Open Thread
Is there a link to recent work by Vuckevic,eg
http://www.vukcevic.talktalk.net/MVfiles.htm
Have we lost him?
Reading about ‘regenerative farming’ with no till and mob grazing etc it seems to me that the soil has likely been a big cause of the rise in CO2-its a huge biosphere-and likely could lock it all up again.
Whether we believe atmospheric co2 from fossil fuels to be a problem or not there is a lot to be said for locking up co2 in soil with all the soil good practice that entails
I’d be interested to hear more about some alternative farming techniques. Is it possible to feed the world without large amounts of fossil fuels? If so, what would it look like? (And yes, I know, fossil fuels are good, CO2 is good, slightly warmer weather is good, even if more CO2 doesn’t give us much warmer weather etc etc).
Apparently, Australia’s BOM is letting its staff down
“Karoly said several BoM staff had expressed frustrations to him about the bureau’s muted climate change communications.
“This obviously has major impacts on the public’s understanding,” he said.“
“Bureau of Meteorology was ‘cowering in the corner’ on climate crisis, former staff claim”
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/oct/23/bureau-of-meteorology-was-cowering-in-the-corner-on-climate-crisis-former-staff-claim
I wonder if Australians agree with them?
It was interesting to see the response by Porsche who basically let the eco nutters sit in the dark and cold.
My inclination would be to say if someone glues themselves to the tarmac or whatever or climbs a bridge, to just leave then to it until nature, in the form of weather, hunger or toilet breaks, force them to go home.
However I do wonder if there is a ‘duty of care’ in public spaces which mean that no matter how idiotic a protestor has been, and no matter the disruption they cause, there is a legal obligation to ensure they don’t come to harm?