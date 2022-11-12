President Biden, image modified. AFGE, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Climate Hypocrisy COP conferences

Four HUNDRED Private Jets Attended the COP27 Climate Conference

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
14 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t John Galt III: Climate hypocrisy on steroids – four hundred delegates and their retinues arrived by CO2 spewing private jets, to discuss how to restrict everyone elses CO2 emissions.

FOUR HUNDRED private jets arrived in Egypt during COP27 as climate delegates are accused of ‘hypocrisy’

  • Climate delegates accused of hypocrisy as 400 private jets in Egypt for COP27
  • Numerous posts on social media criticised delegates for travelling by private jet 
  • Posts and reports included various estimates for the number of such planes 

By CHRIS MATTHEWS FOR MAILONLINE and AFP

PUBLISHED: 19:27 AEDT, 11 November 2022 | UPDATED: 19:27 AEDT, 11 November 2022

Climate delegates were accused of hypocrisy after 400 private jets arrived in Egyptfor COP27.

Numerous posts on social media criticised delegates for travelling by private jet to the UN climate summit.

Posts and reports included various estimates for the number of such planes bringing delegates to the gathering in the beach resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Climate Action Against Disinformation, a group that analyses trends in false information on social media, said in a report on Thursday that narratives of supposed ‘hypocrisy and elitism’ were one of the main focuses of climate-sceptic messages during COP27.

Read more: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11416209/FOUR-private-jets-arrived-Egypt-COP27-climate-delegates-accused-hypocrisy.html

Why should any of us even consider taking the alleged climate crisis seriously, while the leaders of the green movement act like their CO2 emissions don’t matter?

5 15 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
Register     Login
14 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
JohnC
November 12, 2022 10:02 am

Do as I say not as I do? Let him that is without sin cast the first stone.

5
Scissor
Reply to  JohnC
November 12, 2022 10:33 am

Move over Greta.

https://twitter.com/SophiaKianni/status/1590478191889879042

1
pillageidiot
Reply to  JohnC
November 12, 2022 12:14 pm

I have never flown in a private jet.

Am I allowed to cast some stones at their jets?

0
Tom Halla
November 12, 2022 10:06 am

One cannot party very well over Zoom, apparently.

5
strativarius
November 12, 2022 10:07 am

How many yachts?

How the other half pontificate, eh

2
Jackdaw
November 12, 2022 10:22 am

This is perfectly understandable. These are very busy, important people that have to be allowed to travel by private jet so as not to be tainted by commoners.

7
Mr.
November 12, 2022 10:39 am

At least the old rock ‘n roll bands and their entourages weren’t lecturing us all about abstinence when they were cavorting around the world on high-paying drug-addled gigs.

Can anyone really imagine Keef rasping into a microphone that we should all quit smoking to improve the air quality at rock gigs.

(and the looks he’d get from Charlie if he did)

1
Dave O.
November 12, 2022 11:18 am

The first thing they could do is outlaw all air travel, which would only take us back 120 or so years when we had a perfect climate.

1
Tony_G
November 12, 2022 11:30 am

Numerous posts on social media criticised delegates

That’s the worst that will happen, and they know it.

2
Brad-DXT
November 12, 2022 11:31 am

Gee, climate hucksters are hypocrites, who’d a thunk?
Wonder what the carbon footprint for Air Force One is?

Actually, the real narrative is that they are in charge and you are not. They can do any act of depravity and get a pass as long as they are part of the elite ruling class. Climate hypocricy is such a small part of their sins when compared to what else these degenerates do like endorse forced labor (slavery) and human trafficking, to name a couple.

2
Decaf
November 12, 2022 11:47 am

The discussion should be over regarding “climate”. We’ve seen this kind of nonsense time and again.

-2
Peta of Newark
November 12, 2022 11:53 am

It’s OK, Auntie B is on the case…

She tells us, I’m sure El Grauniando will concur:
Quote:”The emissions are negligible compared to the impact of decisions and commitments made at these summits,” he said.
“If you want emissions to come down, you want leaders in the room and media, scientists and stakeholders asking the important questions.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/63544995

Note the numbers in a story that’s now 3 days old – see how quickly it’s (not) been updated.,
(At least Auntie has stopped telling us how we can trust her – she only did that because nobody did)

0
GeeJam
November 12, 2022 12:37 pm

CREMATION

After so many failed COP’s, maybe now’s the time that Policy Makers should come up with some other revolutionary (and very morbid) way of solving the non-existent problem of global warming – such as banning ‘Cremations‘ to achieve Net Zero. Wow, that would make a huge difference!

(This could make an excellent post/topic on its own An!*o^y)

Just for starters, there are 310 crematoriums in the UK alone, and 75% of all UK deceased are cremated. The fuel (oil, natural gas, propane or coal gas) used to generate temperatures of 871 – 1,150 degrees C (to ensure complete disintegration and vaporisation of the corpse) takes 90 mins. It takes 110 litres of Kerosene for each cremation. Plus, think of all the mourners travelling to say their farewells, let alone the electric power consumption as the cremulator pulverises the left-over bones to make ‘ashes’.

By law, I am forbidden to have an open-air pyre in my back garden. In the UK, I cannot go down the route of Alkaline Hydrolysis (a pressure vessel filled with potassium hydroxide) as there is no UK water industry standard which regulates disposal of liquified human remains.

I can, however, be buried at sea – but only @ the Needles, Hastings or Tynmouth. No where else.

I can be buried in the ground (as 25% of cadavers are) – but unless everyone’s buried vertically, we would soon run out of space!

So, COP 27 . . . . Just Stop Cremations. Sorted.

1
universalaccessnz
November 12, 2022 12:56 pm

Thank goodness the forecast sea level rises did not occur. It could have meant another 400 jets would have needed to be brought in.

0
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this: