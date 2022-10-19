hurricanes Weather

Typhoon Frequency Has Fallen Since 1950, Contradicting Alarmist Global Warming Claims

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
11 Comments

From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin

Charts by Kirye, using data from the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA)

Extreme weather events, like tropical storms, are supposed to be intensifying and becoming more frequent as the world warms, the global warming alarmists like to claim as they try to spread panic and anxiety. This, they say, is robustly supported by science and so humanity is facing dire consequences unless it stops burning fossil fuels immediately.

Today let’s use the scientific data on Pacific typhoons to see if the alarmist claims are true. These data are provided by the renowned Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). Surely typhoons must be increasing in frequency year by year since the temperature has risen over the 20th century.

First we look at the number of typhoons occurring in September, since 1951:

Data source: JMA

Lo and behold, the trend in terms of typhoon frequency in September has been upward and so the alarmists must be correct. The science is settled!

But not so fast. Firstly, if we ignore the 1950s, the above trend would be pretty much flat, if not slightly declining. Secondly, examining only one month doesn’t really tell much at all.

Trending downward

So next we look at the data that accounts for the entire January-September period for each year since 1951:

Data source: JMA

Accounting for the entire 9-month period each year, we see that the number of typhoons occurring has been trending downward for the past 7+ decades. The warming the planet has seen over this particular period has not led to more Pacific typhoon activity. To the contrary, warming seems to be putting the brakes on storm brewing in the Pacific.

That’s good news, but you’ll never hear it from the alarmist climate hoaxers. They only want you to believe their fantasies and to not look at the real, hard data.

The typhoon trend is just more “Inconvenient Truth” that the climate scamming alarmists don’t want the public to know.

5 14 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of

11 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Brad-DXT
October 19, 2022 10:13 am

Unfortunately we are fighting against emotions not facts. The leftists and their propaganda have pushed the narrative that humans are evil and it’s all our fault for a non-problem that is not happening.
Since the western politicians have succeeded in diminishing the energy supply we will have massive amounts of cold and hungry people where many will not survive. Whether the suffering will wake people up to the scam is yet to be determined.

8
Reply
Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  Brad-DXT
October 19, 2022 10:57 am

It will be the fault of the power companies, all greedy-bastard capitalists.

1
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Retired_Engineer_Jim
October 19, 2022 11:55 am

Was it Newsome a few weeks ago who was getting ready to sic state agencies on the oil companies because he didn’t think oil prices had fallen are enough and fast enough, after a small decrease in oil prices.

1
Reply
John Shewchuk
October 19, 2022 10:15 am

Obviously more CO2 will decrease tropical storms even more.

1
Reply
JOHN CHISM
October 19, 2022 10:23 am

The intensity of weather is determined by the differences between the temperature at our polar regions and that of the temperature around the equator. The larger the difference the more intense the weather, as the closer the differences in temperature the weaker the weather as storms become less intense. A warmer global temperature becomes the change is mostly at the polar regions as glaciers retreat the difference of temperature at the equator is reduced, creating weaker storms. This also applies when continental mountain glaciers melt to become warmer and lowland becomes warmer, regional storms become weaker.

7
Reply
jeffery p
Reply to  JOHN CHISM
October 19, 2022 10:29 am

I’m with you. Warming causes more storms only on computers.

2
Reply
Richard Greene
October 19, 2022 10:28 am

This article misses an important point:
Typhoons formed before weather satellites (before 1980) are likely to be undercounted. More accurate would be typhoons that made landfall.

3
Reply
Tom Halla
October 19, 2022 10:56 am

I winder how much recent, satellite era, reporting has an artifact of reporting minor storms out of shipping lanes or inhabited areas.
So the trend line could be even more down in frequency than indicated.

2
Reply
Rud Istvan
October 19, 2022 11:21 am

Fun story. My father was XO and the lead command pilot for the 409th Typhoon chasers 1948-1950. They flew instrumented B29s off Guam thru typhoons in the early research days. One typhoon shook his plane so hard that the tail vertical stabilizer was bent 18 degrees out of true. Dad was able to land the thing anyway, after which it was promptly scrapped for parts.

3
Reply
Steve Case
October 19, 2022 11:21 am

Why just Japan? Why just September? Why not use Ryan Maue’s Tropical Cyclone graphs:

Global Major Hurricane Frequency
     updated September 2022

1
Reply
Kip Hansen
Editor
October 19, 2022 11:46 am

Hmmmm….the data shows that typhoon numbers are not increasing or decreasing. The claim that typhoon numbers have been decreasing for 7 decades could be classified as fallacious or maybe just silly.

The “little green trend line” is insignificant … mathematically and pragmatically. There were and still are about an average of 18 or 19 typhoons per season, with an expected range of 13 to 24/25. +

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this: