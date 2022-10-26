UHI

Claim: Climate Change Is Closing Daily Temperature Gap, Clouds Could Be the Cause

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
15 Comments

[This appears to be conflating a contamination of temperature records with an actual observed phenomenon. Increasing night time temperatures, thus reducing the Day/Night difference, is a known and studied result of urbanization. -charles]

The diurnal temperature range has a significant effect on growing seasons, crop yields, residential energy consumption and human health issues related to heat stress.

Peer-Reviewed Publication

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT AUSTIN

Climate change is shrinking the difference between the daily high temperature and the daily low in many parts of the world. The gap between the two, known as the diurnal temperature range (DTR), has a significant effect on growing seasons, crop yields, residential energy consumption and human health issues related to heat stress. But why and where the DTR shrinks with climate change has been something of a mystery.

Researchers who are part of a new international study that examined the DTR at the end of the 21st century believe they have found the answer: An increase in clouds, which blocks incoming-shortwave radiation from the sun during the day.

This means that while both the daily maximum temperature and the daily minimum are expected to continue to increase with climate change, the daily maximum temperature will increase at a slower rate. The end result is that the DTR will continue to shrink in many parts of the world, but that the changes will vary depending on a variety of local conditions, researchers said.

The study, published in the journal AGU Geophysical Research Letters, is the first to use high-resolution computer modeling to delve into the issue of the Earth’s shrinking DTR, particularly how it is related to cloud cover.

“Clouds are one of the big uncertainties in terms of climate projections,” said co-author Dev Niyogi, a professor at The University of Texas at Austin Jackson School of Geosciences.  “When we do this with a very high spatial resolution modeling framework, it allows us to explicitly simulate clouds.”

Lead author Doan Quang Van, an assistant professor at the University of Tsukuba Center for Computational Sciences in Japan, said this is vital for understanding the future of the DTR.

“Clouds play a vital role in the diurnal temperature variation by modulating solar radiative processes, which consequently affect the heat exchange at the land surface, ” he said.

The team included scientists from the UT Jackson School’s Department of Geological Sciences, the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Shanghai University of Engineering Science, National Defense Academy of Japan, and the University of Tsukuba in Japan. The modeling work used supercomputers at the University of Tsukuba Center for Computational Sciences.

Using the supercomputers, the team was able to model the complicated interplay of land-surface processes on climate change. These include changes in land use (such as deforestation), soil moisture, precipitation, cloud cover and other factors that can affect the temperature in a local region. By creating a model with a finer resolution grid – 2 square kilometer grids rather than the 100-kilometer grids used in most climate models – the researchers were able to more closely analyze the impacts of climate change.

The team focused on two areas: the Kanto region of Japan and the Malaysian peninsula. They used the 10-year period from 2005-2014 as a baseline and then ran different climate scenarios to project what will happen to the DTR in the two regions at the end of the century.  They found that the temperature gap closes by about .5 Celsius in the temperate Kanto region and .25 Celsius in the more tropical Malaysian peninsula. Researchers attribute these changes in large part to increased daytime cloud coverage that would be expected to develop under these climate conditions.

The researchers said the study can help scientists improve current global climate models and aid in understanding how the shrinking DTR will affect society and the environment as the climate continues to warm.

“It is very important to know how DTR will change in the future because it modulates human, animal and plant metabolisms,” said Quang Van. “It also modulates the local atmospheric circulation such as the land-sea breeze.”

The research was funded by Japan Society for the Promotion of Science Grants-in-Aid for Scientific Research (KAKENHI), NASA Interdisciplinary Research in Earth Science, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute for Food and Agriculture.

15 Comments
MarkW
October 26, 2022 10:04 am

This just in, morons from the same Just Stop Oil who have previously vandalized art have been arrested for spray painting the front of Bentley, Ferrari and Bulgatti dealerships declaring that it is wrong that people are able to buy luxury cars while other people have trouble affording heat and food.

First off, this is just more evidence that the primary motivation is the promotion of socialism.
Secondly, it’s rich, considering how the policies pushed by these morons are directly responsible for high energy and food prices.

https://www.foxnews.com/world/watch-anti-oil-protesters-london-spray-paint-storefronts-bentley-ferrari-bugatti-dealerships

Last edited 1 hour ago by MarkW
Mumbles McGuirck
Reply to  MarkW
October 26, 2022 10:37 am

They just better stay the Hell away from Aileen Getty’s Bentley.

Bryan A
Reply to  Mumbles McGuirck
October 26, 2022 11:08 am

Perhaps they might give here fender a little Bently

Jim Gorman
October 26, 2022 10:49 am

This should not be a surprise to anyone at WUWT. It has been pointed out in several threads that showed agricultural studies that Last Frost Days and First Frost Days are separating because of nighttime temps.

If you look at temps in fine detail, you see daytime temps rise and fall in a sinusoid fashion. However, at night the temperature looks more exponential, i.e., like a capacitor discharging.

Why? During the day GHG’s charge N2/O2 with energy just like a source charging a capacitor. This continues as long as the insolation stays high enough. However, at some time in the later afternoon, N2/O2 molecules begin dissipating their stored energy by thermalizing the GHG’s. This looks just like a capacitor being discharged with a high resistance. The land surface discharging is mixed in. In any event some gradients must be established and integrated.

A whole lot of other processes get mixed in here too. Clouds are a big one.

Thomas
Reply to  Jim Gorman
October 26, 2022 11:23 am

So the, “Society for the Promotion of Science Grants-in-Aid for Scientific Research ” wants more grants-in-aid?

Blah, blah, blah … climate change. Give us money!
﻿

Richard Greene
Reply to  Jim Gorman
October 26, 2022 11:27 am

 Earth’s atmosphere is composed primarily of nitrogen and oxygen. These gases are transparent to incoming solar radiation. They are also transparent to outgoing infrared radiation, which means that they do not absorb or emit solar or infrared radiation.

Jim Gorman
Reply to  Richard Greene
October 26, 2022 11:48 am

Read more carefully. I said:

<"During the day GHG’s charge N2/O2 with energy"<

This is done by collisions. Yes, there is also conduction/convection. In all cases N2/O2 disapates a lot of energy as insolation disappears. The temperature loss at night IS basically an exponential curve. Find some 2 or 5 minute data from a single station and guess what you will see?

Peta of Newark
October 26, 2022 11:07 am

Well this one goes completely nowhere fast…..
Quote:”The diurnal temperature range has a significant effect on growing seasons, crop yields”

Complete bollox:

Two things that affect plant growth and yield: (relevant to this story)

  1. The temperature of the soil (controlling bacterial and fungal activity) and its diurnal range is measured in single-digit tenths of a degree.
  2. The strength of the sun
Richard Greene
Reply to  Peta of Newark
October 26, 2022 11:28 am

CO2 and other fertilizers too

Jim Gorman
Reply to  Peta of Newark
October 26, 2022 11:53 am

Higher night temps make for a longer growing season, i.e., between frosts.

Stephen Wilde
October 26, 2022 11:13 am

Clouds might have a positive or negative effect within the climate system but they affect global albedo so they deny reflected energy to the climate system altogether.
More reflection results in cooling because there is less energy in the system in the first place.
No theory about back radiation can overcome the fact that for a cloudier world there is less energy available.

Richard Greene
October 26, 2022 11:24 am

“The study, published in the journal AGU Geophysical Research Letters, is the first to use high-resolution computer modeling … “

My reading stopped after “computer modeling”

How about this simple explanation:

Greenhouse gas warming has a greater effect on TMIN than TMAX

Any TMIN versus TMAX difference from the Urban Heat Island effect has to consider that urban areas only cover about 1% of Earth’s surface.

In addition, any increase of global warming from UHI must be from an increase of the UHI over time, as cities gradually expand. Or rural areas with weather stations grow into (warmer) towns.

Last edited 36 minutes ago by Richard Greene
JCM
October 26, 2022 11:30 am

During the day, total turbulent flux is directed upward. This includes flux and latent and sensible heat. You may notice afternoon cloud condensation.

During the night, total turbulent flux is directed downward. You may notice condensation of dew at the surface overnight, for example.

The ratio of latent and sensible heat in total turbulent flux is the Bowen ratio.

Net upward latent flux during the day has a much easier time reaching the free atmosphere, out of the mixed layer, compared to sensible heat.

Sensible heat tends to get caught up in the turbulent mixed layer in local eddies. Very little released to the free atmosphere.

Latent flux from surface to cloud condensation is an effective net dissipation process out of the mixed layer. Sensible heat flux is a relatively less effective net dissipation process.

If we change the ratio of net latent and sensible flux in the Bowen ratio, such as reducing moisture available, or if cloud condensation is disrupted for any reason, more heat will circulate in the mixed layer.

If less cloud was condensed, net latent flux dissipation will be reduced. If less moisture is available for evapotranspiration, a greater proportion of sensible heat is produced.

While total turbulent flux is directed upward during the day, a perturbation isn’t very noticeable at a surface monitoring location.

However, once evening comes, the downward turbulent flux is now loaded.

Shrinking DTR is the result of reducing the effectiveness turbulent dissipative process. The efficiency of this process changes heat delivery aloft, up out of the boundary layer.

Untitled.png
ron long
October 26, 2022 11:30 am

What’s the difference between “high resolution computer modelling” and biased wild-assed guesses? Shirley there’s a difference? Shirley?

E. Schaffer
October 26, 2022 11:35 am

Oh come on, we know what is going on. Stop playing stupid!

We are adding a lot of aviation induced cirrus to the system. Just look up the sky, you can see it! And of course this is not just heating the planet, but also reducing DTR.

DTRs for 11–14 September 2001 measured at stations across the United States show an increase of about 1.1 °C over normal 1971–2000 values (Fig. 1). This is in contrast to the adjacent three-day periods, when DTR values were near or below the mean (Fig. 1). DTR departures for the grounding period are, on average, 1.8 °C greater than DTR departures for the two adjacent three-day periods.

https://www.nature.com/articles/418601a#auth-David_J_-Travis

Or listen to Charles Long, Senior Researcher NOAA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GoGZrwzWHJI&t=1313s

Or just learn the basics..

https://greenhousedefect.com/contrails-a-forcing-to-be-reckoned-with#c384

