Jane Fonda sitting on a North Vietnamese Anti-Aircraft Gun during her infamous visit to Hanoi. Fair use, Link
Climate Politics Opinion

Hanoi Jane: “If there was no racism, there’d be no climate crisis”

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
9 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Jane Fonda still bashing America and promoting bizarre social justice theories on the world stage.

Jane Fonda: climate change and the UN’s ‘racial sacrifice zones’

Actress Jane Fonda is trending on social media for the hilarious anti-science belief that racism and misogyny are causing climate change.

Today’s trend was sparked by a video on MSNBC in which Jane Fonda said:

‘If there was no racism, there’d be no climate crisis. If there was no misogyny, there’d be no climate crisis. It’s part of a mindset.’

We shouldn’t be surprised.

These are not original scripts penned by Fonda, they are lines recited from the United Nations who have put out headlines like: The global climate crisis is a racial justice crisis: UN expert in which the article says:

There can be no meaningful solution to the global climate and ecological crisis without addressing systemic racism, and particularly the historic and contemporary racial legacies of colonialism and slavery, a UN human rights expert warned.

Which is obvious nonsense. Where’s the justice for victims of third-world perpetrated slavery and human rights violations going back before the dawn of the West? Where’s the global justice for Asian, African, and South American nations which rank as the world’s worst climate polluters? Their actions aren’t a result of ‘colonialism’ – they were made by governments in full control of their actions looking for a moral escape for their ‘climate crimes’ that doesn’t involve personal responsibility.

Read more: https://spectator.com.au/2022/12/jane-fonda-climate-change-and-the-uns-racial-sacrifice-zones/

I don’t know why Fonda still lives in America, given all the evil she sees around her. And that new house she bought last August in Los Angeles likely consumes enough electricity to power a small town, in my opinion not exactly a statement of climate piety.

The reality of course is fossil fuel is Africa’s only hope for liberating themselves from generational poverty – a policy they are pursuing as hard and fast as they can manage.

All the “social justice” in the world won’t help you, if there isn’t enough to eat, and you can’t afford medical treatment for yourself, your kids and your relatives.

Bob Tisdale
Editor
December 8, 2022 2:01 am

No surprise there.

Regards,
Bob

4
Douglas
December 8, 2022 2:09 am

“They have taken a kernel of truth ( that greenhouse gases warm the atmosphere mildly) and buried it in “ a mountain of nonsense”.- Lord Lawson.
This is some of the nonsense.

1
Ben Vorlich
Reply to  Douglas
December 8, 2022 2:36 am

Some of your men have taken seeds of truth
And planted fields of hate.
Runrig

0
Steve Case
December 8, 2022 2:13 am

“The reality of course is fossil fuel is Africa’s only hope for liberating themselves from generational poverty…”
__________________________________

Climate Cult Policy:

 Black Lives Matter
 Except for Africans

1
HB
December 8, 2022 2:24 am

Hanoi Jane is nuts enough said
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oZV2II8wjDg

0
Stephen Wilde
December 8, 2022 2:24 am

The people of the so called West are now outnumbered by those of a different culture but who resent us even though and perhaps because they owe everything they have to our successes over the past 500 years.
We need to stand up for ourselves in the face of attempts to denigrate all that we have achieved.
Every well off person in every other culture owes his or her position to our successes and if we owe anything to their poorer citizens then they owe just as much and perhaps more because they carry the primary responsibility for those citizens still being poorer. They have had plenty of time since the end of colonialism and the vast benefit of the systems, resources created by us and infrastructures that we freely handed over to their leaders.
What we really see now is privileged elites in poorer nations holding their people down whilst they piggy back on our past achievements and seek to blame us when their people are not content.
We created the greatest, wealthiest, most free and potentially most sustainable civilisation that the world has ever seen but it is being destroyed by those corrupt foreign elites supported by guilt laden ignoramuses in high positions within our own nations.
Sadly, all the international organisations have been captured by those corrupt and privileged foreign elites and we should now withdraw both our presence and our funding.

1
Ben Vorlich
December 8, 2022 2:33 am

When talking of slavery people forget/ignore Arab Slave Traders and the Barbary Pirates (apart from the US Marines and the Shores of Tripoli).

European slaves were acquired by Barbary Pirates in slave raids on ships and by raids on coastal towns from Italy, to The Netherlands, Ireland and the southwest of Britain and as far north Iceland and into the Eastern Mediterranean,
Captives who converted to Islam were generally freed, since enslavement of Muslims was prohibited; but this meant that they could never return to their native countries.
Wikipedia

There was a thriving slave trade dating back several thousand years on the East Coast of Africa, across the Sahara and all of North Africa controlled by Arabs and the Ottoman Empire and the Religion of Peace.

All ignored and never taught

1
rah
December 8, 2022 2:36 am

I imagine that a volume of urine equivalent to that of Lake Erie has showered effigies of that Biatch. Even as late as the 90s Hanoi Jane urinal targets abounded at Ft. Sam Houston.

Really the only news about it I desire to see will be in the obituaries.

Last edited 22 minutes ago by rah
0
Joe Gordon
December 8, 2022 2:40 am

It’s a shame that someone with connections, precious little talent, obviously mentally disabled, still gets loads loads of attention because of a soft-porn flick made more than 50 years ago.

It never occurs to these virtue-signalling people of privilege that they’re the ones spewing hate solely because of race and gender and other minor surface differences.

0
