New Labor Laws and the Threat to Wildfire Prevention in California

4 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Scattered across the California landscape, hundreds of goats represent a unique and natural strategy for wildfire prevention. The ruminant animals are employed to munch on potentially hazardous vegetation — grass, shrubs, and weeds that could fuel dangerous wildfires. Jason Poupolo, parks superintendent for the city of West Sacramento, affirms,

“It’s a huge fuel source. If it was left untamed, it can grow very high. And then when the summer dries everything out, it’s perfect fuel for a fire.”

These goats have become invaluable partners in wildfire prevention due to their ability to graze in hard-to-reach, steep terrains and consume a wide variety of vegetation. This process, known as ‘targeted grazing,’ is being hailed as an eco-friendly alternative to chemical herbicides and noisy, polluting weed-whacking machines.

However, recent changes in state labor regulations are posing a threat to this innovative wildfire prevention strategy. These new rules, which raise the monthly salary of herders from about $3,730 to a daunting $14,000, according to the California Farm Bureau, have put the future of the goat-grazing industry in jeopardy.

Tim Arrowsmith, owner of Western Grazers, provides a grim prediction of what the new regulations could mean for his business:

“Without a fix to the new regulations, we will be forced to sell these goats to slaughter and to the auction yards, and we’ll be forced out of business and probably file for bankruptcy.”

His company, which manages around 4,000 goats, provides crucial grazing services to government agencies and private landowners across Northern California, demonstrating the considerable scale of this looming crisis.

One of the contentious issues is that goatherding jobs necessitate round-the-clock availability, leading to herders being paid a monthly minimum salary rather than an hourly wage. However, legislation signed in 2016 extended overtime pay rights to these herders, increasing the minimum monthly pay and further escalating the operational costs for herding companies.

From January, these labor costs are slated to rise again sharply, as a state agency has decreed that goatherders should no longer follow a separate set of labor rules, but rather be subject to the same labor laws as other farmworkers. This would elevate goatherders’ pay even higher, possibly reaching up to $14,000 a month. These changes, according to goatherding companies, would make providing goat-grazing services untenable, leading to a potential collapse of this sector.

Arrowsmith notes the dire implications of this regulatory overhaul, stating,

“I can’t pay $14,000 a month to an employee starting Jan. 1. There’s just not enough money. The cities can’t absorb that kind of cost. What’s at stake for the public is your house could burn up because we can’t fire-mitigate.”

As California invests heavily in wildfire prevention, having witnessed the destructive impact of wildfires over the past years, the impending challenge to the goat-grazing industry could undermine these efforts significantly.

flogage
May 30, 2023 6:14 pm

Thank you again Govenor Newsom and California Democrats. No good deed shall go unpunished.

Scissor
Reply to  flogage
May 30, 2023 6:19 pm

He’s probably jealous of herders.

pillageidiot
Reply to  flogage
May 30, 2023 8:35 pm

A.) $3,730/month x 12 months = $44,760 annual salary

B.) $14,000/month x 0 months = $0 annual salary

All Marxists believe that Choice B is the higher salary!

davidmhoffer
Reply to  pillageidiot
May 30, 2023 9:34 pm

Oh that’s not what they believe.
They believe that subsidies will solve the high annual salary problem.
Then they’ll discover a tax problem which they will hide with debt.
High debt of course will be solved by printing money.
Inflation will happen, which will be blamed on greedy capitalism with wealthy goat herders as the proof.

Mind boggling how simple it all is.

Mike McMillan
May 30, 2023 6:37 pm

Wouldn’t goat herding qualify as management?

2
MarkW
Reply to  Mike McMillan
May 30, 2023 6:53 pm

Goats are smarter and more intellectually independent than socialists.

The Other Nick
Reply to  MarkW
May 30, 2023 9:17 pm

I think the goats may object to being compared to socialists.

Charles Rotter
Author
Reply to  Mike McMillan
May 30, 2023 7:07 pm

Management exemptions to overtime are required to have subordinates that report to them.

I don’t think goats qualify.

The Other Nick
Reply to  Charles Rotter
May 30, 2023 9:21 pm

The truth being:

Gaots = Management
Headers = subordinates

Goats not getting paid, where is the outcry??

Bob in Castlemaine
May 30, 2023 6:38 pm

Here in Victoria we had a tradition of summer grazing of the high country which for a century and a half did a great job of controlling the fuel load. Our socialist state government has banned our mountain cattle men from grazing the high country, so we no longer have that safeguard, a service long provided free charge.
In NSW the government parks agency is shooting wild horses in the alps from the air, because they are an “environmental threat”. These wild horses (brumbies) have grazed in the alps since the early days of European settlement.

The Other Nick
Reply to  Bob in Castlemaine
May 30, 2023 9:18 pm

But it was the greenies who wanted the battle and horses removed..

Then they object to bushfires..
Never happy that lot.

Bob
May 30, 2023 6:43 pm

When you look up dumb and dumber in the dictionary it has a picture of California and Newsom.

MarkW
May 30, 2023 6:52 pm

The socialists don’t want solutions that work, they would rather have the problem so that they can milk it for more power and money.

Tom Halla
May 30, 2023 7:35 pm

I wonder which union is pushing these rules, and what their actual goal is. Or it could just be a green NGO, opposed to grazing, which many are.

Jeff L
May 30, 2023 8:18 pm

Classic ! Instead of earning ~$3700/mo, now they will earn $0/mo because their job will go away due to government regulations.

Graham
May 30, 2023 8:29 pm

Newsom fiddles when California burns .
He will then blame the ” disastrous unprecedented fires ” on climate change .
Here is a tip from New Zealand that could save the goat owners millions .
A firm called Halter have patented a collar for dairy cows that does away with fencing .
The farmer installs small towers that can pick up signals from computers and cell phones via satellites.
The farmer draws a virtual fence on his phone and the livestock do not move out side of that area till milking time which is when they are virtually moved to be milked The cost is about $100,000.nz to set up , plus an annual service fee.

John Aqua
May 30, 2023 8:35 pm

GOAT = Greatest of All-Time. Not in this case for California and especially, the Governor.

HB
May 30, 2023 9:57 pm

This job will be a live in looking after the “kids” Predators are a real problem in North America So I guess the goats are housed a night Living quarters for the crew will be provided So this job has board and lodgings and $3790 a month seem like a pretty good deal to me

