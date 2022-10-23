Climate Alarmism or Realism | Bjorn Lomborg

Mark Moss

We are in the middle of an Energy Crisis and many are wondering if Climate Change is just a false alarm. Should we really be concerned about it and why are many so afraid of energy usage?

I interview Bjorn Lomborg, one of TIME Magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world and

repeatedly been named one of Foreign Policy’s Top 100 Global Thinkers to get the the details. We discuss:

🔥 The current state of the climate and If carbon is really the problem

🔥 If EV vehicles are a solution and what greenwashing is

🔥 The truth about renewables and biofuels

🔥 Natural Disasters in the world and if climate is to blame

🔥 Political intervention and how it affects innovation

🔥 What the True Cost of Climate Change is

And so much more!

So let’s go!

Chapters:

0:00 Intro

1:14 Climate change, A False Alarm?

3:56 What are we doing to make world worse off?

6:04 Renewables

8:21 Natural Disasters and climate change

17:36 Carbon Tax

20:39 We solve it with innovation

27:59 Renewables Don’t Work

40:10 Paris Accord is failing

43:11 Will the leaders become smarter?

47:34 What is the cost of climate change

49:15 The Narrative

50:39 Self-Imposed Disaster

53:43 Converting the world

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

GETTR

Telegram



Like this: Like Loading...