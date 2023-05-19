Oh No – We’re about to Cross 1.5C Global Warming. But There’s Still Time!

Essay by Eric Worrall

Like a bad slasher movie which dissipates its original promise with one lousy sequel too many.

Global warming set to break key 1.5C limit for first time By Matt McGrath Environment correspondent Our overheating world is likely to break a key temperature limit for the first time over the next few years, scientists predict. Researchers say there’s now a 66% chance we will pass the 1.5C global warming threshold between now and 2027. The chances are rising due to emissions from human activities and a likely El Niño weather pattern later this year. If the world passes the limit, scientists stress the breach, while worrying, will likely be temporary. … Going over 1.5C every year for a decade or two would see far greater impacts of warming, such as longer heatwaves, more intense storms and wildfires. But passing the level in one of the next few years would not mean that the Paris limit had been broken. Scientists say there is still time to restrict global warming by cutting emissions sharply. … Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-65602293

What are they going to do, when the limit is breached, and nothing unusually bad happens?

The reality is, they set the limit too low for property dramatic effect. They needed an imminent target, so people didn’t get bored waiting, but now the limit is upon us, their predictions of the consequences have gone all vague and diffuse.

“longer heatwaves, more intense storms and wildfires” – this is the best they have to show, for all the billions spent on climate research? We could all save so much money: a few dollars given to a carnival fortune teller could provide us with that level of predictive skill.

Perhaps before spinning their 1.5C narrative, they should have read some advice from legendary horror fiction author Stephen King (from Danse Macabre):

… The artistic work of horror is almost always a disappointment. It is the classic no-win situation. You can scare people with the unknown for a long, long time, but sooner or later, as in poker, you have to turn your down cards up. You have to open the door and show the audience what’s behind it. …

Stephen King is a Democrat voting climate alarmist left wing liberal, but surely even he must be having some concerns about the quality of the green narrative. My prediction, sooner or later the great author will recognise the global warming scare for what it really is – poorly constructed, low quality horror fiction.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

GETTR

Telegram



Like this: Like Loading...