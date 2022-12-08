President Emmanuel Macron. By Kremlin.ru, CC BY 4.0, Link. Image modified.
Climate News

French President: Stop Scaremongering About Green Electricity Blackouts

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; According to French President Macron, talk of winter blackouts are “scenarios of fear” which have to stop.

“STOP ALL THAT”: MACRON’S REFRAMING IN THE FACE OF “SCENARIOS OF FEAR” OF POWER CUTS

Paul-Louisthe
06/12/2022 at 11:26

The Head of State denounced the authorities and public companies which are beginning “to scare people with absurd scenarios”.

“Stop all that”. While RTE warned of possible power cuts this winter, Emmanuel Macron reframed this Tuesday “the authorities and public companies” whose role “is not to transfer fear or to govern by fear”.

“The role of government, ministers, operators, is to do their job to provide energy, that’s all. And then to call everyone to responsibility so that there is sobriety. It’s not to start scaring people with absurd scenarios and things like the ones I’ve heard in recent hours”, the head of state said on his arrival in Tirana (Albania). for a European summit.

“Fear scenarios, not for me!”

“We are a great country, we have a great energy model,” continued Emmanuel Macron, assuring that “we will hold out this winter despite the war. So I ask everyone to do their job”.

Read more (translated by Google Translate): https://www.bfmtv.com/economie/entreprises/energie/coupures-d-electricite-macron-recadre-les-entreprises-publiques-et-les-ministres-qui-transferent-la-peur-avec-des-scenarios-absurdes_AN-202212060290.html

When future historians write about the destruction of Western energy security, President Macron of France will have a starring role as Europe’s green energy clown.

Macron over the years has performed bizarre green publicity stunts, such as offering US climate scientists €1.5 million to defect to France, or staging a mock state visit with US actor Arnold Schwarzenegger to discuss global climate policy. In his first term of office he spoke of wanting to govern like a Roman God.

But if the lights go out this winter in Europe, nobody will be laughing at the French funny man.

21 Comments
gdtkona
December 8, 2022 6:06 am

“….we will hold out this winter…” , said Hitler regarding the Wehrmacht outside of Stalingrad.

Tom Halla
December 8, 2022 6:10 am

Oh, so Macron will cut the interties to the UK and Germany when they have a shortage? The EU is mostly one grid, so a crash in any one part can spread to the whole grid.
There were gaslighting claims that the Texas 2021 blackouts were due to most of Texas being its own grid, but as most of the south-central US had a similar power demand spike, and a predictable loss of wind and solar, it would have just spread, as there was no surplus power.
I really doubt France has enough surplus power to prevent the UK or Germany from blackouts.

jcdntexas
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 8, 2022 6:50 am

I was without power for four days in Austin, Texas with 10 inches of snow in my yard and lows of 7 deg/F. Luckily, I had natural gas for my stove and hot water; so, I was able to heat my house to a tolerable level and could bathe with hot water.

The ERCOT Fuel Mix Report for Feb 2021 shows precisely that both wind and natural gas output dropped significantly as the storm blew through Texas. In the aftermath, however, natural gas out put increased by over 400% and single-handedly staved off a complete blackout. Wind output did NOT recover for several days for one simple reason: no wind.

But you won’t read this reality in any mainstream periodical.

Tom Halla
Reply to  jcdntexas
December 8, 2022 6:56 am

I was in Cottonwood Shores, west northwest of Austin. And in an all electric house, with no water either, as the city system was shut down. I never expected to get snowed in in Texas.

Scissor
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 8, 2022 7:17 am

Mike’s Nature trick is trumped by nature.

mike.ozanne
December 8, 2022 6:11 am

France knock out 90% of their electricity capacity with nuclear hydro and fossil.. they’ll likely be OK..

2
John Kelly
December 8, 2022 6:36 am

The arrogance of Macron is extraordinary. Just like his good mate Turnbull.

2
Yirgach
Reply to  John Kelly
December 8, 2022 7:45 am

Just a desperate knee jerk reaction when the wheels are falling off the EU cart.

barryjo
Reply to  John Kelly
December 8, 2022 7:50 am

And the phrase “whistling past the cemetery” comes to mind.

Energywise
December 8, 2022 6:41 am

TBH, I hope this winter is harsh and power cuts widespread – it’s the only way nature can educate politicians on the folly of renewables and the net zero con
There will be excess cold deaths this winter due to the combined cost of living and energy crises, all sacrifices on the green blob altar that the eco terrorists will not care about, they will be seen as collateral damage in their climate war
Those of us who see through the whole AGW/ACC sham must double down to continually expose the hypocrisies and falsehoods of the alarmists – we must continue to lobby our politicians with science & Engineering truths and call out those individuals and institutions that continually peddle climate fear, through their ignorance of fact, or self serving agendas

186no
Reply to  Energywise
December 8, 2022 7:30 am

Energywise (?huh?), you happy for the harsh winter and widespread power cuts to kill those who cannot afford to heat their homes, struggle to ensure they get adequate food maybe – and so the unending stats that cold kills millions more people than heat – have some humanity if you know where to find it. Seeing through the AGW/CC bollux is one thing, and I do what you suggest but I hope you are on parade for those in your community who are going to surely suffer if you get “your way”

mickeyreno
December 8, 2022 6:46 am

M. Macron, if there were no United Nations, there would be no climate crisis. Let’s get rid of the UN first. With the UN gone, also gone would be the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, (aka, the IPCC) the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Conferences of Parties (COP) and all the climate assessments, so full of fearmongering and propaganda. Think of the money all the governments of the world would save. Think of the school children going to school without a constant flow of fear mongering materials being forced down their throats.

David Dibbell
December 8, 2022 6:46 am

“The role of government, ministers, operators, is to do their job to provide energy, that’s all.”

THEN STOP WITH THE CLIMATE EMERGENCY NONSENSE!! /rant

7
Chasmsteed
Reply to  David Dibbell
December 8, 2022 7:20 am

“The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed – and hence clamorous to be led to safety – by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary.”
      HL Mencken – American Philosopher & Political Commentator.

Man Made Global Warming is such a hobgoblin.

The looming grid catastrophe created by weather dependent energy is unfortunately a very much more likely scenario and could indeed happen – man made climate change won’t !

Government does not like it’s role as “scare monger in chief” being usurped by people who actually know what they are talking about.

“Politics is the art of looking for trouble, finding it everywhere, diagnosing it incorrectly and applying the wrong remedies.” ― Groucho Marx

Another philosopher who has it spot on.

Another philosopher who has it spot on.
strativarius
December 8, 2022 6:56 am

“talk of winter blackouts are “scenarios of fear” which have to stop”.

Let’s forget that ~50% of French nuclear is offline for maintenance and repair….

Plan for three-hour blackouts revealed in gov documents – The Sun

BBC prepares secret scripts for possible use in winter blackouts – The Grauniad

UK is preparing for several days of blackouts this winter – The Mirror

ad nauseam.

No fracking! No, we’re now buying fracked gas from Biden. Look! See! Clean hands… sort of.

Last edited 1 hour ago by strativarius
Fenlander
December 8, 2022 7:07 am

“the authorities and public companies” whose role “is not to transfer fear or to govern by fear”

You mean just like he did with Covid? Oh, that’s right. The diminutive GILF aficionado is a massive hypocrite.

1
strativarius
Reply to  Fenlander
December 8, 2022 7:27 am

I think Jupiter’s hypocrisy is eclipsed by that of the man who treated Canadian truckers as terrorists, freezing their bank accounts and fundraisers and more. Even their children were threatened by the state

Trudeau, with a total lack of self-awareness, backed, er, Chinese anti-lockdown protesters:

“Security forces have detained an unknown number of people and stepped up surveillance, arresting a BBC journalist. Trudeau said it’s crucial that protesters be allowed to speak up.

https://www.thestar.com/politics/2022/11/29/trudeau-expresses-support-for-chinese-protesters-as-show-of-dissent-roils-beijing.html?rf

But not in liberal Canada…

Yossarian
December 8, 2022 7:24 am

Nothing to see here, move along….

AGW is Not Science
December 8, 2022 7:52 am

Pot, meet kettle.

How about this – STOP ‘SCAREMONGERING’ ABOUT THE ‘CLIMATE,’ since the “risks” you’ve been spreading twaddle about with respect to ‘climate change’ for over three decades are nothing but HYPOTHETICAL BULLSHIT.

The “green electricity blackouts,” by contrast, ARE REALITY. People are already unnecessarily dying due to degradation of ‘western’ electric grids that used to be nearly perfect by force-feeding those grids worse-than-useless wind and solar “power.”

dougsorensen
December 8, 2022 7:52 am

One of the worlds leading climate alarmists denouncing scaremongering. Irony is apparently lost on this guy.

