taxpayers have been footing the bill for the Defence Meteorological Satellite Programme since 1973. A thank you would have been nice.
16 thoughts on “Ugly: President Trump Accused of Obstructing Climate Research”
Funding climate satellites is so important that no country wants to replace the US ones.
Funny you are. It is Trump’s fault,
Trump is a criminal, says Fuller.
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/jun/15/huffpo-scrubs-jason-fullers-ultimate-punishment-tr/
Satellite data is only useful if it fits the narrative. Sea ice satellite data since 1973 but charts all start in 1979 because it ice was maxed out and sells the narrative well. Satellite data is preferred for sea level over tide gauges because it fits the narrative but not for temperature because it doesn’t. Personally, I prefer more data not less. Perhaps congress should insist that all the satellite data be used, not just the portion that fits the narrative.
perhaps the President read
Dan Brown’s Deception Point ?
“Our world is ailing”. That’s because vast resources are being wasted on climate change “research” instead of providing people with clean water, energy and health provisions.
We can’t have that, so funding Obamacare takes priority. Right?
The U.S. Global Change Research Program has squandered $52 Billion since 1989 on Global Warming/Climate Change research.
Earth to David Gallaher of the National Snow and Ice Data Center in Boulder, Colorado. Paying or not paying is what Congress is all about. Ha, so now David and his buddy Mark won’t have any data to do more “hind casting” BS and would have to look for real jobs? Share your pain with a coal miner on the West Slope of Colorado, oh, come to think of it, they might have openings. I am sure the mines will make a special effort to find something for you to do. Oh the crying and gnashing of teeth!
And just how much is being spent on this year climate get-together?
Maybe Elon can fund it ?
What he has is mostly government money anyway !!
Make sure he uses a good battery, though. !
Perhaps NASA should have spent less on GISS and on muslim outreach. !
Why is a new CACA satellite needed? After all, CACA science has been settled.
” “Sea-ice data provided by satellites is essential for initiating climate models and validating them,” said Andrew Fleming “- It hasn’t been done in the past; why start now?
so the dud sat is the newer one i gather? bummer funded a cheap one from whom???
and the old ones are working regardless of age
how the hell could trump in any way be blamed.. by anyone sane at least…beats me
what really narked me is the mention of using the sat data for “modelling”
wtf? why not just USE the real data as is??