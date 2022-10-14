Green Insanity: Governor Gretchen Whitmer Shutting Down Home Propane Supplies?

Essay by Eric Worrall

As Michigan heads into winter, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been accused of endangering Michigan residents with a shutdown of a major propane supply pipeline.

Exclusive — Tudor Dixon: Gretchen Whitmer Willing to Freeze People to Death ‘Because of Her Environmental Religion’ ROBERT KRAYCHIK 14 Oct 2022 Tudor Dixon, Republican candidate for governor of Michigan, said on Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with guest host Jerome Hudson that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) is endangering the lives of Michiganders by threatening their ability to warm their homes in the winter. Whitmer, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D), and the Biden administration are pushing to shut down a significant portion of Line 5, an oil pipeline built in 1953 transporting propane and other fossil fuels between Canada and the United States. The Democrats market their push as an “environmental” measure. Dixon remarked, “Let me tell you what this would do to the state of Michigan and overall to the Midwest. It moves propane. Michigan is the highest user of propane in the entire country. It’s what people in the upper peninsula of Michigan heat their homes with, many people in the lower peninsula, as well.” Dixon said Whitmer is putting Michiganders’ lives at risk in the winter by undermining their access to home heating in order to comply with left-wing orthodoxy. … Read more: https://www.breitbart.com/radio/2022/10/14/exclusive-tudor-dixon-gretchen-whitmer-willing-freeze-people-death-because-her-environmental-religion/

Tudor Dixon, Whitmer’s Republican Challenger, is behind in the polls.

The pipeline in question, Line 5 oil and gas pipeline crossing the Straits of Mackinac, was damaged in 2018 by a tugboat. In 2020 Governor Whitmer ordered a shutdown of pipeline 5, but Enbridge, the company which operates the pipeline, apparently challenged the shutdown order and continued to operate.

Enbridge was fined in 2020 by the EPA for failing to maintain the pipeline – but the EPA has frequently been accused of playing politics.

Perhaps readers in Michigan can shed some light on what is really happening.

Obviously it is less than ideal for the pipeline to continue to operate if there is a serious risk of rupture.

But if the pipeline is being operated in a dangerous fashion, politicians like Governor Whitmer also need to answer for helping to create the hostile political environment which is incentivising fossil fuel companies to run their infrastructure into the ground. Nobody spends money on the upkeep of a house which is scheduled for demolition.

Caught in the middle of this are Michigan residents, who may be about to lose an important winter heating lifeline. Michigan environmental groups claim there are plenty of alternative sources of supply, but that pipeline is profitable enough that Enbridge wants to keep it operating, so there is certainly a demand for the product it provides.

What can I say – if I lived in a place like Michigan, and that pipeline is a key component of propane supply affordability and reliability, I would be keen for that pipeline to continue operating. Freezing to death in winter would be worse than living with the risk of a pipeline rupture.

