Alarmism censorship

Media Bombshell: Shocking Outbreak of ‘Climate Disinformation’ in the Media, i.e., Journalists Asking Questions About Net Zero on GB News and Talk TV

12 hours ago
Guest Blogger
38 Comments

From THE DAILY SCEPTIC

BY CHRIS MORRISON

Green agitators working on the climate ‘blacklist’ site DeSmog have “scoured hours of online footage” and concluded that many journalists and presenters working at GB News are a tad sceptical about claims that the ‘climate emergency’ is rapidly approaching the point of no return and only the collectivist Net Zero project holds out any hope of averting imminent catastrophe. Needless to say, the Guardian is all over this scandalous outbreak of sceptical journalism. The Green MP Caroline Lucas notes the “truly toxic misinformation” on GB News, adding: “Ofcom cannot allow these statements to go unchallenged and un-investigated”.

DeSmog found that 16 of the station’s 31 presenters “attacked” U.K. climate policies last year, including the ‘Net Zero 2050’ target. The Guardian noted that 10 of the presenters made statements rejecting or challenging “widely accepted scientific findings” about how humans are affecting the climate, and the role the climate crisis plays in extreme weather events.

The latter comment is interesting. Attributing individual bad weather events to long-term changes in the climate is pseudoscience, and such claims invariably rest on computer models contrasting our atmosphere with wholly imaginary ones. Any data these models spit out fail to qualify as science since they are based on opinions that cannot be tested or falsified. The former economics professor and science writer Roger Pielke is particularly scathing about the attribution of extreme weather events to anthropogenic global warming, which has rushed to fill the alarmist space vacated by global warming running out of steam over 20 years ago. “I can think of no other area of research where the relaxing of rigour and standards has been encouraged by researchers in order to generate claims more friendly to headlines, political advocacy and even lawsuits”, he observed.

Neil Oliver, whose Saturday monologue is a social media hit, is singled out for criticism. On December 30th, he is said to have asserted that polar bears are “doing fine”, and the ice in Antarctica is getting thicker every year. In fact, polar bears are doing fine with surveys suggesting their numbers are at recent highs. Extra food in the Arctic and a ban on hunting has helped the recovery. Meanwhile, a recent paper in Nature (Singh and Polvani) notes that over the last seven decades, the Antarctica sea ice area has “modestly expanded” and warming has been “nearly non-existent” over much of the ice sheet. In November, Oliver criticised green policies by suggesting they were part of a “hellish potpourri of policies guaranteed to condemn hundreds of millions to death by poverty, death by starvation”. DeSmog characterises the statement as a “conspiracy theory”, although the less hysterical might regard it as a fair comment on a potentially disastrous political agenda.

Weather attribution propaganda reached a high point on July 19th last year in the U.K. with news that the temperature topped 40.3°C for 60 seconds half way down the runway at RAF Coningsby, home to Britain’s Typhoon jet fighters. GB News host Calvin Robinson, referring to the short heatwave surrounding the claimed record, accused the Met Office of “alarmism”. Around this time, Nana Akua noted that: “If we [humans] only generate 3.5% of carbon dioxide and the rest of it is natural, then surely the CO2 is not the reason for the climate changing because it’s such a small proportion?” DeSmog accuses her of “challenging the science consensus”, while Lucas in the Guardian clutches pearls and states that climate denial is “deeply dangerous”. Of course, Akua is simply identifying the dubious scientific assumptions that lie at the heart of the unproven hypothesis that humans have caused all or most global warming since the mid-19th Century by burning fossil fuels.

DeSmog only looked at the Net Zero and climate reporting record of GB News, but over on the rival station Talk TV, similar appalling levels of investigation and scepticism are flourishing. If DeSmog is looking to add to its ridiculous blacklist of climate sceptics, it will be spoilt for choice. Julia Hartley-Brewer, Richard Tice, Mike Graham, Kevin O’Sullivan and Dr. Renee Hoederkamp are names that spring immediately to mind, and there are many more. What is happening, of course, is that when journalists are employed on media that allows them to do what they do best – ask questions, inquire, debate – a more nuanced and interesting story often emerges. The Net Zero collectivist project is backed by decades of virtue signalling and the false claim that the science surrounding climate change is ‘settled’. As scientists learn more about the complex natural influences that have major impacts on long-term climate, attributing all or most of the recent changes to humans looks more implausible by the day.

Some media companies are also aware that scepticism about Net Zero and the climate catastrophisation that promotes it is gaining ground in the wider population. Last month, the Daily Sceptic reported that climate scepticism was on the rise throughout the world, as populations start to grasp the effects of the looming Net Zero disaster. A recent poll conducted by a group within the University of Chicago found that belief in humans causing all or most climate change had slumped in America to 49% from the 60% level recorded just five years ago. Last year, a major Ipsos survey covering two thirds of the world’s population revealed that nearly four in every 10 people believe climate change is mainly due to natural causes.

Perhaps worryingly for the BBC and the Guardian with their steadily shrinking audiences, the Chicago survey found climate scepticism increasing more rapidly in left-wing Democrat circles than among Republican. In addition, support for human-caused climate change fell by 17% among young people aged 18-29.

Chris Morrison is the Daily Sceptic’s Environment Editor.

4.9 30 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
Register     Login
38 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Onthe Move
May 30, 2023 10:22 am

My question to the Guardian would be: what is a woman?

21
strativarius
Reply to  Onthe Move
May 30, 2023 11:08 am

They got rid of the adult human females

6
Peta of Newark
Reply to  strativarius
May 30, 2023 11:27 am

Yes and no.
The question is misleading in that it implies there are ‘many women’
Wrong. There is only one

She answers to Gaia, has an epic sense of humour, uses AI computers to pick her teeth AND – she loves to dance

6
mikelowe2013
Reply to  Onthe Move
May 30, 2023 1:01 pm

Or to th New Zealand leftie Prime Minister?

3
insufficientlysensitive
May 30, 2023 10:44 am

The Green MP Caroline Lucas notes the “truly toxic misinformation” on GB News, adding: “Ofcom cannot allow these statements to go unchallenged and un-investigated”.

The truly toxic misinformation is that which the MSM erases, excludes, bans, banishes, bars and buries. Not because it succeeds in dumbing down the public (it does that job superbly), but because a good fraction of it bears some amount of truth – which the public needs in order to consider and draw its own conclusions, as ordinarily intelligent humans are pretty good at.

If Caroline Lucas objects to ‘these statements’, let her give a speech or write an essay on why her viewpoint should prevail – or better yet, let her enter into an honest debate with those who purvey them.

31
Richard Page
Reply to  insufficientlysensitive
May 30, 2023 12:06 pm

MP Caroline Lucas shies away from debate on these subjects and is seemingly incapable of honesty. All she is willing to do is throw tantrums at not getting her own way.

4
Martin Brumby
Reply to  Richard Page
May 30, 2023 3:16 pm

Caroline Lucas is the most eggregious MP from the 650 in the House of Commons.

She has stated that any British person taking their family for a holiday in Spain is morally no better than someone randomly stabbing a stranger in the street.

She continually comes out with this kind of evil crap.

I hope I never see her in the street.

3
It doesnot add up
Reply to  Martin Brumby
May 30, 2023 6:42 pm

Just ask her when she last visited her son. He’s in the USA, and she seems to visit quite often.

0
Thomas
Reply to  Martin Brumby
May 30, 2023 8:28 pm

But Spain is warmer than GB. Why would anyone want to go boil themselves and their families in that infernal fire? Except maybe Ms. Lucas, whom I presume is an actual human female, if only because it’s the birthplace of the Inquisition. (You didn’t expect that because no one expects that.)

0
Mr.
May 30, 2023 10:49 am

when journalists are employed on media that allows them to do what they do best – ask questions, inquire, debate – a more nuanced and interesting story often emerges

Even far-left boomer Neil Young doesn’t realize that he wrote a song about this inevitability decades ago –

Comes a time when you’re driftin’
Comes a time when you settle down
Comes a light feelin’s liftin’

. . .

There comes a time

5
noaaprogramer
Reply to  Mr.
May 30, 2023 11:46 am

Speaking of songs, here is one from way back in the 1870s:

“…And even the climate is changing,
For only ten years ago,
Strawberries got ripe in December,
Whilst now it brings four feet of snow.”

From the song variously called the “Wail of an Old Settler” or “Social Decline”, which was a sequel to the song, “The Old Settler,” by Francis Henry around 1874; published in the April 11, 1877 edition of the Washington [State] Standard; reprinted on pages 6 & 7 in “The Rainy Day Song Book” by Linda Allen © 1978; 2nd printing March 1980, Whatcom Museum of History and Art, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham, WA 98225. Printed by Fairhaven Communications.

10
Ed Reid
May 30, 2023 10:53 am

“Any data these models spit out fail to qualify as science since they are based on opinions that cannot be tested or falsified.”

The outputs of models are NOT data. They are,, at best estimates of unknown validity.

26
Mr.
Reply to  Ed Reid
May 30, 2023 11:36 am

Many people these days think that any presentation of info that is comprised of numbers is “data”.

It’s like the difference in nominating winners in sporting events that are based on empiric outcomes such as 1st over a finish line, recorded times, highest or longest jumps, most goals, etc etc, as contrasted with winners based on judging panels of aesthetic impressions of performances, eg diving, figure skating, boxing etc.

3
bobpjones
Reply to  Ed Reid
May 30, 2023 12:13 pm

And something else, they’re not…..

Information!

2
More Soylent Green!
Reply to  Ed Reid
May 30, 2023 1:10 pm

Beat me to it.

Climate models do not output data. Not data, not information, not facts.

2
mleskovarsocalrrcom
May 30, 2023 11:01 am

While we were all sleeping through it the Progressives/Marxists bought the MSM. What started out as “offering a different point of view” is now the only point of view allowed.

19
J Boles
May 30, 2023 11:24 am

Good article! Here is another good one, about the upcoming climate blame game.
STORY TIP
Dealing with the Upcoming Climate Failure Blame Garme – American Thinker

Last edited 10 hours ago by J Boles
6
RickWill
Reply to  J Boles
May 30, 2023 6:11 pm

I propose China as the blamee. They have failed to work out how to make all the stuff to achieve net zero without using coal. They burn about 60% of the global coal output so an easy target.

If China could just make solar panels, wind turbines, batteries, synchronous generators, power electronics, concrete, steel and transmission lines without using coal then the world could achieve NetZero.

1
ResourceGuy
May 30, 2023 11:27 am

Where is the George Orwell of the climate crusades? It would be a participant and investigative journalist with the ethics and courage to write about the internal apparatus as Orwell did in Spain and the Ministry of Information.

George Orwell – Wikipedia

2
CD in Wisconsin
May 30, 2023 11:45 am

“The Guardian noted that 10 of the presenters made statements rejecting or challenging “widely accepted scientific findings” about how humans are affecting the climate, and the role the climate crisis plays in extreme weather events.”

*********

If science is indeed uncertain about how sensitive the Earth’s climate is to the GHG effect of CO2 and other gases, then any claims about the human impact on climate from CO2 emissions is irresponsible and premature.

If science is indeed uncertain about how much humans are contributing to GHG’s in the Earth’s atmosphere, then any claims about the human impact on climate are premature and irresponsible.

MP Caroline Lucas and the Guardian are suggesting claims about certainty where such certainty has not been demonstrated conclusively by science. If this is indeed true, GBNews is entirely correct to challenge and question the climate alarmist narrative. Being “widely accepted” in science does not guarantee anything.

I am talking here about the difference between science on one hand and activist demagoguery and eco-religion on the other.

18
Right-Handed Shark
May 30, 2023 12:07 pm

Here is some of that “disinformation” from Richard Tice’s TalkTV show last sunday:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AeL7uWugTk0

From around 51 minutes in, Richard discusses quite calmly with Chris Morrison some of the garbage that comes from the IPCC and the Clintel response to AR6. Following this (after some tech probs) we have Jim Dale, who somehow makes a living selling climate fear porn. The excitable Dale speaks of CO2 creating “a ceiling on the atmosphere”, which shows that his depth of understanding of the science is rivalled only by John Kerry’s. Tice destroys his arguments and is of course accused of listening to conspiracy theorists and quoting fake data. Who seems more credible to you?

5
Richard Page
Reply to  Right-Handed Shark
May 30, 2023 12:51 pm

I caught the tail end of that discussion. Richard Tice comes across as a very good, very rational presenter but absolutely ruthless towards these eco loons. Most of the presenters on TalkTV and GBNews have had a good run destroying hapless interviewees’ arguments – it’s almost as if they go on these programmes expecting the same fawning approbation as they get with the BBC. By the time reality has sunk in, it is usually far too late.

6
Rud Istvan
May 30, 2023 1:00 pm

This is an interesting whine. Alternate media actually covering the climate story accurately. The alarmists don’t like it—claim disinformation when the opposite is in fact the case.

There are just three basic simple facts to get out to the public.

  1. The future alarm is based on models that provably error. All but one of CMIP6 produce a tropical troposphere hotspot that does not exist. Even after parameter tuning to best hindcast 30 years (a required CMIP run) anomalies hide the fact that the models disagree with each other by about +/-3C over the period. That is 4X the dreaded 1.5C threshhold.
  2. All the definitive past predictions proved wrong. Sea level rise did not accelerate. Arctic summer sea ice did not disappear. UK children still know snow.
  3. Net zero is not physically possible even if it were desirable. There is no grid storage solution to intermittency at any price. Which means you in effect have to build two generating systems (renewable plus backup—both with underutilized capacity factors), renewables are ruinously expensive.
24
Mr.
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 30, 2023 1:37 pm

Facts?

You bring facts to a dogma event?

(Covers the ears of any children present).

🙂

2
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Mr.
May 30, 2023 1:55 pm

Well yah. The AGW story is a complex one, and the IPCC has been drumming it for decades. So I have been in search of the simple, short, and irrefutable counter story based on the consulting ‘KISS’ principle—keep it simple, stupid. The above comment is getting closer to KISS. Three general points, each with two or three supporting irrefutable facts.

2
Mr.
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 30, 2023 5:30 pm

Yes, we rationalists must ridicule agw as a new form of irrational, unscientific ‘religion’ that many mentally fragile folks have become captivated by, since ‘traditional’ religious following has become socially disapproved by “progressives”.

See, some many people have a visceral need to “belong” to faith-based groups so that they can get a feeling of emotional “relief” by a feeling of “acceptance” of a group with perceived “higher morality”.

1
It doesnot add up
Reply to  Mr.
May 30, 2023 6:46 pm

I’ve a feeling that traditional religions are mostly safer options.

1
Graham
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 30, 2023 3:38 pm

Well said Rud.
I have said before here that historians will wonder how so many of the worlds population were duped into believing with religious fervor that a slight increase in an essential trace gas was going to lead to a world wide catastrophe .
If the crazy greens get there wish of zero carbon in any country, that can only lead to a much lower living standard in those countries .
China and India the two most populous countries with over 2 .8 billion population between them are expanding their use of coal and other fuels rapidly .
These and other Asian countries are taking no notice of restricting on fuel consumption that the UNIPCC are demanding of the worlds countries.
How does world coal usage go up from 4.7 billion tonnes per year in the decade before 2010 to over 8 billion tonnes now when the UN is demanding western countries to adopt zero carbon?
The nonsense about creating “green ” jobs or industries will only make countries poorer because more resources and costs are added to any goods manufactured which adds to inflation making people poorer.
If there is a better and cheaper way of producing any commodity ,from food to housing ,that will eventually flow through to consumers but that will not happen with so called green industries .

0
Gary Pearse
May 30, 2023 1:03 pm

GB News was created to counter the totalitarian néomarxiste putsch of the Left Stream Media, but recently they fired Mark Steyn (structural dismissal) for his falling prey to UK’s Ofcom (media watchdog) for his expose of the deadly results of the expansion of extra Covid jabs for children and the elderly and his pieces on the Domino winner-picking voting apps.

Apparently, with his replacement, viewership has fallen to a small fraction of the Steyn show. The ‘good news’ of this article is old news. The UK gov and the Leftstream media are probably ecstatic.

2
Right-Handed Shark
Reply to  Gary Pearse
May 30, 2023 4:03 pm

Mark has resumed dispensing of his unique wit and wisdom on his own website:

https://www.steynonline.com/

He posts video content Monday to Thursday at 8:00PM GMT, as well as other features throughout the week. Well worth watching.

1
son of mulder
May 30, 2023 1:33 pm

I’m shocked. It’s clear that the past week of glorious weather in the UK only happened bcause of climate change as otherwise we’d have had a hurricane and numerous tornados and floods.

Last edited 8 hours ago by son of mulder
0
Martin Brumby
Reply to  son of mulder
May 30, 2023 3:23 pm

Weĺl, we did get periods of sunshine and temparatures in the low 20°C degrees.
And weather maps on the TV coloured between ” tomato red” and “crimson”.

Curious coloration for a country where central heating is usually set to kick in below 21°C.

2
Russell Cook
May 30, 2023 3:44 pm

 Green agitators working on the climate ‘blacklist’ site DeSmog ….

Lest anyone forget or does not know, the site was originally named Desmogblog, co-founded by Canadian public relations specialist James Hoggan, who, in a September 2014 video presentation openly confessed that he knew nothing about the climate issue back in 2005, but upon reading Ross Gelbspan’s book which essentially accused skeptic climate scientists of being on the payroll of the fossil fuel industry to spread disinformation, Hoggan immediately concluded that such skeptic scientists were liars and that a blog site should be created — ultimately his — calling out these scientists for what they were (more on that here). Hoggan is routinely listed as Desmog’s co-founder, but the other co-founder is never named. Who turns out to be the other co-founder? Ross Gelbspan, who describes the situation starting just 8 seconds into this audio interview. That Ross Gelbspan, the man whose second career was built on character assassination of skeptic climate scientists. He’s the namesake of my own GelbspanFiles blog, where I detail at huge length how the “crooked skeptic climate scientists” accusation is totally devoid of evidence to back it up.

The important detail here is that we must never lose sight of one of the hallmarks of far-leftists, namely their psychological projection. When they accuse our side of spewing disinformation, that is nothing more than pure projection of what they do.

4
RickWill
May 30, 2023 3:59 pm

opinions that cannot be tested or falsified

All models can be falsified as they show open ocean surface temperature exceeding 30C, which is physically impossible with the present atmospheric mass.

2
It doesnot add up
Reply to  RickWill
May 30, 2023 6:52 pm

Speaking of which I just heard a radio news item about some new study that claims that fish are moving poleward to escape the heat of the oceans. If I had more detail I could upgrade it to a story tip. But it’s obviously been designated for media dissemination as the latest scare so we won’t have long to wait for the BBC and Guardian to pick it up.

0
RickWill
Reply to  It doesnot add up
May 30, 2023 8:04 pm

The Oceans of the NH have to warm up because the June solar intensity is increasing – it has only just started going up with about 10,000 years to go. That means the peak ocean temperature in August will go up. Same reason there is more snow. Both due to higher peak ocean surface temperature.

The adaption of fish is likely more speculative at present than actual but it should be something to expect.

I know more ocean surface is reaching the 30C limit but the maximum area is currently in April. That should gradually shift later in the year.

This year, the Arabian Sea has been slow to go into regulating mode but both the Bay of Bengal and Western Pacific near Philippines have already experienced convective storms. The Gulf of Mexico has not yet hit 30C but the Pacific off Panama has been at 30C for a while and is strengthening the El Nino that is building.
https://www.giss.nasa.gov/staff/mmishchenko/publications/2010_OE_18_19770.pdf

0
DMacKenzie
May 30, 2023 4:14 pm

Media Bombshell: Shocking Outbreak of ‘Climate Disinformation’

Don’t forget that most of the media just publishes what pays the most…and there are various ways they can be paid for climate articles, and the truth isn’t going to get many clicks or e-subscriptions.

0
observa
May 30, 2023 7:00 pm

The problem with dooming is you need to put a firm timeline on it or it becomes boring and folks switch off. That’s a real problem for dooming and the doomsters when you do that to try and cut through-
Adelaide apocalypse: South Australia in the 70s took the cake for fake news | Adelaide | The Guardian
That was a fun day for most. LOL.

0
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this:
Verified by MonsterInsights