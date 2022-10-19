Electric Vehicles Emissions Opinion

Bjorn Lomborg: Electric Car Subsidies Are a Bad Investment

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
14 Comments

Newsweek has published an interesting opinion piece by Bjorn Lomberg where he actually analyzes the CO2 savings from switching to an electric vehicle vs. just purchasing carbon offsets.

He demonstrates that subsidies for electric vehicles are hugely disproportionate to the amount of carbon dioxide emissions prevented.

Climate activists and politicians constantly tell us electric cars are cleaner, cheaper, and better. California and many countries, including the U.K., Germany, and Japan, will even prohibit the sale of new gas and diesel cars within a decade or two. But if electric cars are really so good, why do we need to ban the alternatives? And why do we need to subsidize electric cars to the tune of $30 billion per year?

The reality is far more muddled than the boosters of electric cars would have you believe. Carbon emissions from an electric car depend on whether it is recharged with clean or coal power. Moreover, battery manufacturing requires masses of energy, which is today mostly produced with coal in China. That is why the International Energy Agency estimates that an electric car using the global average mix of power sources over its lifetime will still emit about half as much CO2 as a gas car. You can buy that same carbon emission reduction on America’s longest-established carbon trading system for about $300. Yet many countries pay more than 20 times that amount in subsidies to convince people to make the switch.

There is no air pollution from the engine of an electric car, but it needs electricity, which can end up polluting more. One new study found that electric cars cause more of the most dangerous particulate air pollution than gasoline-powered cars in two-thirds of American states. In China, an extra electric car pollutes slightly less if driven in areas with new, cleaner power plants, but it produces slightly more pollution in regions with older power plants.

https://www.newsweek.com/electric-car-subsidies-are-bad-investment-opinion-1752032?

He concludes:

Ultimately, the reason electric cars are championed is because of their promised emission reductions. Yet the IEA estimates that even if the whole world achieves all of its ambitious stated electric vehicle targets by 2030, the additional saved CO2 emissions over this decade will be 235 million tons. The standard climate model used by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reveals that this will reduce global temperatures by only 0.0002°F by 2100.

Electric vehicles will only take over when innovation has made them better and cheaper than gas-powered cars. But politicians want the change now and are planning to waste hundreds of billions of dollars subsidizing electric cars, blocking consumers from choosing the cars they want, to achieve virtually nothing for the climate.

https://www.newsweek.com/electric-car-subsidies-are-bad-investment-opinion-1752032?

The full article at Newsweek is well worth a read.,

5 11 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of

14 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Joe Born
October 19, 2022 6:06 am

“[Norway] is paying such high [electric-car] subsidies for such small CO2 reductions that it has to sell 100 barrels of oil, emitting 40 tons of CO2, to subsidize an electric car to cut just one ton.”

9
Reply
Speed
October 19, 2022 6:11 am

It’s not about CO2 — it’s about votes.

“I promise that if elected I will continue to support our nation’s investment in electric vehicles” is one required stop on the road to reelection. Don’t look to our politicians for leadership.

5
Reply
Quelgeek
Reply to  Speed
October 19, 2022 7:17 am

It is not about votes. If it were I would have no sympathy for us. We would have got what we literally voted for.

The problem is the entire political class is in lock-step on this. There is no one we can vote for who isn’t saying “I will continue to support our nation’s investment in electric vehicles”.

4
Reply
jeffery p
Reply to  Quelgeek
October 19, 2022 7:54 am

In this country (US), it’s about buying votes. Not necessarily about buying voters, but buying politicians’ votes The big money men, special interest groups and lobbyists all want these subsides and thus we have them. This is the same reason we have ethanol subsides and mandates.

1
Reply
Mikeyj
October 19, 2022 6:20 am

Golf carts, fork lifts, and children’s toys. Everything else, not that much

7
Reply
twobob
Reply to  Mikeyj
October 19, 2022 6:48 am

Mobility scooters?

3
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Mikeyj
October 19, 2022 7:06 am

Hand tools?

1
Reply
Michael 63
Reply to  Mikeyj
October 19, 2022 7:56 am

Smartphones!

0
Reply
Ronald Stein
October 19, 2022 8:01 am

Is it morally and ethically correct to provide subsidies which are financial incentives for the continuation of environmental degradation and humanity atrocities being exploited upon those with yellow, brown, and black skinned folks in the developing countries that are mining for the materials for EV batteries in countries with no environment controls or labor laws?

1
Reply
jeffery p
Reply to  Ronald Stein
October 19, 2022 8:22 am

“Is it morally and ethically correct…?”

Yes, if it makes you feel better.

0
Reply
Shanghai Dan
October 19, 2022 8:05 am

If given the choice, ALWAYS buy the indulgences! Always cheaper.

0
Reply
TEWS_Pilot
October 19, 2022 8:12 am

comment image

3
Reply
jeffery p
October 19, 2022 8:19 am

A very telling quote:

“… A new study shows only one in 10 households with an electric car relies solely on it. The rest have at least one non-electric car, with most including an SUV, truck, or minivan. For most households, at least one of those non-electric cars is driven much longer distances, making the electric one their ‘second car.’ …”

0
Reply
Bruce Cobb
October 19, 2022 8:21 am

But, without EVs, how else are people going to virtue signal? You have to think these things through! Same thing with rooftop solar. Perfect for virtue signaling. You can’t miss them. And the fact that you are helping to pay for them through higher electric rates, not to mention your taxes doesn’t matter at all. Shame on you for even thinking it does.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this: