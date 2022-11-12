Four HUNDRED Private Jets Attended the COP27 Climate Conference

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t John Galt III: Climate hypocrisy on steroids – four hundred delegates and their retinues arrived by CO2 spewing private jets, to discuss how to restrict everyone elses CO2 emissions.

Numerous posts on social media criticised delegates for travelling by private jet

Posts and reports included various estimates for the number of such planes

By CHRIS MATTHEWS FOR MAILONLINE and AFP

PUBLISHED: 19:27 AEDT, 11 November 2022 | UPDATED: 19:27 AEDT, 11 November 2022

Climate Action Against Disinformation, a group that analyses trends in false information on social media, said in a report on Thursday that narratives of supposed ‘hypocrisy and elitism’ were one of the main focuses of climate-sceptic messages during COP27.

