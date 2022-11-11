Senator Malcolm Roberts Speaking at CPAC Australia 2022
Senator Malcolm Roberts Challenges the Aussie Government to Prove CO2 is a Problem

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
14 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

An inside view into what it is like being a climate skeptic politician who is determined to get answers out of both his colleagues and government scientists.

… Our earth’s climate has been changing for 4.5 billion years. Historical, empirical, scientific evidence shows there is nothing unusual or unprecedented about our current temperatures or weather events.

Climate science has been hijacked. Special interest groups pushing ideological societal change, rent- seekers wanting to profit from taxpayer subsidies and politicians looking for easy new ways to tax citizens, are hijacking our nation’s governance and sovereignty. Alarmingly, once highly regarded agencies such as the CSIRO and BOM, have allowed themselves to become a part of the climate change industry and have failed to provide government with robust, competent science advice upon which to base policy.

There is no logical, scientific point with empirical evidence linking carbon dioxide from human activity as the cause of climate variability. No entity or person has ever proven that the ongoing natural climate variability is not entirely natural.

This lack of vigorously tested evidence has allowed governments to create policy that is permanently damaging our once cheap and reliable electricity system. Our manufacturing industries are disappearing overseas, families are struggling to pay their exorbitant power bills, farmers are under pressure and our once reliable electricity system is on its knees, due to government regulations forcing intermittent wind and solar into the electricity grid.

Even our children are not safe from this alarmism, with eco-anxiety finding its way into the innocent world of our children.

Nor is the environment safe, due to the lack of recycling of many solar, wind and battery components with relatively short working lives, and due to other inherently damaging aspects of solar and wind.

I implore you to apply the utmost of analytical and sceptical scrutiny to the claims underpinning climate and related energy policy. The effects of climate policy are historic, and Australia has never before faced such a fundamental and arguably monumental change to our way of life and lifestyle.

Your extra scrutiny on the claims underpinning climate and related energy policy could be the difference between millions of Australians suffering if the proposed legislation is passed or alternatively, having a more prosperous nation if existing climate and related energy legislation is rescinded. …

Read more: Submission by Senator Malcolm Roberts to Australian Senate Standing Committee on Environment and Communications

Senator Roberts’ document was submitted in August, but a link to the submission has just become available to me.

The document is well worth a read if you are interested in a very complete dive into what is wrong with modern climate science and climate politics, from the perspective of a politician who is pushing for clarity. Senator Roberts has captured a wide range of issues, including some obscure issues which are not widely known.

Although the focus of the document is Australia, much of the document is applicable to everyone – climate alarmists worldwide all tend to use the same scientific talking points to push their case.

For example, Senator Roberts caught the curious issue of the Marcott 2013 et al paper, which is used by alarmists to push the idea that the current temperature rise is unprecedented. But Marcott’s paper differs from his PHD thesis. The difference? Marcott grafted a hockey stick onto his published paper.

One of the most intriguing elements of Senator Roberts’ analysis is his interaction with Australia’s premier government science body. The CSIRO, in my opinion may be leaving themselves a large escape hatch for when today’s political climate hysteria collapses.

According to Senator Roberts, “… CSIRO admitted that it has never stated that carbon dioxide from human activity poses a danger. Instead, statements of danger came from politicians …”.

One day historians will look back on today’s climate hysteria. They will struggle to understand how politicians and voters ever mistook such a flimsy house of cards as a solid edifice of evidence and sound policy – especially with politicians like Senator Roberts sounding the alarm.

Update (EW): Re the Marcott 2013 et al paper, Marcott himself dissed his own hockey stick addition. He admitted the “… 20th century portion of our paleotemperature stack is not statistically robust, cannot be considered representative of global temperature changes, and therefore is not the basis of any of our conclusions. …”. His words.

John Shewchuk
November 11, 2022 2:05 pm

Finally — fighting back. Just ask them how much has “man-made” CO2 warmed the earth last year.

2
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  John Shewchuk
November 11, 2022 2:30 pm

Senator Roberts asked how much CO2 had warmed the planet – and as far as I can see never got a straight answer. Details in his submission.

1
John Shewchuk
Reply to  Eric Worrall
November 11, 2022 2:36 pm

I have asked this question hundreds of times via social media discussions and during my many local talks to the public — and no one has been able to reasonably answer that question — especially when you ask them to define the “man-made” CO2 fractional warming and separate any temperature changes from the ongoing thawing from the Little Ice Age.

1
Rud Istvan
Reply to  John Shewchuk
November 11, 2022 2:43 pm

It is a good question that has NO answer. Three reasons:

  1. Not all the increase in atmospheric CO2 is anthropogenic from fossil fuels.
  2. The surface temp data is not fit for purpose; microsite, UHI, and sparse coverage in many places are all biggies.
  3. Even IPCC (AR4 WG1 SPM fig 4) said there is significant natural variation also.
1
Rud Istvan
November 11, 2022 2:16 pm

With respect to Marcott 2013, a clear case of academic misconduct which I pointed out to Science, which they acknowledged (in writing) receipt of then ignored. The details of what Marcott did that Science ignored are in essay ‘A High Stick Foul’ in ebook Blowing Smoke. A draft was also posted over at Judith’s at the time. It was simply a detailed comparison of his thesis to the Science paper to find the compelling smoking gun.

3
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Rud Istvan
November 11, 2022 2:28 pm

My personal belief is Marcott was likely bullied into modifying his published paper. If I’m right, what a horrible experience it must have been. To Marcott’s credit he appeared to try to come clean in his Q&A.

Last edited 30 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
1
suffolkboy
Reply to  Rud Istvan
November 11, 2022 2:48 pm

I was completely unaware until now that the Marcott misconduct had been so clearly exposed. (McIntyre and Curry: selective time-shifting eh?) I had thought it was suspected as being down to carefully splicing incompatible time-series, but it wasn’t, so I am updating my perception.

1
ThinkingScientist
November 11, 2022 2:29 pm

Lot of good material linked. Great example of “the emperor has no clothes”.

Keep asking the simple questions and putting the ‘experts” on the spot.

3
CD in Wisconsin
November 11, 2022 2:29 pm

Finally! Finally! Someone prominent in Aussie politics is pushing back. It’s about time. Now if someone prominent in U.S. and/or European politics would to the same, but I am not holding my breath.

4
suffolkboy
November 11, 2022 2:32 pm

IIRC back in 2013 one tactic based on the ease of faking a hockey stick by grafting a high-time-resolution series on to the end of a low-resolution one, because the hi-res has much more vertical “noise” than the smoothed one. However, whether you get an up-tick or a down-tick and of what size is random, unless you carefully select the splice point to choose one that meets your needs. I don’t know if this arithmetical feature was exploited. In 2013 if you submitted a global temperature time-series graph without an uptick to a climate journal it would not have been accepted.

1
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  suffolkboy
November 11, 2022 2:36 pm

Marcott himself admitted “… 20th century portion of our paleotemperature stack is not statistically robust, cannot be considered representative of global temperature changes, and therefore is not the basis of any of our conclusions. …”.

His words.

Last edited 18 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
2
Rud Istvan
Reply to  suffolkboy
November 11, 2022 2:56 pm

That is what Mann did in 1999 with his ‘Nature trick’. It not what Marcott did in 2013. Despite his Science paper saying he used published core top datings, he redated at least 19 to fabricate his 20 century hockey stick. Pulled old upticks forward to the present. I illustrated all 19 in my essay mentioned above. Unequivocable academic misconduct.

His statistically irrelevant comment followed because he made another unforced error, saying in an interview immediately after the Science publication that his seafloor core time resolution was poor—on order of 25-50 years or so. (Time Resolution depends on core type (box, tube) since coring disturbs layers, especially near core tops. After all, the cores are just mud.)

0
CO2isLife
November 11, 2022 2:41 pm

COVID shut down the global economy and the trend in atmospheric CO2 wasn’t altered one iota. That message should be the very first statement made in any global warming discussion.

1
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  CO2isLife
November 11, 2022 2:45 pm

Senator Roberts makes that point on page 11 of his submission.

Last edited 13 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
0
