Jordan B Peterson

Dr. Peterson’s extensive catalog is available now on DailyWire+: https://utm.io/ueSXh

Dr. Jordan B. Peterson and Alex Epstein discuss the undeniable need for fossil fuels, the toxic underlying nihilism of the “climate concerned” left, the need for balance between conservation and human progress, and the unexplored worth of wild potential.

Alex Epstein is a philosopher and energy expert who argues that “human flourishing” should be the guiding principle of energy and environmental progress. He is the author of the new bestselling book Fossil Future: Why Global Human Flourishing Requires More Oil, Coal, and Natural Gas—Not Less. He is also the creator of EnergyTalkingPoints.com—a source of powerful, well-referenced talking points on energy, environmental, and climate issues.

Chapters –

(0:00) coming up

(1:28) Intro

(3:36) Fossil Future

(6:17) The metric for success

(12:28) Nature viewed as a god, Fusion

(16:49) Hostility toward impact

(21:33) How the climate cult evolved

(24:09) What drives the anti-capitalist ethos?

(30:30) The planet has gotten 15 percent greener

(33:20) Conceptions of Earth

(35:24) The world without humanity

(38:48) The underlying Nihilism

(43:00) Worth of man to the Left

(45:14) The toxicity of modern environmentalism

(50:35) Moral monopoly, Bjørn Lomborg

(59:35) Climate Denier, propaganda

(1:05:00) 50+ years, a complete failure as a movement

(1:07:20) Keeping the third world poor

(1:12:10) Actual concern for the poor

(1:15:00) Climate Reparations

(1:16:30) Moral Aesthetics

(1:20:10) Importance of conservation

(1:23:30) Existential guilt, sufficient value

(1:28:03) Delicate nurture dogma, wild potential

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

GETTR

Telegram



Like this: Like Loading...