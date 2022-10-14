Renewable Energy Obsessed Aussie Government Urges Gas Companies Charge “Appropriate Prices”

Essay by Eric Worrall

As Australia’s climate and energy minister savages the idea of gas exploration, Australia’s Prime Minister is urging gas companies to keep prices under control.

PM calls on gas giants to set ‘appropriate’ prices Jacob Greber and Elouise Fowler

Oct 14, 2022 – 4.40pm Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has fallen short of backing explicit demands from manufacturers, unions and his cabinet members for lower gas prices, saying exporters should sell supplies to businesses and households at an “appropriate” level. … Mr Albanese said his government was “very pleased” with the response from the gas companies to pump an extra 150 petajoules of gas next year, three times the shortfall forecast by the competition watchdog in August. … [Opposition Leader Peter Dutton] “Then we get the AWU that comes out and says that it’s a dud policy. Then we’ve got [Climate Change and Energy Minister] Chris Bowen … calling any suggestion that we should discover more gas in our country ‘BS’. … Read more: https://www.afr.com/politics/federal/pm-calls-on-gas-giants-to-set-appropriate-prices-20221014-p5bpv4

WUWT has previously commented on Aussie Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen’s scientifically challenged understanding of the energy industry.

Chris Bowen isn't having any of Uhlmann's 'wind doesn't always blow' rhetoric.



"the rain doesn't always fall either, but we manage to store the water – we can store the renewable energy if we have the investment"#auspol pic.twitter.com/LjJkEr3zJy — Squizz (@SquizzSTK) June 16, 2022

With the world experiencing a severe shortage of energy, a minority government beholden to green party support, and greedy Australian state governments savaging the fossil fuel industry with 40% royalties, on top of regular taxes, fossil fuel companies currently have zero incentive to invest in the Australian energy industry.

Australian voters need to demand our politicians get their act together, and implement policies which attract fossil fuel investment, instead of spouting lunatic green rhetoric and nakedly looting any fossil fuel player who makes a profit, otherwise Australia will end up with European style energy shortages.

