“How Dare You?”: Greta Thunberg Loses Her Cool at Ex-Kickboxer’s Automobile Collection

Essay by Eric Worrall
Naughty Greta made a sexual reference.
The other day Andrew Tate Taunted Greta with all his high emission automobile collection.
OK it wasn’t much of a sexual reference, one of her friends probably told her what to say or something.
But that inspired an idea. Maybe more of us should have some fun, because what Andrew Tate did was important.
If you have any high carbon personal transportation or a gasoline guzzling toy to show off, make sure you let Greta Thunberg know via Twitter that living in a free country means you still get to enjoy using it.
But scrub the registration number before posting. No need to let her nasty army of trolls know your inside leg measurement.