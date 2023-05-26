Neil Oliver: There’s nothing green about the green agenda…just plain old greed!
Neil Oliver, as always, speaks a great deal of sense. A world government and social engineering of the world’s population, thinly disguised as a ‘climate emergency’, only benefits the rich globalist elites, addicted to ever widening the poverty gap – increasing their wealth while keeping the poor plebs in their place.
There seems to be a common notion that one mans wealth comes from other mens poverty. This is clearly untrue for even todays poor are rich beyond the imaginings of their grandparents or great grandparents. There has always been a scale of extreme wealth and extreme poverty. Todays super rich simply reflect that. So, no. The rush to climate madness is not about greed it is simply madness of the “end is nigh” type.
Largely agree with you but I think it’s more about maniacal power and control rather than just madness.
Soros, Gates, Zuckerberg etc.? All using their extreme wealth to shape the world as they believe it should be.
Gates in particular, I’m certain, see’s himself as some sort of world saviour. He doesn’t think he’s doing anything wrong, he’s just investing money in things he imagines will make everyone else’s lives better. If you’re his highly paid advisor, what do you say when he tells you he want’s to make the world a better place? “Oh no Mr. Gates, you can’t do that”. You wouldn’t last long in your job.
He is, of course, helped along by the likes of, but not exclusive to, the WEF. Now these people are greedy, for money, power and status. They are little people who, unlike Gates, have never had an original idea in their lives. They have never worked hard, as Gates undoubtedly has, to build something of value.
And I only use Gates as a thumbnail sketch of the ‘new rich’ of the late 20th/early 21st Century. Wealth more often that not generated from our digital age.
You might want to do a little more research into the millionaires and billionaires profiting from the Climate Crisis Hoax! Al Gore and Tom Steyer are easy to find, but there are numerous other wealthy elites profiting with help from their government cronies! In particular, look at who profits from wind farms forced on rural communities in Canada, the US and Europe!
Yes, there IS lots of madness in the crowds of true believers, but the Climate Cult leaders are a cynical lot with their private jets and beachfront estates ostentatiously on display to prove their prestige and power!
Desmog Blog and The Guardian don’t like Neil Oliver.
So, you know he must be on to something.
One in three GB News presenters cast doubt on climate science, study reveals
Ten of broadcaster’s 31 hosts made on-air statements in 2022 rejecting or challenging scientific consensus
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2023/may/26/one-in-three-gb-news-presenters-cast-doubt-climate-science-study
When someone uses the word “green” to advocate for cutting “carbon emissions”, I tell the person that they seem to have forgotten what green is… Then I posit, the best way to be green is to put CO2 in the atmosphere… and that even NASA publishes the greening of the earth with more CO2.
It usually ends the conversation. Seed planted.
‘Good intentions led us to buy a £20,000 heat pump – it’s been nothing but trouble’
Katie Morley Investigates: our reader was left in limbo after a new heating system flopped (nobody will or can fix it)
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/money/katie-investigates/broken-air-source-heat-pump-nobody-will-fix/
My relative just installed brand new Vaillant comby gas boiler for a two bedroom flat (60m2), total price including VAT £2050 with 7 year guarantee from this well known and reliable manufacturer. .
elsewhere from London Fire Brigade
e-Scooters and e-Bikes
We attended over 116 fires involving e-Scooters and e-Bikes in 2022
Fires involving lithium batteries are the fastest growing fire risk in London. So far in 2023 we’ve been called to, on average, an e-bike or e-scooter fire once every two days.
In 2022, we attended 87 e-bike and 29 e-scooter fires, a total of 116 fires.
I take it your relative was not the person in the story who spent 20k on a dodgy heat pump system?
(I always understood these things were just glorified reverse-cycle split-system air conditioners. Air warmers, not heaters.)
Several years ago I was told by a heat pump installer they wouldn’t install one on our solid masonry, Victorian cottage, no matter how well we insulated it as it just wouldn’t work and they didn’t want to run the risk of law suits.
Fast forward to earlier this month when British Gas, the UK’s largest provider of energy, has come out and said they will refuse to install heat pumps where they consider they won’t work well.
That pretty well covers half the housing stock in the UK, at least.
Half? Maybe in towns and cities – outside of those it’s closer to 100% of the housing stock. The only way they could get heat pumps installed across the UK would be to bulldoze the entire housing stock and rebuild – and I think we are all aware of the politicians track record on house building!
Rebuild using rammed earth. Mud huts if you will, per the FIRES Report.
In Germany even MSM Der Spiegel hit the nail on the head :
Now we find that the economic advisor to Greens Vice Chancellor Habeck is from BlackRock, the largest hedge fund in the world. – Elga Bartsch was involved before in the 2008 bailout of Morgan Stanley to the tune of $29 billion. In other words a crash and bubble expert. Again MSM :
https://www.handelsblatt.com/politik/international/bundeswirtschaftsministerium-elga-bartsch-wird-habecks-chefoekonomin-erste-frau-in-dieser-position/28810156.html
“Bartsch is considered an expert on the risks of climate change for the economy and its economic modelling.”
Already known is the German CDU Merck being before BlackRock Munich manager.
Another e-bike explodes, from The Telegraph UK:
Watch: Moment e-bike explodes into fireball in block of flats
The video shows the bike producing a highly flammable and toxic vapour cloud, before igniting in a fireball a second later.
The history of man is a history of dictators…..most of the dictators are evil destructive greedy people…..very seldom does a beneficial dictator come along…. we have had fights against communism…..nazis….kings….czars….pharaohs…and the Mongol Horde. This current fight is against a coalition of dictators and their minions who claim the science is settled…..you can’t be against savin’ duh planet – can you?
John Emerich Edward Dalberg-Acton, 1st Baron Acton in 1887 – “Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Great men are almost always bad men.”
It should be also said that bad men, acting corruptly, need not be great men in any sense of the term – just gone bad.
All the Climate Catastrophists have to support their prophesies are computer climate models coupled with a catastrophist interpretation of the models.
They try to model a mathematically chaotic system consisting of coupled rotating fluid systems of atmosphere and oceans.Even the most elementary understanding of chaos means one would have no idea what regional climates will be like in 100 years. Anyone who suggests the contrary is a liar, a charlatan and maybe a crook….or moron.But they admit they cannot model clouds, the things that by increasing shade cut out massive amounts of solar energy. They make a guess and incorporate it into their models and then make predictions of catastrophy. Pathetic shyster pseudo science.They adjust historical temperature data by suppressing the past so temperature rise looks larger.They place temperature stations at airports and in cities and pretend to account for Urban Heat Island Effects while ignoring the flatter gradients of rural weather stations..They tell us that more and more folk are dying from climate related events yet Lomborg’s work clearly shows a massive opposite effect, yet they ignore it.They create hockeystick graphs that are debunked by Mckintyre.They ignore the warming effects of removing SO2 from the atmosphere by the clean air acts and all warming is piled onto CO2.They fail to appreciate the greening effects of CO2 which increases crop and natural vegetation growth.They create fear so most scientist who dare to challenge their catastrophist ideology are Emeritus professors..the others are scared.Virtually any serious climatic event is categorised by them as the result of climate change yet Ryan Maue’s analysis of energy dissipation storm events shows an ongoing reduction.They make predictions of impending catastrophy, that don’t happen…over and over again.They propose a crazy energy policy for decarbonising which is clearly wrong and leading to an inevitable point where even our supine governments will change direction…it’s already starting to happen in the EU and Germany. meanwhile China, Iindia etc sit and laugh at their pathetic policies.I could go on and on highlighting the pathetic rantings of the Green Lobby because that’s what it is, bereft of real scientific basis, full of bullying, anti-scientific waffle and money grubbing greed.
More of the world’s physicists, mathematicians, chemists, climate scientists and geologists need to have the guts to stand up against the nonsense we’re contstantly being fed by the charlatans. All power to Neil Oliver for making a stand. ,
Great sense. My point as a signatory of the Clintel document is very simple. No other argument is needed. The simple fact is that there is only 3% fossil fuel CO2 in the air. So whatever the 50% increase in CO2 means, it’s nothing we did and nothing we can do anything about.
In 1958 after the discovery of radio carbon dating the amount of fossil fuel CO2 in the air was measured at 2.0+/-0.15%.
And this 2023 paper from Portugal is only the latest. (and references the 1958 paper by New Zealander G. J. Fergusson.
https://www.mdpi.com/1099-4300/25/2/384#:~:text=The%20residence%20time%20in%20the,dioxide%20mass%20of%203403%20Gt.
(1) The adjustment time is never larger than the residence time and is less than 5 years.
(2) The idea of the atmosphere being stable at 280 ppm in pre-industrial times is untenable.
(3) Nearly 90% of all anthropogenic carbon dioxide has already been removed from the atmosphere.
So while all those arguments are great, fair, true. The reality is that we cannot change CO2 if we tried.
And even NASA has observed that since 1988 the world has greened by an amount equal to Brazil. This means CO2 has gone up 14% and the world has greened 14%.
And how many ‘carbon farmers’ and carbon credits are worthless if it is abundantly obvious that more trees does not mean less CO2. Nett zero is nonsense. It’s not that say a billion trees do not sequester CO2, but that more comes out of the ocean to replace it. This is the equilibrium of dissolved gases dictated by Henry’s Law.
If CO2 went up, its not our fault. And if that produces sea level rise and warming, there is nothing we have done or can do about it.
I too signed the Clintel document. I am an ardent follower of you at JoNova. Your comments there are priceless.
Political leaders will make the difference. It would be good if all the Republican candidates could sign on to a unified dismissal of climate change propagandas. They could all take a page from the Trump handbook thoroughly denouncing the global warming con. Being “reasonable” about something that has become so completely evil is not good policy.
“I’ve always rejected the politicisation of the weather,” Mr DeSantis said. The governor went on to say that he believed emissions could be reduced by encouraging innovation in the private sector, and dismissed the necessity or effectiveness of government regulations on that subject.6 hours ago
Seems Marc Morano endorses Candidate RFK,Jr who has done a full 180 degree on Climate!
https://www.climatedepot.com/2023/04/26/rfk-jr-red-pilled-on-climate-agenda-rfk-declares-climate-being-exploited-by-the-wef-bill-gates-in-the-same-way-that-covid-was-exploited-top-down-totalitarian-controls-on-society/
And Sen. Kennedy pressed for a clear answer on Climate cost here :
https://twitter.com/SenJohnKennedy/status/1654187532991492096
Maybe a groundswell ?
Neil is a gem! His books and podcasts are a delight to anyone with an interest in history and archeology!
Our greatest battle lies ahead, as we climate realists attempt to enlighten the fearful children filled with Climastrology dogma by their schools and the media! Life on Earth depends on an intelligent life form recognizing that CO2 is in short supply (and falling,) and taking on the burden of producing an adequate supply to ensure the long term existence of Life!
Using our abundant fossil fuels as we develop 4G and 5G nuclear is the best solution. With abundant safe and clean nuclear power we can produce enough CO2 to prevent the return to the nearly fatal low levels of the recent geologic past! Maybe use the electricity to produce cement and raise interstate highways and rail beds above ground so that the deer and the antelope (and the buffalo) can roam free again in large swathes of public land!?
This is interesting
Since energy is the currency of the future, the country that controls it will dominate the world. Right now, that is China.
Not because they have fought an overt war for energy with the rest of the world – but because they have successfully sold the snake oil lie of renewables and are both profiting from it and enslaving their adversaries through this fraudulent dependency.
https://www.the-express.com/opinion/comment/101109/xi-jinping-belt-road-renewable-energy-western-world
This recent study shows that cold weather we have every year causes about 4.6 million deaths a year mainly through increased strokes and heart attacks, compared with about 500,000 deaths from hot weather.
‘Global, regional and national burden of mortality associated with nonoptimal ambient temperatures from 2000 to 2019: a three-stage modelling study’
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanplh/article/PIIS2542-5196(21)00081-4/fulltext
This article from 2015 says that cold weather kills 20 times as many people as hot weather and that moderately warm or cool weather kills far more people than extreme weather. Increased strokes and heart attacks from cool weather are the main cause of the deaths.
‘Mortality risk attributable to high and low ambient temperature: a multi-country observational study’ https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(14)62114-0/fulltext