Climate Politics Oil and Gas

Labour Will Block New North Sea Oil & Gas

10 hours ago
Charles Rotter
57 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

h/t Robin Guenier

They’ve gone completely mad!

From the Guardian:

Labour has confirmed it will block all new domestic oil and gas developments if it wins power, proposing instead to invest heavily in renewable sources such as wind and also in nuclear power.

The shadow work and pensions secretary, Jonathan Ashworth, said details would be announced soon.

“What we’ll be doing in the coming weeks is outlining how we want to invest in the green jobs of the future, to bring bills down, to create a more sustainable energy supply,” he told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday show.

“We’ll be outlining that in a significant mission in the coming weeks, and we’ll be announcing more details then.

A party source said: “We are against the granting of new licences for oil and gas in the North Sea. They will do nothing to cut bills as the Tories have acknowledged; they undermine our energy security and would drive a coach and horse through our climate targets.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/may/28/labour-confirms-plans-to-block-all-new-north-sea-oil-and-gas-projects

Quite how developing North Sea oil and gas “undermines our energy security is a mystery.

[UPDATE from Willis Eschenbach]

In the UK, the Labour Party has said it will block any further use of North Sea oil and gas. So let’s run the numbers and see what difference that will make to the temperature.

Labour would block new North Sea oil and gas developments, report claims

Proven UK North Sea oil and gas reserves are about 15 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Typical CO2 per 42-gallon barrel of oil is about 425 kg.

So that’s about 6.4 billion tonnes of CO2.

Over 8bn barrels of oil and gas reserves located within 30 miles of North Sea assets

Including immediate sequestration, it takes about 17.4 gigatonnes of CO2 emissions to raise atmospheric concentration by 1 ppmv.

So if all the North Sea oil and gas proven reserves are burned, it will raise atmospheric CO2 by ~0.4 ppmv.

Current atmospheric CO2 is ~ 420 ppmv. 

Per IPCC assumptions, warming is ~ 3°C per doubling of CO2. So the warming from a 0.4 ppmv CO2 increase would be

log2( 420.4 / 420 ) times 3°C

which is …

… wait for it …

… 

0.004°C.

Four. Thousandths. Of. One. Measly. Degree.

Driving UK gas prices through the roof for a possible but far from certain cooling of 0.004°C? …

Madness.

For comparison, when you gain altitude, the air is cooler. How much? About 1°C per 100 meters vertical movement. 

So if you go up 100 meters vertically, it’ll be about 1°C cooler than where you started.

This means that stopping North Sea oil might (or might not) cool the planet by the same amount as you’d cool yourself by stepping from the floor up onto a chair.

The stupid, it burns …

w. 

5 15 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
Register     Login
57 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
davidmhoffer
May 29, 2023 10:20 pm

Only in the climate debate would a politician claim something is more expensive but has to be stopped else people will use it anyway.

20
StuM
May 29, 2023 10:23 pm

“What we’ll be doing in the coming weeks is outlining how we want to invest in the green jobs of the future, to bring bills down, to create a more sustainable energy supply,”

Well, I suppose maybe succeeding in one out of three objectives ain’t bad for Labour.

(Note the objective is to “invest in”, not “create”. There are lots of failed investments as exemplars)

Last edited 9 hours ago by StuM
10
AGW is Not Science
Reply to  StuM
May 30, 2023 4:06 am

In the mind of a politician, “invest” = “waste taxpayer money on.”

No government “investment” would be needed if “green energy” was the “Better Mouse Trap” they keep pretending it is.

9
JamesB_684
Reply to  AGW is Not Science
May 30, 2023 5:13 am

In the mind of a politician, “invest” == siphon off vast amounts of money through sham shell companies and relatives.

1
William Howard
Reply to  StuM
May 30, 2023 7:14 am

apparently they haven’t figured out yet that the world is bankrupt and can’t possible continue these “investments” that are not profitable, ie sustainable without massive subsidies

0
Chris Hanley
May 29, 2023 10:48 pm

‘Party says details of how UK can become ‘world leader crash test dummy’ in green energy transition will be announced soon’.

19
PCman999
May 29, 2023 10:51 pm

The Left is just plain lying now – well they were always basically lying, but now it’s more the bald-faced, “I’m Napoleon” level of lying.

20
Scissor
Reply to  PCman999
May 30, 2023 4:50 am

Now?

1
Rod Evans
May 29, 2023 11:39 pm

This is clearly just the latest example of left wing economic theory with a mathematic proof of concept provided by Dianne Abbott that well known expert on all things to do with ‘big numbers’ and logic.
What a choice we face at the upcoming General election in 2024. Continue on with the NetZe’s the people who advanced Net Zero onto the statute book, or vote for the Nasty’s or National Trotsky’s to give their full title, AKA Labour. The so called Conservative/Tory party died when Major became leader back in the 1990s. The political choice between zero energy being available and zero energy being allowed is a tough one.
Welcome to Dystopia.

13
strativarius
Reply to  Rod Evans
May 29, 2023 11:52 pm

“”What a choice we face “”

Net zero or… net zero

3
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  strativarius
May 30, 2023 4:30 am

or as Rod said, “NetZe”- something about that way of saying it rings a bell 🙂

just say it 5 times very fast

3
strativarius
May 29, 2023 11:40 pm

Starmer the stupid

“”Just Stop Oil have claimed victory in getting Sir Keir Starmer to bow to their bonkers demands in exchange for millions of pounds of donations from climate activists.””

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22515630/starmer-labour-political-wing-just-stop-oil-sun-says/

Last edited 8 hours ago by strativarius
6
Hysteria
May 29, 2023 11:58 pm

So, His Majesty’s Official Opposition, and shoe-in for the next government, is now the political wing of the Just Stop Oil protest movement.

This is probably neither politically or economically an optimal strategy….

17
Disputin
Reply to  Hysteria
May 30, 2023 2:43 am

His Majesty’s Loyal Opposition, please.

4
Richard Page
Reply to  Disputin
May 30, 2023 7:13 am

I still find it amusing to put Starmer and loyalty together in the same sentence, or many in Labour in fact.

0
Chris Hanley
May 29, 2023 11:59 pm

Although I don’t agree with the premise that CO2 emissions ‘need to be reduced’, Lord Frost has an entertaining GWPF talk here.

4
schmoozer
May 30, 2023 12:16 am

INSANITY! Every supporter needs their head on a pike. The time has come for sanity to prevail, and all corrupt politicians be sent to the gallows.

9
strativarius
May 30, 2023 12:35 am

Story, sorry, propaganda tip…

“”More than 80% of households that have replaced their gas boilers with an electric heat pump are satisfied with their new heating system, according to the first major survey of heat pump users.

Those who use heat pumps to warm their homes reported broadly similar levels of satisfaction to those with gas boilers, the survey commissioned by the innovation charity Nesta found.””
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/may/30/heat-pumps-more-than-80-per-cent-of-households-in-great-britain-satisfied-with-system

As if

Last edited 7 hours ago by strativarius
8
Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  strativarius
May 30, 2023 3:23 am

As the detective knows when he hears a testimony by a witness which is just too perfect a story: someone is telling porkies.

5
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  strativarius
May 30, 2023 4:41 am

I see at the bottom of that article- in the blurb about the paper:

When we report on issues like the climate crisis, we’re not afraid to name who is responsible.

So, no need to honestly discuss “the science”- just blame people instead.

1
Dave Andrews
Reply to  strativarius
May 30, 2023 7:55 am

Info from ad by Fischer In UK i newspaper (26th May) which is more open about the downside of heat pumps than the usual stuff. Unlike many flyers that come through the post which tend to stress the Government support and say little about the heat pump they say up front you will need not only the heat pump but a dual hot water system with buffer tank and their 40mm Heatcore radiators.

They note that the government plan to currently give out 30,000 vouchers annually only managed 9888 between the schemes launch in May and the end of last year and that overall annual installation of air sourced heat pumps is under 40,000 pa “As it stands, the government target to install 600,000 a year by 2028 seems a long way off”

“Criticism of heat pumps and in particular their perceived lack of suitability for many UK homes may account for the poor uptake. Users who have installed heat pumps have also reported that their new system struggles to reach a warm and comfortable temperature leaving them out of pocket, and…..out in the cold”

Of course they imply their system will not have any downsides

0
Joe Gordon
May 30, 2023 12:36 am

The sooner people realize this has never been about the science, the better. This is religion, and unfortunately the Tories are believers as well. Which is why they’ll be eliminated from power by a party that stands for exactly the same thing, only they want to eliminate Israel as well. Something that resonates deeply with their much more energized voters.

10
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Joe Gordon
May 30, 2023 4:44 am

Like most Americans, I have a limited grasp of UK politics. But, I always thought that the Tories were very conservative, stiff upper lip types- most likely to be skeptical of anything not in the long term interest of the UK. So, how and why did they join this religious cult?

0
Chris Nisbet
May 30, 2023 1:09 am

Well, voters can’t say they weren’t warned if they decide to vote the current bunch out and vote Labour in instead.
Rock vs. hard place.

9
Richard Page
Reply to  Chris Nisbet
May 30, 2023 5:24 am

One of the big problems with that is Labour need Scotland to get a majority. Not a problem, you’d have thought, given the implosion of the SNP? However, Scottish voters realise that revenues from North Sea drilling is the only thing keeping a devolved Scottish government afloat – without those revenues they must rely on handouts from Westminster. This policy will likely not get them enough seats in Scotland.

0
HotScot
May 30, 2023 1:52 am

Labour is testing the waters early to see how the polls react to their ‘proposal’.

The Spectator magazine yesterday had an article:

“Trade unions rounded on Labour after reports that Keir Starmer is planning to ban all new gas and oil developments.”

If this even appears in their pre-election manifesto it will be stuffed full of qualifiers.

2
strativarius
Reply to  HotScot
May 30, 2023 2:57 am

If its polls Labour is interested in, Khan will be up for re-election next year….

2
Richard Page
Reply to  strativarius
May 30, 2023 5:43 am

London has become almost entirely Labour now – it’s going to be a tough fight, even with Khan’s track record of incompetence.

0
strativarius
Reply to  Richard Page
May 30, 2023 6:40 am

Don’t forget that only 40% of Londoners voted at the last hustings. 60% abstained.

0
michel
May 30, 2023 2:06 am

The entire UK political class seems to have gone mad. And not just on climate and energy. Also on gender and race.

11
strativarius
Reply to  michel
May 30, 2023 3:00 am

Labour – 99% of women don’t have a penis…

Lib Dem – Women can quite clearly have a penis

Tories – make noises and do nothing, a bit like immigration from the hell hole we call France.

All the itty bitty parties are exponentially more insane.

2
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  michel
May 30, 2023 4:46 am

I’d like to see a serious study of why this has happened. Has the nation simply lost its self confidence having lost its empire?

0
strativarius
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
May 30, 2023 4:50 am

No, but the elites have.

0
Richard Page
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
May 30, 2023 5:31 am

Almost the entire political class has known nothing except rule by EU. They’ve always had someone else to blame when things went wrong and to hold their hands when things got tough. Now we’re thankfully out, they have no idea how to stand on their own 2 feet and act like adults. It’s shameful and, frankly, highly embarrassing to live in this, once proud, country and see this utter shambles.

1
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Richard Page
May 30, 2023 5:39 am

seems like UK leadership needs a powerful dose of testosterone!

1
strativarius
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
May 30, 2023 6:41 am

I’d recommend a backbone first…

1
Richard Page
Reply to  strativarius
May 30, 2023 7:19 am

It’s like the Wizard of Oz in politics – each of them need a brain, a heart and courage! Trouble is many of them want to go home – to the EU.

0
The Real Engineer
May 30, 2023 2:13 am

Making fuel more expensive is severely racist, because the poor and needy are all Black etc. Now that is the way to fight back! Now the Labour party is the latest biggest racist party, not even the NF.

Last edited 6 hours ago by The Real Engineer
5
Richard Page
Reply to  The Real Engineer
May 30, 2023 5:33 am

Labour have always touted themselves as ‘progressives’ whilst being the most misogynistic and racist party, nothing has changed.

0
Ed Zuiderwijk
May 30, 2023 3:18 am

Labour and the left in general thinks they will come in with a landslide. But with a leader who cannot figure out what a woman is they could be in for a surprise. The same for the LibDems.

4
UK-Weather Lass
May 30, 2023 3:29 am

With neither present Government nor current Opposition prepared to have a sane and workable solution to baseload supply – that is nuclear, hydro and natural gas as it always has been and the only real solution to generation needs – the UK needs a revolution at grass roots political level.

Currently we have the walking dead (as only politicians can be) in the main parties and a whole heap of voters asking who they can vote for in such a stifled atmosphere dictated to us by noisy lunatics who don’t need oxygen because when humans breathe it in they breathe out carbon dioxide and there lies the problem .

Starmer is just as fraudulent as all others fronting main stream parties for the past few decades – he’s totally afraid of crossing the consensus line – which is why we are in such a mess. Johnson was just as bad. Is there anyone else there we can give the job to?

Britain always manages to do something different, unexpected, and totally British, and so that is what we should hope for and work towards now. Perhaps we openly demonstrate what happens when the power fails in such a dramatic way even the sleepiest woke get to feel the pain but whatever it is, it needs to happen soon because we are meanwhile killing ourselves softly and it is not going to be a happy ending – quite the reverse..

5
strativarius
Reply to  UK-Weather Lass
May 30, 2023 3:49 am

Britain always manages to do something different, unexpected, and totally British”

Yet for the last 30 years or so it has taken its lead from the US and the progressive ideologies it exports. I see no sign whatsoever of that changing.

What do you envisage happening?

1
2hotel9
May 30, 2023 3:34 am

No problem! All members of Labour Party shall be forbidden the use of gas, oil, coal, water and sewage. Put them in secure facilities where these restrictions can be enforced. After 12 months they can be given the chance to renounce their false religion and return to society, stripped of their rights to vote or own property for the rest of their lives.

5
Tom in Florida
Reply to  2hotel9
May 30, 2023 6:11 am

They do not want to go down that rabbit hole by themselves. If they take everyone with them they would still be in a position to make excuses and offer a “better” solution when it all goes to hell.

0
AGW is Not Science
May 30, 2023 4:03 am

Someone with half a brain needs to compare UK electric rates from before the first “wind farm” was built there to today’s electric rates, and challenge the “Labour” idiots with that information at every political event and demand an explanation as to why it will be different *this* time.

3
DavsS
Reply to  AGW is Not Science
May 30, 2023 4:52 am

I don’t think the Labour Shadow Cabinet can rustle up half a brain between them. Which is something they have in common with the ‘Conservative’ government. Starmer has a solid track record of U-turns. Ditto Sunak. I thought back in 2015 when we went into a general election with the main parties led by Cameron, Clegg and Miliband that we’d reached peak political vacuity, but successive ‘leaders’ of these parties have proved me wrong.

1
AWG
May 30, 2023 4:59 am

Labour has confirmed it will block all new domestic oil and gas developments if it wins power,…”

Translation: “We want to destroy thousands of jobs and wreck tangible real investments”
Jonathan Ashworth is a criminal Communist who wakes up and decides that his vanity and ego override any other thing. The oil recovery operations in the North Sea are not throw-away projects or performed on a whim, people have realized that there is a market for the product – energy, fertilizers, medicines, plastics, etc. These all have real uses in the real world that brings about prosperity and wealth. But Ashworth hates human flourishing (well, except for his own and his cronies)

“…instead to invest heavily in renewable sources such as wind and also in nuclear power.”

Translation: “We will confiscate additional funds from taxpayers to enrich our friends in China who profit from wind/solar projects.” If wind/solar are such hits, then private investors would already be beating down the doors to make these projects happen. When “investments” (aka “grift”) are plundered from innocent people just trying to make their own way in the world, its immoral and clearly a waste of time and money.

Notice the determination to destroy, but the hypothetical intent to create something the market doesn’t want. The destruction will be real, the hypothetical is just words and future broken promises.

“What we’ll be doing in the coming weeks is outlining how we want to invest in the green jobs of the future, to bring bills down, to create a more sustainable energy supply,”

Translation: “The green jobs are in China and government offices for regulation and patronage – the rest we are lying about, everyone knows that bills go up as wind/solar become a larger component of the energy mix.”

Also, he lies, or otherwise doesn’t know what the word “sustainable” means. There is nothing sustainable about solar energy production when the panels are covered in snow or are in the dark. There is nothing sustainable about energy production when the wind stops blowing. These boondoggles don’t sustain anything when the weather changes.

“We are against the granting of new licences for oil and gas in the North Sea. They will do nothing to cut bills as the Tories have acknowledged; they undermine our energy security and would drive a coach and horse through our climate targets.”

Translation: “We switched topics on you. When we refer to “they” as in “The will do nothing”, we are no longer talking about the proven fact that petroleum drives the world and increases wealth and human flourishing, we are talking about “green” energy. We hope that you are too stupid and gullible to know that we are gaslighting you.”

The clue was “…drive a coach and horse…” which is literally the opposite of the petroleum revolution. More oil, less coach and horse.

3
Steve Z
May 30, 2023 5:50 am

From the posted article: “Typical CO2 per 42-gallon barrel of oil is about 425 kg.”

I am not a scientist or engineer, but that looks really strange – 10 kg of CO2 per gallon?

0
Richard Page
Reply to  Steve Z
May 30, 2023 6:23 am

426.10kg this year, according to the EPA. What they have done is add up the estimated total emissions of the oil industry to get the oil to the car (extraction, refining, transport etc), added the total emissions of the oil itself, then divided that by the barrels produced. The actual amount of CO2 shouldn’t vary – it should stay the same (more or less, dependant on the quality of the oil), but the figures quoted have varied from year to year – it’s dishonest accounting, but what else did you expect?

0
galileo62
May 30, 2023 5:55 am

I’m voting for the Reform Party in the next general election, I know that they won’t get big numbers in parliament but at least it’s a got some sensible policies, energy is one of them.

https://www.reformparty.uk/reformisessential

0
Tom in Florida
May 30, 2023 6:14 am

“What we’ll be doing in the coming weeks is outlining how we want to invest in the green jobs of the future, to bring bills down, to create a more sustainable energy supply,”

That simply means that at this point they have no idea or plan to offer.

1
Richard Page
Reply to  Tom in Florida
May 30, 2023 8:04 am

They also seem to have no idea that these are mutually exclusive goals.

0
a_scientist
May 30, 2023 6:41 am

Orwellian double speak.

The shadow work and pensions secretary, Jonathan Ashworth, said details would be announced soon.
“What we’ll be doing in the coming weeks is outlining how we want to invest in the green jobs of the future, to bring bills down, to create a more sustainable energy supply,” he told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday show.

Bring bills down !?!?!? Everywhere renewable energy sources are added prices go UP. And off shore wind is one of the most expensive.

Sustainable?!?!?!? They can’t even sustain the electrical power for a continuous few weeks and months without a reliable fossil fuel back up .

1
Dave Andrews
Reply to  a_scientist
May 30, 2023 8:22 am

Problem is it was Ed Miliband (Labour) who pushed through the UK’s Climate Change Bill under the last Labour Government and Bojo (Tory PM) who vowed to make the UK “The Saudi Arabia of wind”. Whilst the Liberals just parrot the others.

So the three major parties with any chance of forming the next government all have the same policy regarding unreliables and are wedded to the rhetoric even though just a cursory real examination would show it doesn’t stack up.

0
William Howard
May 30, 2023 7:15 am

so the US energy industry will need to step up to avoid an even bigger energy crisis than we have now

0
Ben Vorlich
May 30, 2023 7:53 am

Dale Vince recently gave a large donation, £1.5 million from what I’ve read, to the UK Labour Party.
Dale Vince: British “green energy” industrialist. A former New Age traveller, he is the owner of the electricity company Ecotricity.
Someone who has made himself wealthy on the back of green energy subsidies. Green energy subsidies coming from UK taxpayers.
So UK taxpayers are giving money to a freeloader who is using the loose change to bribe a political party into closing the competition whilst leaving them further out of pocket and shivering in the dark.

It’s obscene

1
Richard Page
Reply to  Ben Vorlich
May 30, 2023 8:12 am

You forgot to mention that Dale Vince set up and ran Just Stop Oil, meaning that Labour has been supported by ecoterrorism for the last 10 years as well as the ‘green energy’ lobby. It’s no wonder that Starmer is caving to JSO demands to stop oil and gas development – Labour’s bank balance depends on a certain quid pro quo.

0
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this:
Verified by MonsterInsights