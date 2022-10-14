Aussie Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Fiddles While Australia's Energy Security Burns. Note this is a satirical photoshopped image.
Government idiocy

Renewable Energy Obsessed Aussie Government Urges Gas Companies Charge “Appropriate Prices”

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
6 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

As Australia’s climate and energy minister savages the idea of gas exploration, Australia’s Prime Minister is urging gas companies to keep prices under control.

PM calls on gas giants to set ‘appropriate’ prices

Jacob Greber and Elouise Fowler
Oct 14, 2022 – 4.40pm

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has fallen short of backing explicit demands from manufacturers, unions and his cabinet members for lower gas prices, saying exporters should sell supplies to businesses and households at an “appropriate” level.

Mr Albanese said his government was “very pleased” with the response from the gas companies to pump an extra 150 petajoules of gas next year, three times the shortfall forecast by the competition watchdog in August.

[Opposition Leader Peter Dutton] “Then we get the AWU that comes out and says that it’s a dud policy. Then we’ve got [Climate Change and Energy Minister] Chris Bowen … calling any suggestion that we should discover more gas in our country ‘BS’.

Read more: https://www.afr.com/politics/federal/pm-calls-on-gas-giants-to-set-appropriate-prices-20221014-p5bpv4

WUWT has previously commented on Aussie Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen’s scientifically challenged understanding of the energy industry.

With the world experiencing a severe shortage of energy, a minority government beholden to green party support, and greedy Australian state governments savaging the fossil fuel industry with 40% royalties, on top of regular taxes, fossil fuel companies currently have zero incentive to invest in the Australian energy industry.

Australian voters need to demand our politicians get their act together, and implement policies which attract fossil fuel investment, instead of spouting lunatic green rhetoric and nakedly looting any fossil fuel player who makes a profit, otherwise Australia will end up with European style energy shortages.

Mr.
October 14, 2022 10:03 pm

And they wonder why foreign investors stay away.

Dennis
Reply to  Mr.
October 14, 2022 10:26 pm

The Adani Coal Mine project took over ten years to commence building of infrastructure while the debate and arguments continued including environment court challenges. The red, green and black tape regulations are a nightmare.

MarkW
October 14, 2022 10:21 pm

Technically, we can store excess power from wind and solar for later use.
Technically, I could get off my couch and climb Mt. Everest without using oxygen.

Technically. Now reality is a lot different.
To store excess wind and solar power, there first has to be excess wind and solar power. Once you get that problem solved, then you need something to store that power in. Finally you have to find the 100’s of trillions of dollars needed to buy those storage devices. And that’s just for a few hours worth of storage.

Dennis
October 14, 2022 10:24 pm

Below Gippsland Victoria more gas than the original Bass Strait gas and oil field when it commenced operations. Even more below Coober Pedy South Australia east of the Moomba Gas Fields now using fracking to extract the remaining gas. Various other locations.

Substantial oil bearing shale fields in Queensland and New South Wales.

Most of Australia is not exploited for natural resources because governments will not allow it, too bad about the owners, the voters who elect the representatives who behave like a mob of sheep owned by globalists and the well meaning representatives sidelined for not supporting the mob.

wazz
October 14, 2022 10:24 pm

The Ozzie Fed Gov of which Albo is the PM does have power over exports. It is a big stick that they would rather not be forced to use hence he is talking softly but I bet the gas exporters execs & accountants understand his meaning exactly.

Dennis
October 14, 2022 10:29 pm

By the way, at a Labor Party Conference this weekend the PM repeated his never ending story about being raised by a single mother living in a rented public housing dwelling, no mention again of his age pensioner grandparents who held the lease.

