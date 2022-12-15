Climate cash Government idiocy

Green Germany Haemorrhaging €1.5 Billion per DAY to Keep the Lights On

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
6 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t observa; How is that wind and solar working for you Germany? Just under half a trillion US dollars of government subsidies and counting, to make Germany’s broken energy system affordable for end users.

Germany’s half-a-trillion dollar energy bazooka may not be enough

Story by By Christoph Steitz

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany is bleeding cash to keep the lights on. Almost half a trillion dollars, and counting, since the Ukraine war jolted it into an energy crisis nine months ago.

And it may not be enough.

“The national economy as a whole is facing a huge loss of wealth.”

The money set aside stands at up to 440 billion euros ($465 billion), according to the calculations, which provide the first combined tally of all of Germany’s drives aimed at avoiding running out of power and securing new sources of energy.

That equates to about 1.5 billion euros a day since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Or around 12% of national economic output. Or about 5,400 euros for each person in Germany.

Germany wants renewables to account for at least 80% of electricity production by 2030, up from 42% in 2021. At recent rates of expansion, though, that remains a remote goal.

Read more: https://www.msn.com/en-au/money/companies/germany-s-half-a-trillion-dollar-energy-bazooka-may-not-be-enough/ar-AA15iEFh

Germany’s only hope of saving their economy from utter ruin is to restore supplies of Russian gas as quickly as possible, so Germany can return to play acting they are on track towards a green energy future. I hope Ukraine isn’t sharing too many important military secrets with their German allies.

Tom Halla
December 15, 2022 6:17 am

Renewables as a source of power remind me of the stage play Peter Pan. Clap louder, and keep Tinker Belle alive! Asking how this was anything more than an irised spotlight is spoiling the mystery!
The Greens really do act as if they can keep Tinker Belle alive by suppressing any doubts. Asking questions proves you are a vendido for fossil fuel interests, and an all around bad person.

abolition man
December 15, 2022 6:18 am

Maybe they can rush some coal-fired plants back into operation! If they haven’t blown them up already.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  abolition man
December 15, 2022 6:42 am

They already tried that, it’s not enough. They could build co-located coal gasifiers for their gas plants, that is the quickest route to energy security, but this would represent a long term commitment to return to burning coal. Germany would rather destroy their own economy that admit they are wrong about renewables.

strativarius
December 15, 2022 6:21 am

Will we ever stop de-nazifying Germany? Will we ever stop loading guilt on them?

You really can go too far and I think we have.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  strativarius
December 15, 2022 6:38 am

Who mentioned NAZIs? Germany is in a desperate situation, and that may have contributed to some curious lapses in their allegedly wholehearted support for Ukraine – that is all I was suggesting.

https://www.dailysabah.com/world/europe/hundreds-of-missiles-germany-might-send-to-ukraine-no-longer-operational-reports/amp

PCman999
December 15, 2022 6:59 am

$500B!!!
That’s enough for 100 reactors!!! Possibly more since that many at once could profit from volume production savings.

Instead the money is going to an expensive bandage to cover-up the incompetence of various past and current German governments, though cudos to the current gov for having the courage to open up some coal power again.

