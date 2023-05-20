New high risk, high reward studies will tackle key unanswered questions about our planet

NERC has invested £25 million in a host of high risk, high reward research projects to tackle critical environment challenges
The 44 projects cover the full spectrum of environmental science including geology, atmospheric science, biodiversity and ecology.
The research will, for example:
- improve our understanding of volcanic activity such as eruptions a lava flows
- age the Earth’s solid inner core
- investigate historic mass extinction events
- predict future changes to carbon storage and biodiversity of the amazon rainforest
- study new microbes capable of consuming the powerful methane greenhouse gas
- Establish which species are the most and least resilient to environmental changes
Lasting 3 to 4 years, the projects have received up to £1.3 million to conduct the research, which is a key part of NERC’s investment portfolio.
Professor Sir Duncan Wingham, Executive Chair of NERC, said:
“This investment supports researchers’ curiosity and imagination to enable discoveries that unlock new knowledge. The studies will tackle some the most critical unanswered questions about our planet.
“By supporting high risk, high reward environmental science, we are harnessing the full power of the UK’s research and innovation system to tackle large-scale, complex challenges.”
Explosive-effusive volcanic eruption transitions caused by pyroclast sintering
Fabian Wadsworth, Durham University
£830,468
NERC-NSFGEO Community And Structural Collapse During Mass Extinctions (CASCaDE)
Alexander Dunhill, University of Leeds
£730,589
Ian Main, University of Edinburgh
£799.940
Hydrothermal controls on caldera explosivity
Isobel Yeo, National Oceanography Centre
£990,558
Tracing volatile cycling during progressive subduction in the Mariana Forearc
Catriona Menzies, Durham University
£742,120
SCREED: Supergene enrichment of carbonatite REE deposits
Martin Smith, University of Brighton
£799,992
Palaeomagnetic field behaviour in the Palaeozoic and the hunt for inner core birth
Andrew Biggin, University of Liverpool
£802,901
Enabling CO2 mineralisation through pore to field-scale tracking of carbonate precipitation: INCLUSION
Stuart Gilfillan, University of Edinburgh
£799,995
DV3M: Deforming Volcanoes with Dynamic Magma-Mush Models
James Hickey, University of Exeter
£777,705
Magmatic volatiles in the fourth dimension
Margaret Hartley, University of Manchester
£797,938
Christopher Hughes, University of Liverpool and Daniel Jones, NERC British Antarctic Survey
£863,794
FUTURE-FLOOD: New estimates of evolving UK flood risk for improved climate resilience
Elizabeth Kendon, University of Bristol
£798,313
Silicon CycLing IN Glaciated environments
Katharine Hendry, NERC British Antarctic Survey
£999,535
Greenland ice marginal lake evolution as a driver of ice sheet change – how important are rising lake temperatures?
David Rippin, University of York
£710,619
Humid heat extremes in the Global (sub)Tropics (H2X)
Cathryn Birch, University of Leeds and Christopher Taylor, UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology
£871,562
Enhanced carbon export driven by internal tides over the mid-Atlantic ridge (CarTRidge)
Jonathan Sharples, University of Liverpool, Joanne Hopkins, National Oceanography Centre, Alberto Naveira Garabato, University of Southampton, Alex Poulton, Heriot-Watt University
£1,325,572
A mising link between continental shelves and the deep sea: Addressing the overlooked role of land-detached submarine canyons
Mike Clare, National Oceanography Centre, Rob Hall, University of East Anglia
£902,207
Waves, levees and impact pressures in snow avalanches
Nico Gray, The University of Manchester
£564,284
Simulating UNder ice Shelf Extreme Topography (SUNSET)
John Taylor, University of Cambridge, Paul Holland, NERC British Antarctic Survey
£872,431
Mobile Observations and quantification of Methane Emissions to inform National Targeting, Upscaling and Mitigation (MOMENTUM)
David Lowry, Royal Holloway, University of London
£815,196
Investigating the potential for catastrophic collapse of Greenland’s ‘land’-terminating glacier margins
Peter Nienow, University of Edinburgh
£611,281
Towards Maximum Feasible Reduction in Aerosol Forcing Uncertainty (Aerosol-MFR)
Jill Johnson, University of Sheffield
£692,793
Next-Generation Modelling of Glacial Isostatic Adjustment
David Al-Attar, University of Cambridge
£449,140
RIFT-TIP: Rates of Ice Fracture and Timing of Tabular Iceberg Production
Oliver Marsh, NERC British Antarctic Survey
£1,093,961
Bridging theory to reality in projections of the Asian and West African monsoons (Bridge)
Ruth Geen, University of Birmingham
£766,535
The End of the Amazon Carbon Sink? (AMSINK)
Oliver Phillips, University of Leeds
£799,835
DMSP synthesis via a novel enzyme in cyanobacteria and diverse bacteria
David John Lea-Smith, University of East Anglia
£606,000
Integrating and predicting responses of natural systems to disturbances
Roberto Salguero-Gomez, University of Oxford
£799,513
Identifying novel microbial drivers to mitigate atmospheric methane emission
Laura Lehtovirta-Morley, University of East Anglia
£565,406
Rainforest Fauna in the Anthropocene: an integrated approach to understanding impacts of climate and land use change (RAINFAUNA)
Jos Barlow, Lancaster University
£799,960
Recovery pathways for lake ecosystems
Peter Langdon University of Southampton
£799,839
Role Specialization and plasticity at the origin of eusociality
Jeremy Field, University of Exeter
£526,150
Discovering The Molecular Basis For Carbon Storage In Soil For Food Security And Climate Change Mitigation
Ian Bull, University of Bristol
£799,329
Environmental and ecological drivers of tropical peatland methane dynamics across spatial scales
Nicholas Girkin, Cranfield University
£766,062
Turbo-charging the mycorrhizosphere – Could more productive ecosystems threaten soil carbon stocks in boreal and sub-arctic zones of transition?
Philip Wookey, University of Stirling
£799,634
A Novel Testing Paradigm to Identify and Manage Multiple Stressor Impacts on Wildlife
Frances Orton, University of the West of Scotland and Claus Svendsen, UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology
£859,965
What happens to the green stuff? Applying a novel zoogeochemical lens to ecosystem nutrient cycling
Kate Parr, University of Liverpool
£770,297
Mitigating Microbial Hazards – Eliminating HABs risks in salmon farms
Linda Lawton, The Robert Gordon University
£797,321
When does a supershedder become a superspreader?: The impact of individual-level heterogeneities on population-level transmission and spread
Amy Pedersen University of Edinburgh
798,990.00
The evolution of Chalk Sea ecosystems: biodiversity, resilience and ecological function in a warming world
Richard Twitchett, The Natural History Museum and Paul Bown, University College London
£799,297
Was A Cold-blooded Strategy Key To Crocodile Survival Across Mass Extinctions?
Philip Mannion, University College London
£555,868
The role of structural variants in rapid adaptation
Laura Kelly, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew
£790,303
A palaeontological solution to the origin of the vertebrate pectoral girdle
Martin Brazeau, Imperial College London
£544,334
Why did we start Fermenting cereals? A molecular dissection of Ancient Bread and Beer making (FABB)
Mark Thomas, University College London
£639,908