Climate Alarmism or Realism | Bjorn Lomborg

We are in the middle of an Energy Crisis and many are wondering if Climate Change is just a false alarm. Should we really be concerned about it and why are many so afraid of energy usage?
I interview Bjorn Lomborg, one of TIME Magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world and
repeatedly been named one of Foreign Policy’s Top 100 Global Thinkers to get the the details. We discuss:
🔥 The current state of the climate and If carbon is really the problem
🔥 If EV vehicles are a solution and what greenwashing is
🔥 The truth about renewables and biofuels
🔥 Natural Disasters in the world and if climate is to blame
🔥 Political intervention and how it affects innovation
🔥 What the True Cost of Climate Change is
And so much more!
Chapters:
0:00 Intro
1:14 Climate change, A False Alarm?
3:56 What are we doing to make world worse off?
6:04 Renewables
8:21 Natural Disasters and climate change
17:36 Carbon Tax
20:39 We solve it with innovation
27:59 Renewables Don’t Work
40:10 Paris Accord is failing
43:11 Will the leaders become smarter?
47:34 What is the cost of climate change
49:15 The Narrative
50:39 Self-Imposed Disaster
53:43 Converting the world