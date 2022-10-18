Alarmism COP conferences Energy Fail

IPCC: We Call Your Bluff (COP 27 alarmism in the air)

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
18 Comments

From MasterResource

By Robert Bradley Jr. — October 17, 2022

“Any further delay in concerted global action will miss a brief and rapidly closing window to secure a liveable future,” said Hans-Otto Pörtner. (IPCC, below)

… government (coercive) mitigation policy is being left behind by self-interested energy actions around the world. Wind and solar and batteries … are running into limits. A new public policy era post-COP27 is called for. (RLB, below)

The UN Conference of Parties to be held in Cairo, Egypt, next month (COP27) has long been in preparation. Net Zero may be a dead he/she walking (Halloween fright?), but expect no backtracking from the Church of Climate. “Don’t Look Up” … IPCC reports … ExxonKnew … it is a one-after-the-other global media campaign to not focus on the Green Energy Crises or the tripartite fossil-fuel boom but on … Net Zero.

I was reminded of this upon reading an IPCC press release earlier this year announcing a new IPCC report, which followed another dire IPCC report a few months earlier. Do-or-die Deja vu all over again….

The February 28, 2022, press release follows:

Climate change: a threat to human wellbeing and health of the planet. Taking action now can secure our future

BERLIN, Feb 28 – Human-induced climate change is causing dangerous and widespread disruption in nature and affecting the lives of billions of people around the world, despite efforts to reduce the risks. People and ecosystems least able to cope are being hardest hit, said scientists in the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, released today.
“This report is a dire warning about the consequences of inaction,” said Hoesung Lee, Chair of the IPCC. “It shows that climate change is a grave and mounting threat to our wellbeing and a healthy planet. Our actions today will shape how people adapt and nature responds to increasing climate
risks.”

The world faces unavoidable multiple climate hazards over the next two decades with global warming of 1.5°C (2.7°F). Even temporarily exceeding this warming level will result in additional severe impacts, some of which will be irreversible. Risks for society will increase, including to infrastructure and low-lying coastal settlements.

The Summary for Policymakers of the IPCC Working Group II report, Climate Change 2022: Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerability was approved on Sunday, February 27 2022, by 195 member governments of the IPCC, through a virtual approval session that was held over two weeks starting on February 14.

Urgent action required to deal with increasing risks Increased heatwaves, droughts and floods are already exceeding plants’ and animals’ tolerance thresholds, driving mass mortalities in species such as trees and corals. These weather extremes are occurring simultaneously, causing cascading impacts that are increasingly difficult to manage.

They have exposed millions of people to acute food and water insecurity, especially in Africa, Asia, Central and South America, on Small Islands and in the Arctic.

To avoid mounting loss of life, biodiversity and infrastructure, ambitious, accelerated action is required to adapt to climate change, at the same time as making rapid, deep cuts in greenhouse gas emissions. So far, progress on adaptation is uneven and there are increasing gaps between action taken and what is needed to deal with the increasing risks, the new report finds. These gaps are largest among lower-income populations.
The Working Group II report is the second installment of the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report (AR6), which will be completed this year.

“This report recognizes the interdependence of climate, biodiversity and people and integrates natural, social and economic sciences more strongly than earlier IPCC assessments,” said Hoesung Lee. “It emphasizes the urgency of immediate and more ambitious action to address climate risks. Half measures are no longer an option.”

Safeguarding and strengthening nature is key to securing a liveable future There are options to adapt to a changing climate. This report provides new insights into nature’s potential not only to reduce climate risks but also to improve people’s lives.

“Healthy ecosystems are more resilient to climate change and provide life-critical services such as food and clean water”, said IPCC Working Group II Co-Chair Hans-Otto Pörtner. “By restoring degraded ecosystems and effectively and equitably conserving 30 to 50 per cent of Earth’s land, freshwater and ocean habitats, society can benefit from nature’s capacity to absorb and store carbon, and we can accelerate progress towards sustainable development, but adequate finance and political support are essential.”

Scientists point out that climate change interacts with global trends such as unsustainable use of natural resources, growing urbanization, social inequalities, losses and damages from extreme events and a pandemic, jeopardizing future development.

“Our assessment clearly shows that tackling all these different challenges involves everyone – governments, the private sector, civil society – working together to prioritize risk reduction, as well as equity and justice, in decision-making and investment,” said IPCC Working Group II Co-Chair Debra Roberts. “In this way, different interests, values and world views can be reconciled. By bringing together scientific and technological know-how as well as Indigenous and local knowledge, solutions will be more effective. Failure to achieve climate resilient and sustainable development will result in a suboptimal future for people and nature.” ….

Final Comment

The climate charge of market failure and government correction is a siren song. In the real world, market failure reflects analytic failure (climate exaggeration) and government failure (political problems).

The best climate policy is no government policy, do no harm. Market adaptation, free market style, is the easy choice that should have been made decades ago. Wealth is health, after all, and civil society can address real problems rather than distant, hypothetical ones.

Today, more than ever, government (coercive) mitigation policy is being left behind by self-interested energy actions around the world. Wind and solar and batteries, never environmentally kosher, are running into limits. A new public policy era post-COP27 is called for.

18 Comments
Steve Case
October 18, 2022 10:26 am

In the future, fossil fuels will become a scarce commodity. One obvious replacement is nuclear. Embracing nuclear now would push that date of certain scarcity out, but the Green Mob doesn’t consider any such thing. One has to wonder why.

Richard Page
Reply to  Steve Case
October 18, 2022 11:38 am

The ‘replacement’ renewables all use minerals that are far scarcer than hydrocarbon fuels and, yet, are being pushed as a replacement for them. Hydrocarbons are not scarce, despite repeated scare stories since the 60’s of ‘peak oil’; we have barely scratched the surface of deposits available, limiting ourselves to those easily accessible on land and in shallow waters. Future exploitation of hydrocarbons will, as markets and technology develop, extend to the less accessible deposits and push the ‘date of scarcity’ even further ahead. Nuclear, although very convenient for many uses, is unlikely to totally replace hydrocarbons, especially in the near future. We need hydrocarbon fuels now as well as developing nuclear capability – there are no viable alternatives. The green mentality is self destructive and misanthropic, and the IPCC/WEF/UN jumping on the bandwagon as a means of serving their own (somewhat different) interests are playing a very dangerous game with our very future.

CD in Wisconsin
October 18, 2022 10:35 am

“Any further delay in concerted global action will miss a brief and rapidly closing window to secure a [livable] future,” said Hans-Otto Pörtner. (IPCC, below)”

For how long has this “window” been closing now? Seems like it’s been years.

Philip
Reply to  CD in Wisconsin
October 18, 2022 10:58 am

Apparently, this is the next last chance, better take it, there won’t be another for a couple years. Same crapp different day.

MarkW
Reply to  CD in Wisconsin
October 18, 2022 11:26 am

It started closing sometime in either the 60’s or 70’s.

David Wojick
October 18, 2022 10:40 am

COP27 should be both harmless and fun to watch:
https://www.cfact.org/2022/10/14/cop27-hopeless-hopeful-money-will-dominate-the-discussion/

Richard Page
Reply to  David Wojick
October 18, 2022 11:46 am

There will be dancing, lots of it. The have’s and the have not’s will be dancing round each other; the have not’s will be looking for every chance to raise the subject of their money whilst the have’s dance away, trying to ignore it and take it off the agenda completely. I predict less ‘progress’ than at COP26, Alok Sharma may start crying again and the only point of agreement will be to hold COP28 next year.

Brad-DXT
October 18, 2022 10:47 am

Risks for society will increase, including to infrastructure and low-lying coastal settlements.

Risks for society will increase if we continue to listen to political operatives pushing the Green New Deal. Windmills and solar are ruinous to the environment and cannot supply the power necessary for a modern society.
Low-lying coastal settlements have always had to balance the risk of being wiped out due to the weather and living where they want for whatever reasons.

These morons are pushing for a stone age society where life for most people will be short and brutal.

Bill Rocks
October 18, 2022 11:02 am

Robert Bradley,

Please ennumerate the “tripartite fossil-fuel boom”.

Climate believer
October 18, 2022 11:03 am

Ah yes the COP effect, I was just reading an article today from the CNRS the French National Center for Scientific Research which is a public institution that covers all scientific disciplines.

“Global warming in France promises to be worse than expected”

… of course.

Old Man Winter
October 18, 2022 11:07 am

“Capitalism, they posit, succeeds not only because it is efficient but
because it correctly locates the source of wealth in the human mind”

This whole energy fiasco shows why the efficiency of a free society
allocating its resources well leads to prosperity whereas tyranny leads
to wasting resources, with poverty being its end result. Tyrants can
confiscate physical wealth & control people but they can never confiscate
all the ideas that can lead to greater efficiency, locate new sources
of wealth, and/or solve problems.

It began by The Team™ declaring the “science is settled” & censoring
others, thereby discounting (& wasting) others’ mental abilities by
squashing the basis of science itself- skepticism. They shifted resources
to prove they were right versus using those resources to advance our
knowledge of earth’s climate. They decided their supposed problem could
be solved with going “Nut 0” ASAP without a workable plan, thus wasting
even more resources. Since tyrants don’t see the need to have safeguards
in place to correct for obvious mistakes, they’ll blindly do everything
in their power to continue forward with their inefficient & wasteful
plans. This will only lead to much more waste, misery & poverty.

Tyranny’s main problem is that poor decisions made that misuse & waste
resources have no way to correct for them. Malthusians do the same
thing when making dire predictions as they see people as a burden, not
an asset. Those very same people may eventually find solutions to
avert the calamity Malthusians foresee as a certainty. So the key is to
never underestimate the wealth contained in a fellow human’s mind!

Capitalism says the more population the merrier- WSJ 10/3/22

https://getsometruth.com/capitalism-says-the-more-population-the-merrier/

jeffery p
Reply to  Old Man Winter
October 18, 2022 11:41 am

Eight billionth baby or eight billionth living person? We’ve had more 8 billion births already.

Anyhow, without more population there will be workers to pay for governments pensions and other social services. Several developed countries are already having problems with this.

H. D. Hoese
October 18, 2022 11:12 am

For those of us old enough to remember real pollution problems, the sin is how this obscures some of the to varying degrees sublethal ‘toxins.’ These are not so obvious and can be very difficult. I have a 1967 paper, among many others pointing out how the obscure “microecological” need more investigation.This one is interesting, unless contamination may be real science, but usual bad exotic. “…caffeine emerged as a significant invasive algal-produced metabolite.” On a coral reef. Benthic exometabolites and their ecological significance on threatened Caribbean coral reefs.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s43705-022-00184-7

RevJay4
October 18, 2022 11:13 am

Seems like the proponents of the religion of climate change just keep pushing. The dire predictions continue to be put forth and proven wrong. Yet, the highly educated true believers continue to come up with different slants on the ideas to keep it all viable.
Silly leftists. Sheesh.

Michael in Dublin
October 18, 2022 11:44 am

All the African beggar nations will arrive with their large begging bowls at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. A number of them have already been trying to give wealthy Western nations guilty consciences. Look at how much they are asking for and compare this to both the amount promised in COP 26 and the amount actually received.

Strativarius
October 18, 2022 11:52 am

We had 10 years and 2000 came and went.
The only crisis is one that exists between the ears of the devout

Michael in Dublin
October 18, 2022 11:54 am

In 2007 the Australian Prof Tim Flannery (The Climate Council) a palaeontologist and not involved in any of the main sciences looking at climate predicted:
Even the rain that falls isn’t actually going to fill our dams or river systems (2007)

Wiki on rare occasions slips up with the truth. They will have to scrub this entry:
Drought has severely depleted the level of the (Warragamba NSW) dam at times: on 8 February 2007 it recorded an all-time low of 32.5% of capacity. On 2 March 2012, it overflowed for the first time in fourteen years. It overflowed again in 2016, March 2021 and March 2022.

The COP 27 delgates need to be confronted with numerous facts like these and asked how they can trust experts who keep getting climate/weather predictions wrong.

E. Schaffer
October 18, 2022 11:54 am

IPCC WGII = drama queen

