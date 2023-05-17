President Emmanuel Macron. By Kremlin.ru, CC BY 4.0, Link. Image modified.
French President Macron Sells Out Climate Activists, Calls for a “Pause” in New Regulations

Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

President Macron has chosen to dump climate activists in his desperate struggle to save his political skin from the rise of French Conservative Marine Le Pen.

Is Macron finally taking on the cult of net zero?

15 May 2023, 8:13am

Calling for a ‘pause’ of more EU environmental red tape, Macron said member states required stability if they were to attract future investment. 

A day later, the president doubled down on his remarks while on a visit to Europe’s leading steel producer in Dunkirk. ‘I prefer factories that respect our European standards, which are the best, rather than those who want to add more and more standards, but without having any more factories,’ declared Macron.   

There was a reason Macron chose Dunkirk. It is Marine Le Pen territory, a region where unemployment is at 9 per cent, 2 per cent more than the national average. ‘The Dunkirk basin has lost 6,000 industrial jobs in 20 years,’ acknowledged the president. ‘We will recreate 16,000 by 2030.’ 

But from the left there has been only rage. ‘Absolutely irresponsible’ cried the Green MP Sandrine Rousseau, who said it wasn’t fewer environmental regulations that were needed: ‘On the contrary, we have to increase them.’ 

Read more: https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/is-macron-finally-taking-on-the-cult-of-net-zero/

This is a far cry from the days when Macron taunted President Trump for not being committed to the green cause with an offer to US climate scientists to relocate to France.

Macron is now desperate to distance himself from climate issues a little, to prevent more of his working class industrial belt supporters defecting to his rival Marine Le-Pen. France has been rent by widespread protests against pension reforms and cost of living rises. The situation in France is now so unstable, France has cancelled hosting the World Cup Soccer tournament in 2025, claiming they don’t have enough money to support the event – but more likely, Macron is worried football violence could escalate into a popular uprising against his heavy handed incompetence.

Politicians selling out climate activists will become more common, as the political value of climate activism as a campaign lever plummets. Support for climate policies mostly only works on left wing activists these days, so it is politically useless as a means to broaden your support base.

By contrast, other crisis like the fake AI crisis have stronger bipartisan appeal, which makes alternatives like the AI scare increasingly useful virtue signalling props.

Macron was an early mover when it came to talking up the AI scare.

The big question, what will President Macron do next? Will President Macron crawl to President Trump, and beg for an endorsement, to raise his credibility with right wing voters? Will he support more fossil fuel? Will he try an entirely new strategy, to deflect attention from his failures? Whatever happens, this is quite a fall, for a French President who promised to rule like a Roman God.

Tom Halla
May 17, 2023 2:16 am

And Macron is not as far up the creek as the German Greens, who also oppose nuclear power. I think he may be worried about a Sri Lanka repeat.

1
strativarius
May 17, 2023 2:35 am

The problem is the European Commission.

The whole edifice is corrupt. In the first place a Commissioner signs an oath to uphold the interests of the EU over and above their nation member state. The commissioners are all placepeople who are rewarded for favours and services rendered – eg Leon Brittan, Peter Mandelson, Neil Kinnock* (who fired the auditor for revealing the alarming scale of… corruption) and that unknown trade union person** Blair promoted – via arm-twisting and ear-stroking in Brussels – to Foreign Representative.

Only the commission can draft directives (laws) and Europarl rubber stamps them. Then it’s up to the members how they go about achieving it. To all intents and purposes it’s a Politburo.

‘On the contrary, we have to increase them.’ 

So Macron has a problem. Should the commission draft new directives and they [predictably] pass into law, he’ll have no choice. For my money, Brussels is Barking Central.

Populism – as any deviation from the political narratives is known – isn’t going to go away any time soon. If anything, it could well increase as the net zero policies of the EU are forced by the elites at the top onto the [low-information] people at the bottom.

Macron still has a pensions disaster on his hands. Maybe that’s what the factories are really for…..

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-131252/Kinnock-tried-gag-claims-EU-whistleblower.html** https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Catherine_Ashton

That’s the EUSSR

Last edited 23 minutes ago by strativarius
1
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  strativarius
May 17, 2023 2:46 am

Yes and no.

Ever wondered why British politicians seem so keen to rejoin the EUSSR oppression?

My theory for the enthusiasm is elected politicians are secretly quite powerful, they get to hide behind EU regulations whenever they want to defy the will of the people.

So in exchange for ceding a little power, elected politicians get a useful prop to deflect criticism of decisions which are actually theirs, and a cushy unelected job at the end of their elected political life, where they can continue to wield enormous influence behind the scenes without having to answer to voters.

Outside the EU, people hold British politicians accountable for the problems in their lives – and boy are there a lot of problems.

Totalitarian? Yes. Like the USSR? Sure – but in some ways very different.

Last edited 10 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
0
Krishna Gans
Reply to  strativarius
May 17, 2023 2:58 am

None of the member of the EU Commission is elected, they are delegated, and most if not all have risen nothing in the countries they come from. In contrast, they were unloved and never successfull in the jobs they had before in their political carrier.

0
