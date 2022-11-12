Climate Religion: Egypt’s Mount Sinai to receive ‘Climate Justice Ten Commandments’ during UN summit – Interfaith ‘Climate Repentance Ceremonies’

From Climate Depot

By: Marc Morano

Religious leaders gather in Sinai to receive "Climate Justice Ten Commandments"

By ADAM ELIYAHU BERKOWITZ Religious leaders gather in Sinai to receive “Climate Justice Ten Commandments” And Hashem said, “Let us make man in our image, after our likeness. They shall rule the fish of the sea, the birds of the sky, the cattle, the whole earth, and all the creeping things that creep on earth.” Genesis 1:26 Some 40,000 attendees have flocked to the Sinai Desert including over 100 world leaders as well as leaders in business and other sectors. Christian, Muslim, Jewish, and other religious figures will participate in a UN conference on climate change that is taking place this week and next. In conjunction with the UN event, a group of faith leaders is taking an alternative approach, seeking a faith-based solution to the ecological crisis by promoting the “Ten Principles for Climate Justice” in a global initiative. The multifaith initiative- led by the Interfaith Center for Sustainable Development (ICSD), The Elijah Interfaith Institute, andthe Peace Department – is part of the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27), which is taking place in the Sinai Peninsula, in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt from November 6-18. According to the Interfaith Center, the location of COP27 is especially meaningful because the Sinai Desert is “a place of revelation in the collective consciousness of Christianity, Judaism, Islam, and others. It is a site for turning to God and receiving God’s message,” as they explained in a press release. On Sunday, the organization will hold a “Climate Repentance Ceremonies” and “put forth a prophetic interreligious call to action.” The partnering organizations initially intended to hold the Climate Repentance Ceremony and Ten Commandments events at Jebel Musa in the southern Sinai Peninsula. The area is traditionally believed to be the location of the biblical Mount Sinai, a site of great significance in the Bible and considered holy to Jews, Christians, and Muslims. Unfortunately, the Egyptian government chose not to permit the main interfaith event to be held at Jabal Musa due to security concerns so the central venue for Sunday’s events was changed to London, a location that was readily accessible to faith leaders around the world and is a major media hub, as well as other locations. A small group of faith leaders will be allowed to ascend Jabal Mus and hold a repentance ceremony as originally planned. Concurrent faith-based events will be held at Mt. Abu India, Rishikesh in the Himalayas, New York City, Ecuador, Germany, Vienna, Salt Lake City, Mount St. Francis in Indiana, and Australia, joining faith leaders from many denominations including Christianity, Islam, Judaism, and others. The organizers have also urged houses of worship around the world to join in at the same time on Sunday with prayer and study focused on this “transformative moment to protect our environment.” Despite the change of venue, the Biblical significance and Mt. Sinai are still central themes of the event, as Rabbi Yonatan Neril, the founder and Executive Director of The Interfaith Center, explained. “Some people believe religion is separate and distinct from ecology or care for God’s creation,” he said. “Were it not for the receiving of the Hebrew Bible on Mt. Sinai, Jewish tradition teaches, God would have returned the world to chaos and void. Applying the teachings of the Hebrew Bible to stewardship of God’s creation is not just an idea for today, but essential for a future in which we achieve a balanced, worldwide ecosystem and thrive on a planet viable for all life.” … “We need to change the operating system that humanity generated and is degrading God’s creation,” he said. “We need to switch from greed, short-term thinking, and individualistic behavior to spiritual satisfaction, long-term thinking, and altruism. And by doing that we will address the symptoms of the problem and manifest a new earth. May God help us.” Rabbi Neril sees faith and religion as playing essential roles in the solution. “Leveraging faith communities to move the needle around climate advocacy is a deeply needed and worthwhile effort,” he explained. “While the national political culture is so divided, faith is this common ground that can soften the boundaries and open hearts and minds.” Toward this end, Rabbi Neril authored the “Eco Bible An Ecological Commentary” which describes ecology as “achieving a more sustainable future in accordance with God’s Will.

By Cookie Schwaeber-Issan

Allisrael.com Excerpts:

Egypt’s Mount Sinai – just a hop, skip and a jump from Israel – is the site most commonly known as the place where God appeared to Moses to give him the Ten Commandments – the primary covenant in Judaism, as well as the foundation for most other religions and many modern-day laws. Now, this mountain will be a venue for many nations to gather, to receive their newest creed emanating from the world’s highest and most exalted religion of “Climate Change.” Yes – climate change has become the latest addition to world religions, leaving others in the dust as it endeavors to bond and solidify all people under the banner of “caring for the planet,” which – it implies – translates into “caring for one another.” Who would be against such lofty goals? All are invited to participate in an auspicious conference, COP27, to take place Nov. 6-18, 2022 at Sharm El Sheikh, in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. The name COP27 refers to the 27th annual meeting of the United Nations’ Conference of Parties. But, this year, there is a greater focus on extending an invitation to “religious communities and religious leaders who are believed to have a key role to play in addressing climate change and criminal justice, which requires deep transformation within society” (interfaithsustain.com). The call for ceremonial repentance for failing the planet is, consequently, going to be front and center. This “interfaith” climate conference, predictably sponsored by the U.N., seeks to be “transformative, inspirational and heart-stirring.” Conference goals include changes in attitude and heart, new vision and the putting forth of climate justice via the “ten universal commandments.” The U.N. has invited all the world’s religions with the hope of drawing together inspirational teaching and spiritual ideals towards the goal of perpetuating “collective survival.” Within the exploration of these various topics, the world’s communities will be challenged to reflect on how they personally are meeting the goals of climate change – sounding eerily similar to the way today’s corporations are being encouraged to view their operations through the lens of ESG (Environment, Social, Governance), for the purpose of obtaining social approval from globalists, with their specific agendas. The conference will attempt to tap into the power of religions, with their leaders becoming the agents of change as they motivate their communities to fall in line. There are already takers in the queue. Finnish Evangelical Lutheran Archbishop Tapio Luoma has expressed his full support for this conference on YouTube, stating its totally consistency with the annual ecumenical responsibility week, whose purpose is to make people reflect and evaluate their own lifestyle as it relates to the state of the world. … Luoma exhorts everyone to adopt a new order which will pursue being carbon neutral by 2030, something the Finnish Evangelical Lutheran Church hopes to accomplish itself. … While this new climate religion promises a kinder, more thoughtful world in which everyone is to look out for their fellow man, all of that goodwill comes at the great discomfort and suffering of ordinary people, who must learn to sweat or freeze, depending upon the season. The religion demands it! This is no Messianic dawn, filled with hope and redemption. Instead, this faith devours its adherents, leaving in its wake lack and want. Don’t waste any time signing up for this “holy doctrine,” whereby salvation is an ever-evolving path toward intense suffering for humanity, which excludes a God of love, compassion and hope. The religions of the world might be forewarned not to heed the call of unity toward futile, self-serving goals, which will only benefit a small, select few, but which ultimately will plunge humanity into an abyss of horror.

In Sinai, a Prophetic Call for Climate Justice and Ceremony of Repentance

On Monday, Nov. 14 at 9 am, ICSD is organizing an interfaith climate event with religious leaders speaking, in the Israeli exhibition within the Blue Zone. Speakers include H.E. Metropolitan Serafim Kykotis, Sr. Maureen Goodman, James Sternlicht, and Rabbi Yonatan Neril. …

“Bringing Religion to Bear on the Climate Emergency.”

In an effort to encourage clergy to teach and preach on climate change during COP 27, we have made available the following free resources:

Who: The London climate repentance ceremony will involve world religious leaders, primarily from the Elijah Board of World Religious Leaders.

