French President: Stop Scaremongering About Green Electricity Blackouts

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; According to French President Macron, talk of winter blackouts are “scenarios of fear” which have to stop.

“STOP ALL THAT”: MACRON’S REFRAMING IN THE FACE OF “SCENARIOS OF FEAR” OF POWER CUTS

Paul-Louisthe

06/12/2022 at 11:26

The Head of State denounced the authorities and public companies which are beginning “to scare people with absurd scenarios”.

“Stop all that”. While RTE warned of possible power cuts this winter, Emmanuel Macron reframed this Tuesday “the authorities and public companies” whose role “is not to transfer fear or to govern by fear”.

“The role of government, ministers, operators, is to do their job to provide energy, that’s all. And then to call everyone to responsibility so that there is sobriety. It’s not to start scaring people with absurd scenarios and things like the ones I’ve heard in recent hours”, the head of state said on his arrival in Tirana (Albania). for a European summit.

“Fear scenarios, not for me!”

“We are a great country, we have a great energy model,” continued Emmanuel Macron, assuring that “we will hold out this winter despite the war. So I ask everyone to do their job”.

…

Read more (translated by Google Translate): https://www.bfmtv.com/economie/entreprises/energie/coupures-d-electricite-macron-recadre-les-entreprises-publiques-et-les-ministres-qui-transferent-la-peur-avec-des-scenarios-absurdes_AN-202212060290.html