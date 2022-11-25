Crash test dummies. Image modified. Calspan Corporation, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
Coal Government idiocy Intermittent Wind and Solar natural gas

Renewable Energy Revolution? Energy Australia Warns of Blackouts and Price Spikes

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
9 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

A string of early fossil fuel generator retirements is endangering the stability of the Aussie grid. But an even worse problem could be looming over the Aussie economy.

Don’t let fossil fuel plants retire too early: EnergyAustralia

Colin Packham Energy and resources reporter
Nov 24, 2022 – 3.48pm

Australia must adopt agreements between governments and companies that govern when a fossil fuel generator can be retired to ensure grid stability, the head of EnergyAustralia has said.

Under mounting social and economic pressure, several generators have announced plans to accelerate the closure of fossil fuel plants. AGL Energy on Thursday became the latest, announcing it would shutter its ageing Torrens Island B gas power station in 2026, citing the construction of a new interconnector cable that is set to plunge the generator into deeper losses.

The closure could have occurred as early as next year, but the South Australian government has struck a $20 million deal to keep it going until at least 2026.

Although there has been wave of new generation assets pledged, Mark Collette, managing director of EnergyAustralia – one of the country’s most measured voices in the country’s energy debate – said Australia was not developing new renewable energy generation assets quickly enough to compensate for the loss of traditional power sources such as coal.

Read more: https://www.afr.com/companies/energy/don-t-let-fossil-fuel-plants-retire-too-early-energyaustralia-20221123-p5c0pc

The big missing asset is energy storage. But there are also massive shortfalls on the generation side.

So why would energy companies push forward with plans to retire fossil fuel generators early, presumably in the full awareness there are not enough renewable assets to replace the retired fossil fuel assets? Knowing that early retirement of reliable energy could hard crash the Aussie power grid?

Perhaps this is the wrong question. In my opinion, the right question is – how much taxpayer’s money would the Australian government be prepared to spend, if the Aussie electricity grid actually collapses? Millions of voters screaming for a solution, demanding the power be restored, no matter what the cost?

There is only one way Australia could rapidly raise the hundreds of billions of dollars required to set this nightmare scenario right – we would have to sell freehold access to our vast mineral resources. No taxes, no royalties, the new owners could come in, bring in their own workers, and extract whatever they wanted, keeping all the profits for themselves, in exchange for restoring Australia’s electricity supply.

If I am right, Australia’s leaders are walking Australian taxpayers straight into a trap, which could lead to an enormous long term loss of national income, and the rape of Australia’s mineral wealth.

Note I am not accusing anyone of deliberately attempting to engineer this nightmare. There could be bad actors involved, but bad actors are not necessary to explain what is happening. “Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity” – Hanlon’s Razor.

5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
Register     Login
9 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Nick Stokes
November 25, 2022 10:17 pm

the head of EnergyAustralia has said”

EnergyAustralia is a wholly owned subsidiary of China Light and Power.

-2
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Nick Stokes
November 25, 2022 10:23 pm

I’m not sure what you are trying to imply Nick. Energy Australia are major retailers of solar panels and solar battery residential solutions. They would make an enormous profit if Australia’s electricity grid were to become unstable or collapse – so by speaking out, in a sense they appear to be acting against their own interests.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Eric Worrall
1
Nick Stokes
Reply to  Eric Worrall
November 25, 2022 11:08 pm

Eric,
I’m implying that he has an agenda. What he seems to be saying is that Australia should go faster with renewables. I don’t disagree, but clearly his company has an interest in the matter.

-1
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Nick Stokes
November 25, 2022 11:16 pm

You missed the bit about them suggesting delaying the closure of fossil fuel plants until renewables are ready.

As for motive, they could be acting from purely selfish reasons. We could theorise they see speaking out as a political safety net, so they can claim they tried to warn everyone when the blame storm erupts over the coming failure of the grid.

Or they might be decent people speaking out about an issue which could lead to great suffering.

Either way, they have a point.

1
markx
November 25, 2022 10:40 pm

What’s never pointed out on these news articles is that the financial losses of the coal and gas generators occor because of the terrible artificial market construct that is Australia’s NEM.
Bids on half hour supply at short notice obviously hugely favour the wind and solar dispatchers (who are also deeply subsidised) and force coal and gas generators into idle periods where they run at full cost.

1
markx
Reply to  markx
November 25, 2022 10:52 pm

And… here it is, discussed in detail just now over at Jo Nova’s:

https://joannenova.com.au/2022/11/shh-despite-a-bloodbath-quarter-for-electricity-prices-hated-brown-coal-still-sells-at-just-4c-per-kwh/

“….The average wholesale price for all generators last quarter was 20 cents a kilowatt hour (or $200 per megawatt hour), but brown coal generators were still able to supply during that same incendiary quarter for just at 4c a KWh. That was the average “winning bid”.

So last quarter brown coal was one fifth the price of black coal, and one sixth the price of gas or hydro, and no one is talking about it.….”

1
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  markx
November 25, 2022 11:02 pm

The biggest problem is the hostile political environment. Australia’s coal plants are old, we need new coal plants, or at least major refurbishments. But who in their right mind would put up the money required to do this, when our politicians are running around threatening to shut it all down?

Last edited 56 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
1
Mariner
November 25, 2022 11:47 pm

For 75 years I have had reliable light and power at the flick of a switch. Twilight years are not meant to be spent in the dark.

0
Iain Reid
November 25, 2022 11:58 pm

Eric,

how much taxpayer’s money would the Australian government be prepared to spend, if the Aussie electricity grid actually collapses?”

If you are talking about a large scale grid trip money is not going to restore power. It will need dispatchable power plants, which as you say are being shut down. Wind and solar not being dispatchable will not be of much use.

In that event the power is likely to be off for a very long time, and someone is going to have to explain to the public the reason?

0
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this: