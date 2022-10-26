It’s Your Pet’s Fault!

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT
By Paul Homewood
Marc Morano demolishes the latest climate change scapegoat:
I live next to Tooting Common a large section is what you might call rewilded; a light touch to management (cheap, too). There are many mice, some rats, squirrels, foxes etc etc.
The mouse problem was increased when there was a major redevelopment of two hospital sites and the residents were displaced.
So we got a mouser. She wiped them out from our house in fairly quick time (vicious stuff) and we haven’t had one for 5 or 6 years. Bottom line, Neve the cat is a wild animal that chooses to stick around. A pet in name, but a working animal by nature. And as for the claim on bird kills (cats bad, windmills good) only the old or sick are slow enough to get caught.
I’m sick of this everything is Carbon and awful stuff you hear. What is their agenda? A world exclusively inhabited by plants, herbivores and the occasional elite human?
Dogs have been domesticated for 15,000 years, and they evolved during that time to be supportive of humans. Guess what? Human beings also evolved over 15,000 years to be interactive with dogs, nurturing them, training them, and now even turning to them for support. My dogs get table scraps (especially meat) mixed into their commercial dog food, and that will continue. Feed bugs to your dogs? They can eat free-range bugs anytime they want, have you seen any of that lately? That’s what they call a clue, sparky.