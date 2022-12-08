Hanoi Jane: “If there was no racism, there’d be no climate crisis”

Essay by Eric Worrall

Jane Fonda still bashing America and promoting bizarre social justice theories on the world stage.

Jane Fonda: climate change and the UN’s ‘racial sacrifice zones’

Actress Jane Fonda is trending on social media for the hilarious anti-science belief that racism and misogyny are causing climate change.

Today’s trend was sparked by a video on MSNBC in which Jane Fonda said:

‘If there was no racism, there’d be no climate crisis. If there was no misogyny, there’d be no climate crisis. It’s part of a mindset.’

…

We shouldn’t be surprised.

These are not original scripts penned by Fonda, they are lines recited from the United Nations who have put out headlines like: The global climate crisis is a racial justice crisis: UN expert in which the article says:

There can be no meaningful solution to the global climate and ecological crisis without addressing systemic racism, and particularly the historic and contemporary racial legacies of colonialism and slavery, a UN human rights expert warned.

…

Which is obvious nonsense. Where’s the justice for victims of third-world perpetrated slavery and human rights violations going back before the dawn of the West? Where’s the global justice for Asian, African, and South American nations which rank as the world’s worst climate polluters? Their actions aren’t a result of ‘colonialism’ – they were made by governments in full control of their actions looking for a moral escape for their ‘climate crimes’ that doesn’t involve personal responsibility.

…