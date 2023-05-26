ClimateTV

ClimateTV Live @ 1PM EDT: Extreme Hurricane Season, or Extreme Fearmongering?

2 days ago
Anthony Watts
6 Comments

With hurricane season around the corner, Stanley Goldenberg, a scientific expert in hurricane research, joins us for the newest episode of Climate Change Roundtable. Goldenberg joins host Anthony Watts and expert panelist Linnea Lueken to discuss what the current data and forecasts indicate for the upcoming hurricane season.

Readers may recall that last year, NOAA and media outlets touted a very active hurricane season that turned out (thankfully) to be a dud. What impact will the end of La Niña and return of El Niño have this year? What other factors are at play? Join us to find out!

Climate Change Roundtable airs every Friday at 12pm CT/1PM ET. Tune in to the LIVE program to ask questions to put panelists, have your comments featured on the show, and interact with like minded viewers.

Watch live here

Joe Gordon
May 26, 2023 9:34 am

A popular sports site I visit for news has click-baity headlines on game day reading something like “see who the person who correctly predicted 15 of 16 games last weekend say will win the big Chiefs/Chargers showdown.”

It’s some name I haven’t heard before making a pick, with the authority of this claim, and this claim alone, behind him.

I’m reminded of the infinite monkeys at infinite typewriters, each hoping to produce the works of Shakespeare.

The next time we have a very active hurricane season, and it will likely happen soon because these things happen, the headlines will read “WE WERE RIGHT” and then a long scree about fossil fuels and the waters soon rising to cover everything on the east coast except the top of Lady Liberty’s head.

The purpose of predicting in this modern media world is not to be all that helpful in gaining an understanding of what will happen. It’s solely to gain clicks, to gain authority to state whatever it is the media is trying to push – whether it’s connections to a sports gambling service that paid for the prediction story, or it’s to pay off some government organization that gave it millions to push the climageddon story.

Predicting a normal season or a low-activity season will not gain clicks and will not push their agenda. Being wrong (as they have been much more often than not lately) doesn’t come at a cost, because they just insert a new monkey when necessary.

No one will remember the anonymous monkeys whose typewriters only produced, let’s say, selective bristlecone tree-ring analysis.

Tom in Florida
Reply to  Joe Gordon
May 27, 2023 5:54 am

I will add that many links have trojan data mining programs hidden in them.

Larry Hamlin
May 26, 2023 11:42 am

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season as well as the northern hemisphere hurricane season were both duds despite NOAA projections otherwise at the start of the season.
Yet the incompetent climate alarmist media concealed, disavowed, ignored and failed to hype the 2022 far below average global hurricane outcome.

Tom in Florida
Reply to  Larry Hamlin
May 27, 2023 5:52 am

The predictions are worthless unless they would be able to predict when and where all the hurricanes will hit for the season. Other than that, it only takes one, as Ian again demonstrated last year. So as usual, we prepare for the worst and hope for the best without regard to any predictions or forecasts.

Mumbles McGuirck
May 26, 2023 12:16 pm

You can do your own verification check on seasonal forecasts using this table:
https://www.aoml.noaa.gov/hrd/hurdat/SeasonalVerification.html

Ireneusz Palmowski
May 27, 2023 9:42 am

Typhoon threatens northern Philippines.
comment image
Far from El Niño.

