Guardian Readers Are The Most Gullible On The Planet, New Data Shows

The next pandemic may come not from bats or birds but from matter in melting ice, according to new data.

Genetic analysis of soil and lake sediments from Lake Hazen, the largest high Arctic freshwater lake in the world, suggests the risk of viral spillover – where a virus infects a new host for the first time – may be higher close to melting glaciers.

The findings imply that as global temperatures rise owing to climate change, it becomes more likely that viruses and bacteria locked up in glaciers and permafrost could reawaken and infect local wildlife, particularly as their range also shifts closer to the poles.

For instance, in 2016 an outbreak of anthrax in northern Siberia that killed a child and infected at least seven other people was attributed to a heatwave that melted permafrost and exposed an infected reindeer carcass. Before this, the last outbreak in the region had been in 1941.

https://www.theguardian.com/science/2022/oct/19/next-pandemic-may-come-from-melting-glaciers-new-data-shows

So, the Guardian is saying that there used to be life where there is now ice? Maybe as recently as 1941?

In fact the actual study does not support the Guardian’s latest silly scare story anyway. According to Wikipedia, Lake Hazen is not a melting glacier.

The area around the lake is a thermal oasis within a polar desert, with summer temperatures up to 20 °C (68 °F). The lake itself is covered by ice about ten months a year.

And according to the study’s author, Arwyn Edwards:

“For all we know, it [the potential for host switching identified in Lake Hazen] could be the same as the likelihood of host switching posed by viruses from the mud in your local pond,”

Before she added the money line:

“We do urgently need to explore the microbial worlds all over our planet to understand these risks in context”

No doubt it will keep the gullible Guardian readers awake at night though!

