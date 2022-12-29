Climate Propaganda extreme weather

UK weather extremes to become new normal, says National Trust

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
16 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

h/t Ian Magness/Robin Guenier

What an utterly absurd report! This year has been one of the least extreme on record in England.

Quite when the National Trust became climate experts, I have no idea!

The National Trust has warned that extreme weather seen in the UK in 2022 has set a benchmark for what a typical year could be like from now on.

The charity said high temperatures, drought and back-to-back storms have created major challenges for nature.

In its annual review, it described such conditions as the “new normal”.

It said this year was a “stark illustration” of the difficulties many UK species could face without more action to tackle climate change.

The hot summer and months of low rainfall dried up rivers, fragile chalk streams and ponds, damaged crops and natural habitats, and fuelled wildfires that destroyed landscapes, the charity said.

The National Trust’s climate change adviser, Keith Jones, said there was “no escaping” how challenging this year’s weather had been for nature.

“Drought, high temperatures, back-to-back storms, unseasonal heat, the recent cold snap and floods means nature, like us, is having to cope with a new litany of weather extremes,” he said.

He added weather experts were predicting the future would see more torrential downpours, along with very dry and hot summers.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-64107967

The Facts

  • Three storms in a week – the first time since, wait for it, 2015. How pathetically ridiculous. Just because the Met Office has started giving silly names to storms does not mean that these things never happened before.

Winter storms are perfectly normal, and often two or three depressions follow in quick succession. During February as a whole, the rainfall totals in England were not unusually high, being only the 20th highest since 1836:

  • Hot summer – according to CET, it was hotter in 1976, 1995 and 2018. It was even hotter in 1826!
  • Dry summer – it was drier in 1869, 1887, 1976, 1983 and 1995: there is no trend to summers becoming drier:
  • Autumn was mild, the total opposite of any honest person’s definition of extreme.
  • Cold weather in December! They are really are scarping the bottom of the barrel now, trying to pretend that cold winters will now be the norm.

For the record, the December CET currently stands at 2.7C. Throughout the CET record, December mean temperatures have ranged from –0.8C to + 9.6C.

An average temperature of 2.7C is nothing out of the ordinary at all.

https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/hadobs/hadcet/data/meantemp_monthly_totals.txt

Finally let’s challenge this idea that warm weather is extreme but cold is not, and that there is something new about large swings in temperature from winter to summer. The chart below plots the temperature between winter and summer each year on CET:

image

https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/hadobs/hadcet/data/meantemp_seasonal_totals.txt

This year the difference was 11.4C. The average for the full record since 1660 is 11.6C.

Enough said I think!

Allan
December 29, 2022 2:23 am

what is even worse than the National Trust regarding itself as an expert is the BBC reporting which seems to accept that expertise without question.

quelgeek
Reply to  Allan
December 29, 2022 2:58 am

Interestingly this was one of two stories in recent days that finally pushed me to delete the BBC News link from my browser home page. I completely agree with Allan’s comment above. No worthwhile science writer would think that featuring a second-hand opinion on the front page contributes anything to science. It’s just activism.

But if you look carefully you will see there is no by-line. If you dig into the page source you will find a link to the BBC’s “noBylinesPolicy”. Follow it and you get to some very self-satisfied puffery that assures us the BBC has achieved all that anyone could hope for it, but it also tells us this article is a team effort, possibly assembled over days, which I would take to mean it is the work of very junior personnel like maybe interns. And it made it to the front page, at least for a few hours.

observa
Reply to  quelgeek
December 29, 2022 3:53 am

but it also tells us this article is a team effort, possibly assembled over days, which I would take to mean it is the work of very junior personnel like maybe interns.

The worry is their cutting edge headline stuff was carefully cobbled together by senior sleuths and editorial staff as usual.

strativarius
Reply to  Allan
December 29, 2022 3:39 am

Propaganda amplification

Ben Vorlich
December 29, 2022 2:39 am

Where I am in the East Midlands, Derby to be precise, we managed two hot days when “records were being broken all over the country” according to the BBC It was dry but not warm and there was green to be seen unless, like the afore mentioned organisation, you took a picture of recently harvested fields.
The local reservoirs, Derwent, Ladybower and Carsington got pretty empty and some experts said they won’t fill again until the winter of 2023-24. Funnily enough Derwent filled at the beginning of December which means Ladybower which is part of the same river system and downstream from Derwent will be full soon if it’s not already.
Carsington, had the lowest water level for more than 25 years, 39.4%, Although the level is unusual, it isn’t exceptional.and is predicted to reach 75% by Easter. But Carsington water is filled by pumping water from the River Derwent (same as fills Ladybower and Derwent) through a 6.5 mile long system of tunnels and aqueducts.
So things round here are pretty much back to normal water storage wise

Peta of Newark
December 29, 2022 3:04 am

Absolutely sickening but such is the world we’ve now built.
Humourless, politically correct, consensus-driven junk science/medicine/politics, over-obedient, paranoid, frightened by ghosts, incapable of original thought, hemmed in totally from doing ‘original action’, magical thinking and deeply deeply deeply (chemically) depressed.
= a self-reinforcing death spiral, as depression of all sorts is.

Humanity has died. It was predicted and thus we witness one more tree falling, never to regrow.
how many are left

diggs
Reply to  Peta of Newark
December 29, 2022 3:26 am

Totally agree. The odd thing is, very few of the people I associate with agree with all the crap going on, but they are just not in a position to argue as they too busy just trying to get by in life and don’t have time to dig into these things. Those that are in a position to do something are too afraid to be cancelled by the cancel culture crew. The reality is, it is up to us in the middle to get more and more vocal and call out the lies on as many platforms we can. On the positive side, since Musk took over Twitter, I have seen a significant increase in the amount of posts in opposition to the climate alarmism and all the other political PC garbage. Seems a lot of climate realists and non-PC accounts were either shadow banned or outright banned by the previous twitter overlords. While the opportunity is there, we should shout loud and hard. The next challenge is managing the AI systems. ChatGP looks like it has actually had an alarmist bias programmed into it, which has been noted many. Seems it is getting harder for these platforms to hide their bias now, but time will tell.

Last edited 33 minutes ago by diggs
Leo Smith
Reply to  Peta of Newark
December 29, 2022 3:35 am

Now tell us what you really think…:-)

Rod Evans
December 29, 2022 3:19 am

The National misTrust has once again shown its core ignorance.
We should be relieved they didn’t apportion the weather events to past colonial activities and in particular the slave trade, which it thinks every artefact it holds in trust for the nation was a product of.
I speak as a ‘past’ member and past supporter of The National Trust.

TheFinalNail
December 29, 2022 3:22 am

The report states that the UK had a hot summer in 2022; Paul Homewood responds with data from the Central England Temperature series (CET). CET doesn’t even cover most of England, never mind the whole of the UK.

For the UK as a whole, summer 2022 was the 4th warmest on record, behind 2018, 2006 and 2003, but warmer than 1976.

Paul dismisses the report’s observation that “Autumn 2022 was one of the UK’s warmest…” by saying “Autumn was mild…”. Who’s right? Just check the actual Met Office UK data (link above). Autumn 2022 was the 3rd warmest on record for the UK (data starts in 1884), behind 2006 and 2011. The 6 warmest autumns in the UK have occurred since 2001 and the 30-year autumn temperature trend is +0.3C per decade.

Finally, the UK Met Office has just announced that 2022 is provisionally the warmest year on record, both for the UK and for CET. Nothing to see here, according to Paul Homewood.

strativarius
Reply to  TheFinalNail
December 29, 2022 3:43 am

The UK Met Office is a tool. Remember the BBQ summer? The non-hurricane that was?

Last edited 16 minutes ago by strativarius
Leo Smith
Reply to  TheFinalNail
December 29, 2022 3:56 am

The problem with ‘warmest on record’ is

Records, particularly geographically diverse and comprehensive records, don’t exist more than a few years back…The land usage in the UK, particularly where the thermometers are, is vastly more (sub)urbanised than it used to beErgo, we don’t know it it WAS a record hot year and even if it was, we cannot disentangle the effect of concreting over large areas of it from putative carbon dioxide increases.Maybe the answer is to put all cities underground and plant trees on top. Be a lot easier to keep warm in winter and cool in summer, too.

As far as I am concerned the peak temperatures in summer were marginally hotter for a few days than I have experienced in England, and the December cold period the coldest December temperatures EVER.

And hand waving that away as ‘climate change’ (caused by CO2) is just the typically sloppy sort of ArtStudent™ arguments one has come to expect.

But it is all consistent with England’s maritime climate briefly becoming continental..

1962/63 was so cold it broke all records. We were then apparently heading into a new Ice Age (or a deepening of the current one).

shrug. When I grew up it was just ‘weather’. In my lifetime, before ‘climate change’, there were dozens of ‘one in a thousand year events’.

The East coast floods, the flooding and destruction of Lynmouth, the flooding of the River Mole, the 1962/63 winter….

And so on.

Weather, it seems, likes to break records somewhere every year.

Last edited 3 minutes ago by Leo Smith
strativarius
December 29, 2022 3:37 am

Like Parliament and like every other state institution or agency, the NT is totally woke and on board with the climate change narrative.

“”Anti-woke insurgents’ Restore Trust promoting candidates for governing body in bid to influence charity’s policies””

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/oct/31/national-trust-set-for-fresh-battle-over-culture-wars

I was recently at the ruins of Whitby Abbey. No danger there of climate calamity, nor at any other NT concern

Philip Mulholland
December 29, 2022 3:52 am

Three Atlantic storms lined up in a row during February?
How unusual /sarc

Jackdaw
December 29, 2022 3:53 am

The National Trust is not to be trusted. They have become a left wing activist group that supports all things woke, rather like the BBC.

Roger Collier
December 29, 2022 4:00 am

Not just Coningsby but RAF Coningsby, 10m from the main taxiway.

