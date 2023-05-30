The Global Greenhouse Gas Monitoring Watch is an Interesting Initiative but Let’s Not Repeat History

Didn’t we already collect this CO2 data with the Orbital Carbon Observatory I and II?
Whatever happened to that CO2 data?
Most of the early maps that were prepared disappeared from the NASA website. Some can still be found in other locations. The last time I looked, the only available info was showing where cloud-free data were available, but it was of little value for anyone but researchers. OCO-3, attached to the International Space Station, was apparently being used to try to identify large emitters of methane.
They are fulfilling their intended mission looking for carbon emissions….from missile exhausts. Just like the Argo buoys are primarily submarine trackers. Nothing like the climate scam for the military to use as a cover for their next ‘secret’ project.
“In a recent development, the World Meteorological Congress approved the Global Greenhouse Gas Watch (GGGW), a project to monitor greenhouse gases on a global scale.”
A) GGGW? With whose money?
Aa) Exactly what will this satellite or Agency provide that current satellites and current CO₂ tracking/estimates do not?
B) Exactly who will be employed by this effort and how organized?
Ba) Exactly, what work will these employees perform and what will be their deliverables?
One gets the impression that “World Meteorological Congress” wants to be one of the elites collecting money and I presume some portion of civilian oversight role.
“Let’s hope the GGGW can deliver just that.”
Don’t hope anything! If there is a chance that there would be data that contradicts the doomster narrative, they would not consider deploying such a system without a ‘homogenizing’ plan to give results they want. Since climateers have had their central theory mortally falsified by good data requiring shifting goalposts from 1950, when it was agreed human effects began to be detected, to 1850 so they could bankroll the 0.6°C natural warming from the recovery from the LIA as part of human caused CC.
Looking ahead to a possible scrum with disaffected Western citizens over power and fuel reliability and cost, and the fact that over half the world is ramping up natural gas, oil and coal use, maybe this offers a reason d’être for a seemingly ‘unnecessary’ new data system. There is definitely a ‘need’ by the totalitarians for this new ammunition.
So, how will the GGGW ensure that these vast data sets are processed in an impartial manner? We’ve seen instances in the past where data homogenization or filtering led to significant shifts in conclusions about climate trends. How do we ensure we don’t repeat the same mistakes?
this is especially true with something like roy spencers UAH temperature data.
they never save raw data or intermediate data and only post anomalies and hide their
adjustment code
Are you intimating that Dr, Spencer is guilty of a –
“why should I show you my data, when you’ll only try to find errors in it?” moment?
ROTFLMAO.
No prizes for second, Steve.
From the above article:
“The four main components of the GGGW initiative consist of:
- A global set of surface-based and satellite-based observations of CO2, CH4 and N2O concentrations, total column amounts, partial column amounts, vertical profiles and fluxes, and supporting meteorological, oceanic and terrestrial variables, internationally exchanged as rapidly as possible, pending capabilities and agreements with the system operators;”
. . . (blah, blah, blah)
Note that the most influential greenhouse gas—by orders of magnitude due to its relatively high concentration and its wide range of LWIR spectral absorption bands—is water vapor and it is not even mentioned as being part of the GGGW ‘initiative’.
And the science of water vapor and its condensed phases in the atmosphere as they affect global climate is far from “settled” . . . heck, AFAIK there is no, ahem, consensus as to global cloud coverage (including cirrus clouds of ice crystals) being a net positive or negative climate feedback mechanism*.
*Tip-of-the-hat to Dr. Richard Lindzen for advancing his “Iris Effect”, which if nothing else demonstrates the high level of interdependency of clouds with other climate forcing parameters (primarily SST).
However, the devil, as they say, is in the details. Remember, scientific progress depends not only on data collection but also on rigorous, unbiased data analysis. So, how will the GGGW ensure that these vast data sets are processed in an impartial manner? We’ve seen instances in the past where data homogenization or filtering led to significant shifts in conclusions about climate trends. How do we ensure we don’t repeat the same mistakes?
shifts do not mean mistakes, unless your talking about the shifts in UAH which are huge
youre repeating the mistake of thinking corrections are necessarily wrong.
any way
https://public.wmo.int/en/our-mandate/focus-areas/environment/greenhouse-gases/global-greenhouse-gas-monitoring-infrastructure
The other guys’ shifts are, necessarily, wrong.
Got it … thanks.
“shifts do not mean mistakes, unless your talking about the shifts in UAH which are huge”
Mosher, please clarify/quantify “huge” w.r.t. UAH data as compared to other shifts/”adjustments” for , oh, GISS data or for USCRN data (as presently uncorrected for certain UHI biases).
I take Planck’s view. The science will not progress until the current generation of climate scientists are pushing up daisies.
Unfortunately (I find my self using that word a lot lately) this will just be used mainly to give more credibility and a sense that the narrative ( C A G W) is validated when in reality it is just more flawed modeling. All of it is easily manipulated. Also I noticed as many of us have that AI is easily biased and lacks nuance when you really try to pin it down; but expect the “ experts” to use the phrase validated by advanced AI etc etc BS BS
Nothing more than yet another device for finding fault with and accusing somebody/everybody else of being “wrong” and thus, on an agenda to hurt you.
Yes you, the one in the mirror, despite your claiming to be thinking of:
Starving Black People
Lesbians, Gays, Queers, Trans
The Third World
Developing Nations
The Children
Ethnic Minorities
etc
Thereafter giving the Information Collectors power over whoever they deem to be ‘doing wrong’ and thus take whatever action they deem necessary to prevent this real/imagined/modelled/projected/predicted ‘hurt’
It is the out-of-control & panic stricken paranoia of diseased minds.
Those minds are frightening themselves silly – they are hallucinating and seeing ghosts/monsters/threats where there are none
If the first one they see proves a dud – they go off to find another. then another.
Witness CO2, patently not doing anything it was supposed to: hence Methane.
(Or CFCs for that matter)
And each time, the threat is magnified – hence why Methane is 86.12345 times more damaging than CO2
i.e. NB how Methane is 86.12345 times worse, rather than 86.23456 times worse.
While cloaking it in Junk Science – itself fiercely defended by childish irrationality.
And it has to to be ‘childish’ – no normal and well-adjusted person is going to pick a fight with a child.
When folks argue methane is no threat, up jumps Nitrogen
Then VOCs and the Ozone they supposedly create
Then PM10. Then PM2.5
Coming soon = PMs the size of the wavelength of visible light
Total contrived garbage and suicidal madness relentlessly reinforced by burgeoning mountains of trivia & irrelevance curated by computers – fraudulently described as ‘knowledge’ and or ‘science’ and ‘Artificial Intelligence’
Artificial = Yes
Intelligence = No
But the minds are so damaged they don’t recognise or know any difference.
It’s The Science of the Lunatic Asylum
You may say: These people need help
Yes and no.
All they really need is proper food to eat. That simple.
But only they themselves can actually deliver that help (take a horse to water etc blah blah) but they don’t want to and are now doing all they can to eliminate the very stuff that would cure their madness.
It is now that entrenched
Until they get that help, things can only ever become more hysterical, more panic-stricken, accusatory, warmongering, war happening and worse and worse and worse.
Not least as the current generation of children are already severely damaged while huge effort is being made to inflict ever more damage on them in schools and universities.
Then every time they try to escape or find some/any relief, they are mercilessly slapped down – for ‘their own good’ of course.
Everything is now wrong but inside the asylum itself, everything is good.
Or certainly expected/predicted/projected to be ‘ in the future’
While the lunatics themselves do everything to ensure there will be no future
The Global Greenhouse Gas Monitoring Watch is an Interesting Initiative but Let’s Not Repeat History
World Meteorological Congress approves global greenhouse gas monitoring initiative
In a recent development, the World Meteorological Congress approved the Global Greenhouse Gas Watch (GGGW), a project to monitor greenhouse gases on a global scale. The initiative intends to “fill critical information gaps” and provide a framework that brings together surface-based and space-based observing systems, modeling, and data assimilation capabilities.
We should cautiously welcome the initiative and the consolidation of international efforts it represents. As Prof. Petteri Taalas, WMO secretary-general, noted, “There are still uncertainties, especially regarding the role in the carbon cycle of the ocean, the land biosphere and the permafrost areas.”
However, while new data gathering initiatives like GGGW are important, how the collected data will be handled raises questions. Specifically, our concern should be what happens once this data starts being homogenized, filtered, adjusted, or otherwise processed for use in various climate models and political discussions.
The four main components of the GGGW initiative consist of:
However, the devil, as they say, is in the details. Remember, scientific progress depends not only on data collection but also on rigorous, unbiased data analysis. So, how will the GGGW ensure that these vast data sets are processed in an impartial manner? We’ve seen instances in the past where data homogenization or filtering led to significant shifts in conclusions about climate trends. How do we ensure we don’t repeat the same mistakes?
Dr. Lars Peter Riishøjgaard, deputy director of the WMO’s infrastructure department, stressed that the initiative will provide “valuable, timely and authoritative information on greenhouse gas fluxes to the UNFCCC parties.” This is all well and good, but we should also remember that these parties are political entities with their own agendas and pressures. Is there not a risk that this rich trove of data might be misused or skewed to fit preconceived narratives?
To safeguard the integrity of this project, we need transparency and open dialogue. The data and the methodologies used to process it should be freely available for scrutiny by independent scientists around the world. That’s the best way to ensure that this initiative lives up to its promise and truly helps us understand the complex issue of climate change.
In summary, we should welcome the GGGW initiative, but caution is necessary. If we’re to avoid the pitfalls of the past, transparency and impartiality in data processing and interpretation are crucial. The climate debate, fraught as it is with contention and political baggage, would benefit greatly from a robust and unbiased source of information. Let’s hope the GGGW can deliver just that.
HT/Mumbles McGuick
Share this:
Like this:
Related