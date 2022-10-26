Commentary Energy Green New Deal Net-Zero

"Dream Big and Dare to Fail" Is Great High School Valedictory Advice but Terrible Energy Policy

From BOE REPORT

Terry Etam

Writing about energy developments used to be fun and rewarding. It’s such a critical, complex, fascinating business that touches everything, and is everything we touch. No one understands all of it, not that I’ve ever met anyway. To write anything illuminating about energy required immersion in the energy world – the technical end, the geopolitical end, the marketing end, the production end, and on and on. It used to be a fascinating river to stand in the middle of, learning from the endless flow of exciting energy happenings.

And the interesting aspect is ramping up wildly. That flow of exciting energy developments is multiplying rapidly, and no one understands these new angles either. Given that the world demands the best of the old system along with a wish for an entirely new one, you’d think it would be the best time in history to be part of the energy scene.

So how come writing about energy these days feels like being the low guy on the totem pole at the sewage treatment plant, the sap that has to go into the bowels of the system and deal with the big ball of crud everyone flushes but isn’t supposed to?

Maybe it’s headlines like this: Turning to garbage dumps to survive, Argentines feel the pain of 100% inflation. Or this one: Diesel hits Chaos Mode in Fresh Blow for Global Economy, about a looming global diesel shortage.  Or this one, documenting protests due to rising food/energy prices: 101 countries witness rise in civil unrest in last quarter. Or this one: Pakistan energy shortage could last years, blackouts expected this year. If you need help understanding what that one’s about, you must be…

…A politician.

Sorry, don’t mean to go there – the last thing I want to do is get into political “debate”. I’d rather play with the sewage ball, thanks.

Unfortunately politics can’t be avoided, because those people we’ve put x’s beside the names of are making some very bad decisions. Actually it’s a little more nuanced than that; the writhing pit of vipers one level below the elected, the appointees and lobbyists and gatekeepers and Rasputins, are the ones whispering in well-groomed voted-in ears, and they’re sending the world into a tailspin like a pig would when flying into a jet engine.

In part because I’m as pathetically ethnocentric as anyone else, and in part because it’s the heart of the problem, I’ll start with big North American examples. The current US administration has appointed no oil or gas representation in senior ranks of the Department of Energy, pretty much anything but. To drive home the point, the White House put out a major strategy document a few days ago. The tone of it is clear (with respect to energy, anyway); climate change is mentioned 20 times in the 48 page document (despite the fact that the document is called “NATIONAL SECURITY STRATEGY”) including these very first sentences: “Our Enduring Vision We are now in the early years of a decisive decade for America and the world. The terms of geopolitical competition between the major powers will be set. The window of opportunity to deal with shared threats, like climate change, will narrow drastically.”

As is evident around the world, energy security is foremost in every serious person’s minds. It is also obvious that for the next few decades at an absolute minimum, that means hydrocarbons/fossil fuels.

But the US NATIONAL SECURITY STRATEGY mentions “fossil fuels” only three times. One mention is about “an ambitious plan to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian fossil fuels”, and the other two are simply staggering from a national security perspective: “Events like Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine have made clear the urgent need to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels. And: “Our technology strategy will enable the United States and like-minded democracies to work together to pioneer new medicines that can cure diseases,, increase the production of healthy foods that are sustainably grown, diversify and strengthen our manufacturing supply chains, and secure energy without reliance on fossil fuels.”

NATIONAL SECURITY STRATEGY? What? In the past few months, the US administration has looked towards Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Venezuela for increased oil production (“The Biden administration is preparing to scale down sanctions on Venezuela’s authoritarian regime to allow Chevron Corp. to resume pumping oil there,” according to a Wall Street Journal article).

Biden has berated Saudi Arabia for cutting oil production, pressured them to increase more, and maintained an attitude of indifference to the health of his home industry. How does that fit into a National Security Strategy, particularly when at the same time the administration is pounding US producers for, as a US government website puts it, “the fossil fuel industry’s long-running campaign to spread disinformation about climate change and greenwash its role in causing global warming.” (At another congressional hearing, the administration went after banks for financing hydrocarbons, and when Jamie Dimon, head of J.P. Morgan, was asked if his band would refuse to make new investments in oil and gas, he answered, “Absolutely not, and that would be the road to hell for America.” The congressional panel then informed him that he “obviously didn’t care about working class people in front line communities that are suffering…cancer rates are so high…[financing oil and gas means] defies all logic and scientific evidence…if your financial institutions aren’t going to follow through on net zero commitments then regulators including the federal reserve and congress must step in and make them.”)

Closer to home, the administration has continued to make life difficult for US producers (either explicitly like messing with oil/gas leasing rights, or more indirectly by repeating the mantra “the urgent need to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels”). Biden also made a big show of sticking a thumb in Canada’s energy eye on the first day in office, vetoing the Keystone XL pipeline which would have supplied much of the oil he seeks so desperately.

Canada is no better. After Germany came begging for gas, Prime Minister Trudeau sent representatives home with no LNG, no promise of LNG (there “has never been a strong business case” for east coast Canadian LNG Trudeau said, an Ottawa-bred-and-born ‘fact’ which came as news to Canada’s entire natural gas industry), and only a pledge to deliver to Germany green hydrogen someday – 2025 Trudeau said, with the rest of the world pegging the date at somewhere between 2030 and never (Germany could produce in their own backyard just as easily without the massive transportation headaches).

Recall also that Germany’s energy crisis is happening now, and it takes a special breed of trust fund baby to offer such a baffling cast-iron life-vest as mythical green hydrogen to a ‘valued partner’. German representatives smeared a pseudo-happy grin on their face to show their solidarity with a fellow climate-warrior, then within a month signed a 20-year LNG supply deal with…Mexico. That deal translates from German as “&%$#@ you, Canada.”

Due to backlash from this German begging debacle, Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland hit the stage and said some stuff that actually wasn’t crazy, like “LNG is an important transition fuel.” But then she threw in nuggets like “We will always be looking at economically viable LNG projects.” Oh really. What pray tell does the government have to do with assessing the “economic viability” of LNG projects? She makes it sound like the government is helping steer crucial projects that are economic but just need a little help.

Meanwhile in the governmental underground, nefarious anti-hydrocarbon schemes are being furtively assembled with the cagey cunning of a hundred street rats. One example was brought to light by ResourceWorks, a Vancouver based responsible natural resource development not-for-profit, who flagged (thanks) a new “public consultation”: The feds issued “Draft guidance for best-in-class GHG emissions performance by oil and gas projects”. The draft guidance explains how a project should identify the relevant best-in-class emissions performance globally, then explain how the proposed project will achieve best in class performance (or how it will get there), and then demonstrate how the project is consistent with the overall transition to a low carbon-economy and net-zero scenario.

Oooohh, you might think, the feds are going to be keeping an eye on any big project. Well, not so fast – this kangaroo court will preside over the following: exploration; offshore oil and natural gas production; onshore oil and natural gas production; pipelines; oil refineries, including heavy oil upgraders; natural gas processing; and LNG.

Please note the inclusion of “onshore oil and natural gas production.” This means the feds will be seeking veto power over any oil and natural gas production, which could mean anything, including a singular well.

Fans of this sort of governance will cry foul at that accusation, because the consultation states that this will only apply to oil and gas projects “that are subject to a federal impact assessment under the Impact Assessment Act (IAA).” So, let’s head over to the IAA and see what can fall in this bucket. Surprise surprise. From the IAA: “9 (1) The Minister may, on request or on his or her own initiative, by order, designate a physical activity that is not prescribed by regulations made under paragraph 109(b) if, in his or her opinion, either the carrying out of that physical activity may cause adverse effects within federal jurisdiction.”

Please clearly understand what this draft guidance allows. A Minister may deem a physical activity subject to these global best-in-class and net-zero compliant regulations if The Minister, on his or her own initiative, is of the opinion that the activity may cause adverse effects within federal legislation.

This is banana republic talk. A minister may be of an opinion not just as to a matter of law but as to whether may cause “adverse effects”. A minister’s opinion about potential adverse effects could, according to this draft guidance, call a halt to any “onshore oil and gas production” they feel like. And come to think of it, why is there such specific planning only for oil and gas developments? Well, that’s an easy one – just look at who makes up the ranks of senior energy staff.

Both nations’ leaders have surrounded themselves with “energy experts” that have no experience with the dominant energy system, but even worse, with people that openly despise it. Both Canada and the US have fanatic moles planted in the upper ranks of their administrations, and the danger is palpable. Actually, that description is unfair to moles – a mole in the traditional sense is one that snuck in covertly, without discovery. The US and Canada have chosen human poison to add to the well. The US climate czar is Gina McCarthy, former CEO of the Natural Resource Defence Council (NRDC), a climate activist hive of lawyers that has used every judicial trick in the book to blockade any hydrocarbon development whatsoever across the US (among many others, NRDC has been successful in blocking the Mountain Valley Pipeline for years, the last big pipeline on the books that will enable further Marcellus/Appalachia growth, gas that could find its way to the coast and help the world survive). In Canada, we have former Greenpeace activist Steven Guilbeault, who was once arrested for scaling the CN Tower in Toronto to post Greenpeace climate messaging, and he is honest enough to admit that he is still a “climate activist”.29dk2902lhttps://boereport.com/29dk2902l.html

What are the odds that people like those two might possibly find something “adverse to net zero 2050” in any oil and gas activity? And, in Canada at least, these lords of climate will have potential veto power on – anything. The US won’t be far behind.

People need to understand what is at stake here. Activists are throttling our hydrocarbon industry out of existence, either overtly, or by omission as they allow wave after wave of anti-oil assaults to take place unhindered. Canadian and US leaders are prepared to farm out the world’s need for hydrocarbons to other jurisdictions in the world in order to look clean themselves, just as getting China to make all our consumer crap and sweeping the emissions under the rug makes us feel better about not creating that environmental degradation here.

But the miscalculation of these leaders is profound. Farming out manufacture of cheap tee shirts and TVs and light bulbs to China is one thing; handing control of energy supplies to others is quite another. Did Russia not teach these people anything?

To be clear, some sizeable portion of this nonsense is self inflicted. For a dozen years I’ve been stunned by a billion dollars worth of executive comp and bonuses and stock options and perfect haircuts and expensive suits failing to even put up a decent effort to not just justify the industry’s existence but to explain how critical hydrocarbons are. US oil execs, mostly the Big Oil stripe, have this year refused to appear before US congressional hearings. I understand those people aren’t fun to talk to, but…isn’t that kind of your job? Aren’t you paid a hell of a lot of money to fight for, if not your own reputation, at least your business? And if you can’t defend your own industry, who on earth will?  Alex Epstein has done a hundred times more in a decade than the entire petroleum industry has in 50 years. And he’s from California!

But anyway. Panic gets us no where. Time for a deep breath.

It’s a very complicated world, and it is teetering wildly like an imbalanced spinning top. We’ve gone from a billion people on earth to 8 billion in less than two centuries, and somehow have cobbled together a system that feeds, heats and clothes them remarkably well. Not all of course, but most. We walk around staring at devices in our hands that have more power than what put people on the moon 50 years ago, and those devices are accessible across the globe. We all love to eat and run around the globe like kids in a playground. We are kind of pigs when given half a chance; we need some lessons in/reminders of efficiency and how precious natural resources really are.

It’s not easy figuring out how to make this all work sustainably when 7 billion all want to live like the rich billion. But throwing out the furnace just before winter starts is not part of the solution.

Try to find the signal in the noise and hopefully we’ll get through this energy crunch with a lot more respect for what we currently don’t. Be good to one another. Well, except for bad leaders – may they all torment each other in their dreams like the sewer balls they so remarkably resemble.

The energy transition will happen – but it won’t look like what’s being forced on us. We will rethink “environmentalism” in completely different and better terms. Read about that in  “The End of Fossil Fuel Insanity” at Amazon.caIndigo.ca, or Amazon.com.  Thanks for the support. And hang in there Ukraine! The world is cheering you on.

Read more insightful analysis from Terry Etam here, or email Terry here.

Scissor
October 26, 2022 6:09 am

Just to add insult to injury. A program to install 2500 EV buses at “winning” school districts is set to initially cost $1 billion.

https://www.king5.com/article/news/politics/seattle-harris-1-billion-grants-schools-electric-buses/281-7ab95c62-3817-4b36-afd1-a3ec82916e5a

2
Reply
griff
Reply to  Scissor
October 26, 2022 6:12 am

Lifetime cost of ownership for vehicles with no ICE is likely to be lower though…

-17
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  griff
October 26, 2022 6:15 am

Start changing the battery of am EV to know what real costs are 😀

6
Reply
LdB
Reply to  griff
October 26, 2022 6:21 am

ROFL sure I believe you 🙂

4
Reply
Spetzer86
Reply to  griff
October 26, 2022 6:24 am

Right up until one torches and takes the rest with it…

4
Reply
Redge
Reply to  griff
October 26, 2022 6:36 am

Lifetime cost of ownership for vehicles with no ICE is likely to be lower though…

very much doubt that – IEVs don’t last as long as an ICE:

60a38af9901e2526cbfe60d0_o_U_v2.jpg
8
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Redge
October 26, 2022 7:31 am

Yes, a properly maintained diesel bus will last decades.

An EV bus? Difficult to say but probably 6-8 years. Besides double capital and infrastructure costs for EVs, their disposal costs will be spectacular.

2
Reply
Rocketscientist
Reply to  Scissor
October 26, 2022 8:38 am

These are what used to be known as White Elephant gifts. Supposedly prized possessions that will never work a day in their lives, but eat the same as any other elephant.
Big shiny do-nothings.

0
Reply
griff
October 26, 2022 6:11 am

News just in: new UK PM Rishi Sunak has said he will reinstate the nationwide ban on shale gas fracking during his first PMQs.

Sunak told MPs he “stands by” the Conservative party’s 2019 manifesto commitment that banned fracking, a ban that was lifted by his predecessor Liz Truss.

-16
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  griff
October 26, 2022 6:16 am

He is also a WEF scholar.

9
Reply
Redge
Reply to  griff
October 26, 2022 6:37 am

Rishi Sunak has said he will reinstate the nationwide ban on shale gas fracking

Dipstick

4
Reply
The Other Nick
Reply to  Redge
October 26, 2022 7:04 am

Unfair to Dipsticks. They have a function for checking the oil level in your ICE vehicle.
This person has no function.

6
Reply
It doesnot add up
Reply to  griff
October 26, 2022 6:54 am

He is kowtowing to Labour and Ed Miliband, who orchestrated a shockingly poor debate on the topic just days ago. He has also condemned his time as PM to presiding over making the country poor, cold and hungry. How long he can keep that up will depend on how long he can get support from the opposition.

3
Reply
Gums
Reply to  griff
October 26, 2022 8:49 am

Salute!

My God! Another Biden? A few years ago the UK had the North Sea and other sources of “fossil fuel”…..and the natural gas is a very clean source of energy to help us “transistion” to the green nirvana/utopia some wish for.
So let’s harpoon the fossil fuel industry and pay another country for the energy we need to maintain our current level of comfort. Or…..we can look like the merry old England we had when Shakespear wrote those plays.

And ditto for the U.S.A., which can not only have all it needs and still help out friendly nations. But Nooooooo…. save the snails, save the whales, a degree warmer will kill life as we know it.

Gums sends…

0
Reply
Krishna Gans
October 26, 2022 6:13 am

I always wonder what happen between the ears of that bunch of as*ho*es that’s happy about the energy crisis because of climate protection

4
Reply
Steve Case
October 26, 2022 6:20 am

“People need to understand what is at stake here. Activists are throttling our hydrocarbon industry out of existence …”
______________________________________

I tell people our government is on track to close all the gas stations, and I don’t get a coherent response. Or I get labeled a “Conspiracy Theorist”

4
Reply
Spetzer86
Reply to  Steve Case
October 26, 2022 6:25 am

If it’s a comfort, we’ll run out of diesel and everyone will understand the error of their ways after 95% have died from starvation and other preventable causes.

3
Reply
John
October 26, 2022 6:25 am

I know this sounds counter intuitive, but Big Oil along with Big Tech are controlled by the same people. The reluctance to challenge this supposed attack on Big Oil is a ruse to drive up prices in my opinion. The Russian/Ukraine conflict may have been brokered to facilitate cover for all of these radical changes. From the “pandemic”, to the non-vaccine vaccine, to the worldwide censorship, to the “shortage” of fossil fuels, to the extraordinarily low interest rates and money printing, to the complete pivot to quickly raise rates, to the resultant high inflation, one has to just put the pieces together to see a well-coordinated effort to reset the current world system of independent countries. The UN and WEF along with many Billionaires have clearly spoken about this path so it’s no surprise. The surprise is only how many people have been duped into accepting it as inevitable.

2
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  John
October 26, 2022 6:35 am

“This is big news. Alberta’s new Premier Danielle Smith is the first government leader to apologize for vaccine mandates. Taking it a step further, she directly criticizes the World Economic Forum (WEF) and Schwab; she has “no interest in being involved with them.” During her first day in office, Smith immediately apologized for the vaccine mandates. She is offering to rehire any government worker who lost their job due to their vaccine status.”

https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/politics/alberta-premier-danielle-smith-fighting-back-against-wef/?utm_source=Newsletter&utm_medium=Email&utm_campaign=RSS

3
Reply
Pillage Idiot
Reply to  John
October 26, 2022 7:14 am

Big Oil and Big Tech are most assuredly NOT controlled by the same people!

In the short term, driving up oil prices is a huge boon for any company that owns existing oil production.

However, Big Oil runs on future oil development projects. Big Tech almost 100% supports a Green vision of the future and puts their thumb on the scale to promote a narrative that opposes all new hydrocarbon development projects.

0
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  John
October 26, 2022 7:36 am

There’s chatter of a false flag dirty bomb. If either side initiates such action, the escalation would be something real to fear.

1
Reply
Alastair gray
October 26, 2022 6:29 am

Off track a little but I just saw Brandon congratulate Rashoo Su-nook on becoming Prime Minister
A band of brothers heading for bromance.
Maybe Abalone of Oz will make up a threesome

1
Reply
RevJay4
October 26, 2022 6:40 am

For those who want to shut down all reliance on so-called “fossil fuels”, I say let them lead by example. Take away all products in their lives which are products or by-products of oil, natural gas, coal, etc. and see what happens to them. I do not relish seeing most of the whackos in animal skins, cuz that would be the result as most clothing is made up of oil products, but it would serve the purpose of exposing them and their whacko lies to reality for all. Take their vehicles as well, which are made up of products made from oil. Including their vaunted EVs, which are also mostly fossil fuel based components. Silly lefties need to freeze a little to leave the rest of us alone. Shame ’em a bit to straighten ’em out.
I’d really like to see that happen to the folks who continue to glue themselves to roads, etc. My bet is that the tune they are screaming would change drastically and quickly.
Just sayin’.

8
Reply
starzmom
Reply to  RevJay4
October 26, 2022 8:39 am

People who glue themselves to the road in the northern hemisphere should be left there, overnight, maybe two or three nights in a row, or until they can tear themselves away. And without the sanitary conveniences the crew in the Porsche facility wanted.

Otherwise, I agree with you about fossil fuel use. Most will not last long without fossil fuel products.

0
Reply
John K. Sutherland
Reply to  starzmom
October 26, 2022 8:54 am

Just lock them up in somewhere that is heated and lit only by wind and solar power. Take their various devices away, and all clothing that is fossil fuel related. They’ll soon get the message.

0
Reply
David Wojick
October 26, 2022 7:17 am

What they are calling for is impossible so a crisis is inevitable, hopefully while the Democrats are in office. Republicans can turn around, Dems not so much.

The interesting questions are what the crisis will look like and when will it come? A price spike is probably more likely than repeated, protracted blackouts. The power engineers may already know the answers but they are keeping silent. One wonders why?

0
Reply
starzmom
Reply to  Scissor
October 26, 2022 8:40 am

They are so conflicted they have now withdrawn the letter. How seriously can one take them?

0
Reply
n.n
October 26, 2022 7:26 am

Throwing out , cannibalizing, sequestering the baby with the bathwater is a tried and wicked solution.

1
Reply
DMacKenzie
October 26, 2022 7:44 am

Face it, government control over how you keep your house warm is inviting hardship upon yourself.

0
Reply
Michael in Dublin
October 26, 2022 8:04 am

Anyone involved with educating children should have observed that when a child has no realistic idea of their ability and aims far above their present performance they are more than likely to do even worse because of being disheartened. If a child works hard aiming at a more realistic target, they are more likely to achieve this. They can then aim higher.

The falsehood that a child can become whatever they set their minds on is harmful on various levels. Every child has different strengths and weaknesses. It is far better to get children to take advantage of their stengths but also to learn to compensate for their weakest subjects by achieving an overall grasp and 50% pass in the latter.

Last edited 55 minutes ago by Michael in Dublin
0
Reply
John Garrett
October 26, 2022 8:14 am

★★★★★

Well done, Terry Etam!

Where are the adults? How did the inmates come to be in charge of the asylum?

0
Reply
starzmom
Reply to  John Garrett
October 26, 2022 8:43 am

One needs to look no further than the Fetterman-Oz debate last night to realize this is an ongoing problem.

0
Reply
John Oliver
October 26, 2022 8:43 am

Its like one of those movies where the bad guy(s) or gal(s) weasel there way into a position of great power- then all hell breaks loose, resulting in death and destruction on a mass scale. Then the bad person(s) gets away with or setting up the good guys to take all the blame for the carnage.

0
Reply
Peta of Newark
October 26, 2022 8:45 am

iow; There’s too much Government
This enables anyone anywhere inside the behemoth to pass the buck onto some other person or department or agency. Ad nauseam

Interspersed by endless meetings and consultations, the only positive thing to ever come out of them is the setting of a date for another meeting or consultation

Compounded by the fact that all within each section, agency or department, despite fine sounding names and acronyms, are scientifically & technical illiterates.

Then, horror of horrors, if ‘something happens’ – an Emergency Committee is convened which then proceeds to throw money and gasoline, in equal measure, onto the hitherto unforeseen fire.
Then, come Friday afternoon and satisfied with their work, retire to their leader’s garden for a piss up.
Where they sow seeds, hatch plans and decide what they’re next going to set fire to.

Nice work if you can get it

0
Reply
Gregory Woods
October 26, 2022 8:58 am

and hang in there, Russia – the free world is cheering you on against the Ukie Nazis….

0
Reply
