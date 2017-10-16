Penguins devastated by “unseasonably extensive amounts of sea ice.”

Guest “drive by” by David Middleton

Alternate Title: “Tarantino does ‘Happy Feet'”

Is Antarctica gaining ice? 01:47 (CNN)A penguin colony in Antarctica has suffered a massive breeding failure, with only two chicks surviving the disaster. Terre Adélie (Adélie Land) is home to more than 18,000 pairs of Adélie penguins, but this year almost all the seabirds’ babies starved to death, a situation one expert described as “Tarantino does Happy Feet.” The World Wildlife Fund said unseasonably extensive amounts of sea ice around the colony in East Antarctica had forced the adult penguins to travel further than normal to forage for food. “This devastating event contrasts with the image that many people might have of penguins,” said Rod Downie, Head of Polar Programmes at WWF. “It’s more like ‘Tarantino does Happy Feet’, with dead penguin chicks strewn across a beach in Adélie Land.” […] CNN

I had to double-check both the website and my calendar to make sure this wasn’t from The Onion and that it wasn’t April Fool’s Day.

Too much sea ice —> “Tarantino does ‘Happy Feet'”

If RCP 8.5 doesn’t exterminate Adélie penguins by 2100, too much sea ice will. Apparently Adélie penguins lived in a Goldilocks world for the past 37,000 to 122,000 years. From the end of the Eemian interglacial stage, through the last glacial maximum, on through the Holocene Climatic Optimum, down to the coldest part of the Little Ice Age… Antarctica clearly must have had a prefect Goldilocks sea ice extent… Because penguin evolution is clearly restricted to pristine climatic conditions:

Clearly penguin evolution depended on stable atmospheric CO2 levels…

And a stable, unchanging climate…

As usual: Any and all sarcasm was purely intentional.

