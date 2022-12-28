Germany’s ZDF Public Television Suggests Bathing Once a Week Would Be Beneficial

Green New Deal Net-Zero

From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin 

Private daily showers to become a luxury for the privileged and wealthy in Germany? 

“What if we showered/bathed only once a week?”

You won’t shower any more, and you’ll be happy, German ZDF broadcaster suggests. Image cropped from ZDF kugelzwei. 

What the BBC is to Great Britain, are what the WDR and ARD public broadcasting are to Germany in terms of television and radio presence.

Just some weeks ago, the Instagram site of WDR kugelzwei presented some tips that save heat and energy for citizens to consider: showering only once a week.

After all: “Around 100 years ago, it was still customary to bathe only once a week,” wrote kugelzwei. “Today, people almost look at you strangely if you tell them you don’t shower several times a week.”

The “benefits” of showering only once a week

Supposedly, there are in fact numerous benefits from showering much less frequently, according to ZDF’s kugelzwei. For example, people would maybe learn to become “a little more tolerant of body odor”, and the unwashed would save time in the bathroom every morning.

Use sinks, not showers

Moreover, fitness studios could replace showers with just plain sinks. After a sweaty workout, one could freshen up in cubicle with with a simple sink and a washcloth instead of using a shower cubicle.

Make the weekly shower a public social event

Another idea proposed by the WDR’s kugelzwei is public bathing: “Maybe showering or bathing could become a weekly highlight,” they suggest. “We would celebrate this in public bathhouses – perhaps also in the company of others.”

WDR also cited research from Great Britain on the impacts that lockdowns had on showering. “In a YouGov survey, 17% of Britons said they shower less since the lockdowns. Among younger people aged 18 to 24, as many as 27% skip showering sometimes.”

sycomputing
December 28, 2022 10:03 pm

Charles!

Alexy Scherbakoff
December 28, 2022 10:35 pm

I’m reasonably flexible so I just lick myself.

mariojlento
December 28, 2022 10:50 pm

There is certainly some benefit to allowing natural bacteria and organisms to live on one’s skin and body in general. Conversely, trying to have the skin and body sterile is dangerous since healthy bacteria crowd out dangerous bacteria.

It’s all about balance… and “antibacterial” soap and mouthwash is generally a very bad thing… though they have their uses…

E. Schaffer
December 28, 2022 11:27 pm

I’ll stick with once a month anyway 😉

Mr David Guy-Johnson
December 28, 2022 11:37 pm

To be fair, unless you have a manual labouring job or work out daily, it’s all you need. Bathing or showering once a day is totally pointless

abolition man
December 28, 2022 11:41 pm

Maybe they can get Rosie O’Donnell to a PSA about stinting on toilet paper as well! That should go over well; pungence comes to mind!

davezawadi
December 28, 2022 11:45 pm

So now the shortage of energy is the public’s fault because we wash too much? Back to the Stone age, here we come!

strativarius
December 29, 2022 12:38 am

Hygiene isn’t green, filth is

