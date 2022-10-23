Climate Economics Energy Fail

Climate Alarmism or Realism | Bjorn Lomborg

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
16 Comments

Mark Moss

We are in the middle of an Energy Crisis and many are wondering if Climate Change is just a false alarm. Should we really be concerned about it and why are many so afraid of energy usage?

I interview Bjorn Lomborg, one of TIME Magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world and
repeatedly been named one of Foreign Policy’s Top 100 Global Thinkers to get the the details. We discuss:

🔥 The current state of the climate and If carbon is really the problem
🔥 If EV vehicles are a solution and what greenwashing is
🔥 The truth about renewables and biofuels
🔥 Natural Disasters in the world and if climate is to blame
🔥 Political intervention and how it affects innovation
🔥 What the True Cost of Climate Change is

And so much more!

So let’s go!

Chapters:
0:00 Intro
1:14 Climate change, A False Alarm?
3:56 What are we doing to make world worse off?
6:04 Renewables
8:21 Natural Disasters and climate change
17:36 Carbon Tax
20:39 We solve it with innovation
27:59 Renewables Don’t Work
40:10 Paris Accord is failing
43:11 Will the leaders become smarter?
47:34 What is the cost of climate change
49:15 The Narrative
50:39 Self-Imposed Disaster
53:43 Converting the world

16 Comments
Scissor
October 23, 2022 6:18 am

Just say no.

dilbertwyoming
October 23, 2022 6:41 am

I like Bjorn and his logic. That said, there is probably little that we can do to affect the earth’s temperature. The temp is cyclic and has had dramatic swings during earths history. With Technology and money, we can put people at the South Pole and under the surface of the oceans for extended times.

Tom Abbott
October 23, 2022 7:00 am

From the article: “We are in the middle of an Energy Crisis and many are wondering if Climate Change is just a false alarm.”

Human-caused Climate Change *is* a false alarm.

Look around. Nothing is going on now that hasn’t gone on in the past.

There is no evidence CO2 is changing the Earth’s weather. None.

People who sound an alarm about CO2 are sounding a false alarm.

Gregory Woods
Reply to  Tom Abbott
October 23, 2022 7:31 am

Shout this from the mountains!

Richard Greene
October 23, 2022 7:02 am

i don’t think “climate alarmist” is the best term to ridicule members of that religion. I personally call them Climate Howlers, but other choices might be even better. Here are some suggestions:
Climate scaremongers
Climate doomsayers
Climate extremists
Climate radicals
Climate insurrectionists
Climate troublemakers
Climate agitators
Climate pessimists
Climate instigators
Climate fascists

Alasdair
Reply to  Richard Greene
October 23, 2022 7:14 am

How about Climate Deniers? After all they are definitely denying Reality.

The really sinister bit is that the CAGW MEME which is a SCAM is a leftwing/Marxist political creation with a Communist agenda. Heaven help us.

Gregory Woods
Reply to  Richard Greene
October 23, 2022 7:32 am

all of the above

strativarius
October 23, 2022 7:09 am

In all honesty?

Climate boredom.

“[UK] Drought until spring 2023″..

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/oct/14/england-could-be-in-drought-beyond-spring-2023

The ground outside is waterlogged. Squelch, squelch etc

The experts will tell you… “after record low rainfall has left the country short on water.” in the hope you really are more emotional than objective.

Last edited 1 hour ago by strativarius
KAT
Reply to  strativarius
October 23, 2022 8:13 am

The wettest drought evah!

Dave
October 23, 2022 7:12 am

The climate alarmists are convincing the young generation that Man is destroying the planet and it will be unliveable in a matter of decades. I feel so sorry for the kids and so angry at the alarmists.

RevJay4
October 23, 2022 7:43 am

“Climate change” is all bullshyte. Man has no more control over the climate on the planet than rearranging the sun to rise in the west and set in the east. Well, short of a total all out nuclear war. Even then the planet would simply go about being whatever is left, including the disaster left behind by man’s foolishness.
Idiots, morons and snake oil salesmen comprise the cult of the climate alarmist religion.
Just sayin’.

Peta of Newark
October 23, 2022 7:47 am

Kiddies in Africa and wherever don’t need medication – they need proper food
In fact everybody does and very few are actually getting any much.

THAT is The Problem and he knows it when he often uses the word ‘panic’
Panic is what paranoid people do and people become paranoid from being chronically chemically depressed. It is well known and a very simple cause and effect. Sugar in all its variations is that depressant.

Along with myriad trace element deficiencies- simply because such things are not found inside carbohydrate food
[In bed of a night-time, do you get horrible cramps in your feet or lower leg? That’s Magnesium deficiency]

He rails about ‘efficiency’ – how has he not heard of Stanley Jevons?

He goes on about ‘innovation’
He’s passing the buck.
(And it quite lovely how 80 to 100 years for new trees to soak up Drax emissions is not OK yet 30 or 40 is perfectly OK to innovate our way out)
This is of trifling concern for Lukewarmers and climate scientists but there is:
Just. One. Minor. Glitch.
It’s called: The 2nd Law of Thermodynamics

If something anything was big enough to replace what fossil fuels do, why have we not seen or found it yet?
Apart from nuclear fission?

Here’s an innovation:
Maybe the problem (and thus solution) is coming up from under our feet and not from down out of the sky?

Last edited 1 hour ago by Peta of Newark
Curious George
October 23, 2022 7:52 am

No transcript available?

tgasloli
October 23, 2022 8:01 am

Should be more concerned that the US is building up a military force in Romania in order to enter the Ukraine war after the election. That will do far more damage to the environment than few ppm of CO2.

Jeff Alberts
October 23, 2022 8:09 am

Why does Bjorn look like he’s smelling a turd?

rhs
October 23, 2022 8:17 am

I’d pay to see a debate between Seth B. and Bjorn L. At least Bjorn wouldn’t come up with this kind of impossible experiment and b.s.:
https://www.yahoo.com/news/climate-questions-does-carbon-dioxide-115912039.html

