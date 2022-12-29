Andrew Tate - source Twitter.
Climate Politics Humor Ridiculae

“How Dare You?”: Greta Thunberg Loses Her Cool at Ex-Kickboxer’s Automobile Collection

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
16 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Naughty Greta made a sexual reference.

The other day Andrew Tate Taunted Greta with all his high emission automobile collection.

OK it wasn’t much of a sexual reference, one of her friends probably told her what to say or something.

But that inspired an idea. Maybe more of us should have some fun, because what Andrew Tate did was important.

If you have any high carbon personal transportation or a gasoline guzzling toy to show off, make sure you let Greta Thunberg know via Twitter that living in a free country means you still get to enjoy using it.

But scrub the registration number before posting. No need to let her nasty army of trolls know your inside leg measurement.

5 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
Register     Login
16 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
December 29, 2022 6:06 am

Private planes? I really think greens want a society with sedan chairs.

2
Bryan A
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 29, 2022 6:45 am

Sedan Chairs? Funny way to spell C A S K E T

1
mrbluesky
December 29, 2022 6:06 am

Brilliant!!
I like the ‘caution contains sensative material’ caption. Of course, I pressed it…..🤣

3
Ron Long
December 29, 2022 6:17 am

I produce methane, does that count? I can produce a lot more if needed.

2
bigoilbob
December 29, 2022 6:17 am

Where did Greta say “How dare you”? Not doubting you, but not seeing it.

BTW, if you want to see how Greta fared in superterranea, just sample the over 60K tweet replies.

0
Bryan A
Reply to  bigoilbob
December 29, 2022 6:43 am

I believe it was in front of the UN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xVlRompc1yE
She has been Memed from it

0
Scissor
Reply to  Bryan A
December 29, 2022 6:49 am

0
Tom.1
December 29, 2022 6:21 am

Actually, that’s pretty funny for a notorious scold.

1
John Shewchuk
December 29, 2022 6:21 am

We should use more burn barrels, and save the electricity needed for shredders.

2
Charles Rotter
Admin
December 29, 2022 6:21 am

I have as much disdain for Greta as anyone, but give credit where credit is due. She owned Tate big time.

-3
Duane
Reply to  Charles Rotter
December 29, 2022 6:34 am

So she discriminates against males with small dicks and that is “owning”? I dunno, sounds like the typical rant of a 12 year old, and speaks more ill of her than of her target. Is Tate’s comeback supposed to be along the lines of “My pet hamster has bigger tatas than you do … and she has a prettier smile than you do”, and thus he would “own” her.

Last edited 23 minutes ago by Duane
1
Charles Rotter
Admin
Reply to  Duane
December 29, 2022 6:53 am

Being a tribalist is not being objective.

0
guidvce4
December 29, 2022 6:53 am

I applaud Tate’s choice in how he spends his earned money. As well as Eric’s choice. Different strokes for different folks, as we used to say in the long ago day.
It is not up to Greta, the global scold, to tell anyone how to spend their earned income, seeing she does have any transparent income source, other than the donations from the nitwits of the climate cult, she would be better off shutting her piehole.
There is no “climate crisis”, except in the minds of the easily led sheep of that ridiculous climate religion.
Just sayin’.

0
chasernest
December 29, 2022 6:54 am

Greta, he should be your hero. He has effectively taken 32 cars off the street.

1
strativarius
December 29, 2022 6:58 am

For my money it’s a waste of time dealing with the oily rag when it’s the engineers, who are really laughing at the childish nature of the exchange, that need taking down

Last edited 9 seconds ago by strativarius
0
Paul Hurley
December 29, 2022 7:00 am

I’m not sure I care about either of these annoying individuals.

0
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this: