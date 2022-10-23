Ridiculae

Guardian Readers Are The Most Gullible On The Planet, New Data Shows

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
15 Comments

From the NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

h/t Dennis Ambler

Latest poppycock from the Guardian:

The next pandemic may come not from bats or birds but from matter in melting ice, according to new data.

Genetic analysis of soil and lake sediments from Lake Hazen, the largest high Arctic freshwater lake in the world, suggests the risk of viral spillover – where a virus infects a new host for the first time – may be higher close to melting glaciers.

The findings imply that as global temperatures rise owing to climate change, it becomes more likely that viruses and bacteria locked up in glaciers and permafrost could reawaken and infect local wildlife, particularly as their range also shifts closer to the poles.

For instance, in 2016 an outbreak of anthrax in northern Siberia that killed a child and infected at least seven other people was attributed to a heatwave that melted permafrost and exposed an infected reindeer carcass. Before this, the last outbreak in the region had been in 1941.

https://www.theguardian.com/science/2022/oct/19/next-pandemic-may-come-from-melting-glaciers-new-data-shows

So, the Guardian is saying that there used to be life where there is now ice? Maybe as recently as 1941?

In fact the actual study does not support the Guardian’s latest silly scare story anyway. According to Wikipedia, Lake Hazen is not a melting glacier.

The area around the lake is a thermal oasis within a polar desert, with summer temperatures up to 20 °C (68 °F). The lake itself is covered by ice about ten months a year.

And according to the study’s author, Arwyn Edwards:

For all we know, it [the potential for host switching identified in Lake Hazen] could be the same as the likelihood of host switching posed by viruses from the mud in your local pond,”

Before she added the money line:

“We do urgently need to explore the microbial worlds all over our planet to understand these risks in context”

No doubt it will keep the gullible Guardian readers awake at night though!

kim
October 23, 2022 10:03 am

Misspelled Grauniad. Do you not proofread?
kim
October 23, 2022 10:07 am

Heh, don’t they know the boutique stuff comes from laboratories? Wet markets are not in the running and cold glaciers neither. Besides, such conjectured organisms have already run into an evolutionary dead end, entombed in ice.
Hoyt Clagwell
Reply to  kim
October 23, 2022 10:25 am

I heard the next virus is probably going to come from the the thawed carcass of a common Washington scapegoat.

n.n
Reply to  kim
October 23, 2022 11:26 am

Catastrophic Terrestrial Climate Stasis… Her Choice.

Richard Page
Reply to  kim
October 23, 2022 11:42 am

What the Guardian is not revealing (for the moment) is that the various humanity-ending viruses will come from the centuries-old preserved aliens in the polar ice. They have good reason to be nervous as the few survivors from previous US and Norwegian expeditions will attest to. sarc

Walter
October 23, 2022 10:12 am

Good piece, but tip: for new readers, don’t use Wikipedia as a source. People know that anyone can change what’s written on there.

Mr.
October 23, 2022 10:20 am

In a world where disappointing, depressing news is omnipresent, I read The Guardian first-up most mornings, just to start my day with a good larf.

Then onto The Babylon Bee for some insights into actual developments of real consequence.

migueldelrio
October 23, 2022 10:23 am

Evidence that science follows the trending horror movies set in the polar regions.

lee riffee
Reply to  migueldelrio
October 23, 2022 10:51 am

Yes, that’s the first thing that came to my mind upon reading this article – “The Thing”….

Richard Page
Reply to  lee riffee
October 23, 2022 11:44 am

Damn, wish I’d scrolled down a bit before replying – think you guys nailed it first. Well Halloween isn’t too far away!

Petit_Barde
October 23, 2022 10:54 am

What do they believe they will find under the glaciers ? A lab ? A wet market ? Fauci’s grandfather ?

Richard Page
Reply to  Petit_Barde
October 23, 2022 11:48 am

A Nazi base with either submarines or strange flying craft used to be quite popular among fiction writers of a certain persuasion. The Grauniad now appears to provide a rest home for failed weird science thriller writers.

n.n
October 23, 2022 10:58 am

Sequestered carbon… say, fossil babies… fetuses.

Strativarius
October 23, 2022 12:00 pm

Most Gullible On The Planet

Have you met griff?

Underneath he’s far from gullible, he’s a pilgrim

